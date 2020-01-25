Listen Live Sports

Bishop scores 17 to lift Norfolk St. past SC State 73-62

January 25, 2020 9:21 pm
 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jermaine Bishop posted 17 points as Norfolk State beat South Carolina State 73-62 on Saturday night.

Devante Carter had 10 points and six rebounds for Norfolk State (9-11, 5-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth straight win. Joe Bryant Jr. added 10 points and six rebounds. Chris Ford had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Jahmari Etienne had 14 points for the Bulldogs (9-9, 4-2). Damani Applewhite added eight rebounds.

Norfolk State matches up against Florida A&M at home on Monday. South Carolina State plays Bethune-Cookman at home on Monday.

