COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct William & Mary 7 1 .875 15 6 .714 Coll. of Charleston 6 2 .750 12 8 .600 Hofstra 5 3 .625 14 7 .667 Drexel 5 3 .625 12 9 .571 Northeastern 5 3 .625 11 9 .550 Towson 5 3 .625 11 9 .550 Delaware 4 4 .500 14 7 .667 James Madison 1 7 .125 8 11 .421 UNC-Wilmington 1 7 .125 6 15 .286 Elon 1 7 .125 5 16 .238

Thursday’s Games

Delaware 73, Hofstra 71

Towson 72, Elon 61

Northeastern 85, Drexel 52

William & Mary 88, James Madison 75

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at Northeastern, Noon

UNC-Wilmington at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.

James Madison at Elon, 4 p.m.

Drexel at Hofstra, 4 p.m.

Towson at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct North Texas 7 1 .875 13 8 .619 W. Kentucky 6 1 .857 13 6 .684 Louisiana Tech 5 2 .714 14 5 .737 FIU 5 2 .714 14 6 .700 Charlotte 5 2 .714 11 7 .611 FAU 4 3 .571 12 8 .600 UAB 3 4 .429 12 8 .600 UTEP 3 4 .429 12 8 .600 Marshall 3 4 .429 9 11 .450 UTSA 3 4 .429 9 11 .450 Old Dominion 3 4 .429 7 13 .350 Southern Miss. 2 5 .286 6 14 .300 Rice 1 7 .125 9 12 .429 Middle Tennessee 0 7 .000 4 16 .200

Thursday’s Games

Charlotte 70, FAU 68

FIU 83, Old Dominion 80

Louisiana Tech 80, Middle Tennessee 73

North Texas 98, UTSA 78

UTEP 72, Rice 64

Southern Miss. 84, UAB 77

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana Tech at UAB, 3 p.m.

FIU at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.

UTEP at North Texas, 6 p.m.

FAU at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Marshall at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

UTSA at Rice, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wright St. 7 1 .875 17 4 .810 N. Kentucky 6 2 .750 14 6 .700 Milwaukee 5 3 .625 10 10 .500 Green Bay 5 3 .625 10 11 .476 Youngstown St. 4 4 .500 11 10 .524 Ill.-Chicago 4 4 .500 9 12 .429 Cleveland St. 3 5 .375 7 14 .333 Detroit 3 5 .375 5 16 .238 Oakland 2 6 .250 7 14 .333 IUPUI 1 7 .125 5 16 .238

Thursday’s Games

Green Bay 78, Cleveland St. 74

Detroit 76, IUPUI 64

Ill.-Chicago 80, Oakland 50

Milwaukee 75, Youngstown St. 73, OT

Friday’s Games

N. Kentucky at Wright St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

IUPUI at Oakland, 3 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Princeton 2 0 1.000 6 8 .429 Yale 1 0 1.000 13 4 .765 Harvard 1 0 1.000 12 4 .750 Columbia 1 0 1.000 6 11 .353 Brown 0 1 .000 7 7 .500 Penn 0 2 .000 7 7 .500 Dartmouth 0 1 .000 7 9 .438 Cornell 0 1 .000 3 11 .214

Friday’s Games

Yale at Brown, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Temple at Penn, 2 p.m.

Columbia at Cornell, 4 p.m.

Harvard at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rutgers-Camden at Princeton, Noon

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Monmouth (NJ) 4 2 .667 10 7 .588 Quinnipiac 4 2 .667 9 7 .563 Niagara 4 2 .667 6 11 .353 Manhattan 4 3 .571 8 8 .500 Fairfield 3 3 .500 7 10 .412 St. Peter’s 3 3 .500 6 9 .400 Rider 3 4 .429 9 8 .529 Canisius 3 4 .429 8 10 .444 Siena 3 4 .429 7 9 .438 Marist 3 5 .375 4 13 .235 Iona 2 4 .333 4 9 .308

Friday’s Games

Canisius at Iona, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Rider, 7 p.m.

Marist at Siena, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Iona, 1 p.m.

Canisius at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

Rider at Manhattan, 2 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Siena, 2 p.m.

Niagara at St. Peter’s, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Akron 5 1 .833 15 4 .789 Bowling Green 5 1 .833 14 5 .737 Ball St. 4 1 .800 11 7 .611 Buffalo 4 2 .667 13 6 .684 Cent. Michigan 3 2 .600 10 8 .556 Kent St. 3 3 .500 13 6 .684 Toledo 3 3 .500 11 8 .579 N. Illinois 3 3 .500 10 9 .526 Ohio 2 4 .333 10 9 .526 W. Michigan 2 4 .333 9 10 .474 Miami (Ohio) 1 5 .167 8 11 .421 E. Michigan 0 6 .000 10 9 .526

Friday’s Games

Kent St. at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

E. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.

Akron at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at N. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Ball St. at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Toledo, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Norfolk St. 4 0 1.000 8 11 .421 SC State 4 1 .800 9 8 .529 NC A&T 4 1 .800 8 12 .400 Bethune-Cookman 3 2 .600 9 10 .474 NC Central 3 2 .600 7 12 .368 Morgan St. 3 3 .500 9 12 .429 Florida A&M 3 3 .500 5 12 .294 Delaware St. 1 2 .333 2 15 .118 Coppin St. 1 4 .200 5 15 .250 Md.-Eastern Shore 1 4 .200 2 18 .100 Howard 0 5 .000 2 18 .100

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. at Coppin St., 4 p.m.

Florida A&M at Howard, 4 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at NC A&T, 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at NC Central, 4 p.m.

SC State at Norfolk St., 6:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Loyola of Chicago 6 1 .857 14 6 .700 N. Iowa 5 2 .714 16 3 .842 Bradley 5 2 .714 14 6 .700 Drake 4 3 .571 14 6 .700 Missouri St. 4 3 .571 10 10 .500 S. Illinois 4 3 .571 10 10 .500 Indiana St. 3 4 .429 10 8 .556 Valparaiso 3 4 .429 10 10 .500 Illinois St. 1 6 .143 6 13 .316 Evansville 0 7 .000 9 11 .450

Thursday’s Games

Missouri St. 67, Valparaiso 60

Saturday’s Games

Bradley at Indiana St., 2 p.m.

S. Illinois at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Missouri St. at Drake, 4 p.m.

Loyola of Chicago at N. Iowa, 4 p.m.

Evansville at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct San Diego St. 9 0 1.000 20 0 1.000 UNLV 6 2 .750 11 10 .524 New Mexico 5 3 .625 16 5 .762 Colorado St. 5 3 .625 14 7 .667 Nevada 5 3 .625 12 8 .600 Utah St. 4 4 .500 15 6 .714 Boise St. 4 4 .500 12 8 .600 Air Force 3 5 .375 9 11 .450 Fresno St. 2 6 .250 6 13 .316 San Jose St. 2 6 .250 6 14 .300 Wyoming 0 9 .000 5 16 .238

Saturday’s Games

Air Force at San Jose St., 5 p.m.

Boise St. at Fresno St., 8 p.m.

New Mexico at Nevada, 8 p.m.

Colorado St. at Utah St., 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Diego St. at UNLV, 4 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Robert Morris 5 2 .714 9 11 .450 Mount St. Mary’s 4 2 .667 8 11 .421 St. Francis (Pa.) 5 3 .625 12 7 .632 Sacred Heart 4 3 .571 11 9 .550 St. Francis Brooklyn 3 4 .429 9 10 .474 Bryant 2 4 .333 10 9 .526 Wagner 2 5 .286 5 13 .278 Fairleigh Dickinson 2 5 .286 4 14 .222 CCSU 0 8 .000 1 20 .048

Thursday’s Games

Bryant 79, Wagner 58

Sacred Heart 82, CCSU 54

LIU 86, St. Francis (Pa.) 81

Merrimack 74, Fairleigh Dickinson 71, 2OT

St. Francis Brooklyn 78, Robert Morris 57

Saturday’s Games

Wagner at CCSU, 3:30 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Sacred Heart, 3:30 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at St. Francis Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Robert Morris at LIU, 4:30 p.m.

Bryant at Mount St. Mary’s, 5 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Murray St. 7 0 1.000 14 5 .737 Austin Peay 7 0 1.000 13 7 .650 Belmont 5 2 .714 14 6 .700 E. Kentucky 5 2 .714 8 12 .400 Tennessee St. 4 3 .571 12 8 .600 E. Illinois 3 4 .429 10 9 .526 Morehead St. 3 4 .429 9 11 .450 Jacksonville St. 3 4 .429 8 12 .400 SIU-Edwardsville 2 5 .286 5 15 .250 Tennessee Tech 2 5 .286 5 15 .250 UT Martin 1 6 .143 5 13 .278 SE Missouri 0 7 .000 4 16 .200

Thursday’s Games

Murray St. 85, Belmont 75

E. Illinois 95, UT Martin 83

E. Kentucky 81, Jacksonville St. 77

SIU-Edwardsville 84, SE Missouri 65

Tennessee Tech 71, Morehead St. 59

Austin Peay 99, Tennessee St. 74

Saturday’s Games

SE Missouri at E. Illinois, 4:15 p.m.

Belmont at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.

Morehead St. at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

UT Martin at SIU-Edwardsville, 5:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Murray St., 8 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.

