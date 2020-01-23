All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|William & Mary
|7
|1
|.875
|15
|6
|.714
|Coll. of Charleston
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|8
|.600
|Hofstra
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|7
|.667
|Drexel
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|9
|.571
|Northeastern
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|9
|.550
|Towson
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|9
|.550
|Delaware
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|7
|.667
|James Madison
|1
|7
|.125
|8
|11
|.421
|UNC-Wilmington
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|15
|.286
|Elon
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|16
|.238
___
Thursday’s Games
Delaware 73, Hofstra 71
Towson 72, Elon 61
Northeastern 85, Drexel 52
William & Mary 88, James Madison 75
Saturday’s Games
Delaware at Northeastern, Noon
UNC-Wilmington at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.
James Madison at Elon, 4 p.m.
Drexel at Hofstra, 4 p.m.
Towson at William & Mary, 4 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|7
|1
|.875
|13
|8
|.619
|W. Kentucky
|6
|1
|.857
|13
|6
|.684
|Louisiana Tech
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|5
|.737
|FIU
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|Charlotte
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|7
|.611
|FAU
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|8
|.600
|UAB
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|8
|.600
|UTEP
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|8
|.600
|Marshall
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|11
|.450
|UTSA
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|11
|.450
|Old Dominion
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|13
|.350
|Southern Miss.
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|14
|.300
|Rice
|1
|7
|.125
|9
|12
|.429
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|7
|.000
|4
|16
|.200
___
Thursday’s Games
Charlotte 70, FAU 68
FIU 83, Old Dominion 80
Louisiana Tech 80, Middle Tennessee 73
North Texas 98, UTSA 78
UTEP 72, Rice 64
Southern Miss. 84, UAB 77
Saturday’s Games
Louisiana Tech at UAB, 3 p.m.
FIU at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.
UTEP at North Texas, 6 p.m.
FAU at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Marshall at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
UTSA at Rice, 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|7
|1
|.875
|17
|4
|.810
|N. Kentucky
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|6
|.700
|Milwaukee
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|10
|.500
|Green Bay
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|11
|.476
|Youngstown St.
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|Ill.-Chicago
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|12
|.429
|Cleveland St.
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|14
|.333
|Detroit
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|16
|.238
|Oakland
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|14
|.333
|IUPUI
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|16
|.238
___
Thursday’s Games
Green Bay 78, Cleveland St. 74
Detroit 76, IUPUI 64
Ill.-Chicago 80, Oakland 50
Milwaukee 75, Youngstown St. 73, OT
Friday’s Games
N. Kentucky at Wright St., 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Ill.-Chicago at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.
IUPUI at Oakland, 3 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Yale
|1
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Harvard
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Columbia
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|11
|.353
|Brown
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Penn
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Dartmouth
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|Cornell
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
___
Friday’s Games
Yale at Brown, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Temple at Penn, 2 p.m.
Columbia at Cornell, 4 p.m.
Harvard at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Rutgers-Camden at Princeton, Noon
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Monmouth (NJ)
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|7
|.588
|Quinnipiac
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|Niagara
|4
|2
|.667
|6
|11
|.353
|Manhattan
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|8
|.500
|Fairfield
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|St. Peter’s
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Rider
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|8
|.529
|Canisius
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|10
|.444
|Siena
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|9
|.438
|Marist
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|13
|.235
|Iona
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|9
|.308
___
Friday’s Games
Canisius at Iona, 7 p.m.
Niagara at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Rider, 7 p.m.
Marist at Siena, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) at Iona, 1 p.m.
Canisius at Fairfield, 2 p.m.
Rider at Manhattan, 2 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Siena, 2 p.m.
Niagara at St. Peter’s, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Akron
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|4
|.789
|Bowling Green
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|5
|.737
|Ball St.
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|7
|.611
|Buffalo
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|8
|.556
|Kent St.
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|6
|.684
|Toledo
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|N. Illinois
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Ohio
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|9
|.526
|W. Michigan
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|10
|.474
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|11
|.421
|E. Michigan
|0
|6
|.000
|10
|9
|.526
___
Friday’s Games
Kent St. at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
E. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.
Akron at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
W. Michigan at N. Illinois, 4 p.m.
Ball St. at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Toledo, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|8
|11
|.421
|SC State
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|8
|.529
|NC A&T
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|12
|.400
|Bethune-Cookman
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|10
|.474
|NC Central
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|12
|.368
|Morgan St.
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|12
|.429
|Florida A&M
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|12
|.294
|Delaware St.
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|15
|.118
|Coppin St.
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|15
|.250
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|18
|.100
|Howard
|0
|5
|.000
|2
|18
|.100
___
Saturday’s Games
Morgan St. at Coppin St., 4 p.m.
Florida A&M at Howard, 4 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at NC A&T, 4 p.m.
Delaware St. at NC Central, 4 p.m.
SC State at Norfolk St., 6:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola of Chicago
|6
|1
|.857
|14
|6
|.700
|N. Iowa
|5
|2
|.714
|16
|3
|.842
|Bradley
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|Drake
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|6
|.700
|Missouri St.
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|10
|.500
|S. Illinois
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|10
|.500
|Indiana St.
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|8
|.556
|Valparaiso
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|10
|.500
|Illinois St.
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|13
|.316
|Evansville
|0
|7
|.000
|9
|11
|.450
___
Thursday’s Games
Missouri St. 67, Valparaiso 60
Saturday’s Games
Bradley at Indiana St., 2 p.m.
S. Illinois at Illinois St., 3 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Missouri St. at Drake, 4 p.m.
Loyola of Chicago at N. Iowa, 4 p.m.
Evansville at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|9
|0
|1.000
|20
|0
|1.000
|UNLV
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|10
|.524
|New Mexico
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|5
|.762
|Colorado St.
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|7
|.667
|Nevada
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|8
|.600
|Utah St.
|4
|4
|.500
|15
|6
|.714
|Boise St.
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|8
|.600
|Air Force
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|11
|.450
|Fresno St.
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|13
|.316
|San Jose St.
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|14
|.300
|Wyoming
|0
|9
|.000
|5
|16
|.238
___
Saturday’s Games
Air Force at San Jose St., 5 p.m.
Boise St. at Fresno St., 8 p.m.
New Mexico at Nevada, 8 p.m.
Colorado St. at Utah St., 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
San Diego St. at UNLV, 4 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Robert Morris
|5
|2
|.714
|9
|11
|.450
|Mount St. Mary’s
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|11
|.421
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|7
|.632
|Sacred Heart
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|9
|.550
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|10
|.474
|Bryant
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|9
|.526
|Wagner
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|13
|.278
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|14
|.222
|CCSU
|0
|8
|.000
|1
|20
|.048
___
Thursday’s Games
Bryant 79, Wagner 58
Sacred Heart 82, CCSU 54
LIU 86, St. Francis (Pa.) 81
Merrimack 74, Fairleigh Dickinson 71, 2OT
St. Francis Brooklyn 78, Robert Morris 57
Saturday’s Games
Wagner at CCSU, 3:30 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Sacred Heart, 3:30 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at St. Francis Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Robert Morris at LIU, 4:30 p.m.
Bryant at Mount St. Mary’s, 5 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|7
|0
|1.000
|14
|5
|.737
|Austin Peay
|7
|0
|1.000
|13
|7
|.650
|Belmont
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|E. Kentucky
|5
|2
|.714
|8
|12
|.400
|Tennessee St.
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|8
|.600
|E. Illinois
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|9
|.526
|Morehead St.
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|11
|.450
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|12
|.400
|SIU-Edwardsville
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|15
|.250
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|15
|.250
|UT Martin
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|13
|.278
|SE Missouri
|0
|7
|.000
|4
|16
|.200
___
Thursday’s Games
Murray St. 85, Belmont 75
E. Illinois 95, UT Martin 83
E. Kentucky 81, Jacksonville St. 77
SIU-Edwardsville 84, SE Missouri 65
Tennessee Tech 71, Morehead St. 59
Austin Peay 99, Tennessee St. 74
Saturday’s Games
SE Missouri at E. Illinois, 4:15 p.m.
Belmont at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.
Morehead St. at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.
UT Martin at SIU-Edwardsville, 5:30 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Murray St., 8 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.
