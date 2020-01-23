All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Cal
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|3
|.833
|Stanford
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|3
|.833
|Colorado
|4
|2
|.667
|15
|4
|.789
|Oregon
|4
|2
|.667
|15
|4
|.789
|Arizona
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|5
|.722
|Washington St.
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|8
|.600
|Arizona St.
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|7
|.611
|UCLA
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|9
|.500
|California
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|10
|.444
|Oregon St.
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|6
|.667
|Utah
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|7
|.611
|Washington
|2
|5
|.286
|12
|8
|.600
___
Thursday’s Games
Utah 67, Washington 66
Colorado 78, Washington St. 56
UCLA at Oregon St., 11 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Southern Cal at Oregon St., 5 p.m.
Washington St. at Utah, 7 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Arizona St., 9:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
UCLA at Oregon, 5 p.m.
Stanford at California, 6 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|5
|.750
|Navy
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|7
|.611
|American U.
|5
|2
|.714
|9
|9
|.500
|Boston U.
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|10
|.500
|Bucknell
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|12
|.400
|Lafayette
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|7
|.611
|Army
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|10
|.444
|Lehigh
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|14
|.263
|Holy Cross
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|17
|.150
|Loyola (Md.)
|1
|6
|.143
|9
|11
|.450
___
Saturday’s Games
Lafayette at Lehigh, Noon
Army at Navy, 1:30 p.m.
Colgate at American U., 2 p.m.
Boston U. at Holy Cross, 2:05 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|LSU
|6
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|Kentucky
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|4
|.778
|Auburn
|4
|2
|.667
|16
|2
|.889
|Florida
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|6
|.667
|Tennessee
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|6
|.667
|Alabama
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|7
|.611
|Arkansas
|3
|3
|.500
|14
|4
|.778
|Mississippi St.
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|6
|.667
|Texas A&M
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|South Carolina
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|8
|.556
|Georgia
|1
|4
|.200
|11
|7
|.611
|Missouri
|1
|5
|.167
|9
|9
|.500
|Mississippi
|0
|5
|.000
|9
|9
|.500
|Vanderbilt
|0
|5
|.000
|8
|10
|.444
___
Saturday’s Games
Iowa St. at Auburn, Noon
Missouri at West Virginia, Noon
Mississippi St. at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.
LSU at Texas, 2 p.m.
TCU at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Tennessee at Kansas, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Texas A&M, 4 p.m.
Mississippi at Georgia, 5:30 p.m.
Kansas St. at Alabama, 6 p.m.
Kentucky at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.
Baylor at Florida, 8 p.m.
Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 8 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|6
|1
|.857
|17
|3
|.850
|Furman
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|5
|.762
|UNC-Greensboro
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|5
|.750
|Wofford
|5
|2
|.714
|13
|7
|.650
|W. Carolina
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|6
|.667
|Chattanooga
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|7
|.650
|Mercer
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|11
|.450
|Samford
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|13
|.381
|VMI
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|15
|.286
|The Citadel
|0
|7
|.000
|6
|12
|.333
___
Saturday’s Games
Furman at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
Mercer at VMI, 1 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Samford, 3 p.m.
Chattanooga at ETSU, 4 p.m.
Wofford at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|7
|1
|.875
|16
|3
|.842
|Sam Houston St.
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|6
|.700
|Nicholls
|7
|2
|.778
|13
|7
|.650
|Abilene Christian
|5
|2
|.714
|10
|8
|.556
|McNeese St.
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|9
|.526
|Northwestern St.
|4
|4
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|Cent. Arkansas
|4
|4
|.500
|5
|14
|.263
|Lamar
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|10
|.500
|Texas A&M-CC
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|12
|.400
|SE Louisiana
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|14
|.263
|New Orleans
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|13
|.316
|Incarnate Word
|1
|6
|.143
|4
|14
|.222
|Houston Baptist
|1
|6
|.143
|1
|15
|.063
___
Saturday’s Games
Abilene Christian at Cent. Arkansas, 4 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.
Houston Baptist at McNeese St., 4:30 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Incarnate Word, 5:15 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Lamar, 5:30 p.m.
Nicholls at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|10
|.444
|Texas Southern
|4
|1
|.800
|7
|11
|.389
|Alcorn St.
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|9
|.471
|Grambling St.
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|Southern U.
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|13
|.316
|Alabama A&M
|2
|3
|.400
|5
|11
|.313
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|14
|.176
|Alabama St.
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|15
|.167
|Jackson St.
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|14
|.263
|MVSU
|1
|4
|.200
|1
|16
|.059
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama A&M at Alcorn St., 6:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.
MVSU at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|8
|.652
|N. Dakota St.
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|7
|.650
|Oral Roberts
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|8
|.579
|Nebraska-Omaha
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|10
|.524
|South Dakota
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|8
|.619
|North Dakota
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|12
|.429
|Fort Wayne
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|12
|.429
|W. Illinois
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|12
|.294
|Denver
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|16
|.238
___
Thursday’s Games
Nebraska-Omaha 87, W. Illinois 82, OT
North Dakota 78, Denver 71
South Dakota 83, Fort Wayne 60
Saturday’s Games
Denver at N. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
Oral Roberts at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UALR
|8
|2
|.800
|14
|7
|.667
|Georgia St.
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|7
|.650
|Georgia Southern
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|8
|.600
|Arkansas St.
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|7
|.667
|Texas State
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|8
|.600
|South Alabama
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|Coastal Carolina
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|9
|.550
|Appalachian St.
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|10
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|12
|.400
|Troy
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|13
|.381
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|7
|.222
|7
|13
|.350
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|12
|.333
___
Thursday’s Games
Arkansas St. 75, South Alabama 71
Saturday’s Games
Appalachian St. at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.
UALR at South Alabama, 4 p.m.
Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 5 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Texas State, 5 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Troy, 5:15 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|6
|0
|1.000
|20
|1
|.952
|BYU
|4
|2
|.667
|15
|6
|.714
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|3
|2
|.600
|16
|4
|.800
|Santa Clara
|3
|2
|.600
|16
|4
|.800
|San Francisco
|3
|2
|.600
|14
|6
|.700
|Pacific
|3
|3
|.500
|15
|7
|.682
|Pepperdine
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|10
|.474
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|12
|.400
|Portland
|1
|5
|.167
|9
|12
|.429
|San Diego
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|13
|.381
___
Thursday’s Games
Loyola Marymount 77, Portland 65
BYU 74, Pacific 60
Pepperdine at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.
San Francisco at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
BYU at San Francisco, 5 p.m.
Santa Clara at San Diego, 6 p.m.
Portland at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Loyola Marymount, 9 p.m.
Pacific at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|6
|.700
|California Baptist
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|5
|.737
|CS Bakersfield
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|10
|.474
|Grand Canyon
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|11
|.421
|Seattle
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|11
|.476
|Utah Valley
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|12
|.400
|Rio Grande
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|12
|.333
|UMKC
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|11
|.450
|Chicago St.
|0
|7
|.000
|4
|18
|.182
___
Thursday’s Games
Grand Canyon 80, Seattle 77
Utah Valley at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Utah Valley at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.
Seattle at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
UMKC at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.