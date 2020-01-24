Listen Live Sports

January 24, 2020
 
All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
William & Mary 7 1 .875 15 6 .714
Coll. of Charleston 6 2 .750 12 8 .600
Hofstra 5 3 .625 14 7 .667
Drexel 5 3 .625 12 9 .571
Northeastern 5 3 .625 11 9 .550
Towson 5 3 .625 11 9 .550
Delaware 4 4 .500 14 7 .667
James Madison 1 7 .125 8 11 .421
UNC-Wilmington 1 7 .125 6 15 .286
Elon 1 7 .125 5 16 .238

___

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at Northeastern, Noon

UNC-Wilmington at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.

James Madison at Elon, 4 p.m.

Drexel at Hofstra, 4 p.m.

Towson at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 7 1 .875 13 8 .619
W. Kentucky 6 1 .857 13 6 .684
Louisiana Tech 5 2 .714 14 5 .737
FIU 5 2 .714 14 6 .700
Charlotte 5 2 .714 11 7 .611
FAU 4 3 .571 12 8 .600
UAB 3 4 .429 12 8 .600
UTEP 3 4 .429 12 8 .600
Marshall 3 4 .429 9 11 .450
UTSA 3 4 .429 9 11 .450
Old Dominion 3 4 .429 7 13 .350
Southern Miss. 2 5 .286 6 14 .300
Rice 1 7 .125 9 12 .429
Middle Tennessee 0 7 .000 4 16 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana Tech at UAB, 3 p.m.

FIU at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.

UTEP at North Texas, 6 p.m.

FAU at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Marshall at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

UTSA at Rice, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 8 1 .889 18 4 .818
N. Kentucky 6 3 .667 14 7 .667
Milwaukee 5 3 .625 10 10 .500
Green Bay 5 3 .625 10 11 .476
Youngstown St. 4 4 .500 11 10 .524
Ill.-Chicago 4 4 .500 9 12 .429
Cleveland St. 3 5 .375 7 14 .333
Detroit 3 5 .375 5 16 .238
Oakland 2 6 .250 7 14 .333
IUPUI 1 7 .125 5 16 .238

___

Friday’s Games

Wright St. 95, N. Kentucky 63

Saturday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

IUPUI at Oakland, 3 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Yale 2 0 1.000 14 4 .778
Princeton 2 0 1.000 6 8 .429
Harvard 1 0 1.000 12 4 .750
Columbia 1 0 1.000 6 11 .353
Penn 0 2 .000 7 7 .500
Brown 0 2 .000 7 8 .467
Dartmouth 0 1 .000 7 9 .438
Cornell 0 1 .000 3 11 .214

___

Friday’s Games

Yale 73, Brown 62

Saturday’s Games

Temple at Penn, 2 p.m.

Columbia at Cornell, 4 p.m.

Harvard at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rutgers-Camden at Princeton, Noon

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Monmouth (NJ) 5 2 .714 11 7 .611
Quinnipiac 5 2 .714 10 7 .588
Manhattan 4 3 .571 8 8 .500
Niagara 4 3 .571 6 12 .333
Rider 4 4 .500 10 8 .556
Siena 4 4 .500 8 9 .471
Fairfield 3 4 .429 7 11 .389
St. Peter’s 3 4 .429 6 10 .375
Iona 3 4 .429 5 9 .357
Canisius 3 5 .375 8 11 .421
Marist 3 6 .333 4 14 .222

___

Friday’s Games

Iona 69, Canisius 66

Monmouth (NJ) 82, Niagara 71

Quinnipiac 81, Fairfield 67

Rider 70, St. Peter’s 66

Siena 70, Marist 57

Sunday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Iona, 1 p.m.

Canisius at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

Rider at Manhattan, 2 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Siena, 2 p.m.

Niagara at St. Peter’s, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Akron 5 1 .833 15 4 .789
Bowling Green 5 1 .833 14 5 .737
Ball St. 4 1 .800 11 7 .611
Cent. Michigan 3 2 .600 10 8 .556
Kent St. 4 3 .571 14 6 .700
Buffalo 4 3 .571 13 7 .650
Toledo 3 3 .500 11 8 .579
N. Illinois 3 3 .500 10 9 .526
Ohio 2 4 .333 10 9 .526
W. Michigan 2 4 .333 9 10 .474
Miami (Ohio) 1 5 .167 8 11 .421
E. Michigan 0 6 .000 10 9 .526

___

Friday’s Games

Kent St. 70, Buffalo 66

Saturday’s Games

E. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.

Akron at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at N. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Ball St. at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Toledo, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 4 0 1.000 8 11 .421
SC State 4 1 .800 9 8 .529
NC A&T 4 1 .800 8 12 .400
Bethune-Cookman 3 2 .600 9 10 .474
NC Central 3 2 .600 7 12 .368
Morgan St. 3 3 .500 9 12 .429
Florida A&M 3 3 .500 5 12 .294
Delaware St. 1 2 .333 2 15 .118
Coppin St. 1 4 .200 5 15 .250
Md.-Eastern Shore 1 4 .200 2 18 .100
Howard 0 5 .000 2 18 .100

___

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. at Coppin St., 4 p.m.

Florida A&M at Howard, 4 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at NC A&T, 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at NC Central, 4 p.m.

SC State at Norfolk St., 6:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Florida A&M at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.

Howard at Coppin St., 7:30 p.m.

Morgan St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.

Delaware St. at NC A&T, 7:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at SC State, 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola of Chicago 6 1 .857 14 6 .700
N. Iowa 5 2 .714 16 3 .842
Bradley 5 2 .714 14 6 .700
Drake 4 3 .571 14 6 .700
Missouri St. 4 3 .571 10 10 .500
S. Illinois 4 3 .571 10 10 .500
Indiana St. 3 4 .429 10 8 .556
Valparaiso 3 4 .429 10 10 .500
Illinois St. 1 6 .143 6 13 .316
Evansville 0 7 .000 9 11 .450

___

Saturday’s Games

Bradley at Indiana St., 2 p.m.

S. Illinois at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Missouri St. at Drake, 4 p.m.

Loyola of Chicago at N. Iowa, 4 p.m.

Evansville at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 9 0 1.000 20 0 1.000
UNLV 6 2 .750 11 10 .524
New Mexico 5 3 .625 16 5 .762
Colorado St. 5 3 .625 14 7 .667
Nevada 5 3 .625 12 8 .600
Utah St. 4 4 .500 15 6 .714
Boise St. 4 4 .500 12 8 .600
Air Force 3 5 .375 9 11 .450
Fresno St. 2 6 .250 6 13 .316
San Jose St. 2 6 .250 6 14 .300
Wyoming 0 9 .000 5 16 .238

___

Saturday’s Games

Air Force at San Jose St., 5 p.m.

Boise St. at Fresno St., 8 p.m.

New Mexico at Nevada, 8 p.m.

Colorado St. at Utah St., 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Diego St. at UNLV, 4 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Robert Morris 5 2 .714 9 11 .450
Mount St. Mary’s 4 2 .667 8 11 .421
St. Francis (Pa.) 5 3 .625 12 7 .632
Sacred Heart 4 3 .571 11 9 .550
St. Francis Brooklyn 3 4 .429 9 10 .474
Bryant 2 4 .333 10 9 .526
Wagner 2 5 .286 5 13 .278
Fairleigh Dickinson 2 5 .286 4 14 .222
CCSU 0 8 .000 1 20 .048

___

Saturday’s Games

Wagner at CCSU, 3:30 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Sacred Heart, 3:30 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at St. Francis Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Robert Morris at LIU, 4:30 p.m.

Bryant at Mount St. Mary’s, 5 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 7 0 1.000 14 5 .737
Austin Peay 7 0 1.000 13 7 .650
Belmont 5 2 .714 14 6 .700
E. Kentucky 5 2 .714 8 12 .400
Tennessee St. 4 3 .571 12 8 .600
E. Illinois 3 4 .429 10 9 .526
Morehead St. 3 4 .429 9 11 .450
Jacksonville St. 3 4 .429 8 12 .400
SIU-Edwardsville 2 5 .286 5 15 .250
Tennessee Tech 2 5 .286 5 15 .250
UT Martin 1 6 .143 5 13 .278
SE Missouri 0 7 .000 4 16 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

SE Missouri at E. Illinois, 4:15 p.m.

Belmont at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.

Morehead St. at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

UT Martin at SIU-Edwardsville, 5:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Murray St., 8 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.

