AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|6
|.700
|Albany (NY)
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|9
|.550
|Stony Brook
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|8
|.619
|Hartford
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|10
|.500
|New Hampshire
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|9
|.500
|Mass.-Lowell
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|12
|.400
|Binghamton
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|11
|.421
|Maine
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|14
|.300
|UMBC
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|12
|.400
___
Saturday’s Games
Maine at UMBC, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Albany (NY), 3 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 4 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|4
|.789
|Tulsa
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|6
|.684
|Cincinnati
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|7
|.632
|Wichita St.
|4
|2
|.667
|16
|3
|.842
|SMU
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|4
|.778
|Memphis
|3
|2
|.600
|14
|4
|.778
|UCF
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|7
|.611
|Tulane
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|8
|.556
|East Carolina
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|11
|.421
|Temple
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|8
|.556
|UConn
|1
|4
|.200
|10
|8
|.556
|South Florida
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|11
|.421
___
Saturday’s Games
Temple at Penn, 2 p.m.
SMU at Memphis, 4 p.m.
Tulane at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
UCF at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Tulsa at UConn, Noon
South Florida at Houston, 2 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|6
|0
|1.000
|17
|2
|.895
|Duquesne
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|3
|.833
|Richmond
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|4
|.789
|Rhode Island
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|5
|.722
|VCU
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|St. Bonaventure
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|Saint Louis
|3
|3
|.500
|14
|5
|.737
|Davidson
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|George Mason
|2
|4
|.333
|13
|6
|.684
|George Washington
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|11
|.421
|La Salle
|1
|5
|.167
|10
|8
|.556
|Fordham
|1
|5
|.167
|7
|11
|.389
|UMass
|1
|5
|.167
|7
|12
|.368
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|15
|.211
___
Saturday’s Games
VCU at La Salle, Noon
Duquesne at UMass, 2 p.m.
Rhode Island at St. Bonaventure, 3 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at George Washington, 4 p.m.
George Mason at Davidson, 6 p.m.
Dayton at Richmond, 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Fordham at Saint Louis, 3 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisville
|7
|1
|.875
|16
|3
|.842
|Florida St.
|6
|1
|.857
|16
|2
|.889
|Duke
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|3
|.842
|NC State
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|5
|.737
|Virginia Tech
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|5
|.737
|Syracuse
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|7
|.632
|Pittsburgh
|4
|4
|.500
|13
|6
|.684
|Virginia
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|6
|.667
|Clemson
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Boston College
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|10
|.474
|Georgia Tech
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|11
|.421
|Notre Dame
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|7
|.611
|Miami
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|8
|.556
|Wake Forest
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|9
|.500
|North Carolina
|1
|6
|.143
|8
|10
|.444
___
Saturday’s Games
Miami at North Carolina, Noon
Pittsburgh at Syracuse, Noon
Virginia Tech at Boston College, 2 p.m.
Clemson at Louisville, 2 p.m.
NC State at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.
Notre Dame at Florida St., 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Virginia at Wake Forest, Noon
Monday’s Games
North Carolina at NC State, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|5
|1
|.833
|19
|2
|.905
|North Florida
|5
|1
|.833
|12
|9
|.571
|Stetson
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|11
|.476
|North Alabama
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|11
|.450
|NJIT
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|13
|.316
|Florida Gulf Coast
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|15
|.286
|Jacksonville
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|12
|.429
|Lipscomb
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|13
|.350
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|6
|.000
|1
|18
|.053
___
Saturday’s Games
Liberty at Stetson, 4 p.m.
Jacksonville at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.
North Florida at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
NJIT at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|6
|0
|1.000
|16
|1
|.941
|Kansas
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|3
|.833
|West Virginia
|4
|2
|.667
|15
|3
|.833
|TCU
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|5
|.722
|Oklahoma
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|6
|.667
|Texas Tech
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|6
|.667
|Texas
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|6
|.667
|Iowa St.
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|9
|.500
|Kansas St.
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|10
|.444
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|6
|.000
|9
|9
|.500
___
Saturday’s Games
Iowa St. at Auburn, Noon
Missouri at West Virginia, Noon
Mississippi St. at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.
LSU at Texas, 2 p.m.
TCU at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Tennessee at Kansas, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Texas A&M, 4 p.m.
Kansas St. at Alabama, 6 p.m.
Kentucky at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.
Baylor at Florida, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Kansas at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seton Hall
|7
|0
|1.000
|15
|4
|.789
|Villanova
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|3
|.833
|Butler
|4
|3
|.571
|16
|4
|.800
|Creighton
|4
|3
|.571
|15
|5
|.750
|Providence
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|9
|.550
|Marquette
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|6
|.700
|Xavier
|2
|4
|.333
|13
|6
|.684
|Georgetown
|2
|5
|.286
|12
|8
|.600
|DePaul
|1
|5
|.167
|13
|6
|.684
|St. John’s
|1
|6
|.143
|12
|8
|.600
___
Friday’s Games
Butler 89, Marquette 85, OT
Saturday’s Games
Villanova at Providence, 1 p.m.
St. John’s at DePaul, 2 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Xavier at Creighton, 4 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana
|7
|1
|.875
|11
|8
|.579
|E. Washington
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|N. Colorado
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|S. Utah
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Sacramento St.
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Montana St.
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Portland St.
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|11
|.476
|N. Arizona
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|7
|.563
|Idaho St.
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|11
|.353
|Weber St.
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|13
|.316
|Idaho
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|12
|.294
___
Saturday’s Games
N. Colorado at Idaho, 5 p.m.
S. Utah at E. Washington, 5:05 p.m.
Portland St. at N. Arizona, 6 p.m.
Montana St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
Montana at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Sacramento St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
N. Colorado at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.
S. Utah at Idaho, 9:30 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|7
|0
|1.000
|13
|7
|.650
|Radford
|5
|2
|.714
|10
|9
|.526
|Presbyterian
|5
|2
|.714
|8
|12
|.400
|Hampton
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|10
|.474
|Charleston Southern
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|9
|.526
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|11
|.389
|UNC-Asheville
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|9
|.500
|SC-Upstate
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|13
|.350
|High Point
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|15
|.250
|Campbell
|2
|6
|.250
|11
|9
|.550
|Longwood
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|14
|.300
___
Saturday’s Games
Presbyterian at Winthrop, 2 p.m.
Hampton at Radford, 4 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 4:30 p.m.
Longwood at High Point, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Illinois
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|5
|.737
|Michigan St.
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|5
|.737
|Indiana
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|4
|.789
|Maryland
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|4
|.789
|Iowa
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|5
|.737
|Rutgers
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|5
|.737
|Wisconsin
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|8
|.600
|Minnesota
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|8
|.579
|Penn St.
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|5
|.737
|Purdue
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|9
|.550
|Michigan
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|7
|.611
|Ohio St.
|2
|6
|.250
|12
|7
|.632
|Nebraska
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|12
|.368
|Northwestern
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|12
|.333
___
Friday’s Games
Purdue 70, Wisconsin 51
Saturday’s Games
Illinois at Michigan, Noon
Nebraska at Rutgers, 2 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Maryland at Indiana, 1 p.m.
Michigan St. at Minnesota, 3 p.m.
Ohio St. at Northwestern, 6:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Wisconsin at Iowa, 8:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hawaii
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|6
|.667
|UC Irvine
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|9
|.550
|UC Riverside
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|8
|.619
|CS Northridge
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|13
|.381
|UC Davis
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|12
|.400
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|13
|.350
|Long Beach St.
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|14
|.333
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|3
|.250
|12
|7
|.632
|Cal Poly
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|14
|.222
___
Saturday’s Games
Cal Poly at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
CS Northridge at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
UC Davis at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
