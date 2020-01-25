Listen Live Sports

January 25, 2020
 
All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 4 1 .800 15 3 .833
Oregon 5 2 .714 16 4 .800
Colorado 4 2 .667 15 4 .789
Southern Cal 4 2 .667 15 4 .789
Arizona 3 2 .600 13 5 .722
UCLA 3 3 .500 10 9 .526
Washington St. 3 4 .429 12 8 .600
Arizona St. 2 3 .400 11 7 .611
California 2 3 .400 8 10 .444
Utah 2 4 .333 11 7 .611
Oregon St. 2 5 .286 12 7 .632
Washington 2 5 .286 12 8 .600

___

Saturday’s Games

Southern Cal at Oregon St., 5 p.m.

Washington St. at Utah, 7 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Arizona St., 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UCLA at Oregon, 5 p.m.

Stanford at California, 6 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 6 1 .857 15 5 .750
Navy 5 2 .714 11 7 .611
American U. 5 2 .714 9 9 .500
Boston U. 4 3 .571 10 10 .500
Bucknell 4 3 .571 8 12 .400
Lafayette 3 4 .429 11 7 .611
Army 3 4 .429 8 10 .444
Lehigh 2 5 .286 5 14 .263
Holy Cross 2 5 .286 3 17 .150
Loyola (Md.) 1 6 .143 9 11 .450

___

Saturday’s Games

Lafayette at Lehigh, Noon

Army at Navy, 1:30 p.m.

Colgate at American U., 2 p.m.

Boston U. at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Lehigh at American U., 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
LSU 6 0 1.000 14 4 .778
Kentucky 5 1 .833 14 4 .778
Auburn 4 2 .667 16 2 .889
Florida 4 2 .667 12 6 .667
Tennessee 4 2 .667 12 6 .667
Alabama 4 2 .667 11 7 .611
Arkansas 3 3 .500 14 4 .778
Mississippi St. 3 3 .500 12 6 .667
Texas A&M 3 3 .500 9 8 .529
South Carolina 2 3 .400 10 8 .556
Georgia 1 4 .200 11 7 .611
Missouri 1 5 .167 9 9 .500
Mississippi 0 5 .000 9 9 .500
Vanderbilt 0 5 .000 8 10 .444

___

Saturday’s Games

Iowa St. at Auburn, Noon

Missouri at West Virginia, Noon

Mississippi St. at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

LSU at Texas, 2 p.m.

TCU at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Tennessee at Kansas, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Texas A&M, 4 p.m.

Mississippi at Georgia, 5:30 p.m.

Kansas St. at Alabama, 6 p.m.

Kentucky at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.

Baylor at Florida, 8 p.m.

Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
ETSU 6 1 .857 17 3 .850
Furman 6 2 .750 16 5 .762
UNC-Greensboro 5 2 .714 15 5 .750
Wofford 5 2 .714 13 7 .650
W. Carolina 4 3 .571 12 6 .667
Chattanooga 4 3 .571 13 7 .650
Mercer 3 4 .429 9 11 .450
Samford 2 5 .286 8 13 .381
VMI 1 7 .125 6 15 .286
The Citadel 0 7 .000 6 12 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Furman at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Mercer at VMI, 1 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Samford, 3 p.m.

Chattanooga at ETSU, 4 p.m.

Wofford at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 7 1 .875 16 3 .842
Sam Houston St. 7 2 .778 14 6 .700
Nicholls 7 2 .778 13 7 .650
Abilene Christian 5 2 .714 10 8 .556
McNeese St. 5 3 .625 10 9 .526
Northwestern St. 4 4 .500 7 10 .412
Cent. Arkansas 4 4 .500 5 14 .263
Lamar 4 5 .444 10 10 .500
Texas A&M-CC 4 5 .444 8 12 .400
SE Louisiana 2 6 .250 5 14 .263
New Orleans 2 7 .222 6 13 .316
Incarnate Word 1 6 .143 4 14 .222
Houston Baptist 1 6 .143 1 15 .063

___

Saturday’s Games

Abilene Christian at Cent. Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Houston Baptist at McNeese St., 4:30 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Northwestern St., 4:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Incarnate Word, 5:15 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Lamar, 5:30 p.m.

Nicholls at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Prairie View 4 1 .800 8 10 .444
Texas Southern 4 1 .800 7 11 .389
Alcorn St. 4 2 .667 8 9 .471
Grambling St. 3 3 .500 9 10 .474
Southern U. 3 3 .500 6 13 .316
Alabama A&M 2 3 .400 5 11 .313
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 3 .400 3 14 .176
Alabama St. 2 3 .400 3 15 .167
Jackson St. 2 4 .333 5 14 .263
MVSU 1 4 .200 1 16 .059

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Alcorn St., 6:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.

MVSU at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Alabama St. at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Southern U., 8:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

MVSU at Prairie View, 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 6 2 .750 15 8 .652
N. Dakota St. 4 2 .667 13 7 .650
Oral Roberts 4 2 .667 11 8 .579
Nebraska-Omaha 4 2 .667 11 10 .524
South Dakota 4 3 .571 13 8 .619
North Dakota 3 4 .429 9 12 .429
Fort Wayne 2 4 .333 9 12 .429
W. Illinois 2 5 .286 5 12 .294
Denver 1 6 .143 5 16 .238

___

Saturday’s Games

Denver at N. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Oral Roberts at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UALR 8 2 .800 14 7 .667
Georgia St. 6 3 .667 13 7 .650
Georgia Southern 6 3 .667 12 8 .600
Arkansas St. 6 4 .600 14 7 .667
Texas State 5 4 .556 12 8 .600
South Alabama 5 5 .500 12 9 .571
Coastal Carolina 4 5 .444 11 9 .550
Appalachian St. 4 5 .444 10 10 .500
Texas-Arlington 4 5 .444 8 12 .400
Troy 4 6 .400 8 13 .381
Louisiana-Lafayette 2 7 .222 7 13 .350
Louisiana-Monroe 2 7 .222 6 12 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Appalachian St. at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 5 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Texas State, 5 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Troy, 5:15 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

UALR at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 6 0 1.000 20 1 .952
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 4 2 .667 17 4 .810
BYU 4 2 .667 15 6 .714
Santa Clara 3 3 .500 16 5 .762
Pacific 3 3 .500 15 7 .682
San Francisco 3 3 .500 14 7 .667
Pepperdine 3 3 .500 10 10 .500
Loyola Marymount 2 4 .333 8 12 .400
Portland 1 5 .167 9 12 .429
San Diego 1 5 .167 8 13 .381

___

Saturday’s Games

BYU at San Francisco, 5 p.m.

Santa Clara at San Diego, 6 p.m.

Portland at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Loyola Marymount, 9 p.m.

Pacific at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 5 0 1.000 14 6 .700
California Baptist 4 1 .800 14 5 .737
CS Bakersfield 4 1 .800 10 10 .500
Grand Canyon 3 2 .600 8 11 .421
Seattle 3 3 .500 10 11 .476
Rio Grande 2 3 .400 6 12 .333
UMKC 2 4 .333 9 11 .450
Utah Valley 2 4 .333 8 13 .381
Chicago St. 0 7 .000 4 18 .182

___

Saturday’s Games

Utah Valley at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

Seattle at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

UMKC at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Crowley’s Ridge at UMKC, 8 p.m.

