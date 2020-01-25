All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Stanford 4 1 .800 15 3 .833 Oregon 5 2 .714 16 4 .800 Colorado 4 2 .667 15 4 .789 Southern Cal 4 2 .667 15 4 .789 Arizona 3 2 .600 13 5 .722 UCLA 3 3 .500 10 9 .526 Washington St. 3 4 .429 12 8 .600 Arizona St. 2 3 .400 11 7 .611 California 2 3 .400 8 10 .444 Utah 2 4 .333 11 7 .611 Oregon St. 2 5 .286 12 7 .632 Washington 2 5 .286 12 8 .600

___

Saturday’s Games

Southern Cal at Oregon St., 5 p.m.

Washington St. at Utah, 7 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Arizona St., 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UCLA at Oregon, 5 p.m.

Stanford at California, 6 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Colgate 6 1 .857 15 5 .750 Navy 5 2 .714 11 7 .611 American U. 5 2 .714 9 9 .500 Boston U. 4 3 .571 10 10 .500 Bucknell 4 3 .571 8 12 .400 Lafayette 3 4 .429 11 7 .611 Army 3 4 .429 8 10 .444 Lehigh 2 5 .286 5 14 .263 Holy Cross 2 5 .286 3 17 .150 Loyola (Md.) 1 6 .143 9 11 .450

___

Saturday’s Games

Lafayette at Lehigh, Noon

Army at Navy, 1:30 p.m.

Colgate at American U., 2 p.m.

Boston U. at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Lehigh at American U., 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct LSU 6 0 1.000 14 4 .778 Kentucky 5 1 .833 14 4 .778 Auburn 4 2 .667 16 2 .889 Florida 4 2 .667 12 6 .667 Tennessee 4 2 .667 12 6 .667 Alabama 4 2 .667 11 7 .611 Arkansas 3 3 .500 14 4 .778 Mississippi St. 3 3 .500 12 6 .667 Texas A&M 3 3 .500 9 8 .529 South Carolina 2 3 .400 10 8 .556 Georgia 1 4 .200 11 7 .611 Missouri 1 5 .167 9 9 .500 Mississippi 0 5 .000 9 9 .500 Vanderbilt 0 5 .000 8 10 .444

___

Saturday’s Games

Iowa St. at Auburn, Noon

Missouri at West Virginia, Noon

Mississippi St. at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

LSU at Texas, 2 p.m.

TCU at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Tennessee at Kansas, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Texas A&M, 4 p.m.

Mississippi at Georgia, 5:30 p.m.

Kansas St. at Alabama, 6 p.m.

Kentucky at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.

Baylor at Florida, 8 p.m.

Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct ETSU 6 1 .857 17 3 .850 Furman 6 2 .750 16 5 .762 UNC-Greensboro 5 2 .714 15 5 .750 Wofford 5 2 .714 13 7 .650 W. Carolina 4 3 .571 12 6 .667 Chattanooga 4 3 .571 13 7 .650 Mercer 3 4 .429 9 11 .450 Samford 2 5 .286 8 13 .381 VMI 1 7 .125 6 15 .286 The Citadel 0 7 .000 6 12 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Furman at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Mercer at VMI, 1 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Samford, 3 p.m.

Chattanooga at ETSU, 4 p.m.

Wofford at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Stephen F. Austin 7 1 .875 16 3 .842 Sam Houston St. 7 2 .778 14 6 .700 Nicholls 7 2 .778 13 7 .650 Abilene Christian 5 2 .714 10 8 .556 McNeese St. 5 3 .625 10 9 .526 Northwestern St. 4 4 .500 7 10 .412 Cent. Arkansas 4 4 .500 5 14 .263 Lamar 4 5 .444 10 10 .500 Texas A&M-CC 4 5 .444 8 12 .400 SE Louisiana 2 6 .250 5 14 .263 New Orleans 2 7 .222 6 13 .316 Incarnate Word 1 6 .143 4 14 .222 Houston Baptist 1 6 .143 1 15 .063

___

Saturday’s Games

Abilene Christian at Cent. Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Houston Baptist at McNeese St., 4:30 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Northwestern St., 4:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Incarnate Word, 5:15 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Lamar, 5:30 p.m.

Nicholls at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Prairie View 4 1 .800 8 10 .444 Texas Southern 4 1 .800 7 11 .389 Alcorn St. 4 2 .667 8 9 .471 Grambling St. 3 3 .500 9 10 .474 Southern U. 3 3 .500 6 13 .316 Alabama A&M 2 3 .400 5 11 .313 Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 3 .400 3 14 .176 Alabama St. 2 3 .400 3 15 .167 Jackson St. 2 4 .333 5 14 .263 MVSU 1 4 .200 1 16 .059

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Alcorn St., 6:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.

MVSU at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Alabama St. at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Southern U., 8:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

MVSU at Prairie View, 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct S. Dakota St. 6 2 .750 15 8 .652 N. Dakota St. 4 2 .667 13 7 .650 Oral Roberts 4 2 .667 11 8 .579 Nebraska-Omaha 4 2 .667 11 10 .524 South Dakota 4 3 .571 13 8 .619 North Dakota 3 4 .429 9 12 .429 Fort Wayne 2 4 .333 9 12 .429 W. Illinois 2 5 .286 5 12 .294 Denver 1 6 .143 5 16 .238

___

Saturday’s Games

Denver at N. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Oral Roberts at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UALR 8 2 .800 14 7 .667 Georgia St. 6 3 .667 13 7 .650 Georgia Southern 6 3 .667 12 8 .600 Arkansas St. 6 4 .600 14 7 .667 Texas State 5 4 .556 12 8 .600 South Alabama 5 5 .500 12 9 .571 Coastal Carolina 4 5 .444 11 9 .550 Appalachian St. 4 5 .444 10 10 .500 Texas-Arlington 4 5 .444 8 12 .400 Troy 4 6 .400 8 13 .381 Louisiana-Lafayette 2 7 .222 7 13 .350 Louisiana-Monroe 2 7 .222 6 12 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Appalachian St. at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 5 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Texas State, 5 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Troy, 5:15 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

UALR at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Gonzaga 6 0 1.000 20 1 .952 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 4 2 .667 17 4 .810 BYU 4 2 .667 15 6 .714 Santa Clara 3 3 .500 16 5 .762 Pacific 3 3 .500 15 7 .682 San Francisco 3 3 .500 14 7 .667 Pepperdine 3 3 .500 10 10 .500 Loyola Marymount 2 4 .333 8 12 .400 Portland 1 5 .167 9 12 .429 San Diego 1 5 .167 8 13 .381

___

Saturday’s Games

BYU at San Francisco, 5 p.m.

Santa Clara at San Diego, 6 p.m.

Portland at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Loyola Marymount, 9 p.m.

Pacific at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct New Mexico St. 5 0 1.000 14 6 .700 California Baptist 4 1 .800 14 5 .737 CS Bakersfield 4 1 .800 10 10 .500 Grand Canyon 3 2 .600 8 11 .421 Seattle 3 3 .500 10 11 .476 Rio Grande 2 3 .400 6 12 .333 UMKC 2 4 .333 9 11 .450 Utah Valley 2 4 .333 8 13 .381 Chicago St. 0 7 .000 4 18 .182

___

Saturday’s Games

Utah Valley at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

Seattle at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

UMKC at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Crowley’s Ridge at UMKC, 8 p.m.

