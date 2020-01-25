Listen Live Sports

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 4 1 .800 14 6 .700
Albany (NY) 4 1 .800 11 9 .550
Stony Brook 4 2 .667 13 8 .619
Hartford 3 2 .600 10 10 .500
New Hampshire 2 3 .400 9 9 .500
Mass.-Lowell 2 3 .400 8 12 .400
Binghamton 2 4 .333 8 11 .421
Maine 2 4 .333 6 14 .300
UMBC 1 4 .200 8 12 .400

Saturday’s Games

Maine at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Albany (NY), 3 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 4 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 5 1 .833 15 4 .789
Tulsa 5 1 .833 13 6 .684
Cincinnati 5 2 .714 12 7 .632
Wichita St. 4 2 .667 16 3 .842
SMU 4 2 .667 14 4 .778
Memphis 3 2 .600 14 4 .778
UCF 2 4 .333 11 7 .611
Tulane 2 4 .333 10 8 .556
East Carolina 2 4 .333 8 11 .421
Temple 2 5 .286 10 8 .556
UConn 1 4 .200 10 8 .556
South Florida 1 5 .167 8 11 .421

Saturday’s Games

Temple at Penn, 2 p.m.

SMU at Memphis, 4 p.m.

Tulane at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

UCF at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tulsa at UConn, Noon

South Florida at Houston, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Dayton 6 0 1.000 17 2 .895
Duquesne 5 1 .833 15 3 .833
Richmond 5 1 .833 15 4 .789
Rhode Island 5 1 .833 13 5 .722
VCU 4 2 .667 14 5 .737
St. Bonaventure 4 2 .667 12 7 .632
Saint Louis 3 3 .500 14 5 .737
Davidson 3 3 .500 9 9 .500
George Mason 2 4 .333 13 6 .684
George Washington 2 4 .333 8 11 .421
La Salle 1 5 .167 10 8 .556
Fordham 1 5 .167 7 11 .389
UMass 1 5 .167 7 12 .368
Saint Joseph’s 0 6 .000 4 15 .211

Saturday’s Games

VCU at La Salle, Noon

Duquesne at UMass, 2 p.m.

Rhode Island at St. Bonaventure, 3 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at George Washington, 4 p.m.

George Mason at Davidson, 6 p.m.

Dayton at Richmond, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fordham at Saint Louis, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisville 7 1 .875 16 3 .842
Florida St. 6 1 .857 16 2 .889
Duke 6 2 .750 16 3 .842
NC State 5 3 .625 14 5 .737
Virginia Tech 5 3 .625 14 5 .737
Syracuse 5 3 .625 12 7 .632
Pittsburgh 4 4 .500 13 6 .684
Virginia 4 4 .500 12 6 .667
Clemson 4 4 .500 10 8 .556
Boston College 3 5 .375 9 10 .474
Georgia Tech 3 6 .333 8 11 .421
Notre Dame 2 5 .286 11 7 .611
Miami 2 6 .250 10 8 .556
Wake Forest 2 6 .250 9 9 .500
North Carolina 1 6 .143 8 10 .444

Saturday’s Games

Miami at North Carolina, Noon

Pittsburgh at Syracuse, Noon

Virginia Tech at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Clemson at Louisville, 2 p.m.

NC State at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.

Notre Dame at Florida St., 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Virginia at Wake Forest, Noon

Monday’s Games

North Carolina at NC State, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 5 1 .833 19 2 .905
North Florida 5 1 .833 12 9 .571
Stetson 4 2 .667 10 11 .476
North Alabama 4 3 .571 9 11 .450
NJIT 3 3 .500 6 13 .316
Florida Gulf Coast 3 3 .500 6 15 .286
Jacksonville 2 4 .333 9 12 .429
Lipscomb 2 5 .286 7 13 .350
Kennesaw St. 0 6 .000 1 18 .053

Saturday’s Games

Liberty at Stetson, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.

North Florida at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

NJIT at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 6 0 1.000 16 1 .941
Kansas 5 1 .833 15 3 .833
West Virginia 4 2 .667 15 3 .833
TCU 4 2 .667 13 5 .722
Oklahoma 3 3 .500 12 6 .667
Texas Tech 3 3 .500 12 6 .667
Texas 2 4 .333 12 6 .667
Iowa St. 2 4 .333 9 9 .500
Kansas St. 1 5 .167 8 10 .444
Oklahoma St. 0 6 .000 9 9 .500

Saturday’s Games

Iowa St. at Auburn, Noon

Missouri at West Virginia, Noon

Mississippi St. at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

LSU at Texas, 2 p.m.

TCU at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Tennessee at Kansas, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Texas A&M, 4 p.m.

Kansas St. at Alabama, 6 p.m.

Kentucky at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.

Baylor at Florida, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seton Hall 7 0 1.000 15 4 .789
Villanova 5 1 .833 15 3 .833
Butler 4 3 .571 16 4 .800
Creighton 4 3 .571 15 5 .750
Providence 4 3 .571 11 9 .550
Marquette 4 4 .500 14 6 .700
Xavier 2 4 .333 13 6 .684
Georgetown 2 5 .286 12 8 .600
DePaul 1 5 .167 13 6 .684
St. John’s 1 6 .143 12 8 .600

Friday’s Games

Butler 89, Marquette 85, OT

Saturday’s Games

Villanova at Providence, 1 p.m.

St. John’s at DePaul, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Xavier at Creighton, 4 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana 7 1 .875 11 8 .579
E. Washington 4 2 .667 11 6 .647
N. Colorado 4 2 .667 11 6 .647
S. Utah 4 2 .667 11 6 .647
Sacramento St. 4 4 .500 11 6 .647
Montana St. 4 4 .500 10 9 .526
Portland St. 4 5 .444 10 11 .476
N. Arizona 3 4 .429 9 7 .563
Idaho St. 3 5 .375 6 11 .353
Weber St. 2 6 .250 6 13 .316
Idaho 1 5 .167 5 12 .294

Saturday’s Games

N. Colorado at Idaho, 5 p.m.

S. Utah at E. Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Portland St. at N. Arizona, 6 p.m.

Montana St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Montana at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Sacramento St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

N. Colorado at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.

S. Utah at Idaho, 9:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 7 0 1.000 13 7 .650
Radford 5 2 .714 10 9 .526
Presbyterian 5 2 .714 8 12 .400
Hampton 4 2 .667 9 10 .474
Charleston Southern 4 3 .571 10 9 .526
Gardner-Webb 3 3 .500 7 11 .389
UNC-Asheville 3 4 .429 9 9 .500
SC-Upstate 2 5 .286 7 13 .350
High Point 2 5 .286 5 15 .250
Campbell 2 6 .250 11 9 .550
Longwood 1 6 .143 6 14 .300

Saturday’s Games

Presbyterian at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

Hampton at Radford, 4 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 4:30 p.m.

Longwood at High Point, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Illinois 6 2 .750 14 5 .737
Michigan St. 6 2 .750 14 5 .737
Indiana 5 3 .625 15 4 .789
Maryland 5 3 .625 15 4 .789
Iowa 5 3 .625 14 5 .737
Rutgers 5 3 .625 14 5 .737
Wisconsin 5 4 .556 12 8 .600
Minnesota 5 4 .556 11 8 .579
Penn St. 4 4 .500 14 5 .737
Purdue 4 5 .444 11 9 .550
Michigan 2 5 .286 11 7 .611
Ohio St. 2 6 .250 12 7 .632
Nebraska 2 6 .250 7 12 .368
Northwestern 1 7 .125 6 12 .333

Friday’s Games

Purdue 70, Wisconsin 51

Saturday’s Games

Illinois at Michigan, Noon

Nebraska at Rutgers, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Maryland at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Michigan St. at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Ohio St. at Northwestern, 6:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Wisconsin at Iowa, 8:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Hawaii 3 1 .750 12 6 .667
UC Irvine 3 1 .750 11 9 .550
UC Riverside 3 2 .600 13 8 .619
CS Northridge 3 2 .600 8 13 .381
UC Davis 2 2 .500 8 12 .400
Cal St.-Fullerton 2 3 .400 7 13 .350
Long Beach St. 2 3 .400 7 14 .333
UC Santa Barbara 1 3 .250 12 7 .632
Cal Poly 1 3 .250 4 14 .222

Saturday’s Games

Cal Poly at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

CS Northridge at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC Davis at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

