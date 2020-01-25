All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|William & Mary
|7
|1
|.875
|15
|6
|.714
|Coll. of Charleston
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|8
|.600
|Hofstra
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|7
|.667
|Drexel
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|9
|.571
|Northeastern
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|9
|.550
|Towson
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|9
|.550
|Delaware
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|7
|.667
|James Madison
|1
|7
|.125
|8
|11
|.421
|UNC-Wilmington
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|15
|.286
|Elon
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|16
|.238
___
Saturday’s Games
Delaware at Northeastern, Noon
UNC-Wilmington at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.
James Madison at Elon, 4 p.m.
Drexel at Hofstra, 4 p.m.
Towson at William & Mary, 4 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|7
|1
|.875
|13
|8
|.619
|W. Kentucky
|6
|1
|.857
|13
|6
|.684
|Louisiana Tech
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|5
|.737
|FIU
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|Charlotte
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|7
|.611
|FAU
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|8
|.600
|UAB
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|8
|.600
|UTEP
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|8
|.600
|Marshall
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|11
|.450
|UTSA
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|11
|.450
|Old Dominion
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|13
|.350
|Southern Miss.
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|14
|.300
|Rice
|1
|7
|.125
|9
|12
|.429
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|7
|.000
|4
|16
|.200
___
Saturday’s Games
Louisiana Tech at UAB, 3 p.m.
FIU at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.
UTEP at North Texas, 6 p.m.
FAU at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Marshall at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
UTSA at Rice, 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|8
|1
|.889
|18
|4
|.818
|N. Kentucky
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|7
|.667
|Milwaukee
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|10
|.500
|Green Bay
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|11
|.476
|Youngstown St.
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|Ill.-Chicago
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|12
|.429
|Cleveland St.
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|14
|.333
|Detroit
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|16
|.238
|Oakland
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|14
|.333
|IUPUI
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|16
|.238
___
Friday’s Games
Wright St. 95, N. Kentucky 63
Saturday’s Games
Ill.-Chicago at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.
IUPUI at Oakland, 3 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|2
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|Princeton
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Harvard
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Columbia
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|11
|.353
|Penn
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Brown
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Dartmouth
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|Cornell
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
___
Friday’s Games
Yale 73, Brown 62
Saturday’s Games
Temple at Penn, 2 p.m.
Columbia at Cornell, 4 p.m.
Harvard at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Rutgers-Camden at Princeton, Noon
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Monmouth (NJ)
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|7
|.611
|Quinnipiac
|5
|2
|.714
|10
|7
|.588
|Manhattan
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|8
|.500
|Niagara
|4
|3
|.571
|6
|12
|.333
|Rider
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Siena
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Fairfield
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|11
|.389
|St. Peter’s
|3
|4
|.429
|6
|10
|.375
|Iona
|3
|4
|.429
|5
|9
|.357
|Canisius
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|11
|.421
|Marist
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|14
|.222
___
Friday’s Games
Iona 69, Canisius 66
Monmouth (NJ) 82, Niagara 71
Quinnipiac 81, Fairfield 67
Rider 70, St. Peter’s 66
Siena 70, Marist 57
Sunday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) at Iona, 1 p.m.
Canisius at Fairfield, 2 p.m.
Rider at Manhattan, 2 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Siena, 2 p.m.
Niagara at St. Peter’s, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Akron
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|4
|.789
|Bowling Green
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|5
|.737
|Ball St.
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|7
|.611
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|8
|.556
|Kent St.
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|6
|.700
|Buffalo
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|7
|.650
|Toledo
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|N. Illinois
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Ohio
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|9
|.526
|W. Michigan
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|10
|.474
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|11
|.421
|E. Michigan
|0
|6
|.000
|10
|9
|.526
___
Friday’s Games
Kent St. 70, Buffalo 66
Saturday’s Games
E. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.
Akron at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
W. Michigan at N. Illinois, 4 p.m.
Ball St. at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Toledo, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|8
|11
|.421
|SC State
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|8
|.529
|NC A&T
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|12
|.400
|Bethune-Cookman
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|10
|.474
|NC Central
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|12
|.368
|Morgan St.
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|12
|.429
|Florida A&M
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|12
|.294
|Delaware St.
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|15
|.118
|Coppin St.
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|15
|.250
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|18
|.100
|Howard
|0
|5
|.000
|2
|18
|.100
___
Saturday’s Games
Morgan St. at Coppin St., 4 p.m.
Florida A&M at Howard, 4 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at NC A&T, 4 p.m.
Delaware St. at NC Central, 4 p.m.
SC State at Norfolk St., 6:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Florida A&M at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.
Howard at Coppin St., 7:30 p.m.
Morgan St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.
Delaware St. at NC A&T, 7:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at SC State, 7:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola of Chicago
|6
|1
|.857
|14
|6
|.700
|N. Iowa
|5
|2
|.714
|16
|3
|.842
|Bradley
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|Drake
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|6
|.700
|Missouri St.
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|10
|.500
|S. Illinois
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|10
|.500
|Indiana St.
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|8
|.556
|Valparaiso
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|10
|.500
|Illinois St.
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|13
|.316
|Evansville
|0
|7
|.000
|9
|11
|.450
___
Saturday’s Games
Bradley at Indiana St., 2 p.m.
S. Illinois at Illinois St., 3 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Missouri St. at Drake, 4 p.m.
Loyola of Chicago at N. Iowa, 4 p.m.
Evansville at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|9
|0
|1.000
|20
|0
|1.000
|UNLV
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|10
|.524
|New Mexico
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|5
|.762
|Colorado St.
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|7
|.667
|Nevada
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|8
|.600
|Utah St.
|4
|4
|.500
|15
|6
|.714
|Boise St.
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|8
|.600
|Air Force
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|11
|.450
|Fresno St.
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|13
|.316
|San Jose St.
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|14
|.300
|Wyoming
|0
|9
|.000
|5
|16
|.238
___
Saturday’s Games
Air Force at San Jose St., 5 p.m.
Boise St. at Fresno St., 8 p.m.
New Mexico at Nevada, 8 p.m.
Colorado St. at Utah St., 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
San Diego St. at UNLV, 4 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Robert Morris
|5
|2
|.714
|9
|11
|.450
|Mount St. Mary’s
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|11
|.421
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|7
|.632
|Sacred Heart
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|9
|.550
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|10
|.474
|Bryant
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|9
|.526
|Wagner
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|13
|.278
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|14
|.222
|CCSU
|0
|8
|.000
|1
|20
|.048
___
Saturday’s Games
Wagner at CCSU, 3:30 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Sacred Heart, 3:30 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at St. Francis Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Robert Morris at LIU, 4:30 p.m.
Bryant at Mount St. Mary’s, 5 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|7
|0
|1.000
|14
|5
|.737
|Austin Peay
|7
|0
|1.000
|13
|7
|.650
|Belmont
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|E. Kentucky
|5
|2
|.714
|8
|12
|.400
|Tennessee St.
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|8
|.600
|E. Illinois
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|9
|.526
|Morehead St.
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|11
|.450
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|12
|.400
|SIU-Edwardsville
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|15
|.250
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|15
|.250
|UT Martin
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|13
|.278
|SE Missouri
|0
|7
|.000
|4
|16
|.200
___
Saturday’s Games
SE Missouri at E. Illinois, 4:15 p.m.
Belmont at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.
Morehead St. at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.
UT Martin at SIU-Edwardsville, 5:30 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Murray St., 8 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.
