All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct William & Mary 7 1 .875 15 6 .714 Coll. of Charleston 6 2 .750 12 8 .600 Hofstra 5 3 .625 14 7 .667 Drexel 5 3 .625 12 9 .571 Northeastern 5 3 .625 11 9 .550 Towson 5 3 .625 11 9 .550 Delaware 4 4 .500 14 7 .667 James Madison 1 7 .125 8 11 .421 UNC-Wilmington 1 7 .125 6 15 .286 Elon 1 7 .125 5 16 .238

___

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at Northeastern, Noon

UNC-Wilmington at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.

James Madison at Elon, 4 p.m.

Drexel at Hofstra, 4 p.m.

Towson at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct North Texas 7 1 .875 13 8 .619 W. Kentucky 6 1 .857 13 6 .684 Louisiana Tech 5 2 .714 14 5 .737 FIU 5 2 .714 14 6 .700 Charlotte 5 2 .714 11 7 .611 FAU 4 3 .571 12 8 .600 UAB 3 4 .429 12 8 .600 UTEP 3 4 .429 12 8 .600 Marshall 3 4 .429 9 11 .450 UTSA 3 4 .429 9 11 .450 Old Dominion 3 4 .429 7 13 .350 Southern Miss. 2 5 .286 6 14 .300 Rice 1 7 .125 9 12 .429 Middle Tennessee 0 7 .000 4 16 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana Tech at UAB, 3 p.m.

FIU at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.

UTEP at North Texas, 6 p.m.

FAU at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Marshall at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

UTSA at Rice, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wright St. 8 1 .889 18 4 .818 N. Kentucky 6 3 .667 14 7 .667 Milwaukee 5 3 .625 10 10 .500 Green Bay 5 3 .625 10 11 .476 Youngstown St. 4 4 .500 11 10 .524 Ill.-Chicago 4 4 .500 9 12 .429 Cleveland St. 3 5 .375 7 14 .333 Detroit 3 5 .375 5 16 .238 Oakland 2 6 .250 7 14 .333 IUPUI 1 7 .125 5 16 .238

___

Friday’s Games

Wright St. 95, N. Kentucky 63

Saturday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

IUPUI at Oakland, 3 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Yale 2 0 1.000 14 4 .778 Princeton 2 0 1.000 6 8 .429 Harvard 1 0 1.000 12 4 .750 Columbia 1 0 1.000 6 11 .353 Penn 0 2 .000 7 7 .500 Brown 0 2 .000 7 8 .467 Dartmouth 0 1 .000 7 9 .438 Cornell 0 1 .000 3 11 .214

___

Friday’s Games

Yale 73, Brown 62

Saturday’s Games

Temple at Penn, 2 p.m.

Columbia at Cornell, 4 p.m.

Harvard at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rutgers-Camden at Princeton, Noon

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Monmouth (NJ) 5 2 .714 11 7 .611 Quinnipiac 5 2 .714 10 7 .588 Manhattan 4 3 .571 8 8 .500 Niagara 4 3 .571 6 12 .333 Rider 4 4 .500 10 8 .556 Siena 4 4 .500 8 9 .471 Fairfield 3 4 .429 7 11 .389 St. Peter’s 3 4 .429 6 10 .375 Iona 3 4 .429 5 9 .357 Canisius 3 5 .375 8 11 .421 Marist 3 6 .333 4 14 .222

___

Friday’s Games

Iona 69, Canisius 66

Monmouth (NJ) 82, Niagara 71

Quinnipiac 81, Fairfield 67

Rider 70, St. Peter’s 66

Siena 70, Marist 57

Sunday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Iona, 1 p.m.

Canisius at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

Rider at Manhattan, 2 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Siena, 2 p.m.

Niagara at St. Peter’s, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Akron 5 1 .833 15 4 .789 Bowling Green 5 1 .833 14 5 .737 Ball St. 4 1 .800 11 7 .611 Cent. Michigan 3 2 .600 10 8 .556 Kent St. 4 3 .571 14 6 .700 Buffalo 4 3 .571 13 7 .650 Toledo 3 3 .500 11 8 .579 N. Illinois 3 3 .500 10 9 .526 Ohio 2 4 .333 10 9 .526 W. Michigan 2 4 .333 9 10 .474 Miami (Ohio) 1 5 .167 8 11 .421 E. Michigan 0 6 .000 10 9 .526

___

Friday’s Games

Kent St. 70, Buffalo 66

Saturday’s Games

E. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.

Akron at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at N. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Ball St. at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Toledo, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Norfolk St. 4 0 1.000 8 11 .421 SC State 4 1 .800 9 8 .529 NC A&T 4 1 .800 8 12 .400 Bethune-Cookman 3 2 .600 9 10 .474 NC Central 3 2 .600 7 12 .368 Morgan St. 3 3 .500 9 12 .429 Florida A&M 3 3 .500 5 12 .294 Delaware St. 1 2 .333 2 15 .118 Coppin St. 1 4 .200 5 15 .250 Md.-Eastern Shore 1 4 .200 2 18 .100 Howard 0 5 .000 2 18 .100

___

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. at Coppin St., 4 p.m.

Florida A&M at Howard, 4 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at NC A&T, 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at NC Central, 4 p.m.

SC State at Norfolk St., 6:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Florida A&M at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.

Howard at Coppin St., 7:30 p.m.

Morgan St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.

Delaware St. at NC A&T, 7:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at SC State, 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Loyola of Chicago 6 1 .857 14 6 .700 N. Iowa 5 2 .714 16 3 .842 Bradley 5 2 .714 14 6 .700 Drake 4 3 .571 14 6 .700 Missouri St. 4 3 .571 10 10 .500 S. Illinois 4 3 .571 10 10 .500 Indiana St. 3 4 .429 10 8 .556 Valparaiso 3 4 .429 10 10 .500 Illinois St. 1 6 .143 6 13 .316 Evansville 0 7 .000 9 11 .450

___

Saturday’s Games

Bradley at Indiana St., 2 p.m.

S. Illinois at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Missouri St. at Drake, 4 p.m.

Loyola of Chicago at N. Iowa, 4 p.m.

Evansville at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct San Diego St. 9 0 1.000 20 0 1.000 UNLV 6 2 .750 11 10 .524 New Mexico 5 3 .625 16 5 .762 Colorado St. 5 3 .625 14 7 .667 Nevada 5 3 .625 12 8 .600 Utah St. 4 4 .500 15 6 .714 Boise St. 4 4 .500 12 8 .600 Air Force 3 5 .375 9 11 .450 Fresno St. 2 6 .250 6 13 .316 San Jose St. 2 6 .250 6 14 .300 Wyoming 0 9 .000 5 16 .238

___

Saturday’s Games

Air Force at San Jose St., 5 p.m.

Boise St. at Fresno St., 8 p.m.

New Mexico at Nevada, 8 p.m.

Colorado St. at Utah St., 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Diego St. at UNLV, 4 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Robert Morris 5 2 .714 9 11 .450 Mount St. Mary’s 4 2 .667 8 11 .421 St. Francis (Pa.) 5 3 .625 12 7 .632 Sacred Heart 4 3 .571 11 9 .550 St. Francis Brooklyn 3 4 .429 9 10 .474 Bryant 2 4 .333 10 9 .526 Wagner 2 5 .286 5 13 .278 Fairleigh Dickinson 2 5 .286 4 14 .222 CCSU 0 8 .000 1 20 .048

___

Saturday’s Games

Wagner at CCSU, 3:30 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Sacred Heart, 3:30 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at St. Francis Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Robert Morris at LIU, 4:30 p.m.

Bryant at Mount St. Mary’s, 5 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Murray St. 7 0 1.000 14 5 .737 Austin Peay 7 0 1.000 13 7 .650 Belmont 5 2 .714 14 6 .700 E. Kentucky 5 2 .714 8 12 .400 Tennessee St. 4 3 .571 12 8 .600 E. Illinois 3 4 .429 10 9 .526 Morehead St. 3 4 .429 9 11 .450 Jacksonville St. 3 4 .429 8 12 .400 SIU-Edwardsville 2 5 .286 5 15 .250 Tennessee Tech 2 5 .286 5 15 .250 UT Martin 1 6 .143 5 13 .278 SE Missouri 0 7 .000 4 16 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

SE Missouri at E. Illinois, 4:15 p.m.

Belmont at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.

Morehead St. at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

UT Martin at SIU-Edwardsville, 5:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Murray St., 8 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.

