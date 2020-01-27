All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oregon
|6
|2
|.750
|17
|4
|.810
|Colorado
|5
|2
|.714
|16
|4
|.800
|Southern Cal
|5
|2
|.714
|16
|4
|.800
|Stanford
|4
|2
|.667
|15
|4
|.789
|Arizona
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|6
|.684
|Arizona St.
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|California
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|Utah
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|7
|.632
|UCLA
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|10
|.500
|Washington St.
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|9
|.571
|Oregon St.
|2
|6
|.250
|12
|8
|.600
|Washington
|2
|6
|.250
|12
|9
|.571
___
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona St. at Washington St., 11 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oregon at California, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 9 p.m.
Utah at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Stanford, 11 p.m.
Colorado at UCLA, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|7
|1
|.875
|16
|5
|.762
|American U.
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|10
|.500
|Navy
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|8
|.579
|Boston U.
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|10
|.524
|Bucknell
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|12
|.429
|Lafayette
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|Army
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|Holy Cross
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|18
|.143
|Lehigh
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|16
|.238
|Loyola (Md.)
|1
|7
|.125
|9
|12
|.429
___
Monday’s Games
American U. 77, Lehigh 56
Wednesday’s Games
Bucknell at Army, 11 a.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Navy, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|LSU
|6
|0
|1.000
|15
|4
|.789
|Kentucky
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|4
|.789
|Auburn
|4
|2
|.667
|17
|2
|.895
|Alabama
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|Florida
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|Tennessee
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|Arkansas
|3
|3
|.500
|15
|4
|.789
|Mississippi St.
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|South Carolina
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Texas A&M
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|Georgia
|1
|5
|.167
|11
|8
|.579
|Mississippi
|1
|5
|.167
|10
|9
|.526
|Missouri
|1
|5
|.167
|9
|10
|.474
|Vanderbilt
|0
|6
|.000
|8
|11
|.421
___
Tuesday’s Games
Texas A&M at Tennessee, 6:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Florida, 7 p.m.
Georgia at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.
Auburn at Mississippi, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m.
Alabama at LSU, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|7
|1
|.875
|18
|3
|.857
|Furman
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|5
|.773
|UNC-Greensboro
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|5
|.762
|W. Carolina
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|6
|.684
|Wofford
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|8
|.619
|Chattanooga
|4
|4
|.500
|13
|8
|.619
|Mercer
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|11
|.476
|Samford
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|14
|.364
|VMI
|1
|8
|.111
|6
|16
|.273
|The Citadel
|0
|8
|.000
|6
|13
|.316
___
Wednesday’s Games
Mercer at ETSU, 7 p.m.
VMI at Furman, 7 p.m.
Wofford at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at Samford, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|8
|1
|.889
|17
|3
|.850
|Nicholls
|8
|2
|.800
|14
|7
|.667
|Sam Houston St.
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|6
|.700
|Abilene Christian
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|8
|.579
|McNeese St.
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|9
|.550
|Texas A&M-CC
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|12
|.429
|Northwestern St.
|4
|5
|.444
|7
|11
|.389
|Cent. Arkansas
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|15
|.250
|Lamar
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|11
|.476
|SE Louisiana
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|14
|.300
|New Orleans
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|14
|.300
|Incarnate Word
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|15
|.211
|Houston Baptist
|1
|7
|.125
|1
|16
|.059
___
Wednesday’s Games
Nicholls at McNeese St., 7:30 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
Northwestern St. at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|6
|1
|.857
|10
|10
|.500
|Texas Southern
|6
|1
|.857
|9
|11
|.450
|Alcorn St.
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|9
|.526
|Southern U.
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|13
|.381
|Grambling St.
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|11
|.450
|Jackson St.
|3
|4
|.429
|6
|14
|.300
|Alabama A&M
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|13
|.278
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|16
|.158
|Alabama St.
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|17
|.150
|MVSU
|1
|6
|.143
|1
|18
|.053
___
Monday’s Games
Alcorn St. 63, Alabama St. 60
Prairie View 102, MVSU 83
Southern U. 67, Alabama A&M 46
Texas Southern 68, Ark.-Pine Bluff 57
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|8
|.652
|N. Dakota St.
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|7
|.667
|Nebraska-Omaha
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|10
|.545
|South Dakota
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|8
|.636
|Oral Roberts
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|9
|.550
|North Dakota
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|12
|.455
|Fort Wayne
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|13
|.409
|W. Illinois
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|13
|.278
|Denver
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|17
|.227
___
Wednesday’s Games
S. Dakota St. at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
North Dakota at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at W. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
South Dakota at Denver, 9 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UALR
|9
|2
|.818
|15
|7
|.682
|Georgia St.
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|7
|.667
|Arkansas St.
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|7
|.682
|Georgia Southern
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|9
|.571
|Texas State
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|Appalachian St.
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|Texas-Arlington
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|12
|.429
|South Alabama
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|10
|.545
|Coastal Carolina
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|10
|.524
|Troy
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|14
|.364
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|13
|.381
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|13
|.316
___
Thursday’s Games
Troy at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at UALR, 7:30 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State, 8 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|7
|0
|1.000
|21
|1
|.955
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|5
|2
|.714
|18
|4
|.818
|Santa Clara
|4
|3
|.571
|17
|5
|.773
|BYU
|4
|3
|.571
|15
|7
|.682
|San Francisco
|4
|3
|.571
|15
|7
|.682
|Pepperdine
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|10
|.524
|Pacific
|3
|4
|.429
|15
|8
|.652
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|13
|.381
|Portland
|1
|6
|.143
|9
|13
|.409
|San Diego
|1
|6
|.143
|8
|14
|.364
___
Thursday’s Games
Pepperdine at BYU, 8:30 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Portland at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Gonzaga at Santa Clara, 10:30 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|15
|6
|.714
|California Baptist
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|6
|.700
|CS Bakersfield
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|11
|.476
|Seattle
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|11
|.500
|Grand Canyon
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|12
|.400
|UMKC
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|11
|.500
|Utah Valley
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|13
|.409
|Rio Grande
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|13
|.316
|Chicago St.
|0
|7
|.000
|4
|18
|.182
___
Monday’s Games
UMKC 99, Crowley’s Ridge 41
Wednesday’s Games
California Baptist at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Grand Canyon at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
