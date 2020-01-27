All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|6
|.714
|Stony Brook
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|8
|.619
|Albany (NY)
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|10
|.524
|Hartford
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|10
|.524
|New Hampshire
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|UMBC
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|12
|.429
|Mass.-Lowell
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|13
|.381
|Binghamton
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|12
|.400
|Maine
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|15
|.286
___
Wednesday’s Games
Binghamton at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
Vermont at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at UMBC, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|6
|1
|.857
|16
|4
|.800
|Tulsa
|6
|1
|.857
|14
|6
|.700
|Wichita St.
|5
|2
|.714
|17
|3
|.850
|SMU
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|4
|.789
|Cincinnati
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|7
|.632
|Memphis
|3
|3
|.500
|14
|5
|.737
|East Carolina
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|11
|.450
|UCF
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|8
|.579
|Temple
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|9
|.526
|Tulane
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|9
|.526
|UConn
|1
|5
|.167
|10
|9
|.526
|South Florida
|1
|6
|.143
|8
|12
|.400
___
Tuesday’s Games
SMU at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Houston at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Memphis at UCF, 7 p.m.
Temple at UConn, 7 p.m.
South Florida at Tulane, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|7
|0
|1.000
|18
|2
|.900
|Rhode Island
|6
|1
|.857
|14
|5
|.737
|Duquesne
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|4
|.789
|Richmond
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|5
|.750
|VCU
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|5
|.750
|Saint Louis
|4
|3
|.571
|15
|5
|.750
|St. Bonaventure
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|8
|.600
|Davidson
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|9
|.526
|George Washington
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|11
|.450
|George Mason
|2
|5
|.286
|13
|7
|.650
|UMass
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|12
|.400
|La Salle
|1
|6
|.143
|10
|9
|.526
|Fordham
|1
|6
|.143
|7
|12
|.368
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|7
|.000
|4
|16
|.200
___
Tuesday’s Games
Rhode Island at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Richmond at VCU, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Dayton at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Davidson at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at UMass, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at La Salle, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisville
|8
|1
|.889
|17
|3
|.850
|Florida St.
|7
|1
|.875
|17
|2
|.895
|Duke
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|3
|.842
|Syracuse
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|7
|.650
|Virginia Tech
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|6
|.700
|Virginia
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|6
|.684
|NC State
|5
|5
|.500
|14
|7
|.667
|Pittsburgh
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|7
|.650
|Clemson
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|9
|.526
|Boston College
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|10
|.500
|Georgia Tech
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|11
|.450
|North Carolina
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|10
|.500
|Notre Dame
|2
|6
|.250
|11
|8
|.579
|Miami
|2
|7
|.222
|10
|9
|.526
|Wake Forest
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|10
|.474
___
Monday’s Games
North Carolina 75, NC State 65
Tuesday’s Games
Syracuse at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Florida St. at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Morehouse at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Miami, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Duke, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Boston College, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|5
|2
|.714
|19
|3
|.864
|North Florida
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|10
|.545
|Stetson
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|11
|.500
|North Alabama
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|11
|.450
|NJIT
|4
|3
|.571
|7
|13
|.350
|Jacksonville
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|12
|.455
|Florida Gulf Coast
|3
|4
|.429
|6
|16
|.273
|Lipscomb
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|13
|.381
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|7
|.000
|1
|19
|.050
___
Thursday’s Games
Florida Gulf Coast at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at NJIT, 7 p.m.
Stetson at North Florida, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|6
|0
|1.000
|17
|1
|.944
|Kansas
|6
|1
|.857
|17
|3
|.850
|West Virginia
|4
|2
|.667
|16
|3
|.842
|TCU
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|Oklahoma
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|6
|.684
|Texas Tech
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|Texas
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|7
|.632
|Iowa St.
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|10
|.474
|Kansas St.
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|11
|.421
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|7
|.000
|10
|10
|.500
___
Monday’s Games
Kansas 65, Oklahoma St. 50
Wednesday’s Games
Oklahoma at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Texas at TCU, 8 p.m.
West Virginia at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Baylor at Iowa St., 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seton Hall
|7
|0
|1.000
|15
|4
|.789
|Villanova
|6
|1
|.857
|16
|3
|.842
|Creighton
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|5
|.762
|Butler
|4
|3
|.571
|16
|4
|.800
|Marquette
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|6
|.700
|Providence
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|Xavier
|2
|5
|.286
|13
|7
|.650
|Georgetown
|2
|5
|.286
|12
|8
|.600
|St. John’s
|2
|6
|.250
|13
|8
|.619
|DePaul
|1
|6
|.143
|13
|7
|.650
___
Tuesday’s Games
Villanova at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.
Butler at Georgetown, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
DePaul at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Marquette at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana
|7
|2
|.778
|11
|9
|.550
|E. Washington
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|6
|.684
|N. Colorado
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|7
|.632
|S. Utah
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|7
|.632
|N. Arizona
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|7
|.611
|Montana St.
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|9
|.550
|Sacramento St.
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|7
|.611
|Portland St.
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|12
|.455
|Weber St.
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|13
|.350
|Idaho St.
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|12
|.333
|Idaho
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|14
|.263
___
Monday’s Games
N. Arizona 69, Sacramento St. 54
E. Washington 89, N. Colorado 84, OT
S. Utah 73, Idaho 45
Thursday’s Games
Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.
Weber St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Montana at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|8
|0
|1.000
|14
|7
|.667
|Radford
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|9
|.550
|Charleston Southern
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|9
|.550
|Presbyterian
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|13
|.381
|Hampton
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|11
|.450
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|12
|.368
|UNC-Asheville
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|10
|.474
|SC-Upstate
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|13
|.381
|Campbell
|2
|6
|.250
|11
|9
|.550
|Longwood
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|14
|.333
|High Point
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|16
|.238
___
Thursday’s Games
Gardner-Webb at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.
High Point at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Radford at Longwood, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Illinois
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|5
|.750
|Michigan St.
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|5
|.750
|Maryland
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|4
|.800
|Iowa
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|5
|.750
|Rutgers
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|5
|.750
|Indiana
|5
|4
|.556
|15
|5
|.750
|Wisconsin
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|Minnesota
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|9
|.550
|Penn St.
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|5
|.737
|Purdue
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|9
|.550
|Ohio St.
|3
|6
|.333
|13
|7
|.650
|Michigan
|2
|6
|.250
|11
|8
|.579
|Nebraska
|2
|7
|.222
|7
|13
|.350
|Northwestern
|1
|8
|.111
|6
|13
|.316
___
Monday’s Games
Iowa 68, Wisconsin 62
Tuesday’s Games
Michigan at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
Purdue at Rutgers, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Northwestern at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Penn St., 8:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Maryland, 8:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hawaii
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|6
|.684
|UC Irvine
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|9
|.571
|UC Riverside
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|9
|.591
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|13
|.381
|CS Northridge
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|14
|.364
|UC Santa Barbara
|2
|3
|.400
|13
|7
|.650
|UC Davis
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|13
|.381
|Long Beach St.
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|14
|.333
|Cal Poly
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|15
|.211
___
Thursday’s Games
Cal St.-Fullerton at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
UC Irvine at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at CS Northridge, 11 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.