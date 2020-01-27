Listen Live Sports

January 27, 2020
 
All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 5 1 .833 15 6 .714
Stony Brook 4 2 .667 13 8 .619
Albany (NY) 4 2 .667 11 10 .524
Hartford 4 2 .667 11 10 .524
New Hampshire 3 3 .500 10 9 .526
UMBC 2 4 .333 9 12 .429
Mass.-Lowell 2 4 .333 8 13 .381
Binghamton 2 5 .286 8 12 .400
Maine 2 5 .286 6 15 .286

___

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Vermont at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at UMBC, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 6 1 .857 16 4 .800
Tulsa 6 1 .857 14 6 .700
Wichita St. 5 2 .714 17 3 .850
SMU 5 2 .714 15 4 .789
Cincinnati 5 2 .714 12 7 .632
Memphis 3 3 .500 14 5 .737
East Carolina 3 4 .429 9 11 .450
UCF 2 5 .286 11 8 .579
Temple 2 5 .286 10 9 .526
Tulane 2 5 .286 10 9 .526
UConn 1 5 .167 10 9 .526
South Florida 1 6 .143 8 12 .400

___

Tuesday’s Games

SMU at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Houston at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Memphis at UCF, 7 p.m.

Temple at UConn, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Tulane, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Dayton 7 0 1.000 18 2 .900
Rhode Island 6 1 .857 14 5 .737
Duquesne 5 2 .714 15 4 .789
Richmond 5 2 .714 15 5 .750
VCU 5 2 .714 15 5 .750
Saint Louis 4 3 .571 15 5 .750
St. Bonaventure 4 3 .571 12 8 .600
Davidson 4 3 .571 10 9 .526
George Washington 3 4 .429 9 11 .450
George Mason 2 5 .286 13 7 .650
UMass 2 5 .286 8 12 .400
La Salle 1 6 .143 10 9 .526
Fordham 1 6 .143 7 12 .368
Saint Joseph’s 0 7 .000 4 16 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

Rhode Island at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Richmond at VCU, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Dayton at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Davidson at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at UMass, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at La Salle, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisville 8 1 .889 17 3 .850
Florida St. 7 1 .875 17 2 .895
Duke 6 2 .750 16 3 .842
Syracuse 6 3 .667 13 7 .650
Virginia Tech 5 4 .556 14 6 .700
Virginia 5 4 .556 13 6 .684
NC State 5 5 .500 14 7 .667
Pittsburgh 4 5 .444 13 7 .650
Clemson 4 5 .444 10 9 .526
Boston College 4 5 .444 10 10 .500
Georgia Tech 4 6 .400 9 11 .450
North Carolina 3 6 .333 10 10 .500
Notre Dame 2 6 .250 11 8 .579
Miami 2 7 .222 10 9 .526
Wake Forest 2 7 .222 9 10 .474

___

Monday’s Games

North Carolina 75, NC State 65

Tuesday’s Games

Syracuse at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Morehouse at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Miami, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Duke, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Boston College, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 5 2 .714 19 3 .864
North Florida 5 2 .714 12 10 .545
Stetson 5 2 .714 11 11 .500
North Alabama 4 3 .571 9 11 .450
NJIT 4 3 .571 7 13 .350
Jacksonville 3 4 .429 10 12 .455
Florida Gulf Coast 3 4 .429 6 16 .273
Lipscomb 3 5 .375 8 13 .381
Kennesaw St. 0 7 .000 1 19 .050

___

Thursday’s Games

Florida Gulf Coast at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Stetson at North Florida, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 6 0 1.000 17 1 .944
Kansas 6 1 .857 17 3 .850
West Virginia 4 2 .667 16 3 .842
TCU 4 2 .667 13 6 .684
Oklahoma 3 3 .500 13 6 .684
Texas Tech 3 3 .500 12 7 .632
Texas 2 4 .333 12 7 .632
Iowa St. 2 4 .333 9 10 .474
Kansas St. 1 5 .167 8 11 .421
Oklahoma St. 0 7 .000 10 10 .500

___

Monday’s Games

Kansas 65, Oklahoma St. 50

Wednesday’s Games

Oklahoma at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Texas at TCU, 8 p.m.

West Virginia at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Baylor at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seton Hall 7 0 1.000 15 4 .789
Villanova 6 1 .857 16 3 .842
Creighton 5 3 .625 16 5 .762
Butler 4 3 .571 16 4 .800
Marquette 4 4 .500 14 6 .700
Providence 4 4 .500 11 10 .524
Xavier 2 5 .286 13 7 .650
Georgetown 2 5 .286 12 8 .600
St. John’s 2 6 .250 13 8 .619
DePaul 1 6 .143 13 7 .650

___

Tuesday’s Games

Villanova at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.

Butler at Georgetown, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

DePaul at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana 7 2 .778 11 9 .550
E. Washington 6 2 .750 13 6 .684
N. Colorado 5 3 .625 12 7 .632
S. Utah 5 3 .625 12 7 .632
N. Arizona 5 4 .556 11 7 .611
Montana St. 5 4 .556 11 9 .550
Sacramento St. 4 5 .444 11 7 .611
Portland St. 4 6 .400 10 12 .455
Weber St. 3 6 .333 7 13 .350
Idaho St. 3 6 .333 6 12 .333
Idaho 1 7 .125 5 14 .263

___

Monday’s Games

N. Arizona 69, Sacramento St. 54

E. Washington 89, N. Colorado 84, OT

S. Utah 73, Idaho 45

Thursday’s Games

Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.

Weber St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Montana at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 8 0 1.000 14 7 .667
Radford 6 2 .750 11 9 .550
Charleston Southern 5 3 .625 11 9 .550
Presbyterian 5 3 .625 8 13 .381
Hampton 4 3 .571 9 11 .450
Gardner-Webb 3 4 .429 7 12 .368
UNC-Asheville 3 5 .375 9 10 .474
SC-Upstate 3 5 .375 8 13 .381
Campbell 2 6 .250 11 9 .550
Longwood 2 6 .250 7 14 .333
High Point 2 6 .250 5 16 .238

___

Thursday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.

High Point at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Radford at Longwood, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Illinois 7 2 .778 15 5 .750
Michigan St. 7 2 .778 15 5 .750
Maryland 6 3 .667 16 4 .800
Iowa 6 3 .667 15 5 .750
Rutgers 6 3 .667 15 5 .750
Indiana 5 4 .556 15 5 .750
Wisconsin 5 5 .500 12 9 .571
Minnesota 5 5 .500 11 9 .550
Penn St. 4 4 .500 14 5 .737
Purdue 4 5 .444 11 9 .550
Ohio St. 3 6 .333 13 7 .650
Michigan 2 6 .250 11 8 .579
Nebraska 2 7 .222 7 13 .350
Northwestern 1 8 .111 6 13 .316

___

Monday’s Games

Iowa 68, Wisconsin 62

Tuesday’s Games

Michigan at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Rutgers, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Northwestern at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Penn St., 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Maryland, 8:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Hawaii 4 1 .800 13 6 .684
UC Irvine 4 1 .800 12 9 .571
UC Riverside 3 3 .500 13 9 .591
Cal St.-Fullerton 3 3 .500 8 13 .381
CS Northridge 3 3 .500 8 14 .364
UC Santa Barbara 2 3 .400 13 7 .650
UC Davis 2 3 .400 8 13 .381
Long Beach St. 2 3 .400 7 14 .333
Cal Poly 1 4 .200 4 15 .211

___

Thursday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

UC Irvine at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at CS Northridge, 11 p.m.

