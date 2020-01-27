All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|William & Mary
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|7
|.682
|Hofstra
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|7
|.682
|Coll. of Charleston
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|9
|.571
|Towson
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|9
|.571
|Delaware
|5
|4
|.556
|15
|7
|.682
|Drexel
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|10
|.545
|Northeastern
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|10
|.524
|UNC-Wilmington
|2
|7
|.222
|7
|15
|.318
|Elon
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|16
|.273
|James Madison
|1
|8
|.111
|8
|12
|.400
___
Thursday’s Games
Coll. of Charleston at James Madison, 6:30 p.m.
Hofstra at Elon, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Towson, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|8
|1
|.889
|14
|8
|.636
|W. Kentucky
|7
|1
|.875
|14
|6
|.700
|Louisiana Tech
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|5
|.750
|Charlotte
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|7
|.632
|FIU
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|7
|.667
|FAU
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|UTSA
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|11
|.476
|Old Dominion
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|13
|.381
|UAB
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|9
|.571
|UTEP
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|9
|.571
|Marshall
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|12
|.429
|Southern Miss.
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|15
|.286
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|16
|.238
|Rice
|1
|8
|.111
|9
|13
|.409
___
Thursday’s Games
W. Kentucky at FAU, 7 p.m.
Marshall at FIU, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
UAB at UTSA, 8 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at UTEP, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|8
|1
|.889
|18
|4
|.818
|N. Kentucky
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|7
|.667
|Youngstown St.
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|10
|.545
|Milwaukee
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|11
|.476
|Green Bay
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|12
|.455
|Ill.-Chicago
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|13
|.409
|Cleveland St.
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|14
|.364
|Detroit
|4
|5
|.444
|6
|16
|.273
|Oakland
|2
|7
|.222
|7
|15
|.318
|IUPUI
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|16
|.273
___
Thursday’s Games
IUPUI at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|2
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|Harvard
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Princeton
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Columbia
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|12
|.333
|Cornell
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|Penn
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Brown
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Dartmouth
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
___
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Monmouth (NJ)
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|7
|.632
|Quinnipiac
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|8
|.556
|Rider
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|8
|.579
|Siena
|5
|4
|.556
|9
|9
|.500
|Manhattan
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Fairfield
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|11
|.421
|St. Peter’s
|4
|4
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|Niagara
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|13
|.316
|Iona
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|10
|.333
|Canisius
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|12
|.400
|Marist
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|14
|.222
___
Wednesday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Akron
|6
|1
|.857
|16
|4
|.800
|Bowling Green
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|5
|.750
|Ball St.
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|8
|.579
|Cent. Michigan
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|8
|.579
|Kent St.
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|6
|.700
|Buffalo
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|7
|.650
|N. Illinois
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|9
|.550
|Toledo
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|9
|.550
|Ohio
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|10
|.500
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|11
|.450
|W. Michigan
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|11
|.450
|E. Michigan
|0
|7
|.000
|10
|10
|.500
___
Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo at Akron, 7 p.m.
Ball St. at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Kent St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Ohio at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|10
|11
|.476
|NC A&T
|6
|1
|.857
|10
|12
|.455
|NC Central
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|12
|.400
|Morgan St.
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|12
|.478
|Bethune-Cookman
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|11
|.476
|SC State
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|10
|.474
|Florida A&M
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|13
|.316
|Coppin St.
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|16
|.273
|Delaware St.
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|17
|.105
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|1
|5
|.167
|2
|19
|.095
|Howard
|0
|7
|.000
|2
|20
|.091
___
Monday’s Games
Norfolk St. 95, Florida A&M 67
Coppin St. 82, Howard 75
Morgan St. 56, Md.-Eastern Shore 50
NC A&T 82, Delaware St. 67
Bethune-Cookman 78, SC State 74
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|6
|2
|.750
|17
|3
|.850
|Loyola of Chicago
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|7
|.667
|Drake
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|6
|.714
|Bradley
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|7
|.667
|S. Illinois
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|10
|.524
|Indiana St.
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Valparaiso
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|Missouri St.
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|11
|.476
|Illinois St.
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|14
|.300
|Evansville
|0
|8
|.000
|9
|12
|.429
___
Wednesday’s Games
Valparaiso at Bradley, 7 p.m.
Drake at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
Missouri St. at N. Iowa, 7 p.m.
Evansville at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Loyola of Chicago at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|10
|0
|1.000
|21
|0
|1.000
|Nevada
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|8
|.619
|UNLV
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|11
|.500
|New Mexico
|5
|4
|.556
|16
|6
|.727
|Utah St.
|5
|4
|.556
|16
|6
|.727
|Colorado St.
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|8
|.636
|Boise St.
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|8
|.619
|Air Force
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|12
|.429
|San Jose St.
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|14
|.333
|Fresno St.
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|14
|.300
|Wyoming
|0
|9
|.000
|5
|16
|.238
___
Tuesday’s Games
Fresno St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.
Utah St. at Wyoming, 11 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Jose St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Nevada at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
San Diego St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Robert Morris
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|11
|.476
|Mount St. Mary’s
|5
|2
|.714
|9
|11
|.450
|Sacred Heart
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|9
|.571
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|8
|.600
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|10
|.500
|Bryant
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|10
|.500
|Wagner
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|14
|.263
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|15
|.211
|CCSU
|1
|8
|.111
|2
|20
|.091
___
Thursday’s Games
Mount St. Mary’s at Sacred Heart, Noon
St. Francis Brooklyn at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Bryant at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
CCSU at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Wagner, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|8
|0
|1.000
|15
|5
|.750
|Austin Peay
|8
|0
|1.000
|14
|7
|.667
|E. Kentucky
|6
|2
|.750
|9
|12
|.429
|Belmont
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|7
|.667
|Tennessee St.
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|E. Illinois
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|9
|.550
|Jacksonville St.
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|12
|.429
|Morehead St.
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|12
|.429
|UT Martin
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|13
|.316
|SIU-Edwardsville
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|16
|.238
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|16
|.238
|SE Missouri
|0
|8
|.000
|4
|17
|.190
___
Thursday’s Games
SE Missouri at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
UT Martin at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at Murray St., 8 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Austin Peay, 9 p.m.
Belmont at Tennessee Tech, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.