BKC Glance

January 28, 2020 10:06 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oregon 6 2 .750 17 4 .810
Colorado 5 2 .714 16 4 .800
Southern Cal 5 2 .714 16 4 .800
Stanford 4 2 .667 15 4 .789
Arizona 3 3 .500 13 6 .684
Arizona St. 3 3 .500 12 7 .632
California 3 3 .500 9 10 .474
Utah 3 4 .429 12 7 .632
UCLA 3 4 .429 10 10 .500
Washington St. 3 5 .375 12 9 .571
Oregon St. 2 6 .250 12 8 .600
Washington 2 6 .250 12 9 .571

___

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona St. at Washington St., 11 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oregon at California, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 9 p.m.

Utah at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Stanford, 11 p.m.

Colorado at UCLA, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 7 1 .875 16 5 .762
American U. 6 3 .667 10 10 .500
Navy 5 3 .625 11 8 .579
Boston U. 5 3 .625 11 10 .524
Bucknell 5 3 .625 9 12 .429
Lafayette 4 4 .500 12 7 .632
Army 4 4 .500 9 10 .474
Holy Cross 2 6 .250 3 18 .143
Lehigh 2 7 .222 5 16 .238
Loyola (Md.) 1 7 .125 9 12 .429

___

Wednesday’s Games

Bucknell at Army, 11 a.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Navy, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
LSU 6 0 1.000 15 4 .789
Kentucky 5 1 .833 15 4 .789
Auburn 5 2 .714 18 2 .900
Alabama 4 2 .667 12 7 .632
Mississippi St. 4 3 .571 13 7 .650
Florida 4 3 .571 12 8 .600
Tennessee 4 3 .571 12 8 .600
Texas A&M 4 3 .571 10 9 .526
Arkansas 3 3 .500 15 4 .789
South Carolina 3 3 .500 11 8 .579
Missouri 2 5 .286 10 10 .500
Georgia 1 6 .143 11 9 .550
Mississippi 1 6 .143 10 10 .500
Vanderbilt 0 6 .000 8 11 .421

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas A&M 63, Tennessee 58

Mississippi St. 78, Florida 71

Missouri 72, Georgia 69

Auburn 83, Mississippi 82, 2OT

Wednesday’s Games

Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m.

Alabama at LSU, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
ETSU 7 1 .875 18 3 .857
Furman 7 2 .778 17 5 .773
UNC-Greensboro 6 2 .750 16 5 .762
W. Carolina 5 3 .625 13 6 .684
Wofford 5 3 .625 13 8 .619
Chattanooga 4 4 .500 13 8 .619
Mercer 4 4 .500 10 11 .476
Samford 2 6 .250 8 14 .364
VMI 1 8 .111 6 16 .273
The Citadel 0 8 .000 6 13 .316

___

Wednesday’s Games

Mercer at ETSU, 7 p.m.

VMI at Furman, 7 p.m.

Wofford at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Samford, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 8 1 .889 17 3 .850
Nicholls 8 2 .800 14 7 .667
Sam Houston St. 7 2 .778 14 6 .700
Abilene Christian 6 2 .750 11 8 .579
McNeese St. 6 3 .667 11 9 .550
Texas A&M-CC 5 5 .500 9 12 .429
Northwestern St. 4 5 .444 7 11 .389
Cent. Arkansas 4 5 .444 5 15 .250
Lamar 4 6 .400 10 11 .476
SE Louisiana 3 6 .333 6 14 .300
New Orleans 2 8 .200 6 14 .300
Incarnate Word 1 7 .125 4 15 .211
Houston Baptist 1 7 .125 1 16 .059

___

Wednesday’s Games

Nicholls at McNeese St., 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Northwestern St. at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Prairie View 6 1 .857 10 10 .500
Texas Southern 6 1 .857 9 11 .450
Alcorn St. 6 2 .750 10 9 .526
Southern U. 5 3 .625 8 13 .381
Grambling St. 3 4 .429 9 11 .450
Jackson St. 3 4 .429 6 14 .300
Alabama A&M 2 5 .286 5 13 .278
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 5 .286 3 16 .158
Alabama St. 2 5 .286 3 17 .150
MVSU 1 6 .143 1 18 .053

___

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 6 2 .750 15 8 .652
N. Dakota St. 5 2 .714 14 7 .667
Nebraska-Omaha 5 2 .714 12 10 .545
South Dakota 5 3 .625 14 8 .636
Oral Roberts 4 3 .571 11 9 .550
North Dakota 4 4 .500 10 12 .455
Fort Wayne 2 5 .286 9 13 .409
W. Illinois 2 6 .250 5 13 .278
Denver 1 7 .125 5 17 .227

___

Wednesday’s Games

S. Dakota St. at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

North Dakota at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at W. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

South Dakota at Denver, 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UALR 9 2 .818 15 7 .682
Georgia St. 7 3 .700 14 7 .667
Arkansas St. 7 4 .636 15 7 .682
Georgia Southern 6 4 .600 12 9 .571
Texas State 5 5 .500 12 9 .571
Appalachian St. 5 5 .500 11 10 .524
Texas-Arlington 5 5 .500 9 12 .429
South Alabama 5 6 .455 12 10 .545
Coastal Carolina 4 6 .400 11 10 .524
Troy 4 7 .364 8 14 .364
Louisiana-Lafayette 3 7 .300 8 13 .381
Louisiana-Monroe 2 8 .200 6 13 .316

___

Thursday’s Games

Troy at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 7 0 1.000 21 1 .955
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 5 2 .714 18 4 .818
Santa Clara 4 3 .571 17 5 .773
BYU 4 3 .571 15 7 .682
San Francisco 4 3 .571 15 7 .682
Pepperdine 4 3 .571 11 10 .524
Pacific 3 4 .429 15 8 .652
Loyola Marymount 2 5 .286 8 13 .381
Portland 1 6 .143 9 13 .409
San Diego 1 6 .143 8 14 .364

___

Thursday’s Games

Pepperdine at BYU, 8:30 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Portland at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Gonzaga at Santa Clara, 10:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 6 0 1.000 15 6 .714
California Baptist 4 2 .667 14 6 .700
CS Bakersfield 4 2 .667 10 11 .476
Seattle 4 3 .571 11 11 .500
Grand Canyon 3 3 .500 8 12 .400
UMKC 3 4 .429 11 11 .500
Utah Valley 3 4 .429 9 13 .409
Rio Grande 2 4 .333 6 13 .316
Chicago St. 0 7 .000 4 18 .182

___

Wednesday’s Games

California Baptist at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Grand Canyon at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

