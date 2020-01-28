All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Oregon 6 2 .750 17 4 .810 Colorado 5 2 .714 16 4 .800 Southern Cal 5 2 .714 16 4 .800 Stanford 4 2 .667 15 4 .789 Arizona 3 3 .500 13 6 .684 Arizona St. 3 3 .500 12 7 .632 California 3 3 .500 9 10 .474 Utah 3 4 .429 12 7 .632 UCLA 3 4 .429 10 10 .500 Washington St. 3 5 .375 12 9 .571 Oregon St. 2 6 .250 12 8 .600 Washington 2 6 .250 12 9 .571

___

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona St. at Washington St., 11 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oregon at California, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 9 p.m.

Utah at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Stanford, 11 p.m.

Colorado at UCLA, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Colgate 7 1 .875 16 5 .762 American U. 6 3 .667 10 10 .500 Navy 5 3 .625 11 8 .579 Boston U. 5 3 .625 11 10 .524 Bucknell 5 3 .625 9 12 .429 Lafayette 4 4 .500 12 7 .632 Army 4 4 .500 9 10 .474 Holy Cross 2 6 .250 3 18 .143 Lehigh 2 7 .222 5 16 .238 Loyola (Md.) 1 7 .125 9 12 .429

___

Wednesday’s Games

Bucknell at Army, 11 a.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Navy, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct LSU 6 0 1.000 15 4 .789 Kentucky 5 1 .833 15 4 .789 Auburn 5 2 .714 18 2 .900 Alabama 4 2 .667 12 7 .632 Mississippi St. 4 3 .571 13 7 .650 Florida 4 3 .571 12 8 .600 Tennessee 4 3 .571 12 8 .600 Texas A&M 4 3 .571 10 9 .526 Arkansas 3 3 .500 15 4 .789 South Carolina 3 3 .500 11 8 .579 Missouri 2 5 .286 10 10 .500 Georgia 1 6 .143 11 9 .550 Mississippi 1 6 .143 10 10 .500 Vanderbilt 0 6 .000 8 11 .421

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas A&M 63, Tennessee 58

Mississippi St. 78, Florida 71

Missouri 72, Georgia 69

Auburn 83, Mississippi 82, 2OT

Wednesday’s Games

Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m.

Alabama at LSU, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct ETSU 7 1 .875 18 3 .857 Furman 7 2 .778 17 5 .773 UNC-Greensboro 6 2 .750 16 5 .762 W. Carolina 5 3 .625 13 6 .684 Wofford 5 3 .625 13 8 .619 Chattanooga 4 4 .500 13 8 .619 Mercer 4 4 .500 10 11 .476 Samford 2 6 .250 8 14 .364 VMI 1 8 .111 6 16 .273 The Citadel 0 8 .000 6 13 .316

___

Wednesday’s Games

Mercer at ETSU, 7 p.m.

VMI at Furman, 7 p.m.

Wofford at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Samford, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Stephen F. Austin 8 1 .889 17 3 .850 Nicholls 8 2 .800 14 7 .667 Sam Houston St. 7 2 .778 14 6 .700 Abilene Christian 6 2 .750 11 8 .579 McNeese St. 6 3 .667 11 9 .550 Texas A&M-CC 5 5 .500 9 12 .429 Northwestern St. 4 5 .444 7 11 .389 Cent. Arkansas 4 5 .444 5 15 .250 Lamar 4 6 .400 10 11 .476 SE Louisiana 3 6 .333 6 14 .300 New Orleans 2 8 .200 6 14 .300 Incarnate Word 1 7 .125 4 15 .211 Houston Baptist 1 7 .125 1 16 .059

___

Wednesday’s Games

Nicholls at McNeese St., 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Northwestern St. at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Prairie View 6 1 .857 10 10 .500 Texas Southern 6 1 .857 9 11 .450 Alcorn St. 6 2 .750 10 9 .526 Southern U. 5 3 .625 8 13 .381 Grambling St. 3 4 .429 9 11 .450 Jackson St. 3 4 .429 6 14 .300 Alabama A&M 2 5 .286 5 13 .278 Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 5 .286 3 16 .158 Alabama St. 2 5 .286 3 17 .150 MVSU 1 6 .143 1 18 .053

___

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct S. Dakota St. 6 2 .750 15 8 .652 N. Dakota St. 5 2 .714 14 7 .667 Nebraska-Omaha 5 2 .714 12 10 .545 South Dakota 5 3 .625 14 8 .636 Oral Roberts 4 3 .571 11 9 .550 North Dakota 4 4 .500 10 12 .455 Fort Wayne 2 5 .286 9 13 .409 W. Illinois 2 6 .250 5 13 .278 Denver 1 7 .125 5 17 .227

___

Wednesday’s Games

S. Dakota St. at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

North Dakota at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at W. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

South Dakota at Denver, 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UALR 9 2 .818 15 7 .682 Georgia St. 7 3 .700 14 7 .667 Arkansas St. 7 4 .636 15 7 .682 Georgia Southern 6 4 .600 12 9 .571 Texas State 5 5 .500 12 9 .571 Appalachian St. 5 5 .500 11 10 .524 Texas-Arlington 5 5 .500 9 12 .429 South Alabama 5 6 .455 12 10 .545 Coastal Carolina 4 6 .400 11 10 .524 Troy 4 7 .364 8 14 .364 Louisiana-Lafayette 3 7 .300 8 13 .381 Louisiana-Monroe 2 8 .200 6 13 .316

___

Thursday’s Games

Troy at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Gonzaga 7 0 1.000 21 1 .955 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 5 2 .714 18 4 .818 Santa Clara 4 3 .571 17 5 .773 BYU 4 3 .571 15 7 .682 San Francisco 4 3 .571 15 7 .682 Pepperdine 4 3 .571 11 10 .524 Pacific 3 4 .429 15 8 .652 Loyola Marymount 2 5 .286 8 13 .381 Portland 1 6 .143 9 13 .409 San Diego 1 6 .143 8 14 .364

___

Thursday’s Games

Pepperdine at BYU, 8:30 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Portland at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Gonzaga at Santa Clara, 10:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct New Mexico St. 6 0 1.000 15 6 .714 California Baptist 4 2 .667 14 6 .700 CS Bakersfield 4 2 .667 10 11 .476 Seattle 4 3 .571 11 11 .500 Grand Canyon 3 3 .500 8 12 .400 UMKC 3 4 .429 11 11 .500 Utah Valley 3 4 .429 9 13 .409 Rio Grande 2 4 .333 6 13 .316 Chicago St. 0 7 .000 4 18 .182

___

Wednesday’s Games

California Baptist at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Grand Canyon at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

