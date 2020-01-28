All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct William & Mary 7 2 .778 15 7 .682 Hofstra 6 3 .667 15 7 .682 Coll. of Charleston 6 3 .667 12 9 .571 Towson 6 3 .667 12 9 .571 Delaware 5 4 .556 15 7 .682 Drexel 5 4 .556 12 10 .545 Northeastern 5 4 .556 11 10 .524 UNC-Wilmington 2 7 .222 7 15 .318 Elon 2 7 .222 6 16 .273 James Madison 1 8 .111 8 12 .400

___

Thursday’s Games

Coll. of Charleston at James Madison, 6:30 p.m.

Hofstra at Elon, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Towson, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct North Texas 8 1 .889 14 8 .636 W. Kentucky 7 1 .875 14 6 .700 Louisiana Tech 6 2 .750 15 5 .750 Charlotte 6 2 .750 12 7 .632 FIU 5 3 .625 14 7 .667 FAU 4 4 .500 12 9 .571 UTSA 4 4 .500 10 11 .476 Old Dominion 4 4 .500 8 13 .381 UAB 3 5 .375 12 9 .571 UTEP 3 5 .375 12 9 .571 Marshall 3 5 .375 9 12 .429 Southern Miss. 2 6 .250 6 15 .286 Middle Tennessee 1 7 .125 5 16 .238 Rice 1 8 .111 9 13 .409

___

Thursday’s Games

W. Kentucky at FAU, 7 p.m.

Marshall at FIU, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

UAB at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wright St. 8 1 .889 18 4 .818 N. Kentucky 6 3 .667 14 7 .667 Youngstown St. 5 4 .556 12 10 .545 Milwaukee 5 4 .556 10 11 .476 Green Bay 5 4 .556 10 12 .455 Ill.-Chicago 4 5 .444 9 13 .409 Cleveland St. 4 5 .444 8 14 .364 Detroit 4 5 .444 6 16 .273 Oakland 2 7 .222 7 15 .318 IUPUI 2 7 .222 6 16 .273

___

Thursday’s Games

IUPUI at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Oakland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Green Bay, 9 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Yale 2 0 1.000 14 4 .778 Harvard 2 0 1.000 13 4 .765 Princeton 2 0 1.000 7 8 .467 Columbia 1 1 .500 6 12 .333 Cornell 1 1 .500 4 11 .267 Penn 0 2 .000 8 7 .533 Brown 0 2 .000 7 8 .467 Dartmouth 0 2 .000 7 10 .412

___

Friday’s Games

Harvard at Penn, 5 p.m.

Cornell at Brown, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Yale, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Monmouth (NJ) 6 2 .750 12 7 .632 Quinnipiac 5 3 .625 10 8 .556 Rider 5 4 .556 11 8 .579 Siena 5 4 .556 9 9 .500 Manhattan 4 4 .500 8 9 .471 Fairfield 4 4 .500 8 11 .421 St. Peter’s 4 4 .500 7 10 .412 Niagara 4 4 .500 6 13 .316 Iona 3 5 .375 5 10 .333 Canisius 3 6 .333 8 12 .400 Marist 3 6 .333 4 14 .222

___

Wednesday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Quinnipiac at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Siena at Iona, 7 p.m.

Marist at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Rider, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Bowling Green 7 1 .875 16 5 .762 Akron 6 2 .750 16 5 .762 Cent. Michigan 4 2 .667 11 8 .579 Kent St. 5 3 .625 15 6 .714 Buffalo 5 3 .625 14 7 .667 N. Illinois 5 3 .625 12 9 .571 Ball St. 4 3 .571 11 9 .550 Toledo 3 5 .375 11 10 .524 Miami (Ohio) 2 5 .286 9 11 .450 W. Michigan 2 5 .286 9 11 .450 Ohio 2 6 .250 10 11 .476 E. Michigan 0 7 .000 10 10 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Buffalo 77, Akron 74

Bowling Green 67, Ball St. 61

Cent. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), TBA

Kent St. 83, Toledo 70

N. Illinois 61, Ohio 59

Friday’s Games

Akron at Kent St., 6:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Norfolk St. 6 0 1.000 10 11 .476 NC A&T 6 1 .857 10 12 .455 NC Central 4 2 .667 8 12 .400 Morgan St. 5 3 .625 11 12 .478 Bethune-Cookman 4 3 .571 10 11 .476 SC State 4 3 .571 9 10 .474 Florida A&M 4 4 .500 6 13 .316 Coppin St. 2 5 .286 6 16 .273 Delaware St. 1 4 .200 2 17 .105 Md.-Eastern Shore 1 5 .167 2 19 .095 Howard 0 7 .000 2 20 .091

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct N. Iowa 6 2 .750 17 3 .850 Loyola of Chicago 6 2 .750 14 7 .667 Drake 5 3 .625 15 6 .714 Bradley 5 3 .625 14 7 .667 S. Illinois 5 3 .625 11 10 .524 Indiana St. 4 4 .500 11 8 .579 Valparaiso 4 4 .500 11 10 .524 Missouri St. 4 4 .500 10 11 .476 Illinois St. 1 7 .125 6 14 .300 Evansville 0 8 .000 9 12 .429

___

Wednesday’s Games

Valparaiso at Bradley, 7 p.m.

Drake at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

Missouri St. at N. Iowa, 7 p.m.

Evansville at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Loyola of Chicago at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct San Diego St. 10 0 1.000 21 0 1.000 Nevada 6 3 .667 13 8 .619 UNLV 6 3 .667 11 11 .500 Utah St. 6 4 .600 17 6 .739 New Mexico 5 4 .556 16 6 .727 Colorado St. 5 4 .556 14 8 .636 Boise St. 5 4 .556 13 8 .619 San Jose St. 3 6 .333 7 14 .333 Air Force 3 7 .300 9 13 .409 Fresno St. 3 7 .300 7 14 .333 Wyoming 0 10 .000 5 17 .227

___

Tuesday’s Games

Fresno St. 79, Air Force 68

Utah St. 68, Wyoming 45

Wednesday’s Games

San Jose St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Nevada at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

San Diego St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Robert Morris 6 2 .750 10 11 .476 Mount St. Mary’s 5 2 .714 9 11 .450 Sacred Heart 5 3 .625 12 9 .571 St. Francis (Pa.) 5 4 .556 12 8 .600 St. Francis Brooklyn 4 4 .500 10 10 .500 Bryant 2 5 .286 10 10 .500 Wagner 2 6 .250 5 14 .263 Fairleigh Dickinson 2 6 .250 4 15 .211 CCSU 1 8 .111 2 20 .091

___

Thursday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at Sacred Heart, Noon

St. Francis Brooklyn at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Bryant at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

CCSU at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Wagner, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Murray St. 8 0 1.000 15 5 .750 Austin Peay 8 0 1.000 14 7 .667 E. Kentucky 6 2 .750 9 12 .429 Belmont 5 3 .625 14 7 .667 Tennessee St. 4 4 .500 12 9 .571 E. Illinois 4 4 .500 11 9 .550 Jacksonville St. 4 4 .500 9 12 .429 Morehead St. 3 5 .375 9 12 .429 UT Martin 2 6 .250 6 13 .316 SIU-Edwardsville 2 6 .250 5 16 .238 Tennessee Tech 2 6 .250 5 16 .238 SE Missouri 0 8 .000 4 17 .190

___

Thursday’s Games

SE Missouri at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

UT Martin at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Austin Peay, 9 p.m.

Belmont at Tennessee Tech, 9 p.m.

