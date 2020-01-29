All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|William & Mary
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|7
|.682
|Hofstra
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|7
|.682
|Coll. of Charleston
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|9
|.571
|Towson
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|9
|.571
|Delaware
|5
|4
|.556
|15
|7
|.682
|Drexel
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|10
|.545
|Northeastern
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|10
|.524
|UNC-Wilmington
|2
|7
|.222
|7
|15
|.318
|Elon
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|16
|.273
|James Madison
|1
|8
|.111
|8
|12
|.400
___
Thursday’s Games
Coll. of Charleston at James Madison, 6:30 p.m.
Hofstra at Elon, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Towson, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|8
|1
|.889
|14
|8
|.636
|W. Kentucky
|7
|1
|.875
|14
|6
|.700
|Louisiana Tech
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|5
|.750
|Charlotte
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|7
|.632
|FIU
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|7
|.667
|FAU
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|UTSA
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|11
|.476
|Old Dominion
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|13
|.381
|UAB
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|9
|.571
|UTEP
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|9
|.571
|Marshall
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|12
|.429
|Southern Miss.
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|15
|.286
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|16
|.238
|Rice
|1
|8
|.111
|9
|13
|.409
___
Thursday’s Games
W. Kentucky at FAU, 7 p.m.
Marshall at FIU, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
UAB at UTSA, 8 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at UTEP, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|8
|1
|.889
|18
|4
|.818
|N. Kentucky
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|7
|.667
|Youngstown St.
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|10
|.545
|Milwaukee
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|11
|.476
|Green Bay
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|12
|.455
|Ill.-Chicago
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|13
|.409
|Cleveland St.
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|14
|.364
|Detroit
|4
|5
|.444
|6
|16
|.273
|Oakland
|2
|7
|.222
|7
|15
|.318
|IUPUI
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|16
|.273
___
Thursday’s Games
IUPUI at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Oakland at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Green Bay, 9 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|2
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|Harvard
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Princeton
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Columbia
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|12
|.333
|Cornell
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|Penn
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Brown
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Dartmouth
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
___
Friday’s Games
Harvard at Penn, 5 p.m.
Cornell at Brown, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Yale, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Monmouth (NJ)
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|7
|.632
|Quinnipiac
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|8
|.556
|Rider
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|8
|.579
|Siena
|5
|4
|.556
|9
|9
|.500
|Manhattan
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Fairfield
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|11
|.421
|St. Peter’s
|4
|4
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|Niagara
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|13
|.316
|Iona
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|10
|.333
|Canisius
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|12
|.400
|Marist
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|14
|.222
___
Wednesday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Quinnipiac at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Siena at Iona, 7 p.m.
Marist at Niagara, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Rider, 7 p.m.
Manhattan at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bowling Green
|7
|1
|.875
|16
|5
|.762
|Akron
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|5
|.762
|Cent. Michigan
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|8
|.579
|Kent St.
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|6
|.714
|Buffalo
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|7
|.667
|N. Illinois
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|9
|.571
|Ball St.
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|9
|.550
|Toledo
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|10
|.524
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|11
|.450
|W. Michigan
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|11
|.450
|Ohio
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|11
|.476
|E. Michigan
|0
|7
|.000
|10
|10
|.500
___
Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo 77, Akron 74
Bowling Green 67, Ball St. 61
Cent. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), TBA
Kent St. 83, Toledo 70
N. Illinois 61, Ohio 59
Friday’s Games
Akron at Kent St., 6:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|10
|11
|.476
|NC A&T
|6
|1
|.857
|10
|12
|.455
|NC Central
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|12
|.400
|Morgan St.
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|12
|.478
|Bethune-Cookman
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|11
|.476
|SC State
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|10
|.474
|Florida A&M
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|13
|.316
|Coppin St.
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|16
|.273
|Delaware St.
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|17
|.105
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|1
|5
|.167
|2
|19
|.095
|Howard
|0
|7
|.000
|2
|20
|.091
___
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|6
|2
|.750
|17
|3
|.850
|Loyola of Chicago
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|7
|.667
|Drake
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|6
|.714
|Bradley
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|7
|.667
|S. Illinois
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|10
|.524
|Indiana St.
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Valparaiso
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|Missouri St.
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|11
|.476
|Illinois St.
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|14
|.300
|Evansville
|0
|8
|.000
|9
|12
|.429
___
Wednesday’s Games
Valparaiso at Bradley, 7 p.m.
Drake at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
Missouri St. at N. Iowa, 7 p.m.
Evansville at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Loyola of Chicago at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|10
|0
|1.000
|21
|0
|1.000
|Nevada
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|8
|.619
|UNLV
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|11
|.500
|Utah St.
|6
|4
|.600
|17
|6
|.739
|New Mexico
|5
|4
|.556
|16
|6
|.727
|Colorado St.
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|8
|.636
|Boise St.
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|8
|.619
|San Jose St.
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|14
|.333
|Air Force
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|13
|.409
|Fresno St.
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|14
|.333
|Wyoming
|0
|10
|.000
|5
|17
|.227
___
Tuesday’s Games
Fresno St. 79, Air Force 68
Utah St. 68, Wyoming 45
Wednesday’s Games
San Jose St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Nevada at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
San Diego St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Robert Morris
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|11
|.476
|Mount St. Mary’s
|5
|2
|.714
|9
|11
|.450
|Sacred Heart
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|9
|.571
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|8
|.600
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|10
|.500
|Bryant
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|10
|.500
|Wagner
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|14
|.263
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|15
|.211
|CCSU
|1
|8
|.111
|2
|20
|.091
___
Thursday’s Games
Mount St. Mary’s at Sacred Heart, Noon
St. Francis Brooklyn at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Bryant at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
CCSU at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Wagner, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|8
|0
|1.000
|15
|5
|.750
|Austin Peay
|8
|0
|1.000
|14
|7
|.667
|E. Kentucky
|6
|2
|.750
|9
|12
|.429
|Belmont
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|7
|.667
|Tennessee St.
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|E. Illinois
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|9
|.550
|Jacksonville St.
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|12
|.429
|Morehead St.
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|12
|.429
|UT Martin
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|13
|.316
|SIU-Edwardsville
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|16
|.238
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|16
|.238
|SE Missouri
|0
|8
|.000
|4
|17
|.190
___
Thursday’s Games
SE Missouri at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
UT Martin at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at Murray St., 8 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Austin Peay, 9 p.m.
Belmont at Tennessee Tech, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.