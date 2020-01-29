Listen Live Sports

BKC Glance

January 29, 2020 10:06 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
William & Mary 7 2 .778 15 7 .682
Hofstra 6 3 .667 15 7 .682
Coll. of Charleston 6 3 .667 12 9 .571
Towson 6 3 .667 12 9 .571
Delaware 5 4 .556 15 7 .682
Drexel 5 4 .556 12 10 .545
Northeastern 5 4 .556 11 10 .524
UNC-Wilmington 2 7 .222 7 15 .318
Elon 2 7 .222 6 16 .273
James Madison 1 8 .111 8 12 .400

___

Thursday’s Games

Coll. of Charleston at James Madison, 6:30 p.m.

Hofstra at Elon, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Towson, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 8 1 .889 14 8 .636
W. Kentucky 7 1 .875 14 6 .700
Louisiana Tech 6 2 .750 15 5 .750
Charlotte 6 2 .750 12 7 .632
FIU 5 3 .625 14 7 .667
FAU 4 4 .500 12 9 .571
UTSA 4 4 .500 10 11 .476
Old Dominion 4 4 .500 8 13 .381
UAB 3 5 .375 12 9 .571
UTEP 3 5 .375 12 9 .571
Marshall 3 5 .375 9 12 .429
Southern Miss. 2 6 .250 6 15 .286
Middle Tennessee 1 7 .125 5 16 .238
Rice 1 8 .111 9 13 .409

___

Thursday’s Games

W. Kentucky at FAU, 7 p.m.

Marshall at FIU, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

UAB at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 8 1 .889 18 4 .818
N. Kentucky 6 3 .667 14 7 .667
Youngstown St. 5 4 .556 12 10 .545
Milwaukee 5 4 .556 10 11 .476
Green Bay 5 4 .556 10 12 .455
Ill.-Chicago 4 5 .444 9 13 .409
Cleveland St. 4 5 .444 8 14 .364
Detroit 4 5 .444 6 16 .273
Oakland 2 7 .222 7 15 .318
IUPUI 2 7 .222 6 16 .273

___

Thursday’s Games

IUPUI at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Oakland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Green Bay, 9 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Yale 2 0 1.000 14 4 .778
Harvard 2 0 1.000 13 4 .765
Princeton 2 0 1.000 7 8 .467
Columbia 1 1 .500 6 12 .333
Cornell 1 1 .500 4 11 .267
Penn 0 2 .000 8 7 .533
Brown 0 2 .000 7 8 .467
Dartmouth 0 2 .000 7 10 .412

___

Friday’s Games

Harvard at Penn, 5 p.m.

Cornell at Brown, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Yale, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Monmouth (NJ) 6 2 .750 12 7 .632
Quinnipiac 5 3 .625 10 8 .556
Rider 5 4 .556 11 8 .579
Siena 5 4 .556 9 9 .500
Manhattan 4 4 .500 8 9 .471
Fairfield 4 4 .500 8 11 .421
St. Peter’s 4 4 .500 7 10 .412
Niagara 4 4 .500 6 13 .316
Iona 3 5 .375 5 10 .333
Canisius 3 6 .333 8 12 .400
Marist 3 6 .333 4 14 .222

___

Wednesday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Quinnipiac at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Siena at Iona, 7 p.m.

Marist at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Rider, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bowling Green 7 1 .875 16 5 .762
Akron 6 2 .750 16 5 .762
Cent. Michigan 4 2 .667 11 8 .579
Kent St. 5 3 .625 15 6 .714
Buffalo 5 3 .625 14 7 .667
N. Illinois 5 3 .625 12 9 .571
Ball St. 4 3 .571 11 9 .550
Toledo 3 5 .375 11 10 .524
Miami (Ohio) 2 5 .286 9 11 .450
W. Michigan 2 5 .286 9 11 .450
Ohio 2 6 .250 10 11 .476
E. Michigan 0 7 .000 10 10 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Buffalo 77, Akron 74

Bowling Green 67, Ball St. 61

Cent. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), TBA

Kent St. 83, Toledo 70

N. Illinois 61, Ohio 59

Friday’s Games

Akron at Kent St., 6:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 6 0 1.000 10 11 .476
NC A&T 6 1 .857 10 12 .455
NC Central 4 2 .667 8 12 .400
Morgan St. 5 3 .625 11 12 .478
Bethune-Cookman 4 3 .571 10 11 .476
SC State 4 3 .571 9 10 .474
Florida A&M 4 4 .500 6 13 .316
Coppin St. 2 5 .286 6 16 .273
Delaware St. 1 4 .200 2 17 .105
Md.-Eastern Shore 1 5 .167 2 19 .095
Howard 0 7 .000 2 20 .091

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 6 2 .750 17 3 .850
Loyola of Chicago 6 2 .750 14 7 .667
Drake 5 3 .625 15 6 .714
Bradley 5 3 .625 14 7 .667
S. Illinois 5 3 .625 11 10 .524
Indiana St. 4 4 .500 11 8 .579
Valparaiso 4 4 .500 11 10 .524
Missouri St. 4 4 .500 10 11 .476
Illinois St. 1 7 .125 6 14 .300
Evansville 0 8 .000 9 12 .429

___

Wednesday’s Games

Valparaiso at Bradley, 7 p.m.

Drake at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

Missouri St. at N. Iowa, 7 p.m.

Evansville at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Loyola of Chicago at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 10 0 1.000 21 0 1.000
Nevada 6 3 .667 13 8 .619
UNLV 6 3 .667 11 11 .500
Utah St. 6 4 .600 17 6 .739
New Mexico 5 4 .556 16 6 .727
Colorado St. 5 4 .556 14 8 .636
Boise St. 5 4 .556 13 8 .619
San Jose St. 3 6 .333 7 14 .333
Air Force 3 7 .300 9 13 .409
Fresno St. 3 7 .300 7 14 .333
Wyoming 0 10 .000 5 17 .227

___

Tuesday’s Games

Fresno St. 79, Air Force 68

Utah St. 68, Wyoming 45

Wednesday’s Games

San Jose St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Nevada at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

San Diego St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Robert Morris 6 2 .750 10 11 .476
Mount St. Mary’s 5 2 .714 9 11 .450
Sacred Heart 5 3 .625 12 9 .571
St. Francis (Pa.) 5 4 .556 12 8 .600
St. Francis Brooklyn 4 4 .500 10 10 .500
Bryant 2 5 .286 10 10 .500
Wagner 2 6 .250 5 14 .263
Fairleigh Dickinson 2 6 .250 4 15 .211
CCSU 1 8 .111 2 20 .091

___

Thursday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at Sacred Heart, Noon

St. Francis Brooklyn at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Bryant at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

CCSU at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Wagner, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 8 0 1.000 15 5 .750
Austin Peay 8 0 1.000 14 7 .667
E. Kentucky 6 2 .750 9 12 .429
Belmont 5 3 .625 14 7 .667
Tennessee St. 4 4 .500 12 9 .571
E. Illinois 4 4 .500 11 9 .550
Jacksonville St. 4 4 .500 9 12 .429
Morehead St. 3 5 .375 9 12 .429
UT Martin 2 6 .250 6 13 .316
SIU-Edwardsville 2 6 .250 5 16 .238
Tennessee Tech 2 6 .250 5 16 .238
SE Missouri 0 8 .000 4 17 .190

___

Thursday’s Games

SE Missouri at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

UT Martin at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Austin Peay, 9 p.m.

Belmont at Tennessee Tech, 9 p.m.

