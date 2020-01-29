Listen Live Sports

BKC Glance

January 29, 2020 10:06 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 5 1 .833 15 6 .714
Stony Brook 4 2 .667 13 8 .619
Albany (NY) 4 2 .667 11 10 .524
Hartford 4 2 .667 11 10 .524
New Hampshire 3 3 .500 10 9 .526
UMBC 2 4 .333 9 12 .429
Mass.-Lowell 2 4 .333 8 13 .381
Binghamton 2 5 .286 8 12 .400
Maine 2 5 .286 6 15 .286

___

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Vermont at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at UMBC, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 6 1 .857 16 4 .800
Tulsa 6 1 .857 14 6 .700
Cincinnati 6 2 .750 13 7 .650
Wichita St. 5 2 .714 17 3 .850
SMU 5 3 .625 15 5 .750
Memphis 3 3 .500 14 5 .737
East Carolina 3 4 .429 9 11 .450
UCF 2 5 .286 11 8 .579
Temple 2 5 .286 10 9 .526
Tulane 2 5 .286 10 9 .526
UConn 1 5 .167 10 9 .526
South Florida 1 6 .143 8 12 .400

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 65, SMU 43

Wednesday’s Games

Houston at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Memphis at UCF, 7 p.m.

Temple at UConn, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Tulane, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Dayton 7 0 1.000 18 2 .900
Rhode Island 7 1 .875 15 5 .750
VCU 6 2 .750 16 5 .762
Duquesne 5 2 .714 15 4 .789
Richmond 5 3 .625 15 6 .714
Saint Louis 4 3 .571 15 5 .750
St. Bonaventure 4 3 .571 12 8 .600
Davidson 4 3 .571 10 9 .526
George Washington 3 4 .429 9 11 .450
UMass 2 5 .286 8 12 .400
George Mason 2 6 .250 13 8 .619
La Salle 1 6 .143 10 9 .526
Fordham 1 6 .143 7 12 .368
Saint Joseph’s 0 7 .000 4 16 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

Rhode Island 78, George Mason 64

VCU 87, Richmond 68

Wednesday’s Games

Dayton at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Davidson at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at UMass, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at La Salle, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

VCU at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisville 8 1 .889 17 3 .850
Duke 7 2 .778 17 3 .850
Florida St. 7 2 .778 17 3 .850
Virginia 6 4 .600 14 6 .700
Syracuse 6 4 .600 13 8 .619
NC State 5 5 .500 14 7 .667
Virginia Tech 5 5 .500 14 7 .667
Clemson 5 5 .500 11 9 .550
Boston College 4 5 .444 10 10 .500
Pittsburgh 4 6 .400 13 8 .619
Georgia Tech 4 6 .400 10 11 .476
North Carolina 3 6 .333 10 10 .500
Miami 3 7 .300 11 9 .550
Notre Dame 2 6 .250 11 8 .579
Wake Forest 2 7 .222 9 10 .474

___

Tuesday’s Games

Clemson 71, Syracuse 70

Virginia 61, Florida St. 56

Georgia Tech 82, Morehouse 54

Miami 71, Virginia Tech 61

Duke 79, Pittsburgh 67

Wednesday’s Games

Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Boston College, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 5 2 .714 19 3 .864
North Florida 5 2 .714 12 10 .545
Stetson 5 2 .714 11 11 .500
North Alabama 4 3 .571 9 11 .450
NJIT 4 3 .571 7 13 .350
Jacksonville 3 4 .429 10 12 .455
Florida Gulf Coast 3 4 .429 6 16 .273
Lipscomb 3 5 .375 8 13 .381
Kennesaw St. 0 7 .000 1 19 .050

___

Thursday’s Games

Florida Gulf Coast at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Stetson at North Florida, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 6 0 1.000 17 1 .944
Kansas 6 1 .857 17 3 .850
West Virginia 4 2 .667 16 3 .842
TCU 4 2 .667 13 6 .684
Oklahoma 3 3 .500 13 6 .684
Texas Tech 3 3 .500 12 7 .632
Texas 2 4 .333 12 7 .632
Iowa St. 2 4 .333 9 10 .474
Kansas St. 1 5 .167 8 11 .421
Oklahoma St. 0 7 .000 10 10 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Oklahoma at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Texas at TCU, 8 p.m.

West Virginia at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Baylor at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seton Hall 7 0 1.000 15 4 .789
Villanova 7 1 .875 17 3 .850
Butler 5 3 .625 17 4 .810
Creighton 5 3 .625 16 5 .762
Marquette 4 4 .500 14 6 .700
Providence 4 4 .500 11 10 .524
Xavier 2 5 .286 13 7 .650
Georgetown 2 6 .250 12 9 .571
St. John’s 2 7 .222 13 9 .591
DePaul 1 6 .143 13 7 .650

___

Tuesday’s Games

Villanova 79, St. John’s 59

Butler 69, Georgetown 64

Wednesday’s Games

DePaul at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana 7 2 .778 11 9 .550
E. Washington 6 2 .750 13 6 .684
N. Colorado 5 3 .625 12 7 .632
S. Utah 5 3 .625 12 7 .632
N. Arizona 5 4 .556 11 7 .611
Montana St. 5 4 .556 11 9 .550
Sacramento St. 4 5 .444 11 7 .611
Portland St. 4 6 .400 10 12 .455
Weber St. 3 6 .333 7 13 .350
Idaho St. 3 6 .333 6 12 .333
Idaho 1 7 .125 5 14 .263

___

Thursday’s Games

Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.

Weber St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Montana at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 8 0 1.000 14 7 .667
Radford 6 2 .750 11 9 .550
Charleston Southern 5 3 .625 11 9 .550
Presbyterian 5 3 .625 8 13 .381
Hampton 4 3 .571 9 11 .450
Gardner-Webb 3 4 .429 7 12 .368
UNC-Asheville 3 5 .375 9 10 .474
SC-Upstate 3 5 .375 8 13 .381
Campbell 2 6 .250 11 9 .550
Longwood 2 6 .250 7 14 .333
High Point 2 6 .250 5 16 .238

___

Thursday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.

High Point at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Radford at Longwood, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Illinois 7 2 .778 15 5 .750
Michigan St. 7 2 .778 15 5 .750
Rutgers 7 3 .700 16 5 .762
Maryland 6 3 .667 16 4 .800
Iowa 6 3 .667 15 5 .750
Indiana 5 4 .556 15 5 .750
Wisconsin 5 5 .500 12 9 .571
Minnesota 5 5 .500 11 9 .550
Penn St. 4 4 .500 14 5 .737
Purdue 4 6 .400 11 10 .524
Ohio St. 3 6 .333 13 7 .650
Michigan 3 6 .333 12 8 .600
Nebraska 2 8 .200 7 14 .333
Northwestern 1 8 .111 6 13 .316

___

Tuesday’s Games

Michigan 79, Nebraska 68

Rutgers 70, Purdue 63

Wednesday’s Games

Northwestern at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Penn St., 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Maryland, 8:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Hawaii 4 1 .800 13 6 .684
UC Irvine 4 1 .800 12 9 .571
UC Riverside 3 3 .500 13 9 .591
Cal St.-Fullerton 3 3 .500 8 13 .381
CS Northridge 3 3 .500 8 14 .364
UC Santa Barbara 2 3 .400 13 7 .650
UC Davis 2 3 .400 8 13 .381
Long Beach St. 2 3 .400 7 14 .333
Cal Poly 1 4 .200 4 15 .211

___

Thursday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

UC Irvine at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at CS Northridge, 11 p.m.

