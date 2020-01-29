All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|6
|.714
|Stony Brook
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|8
|.619
|Albany (NY)
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|10
|.524
|Hartford
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|10
|.524
|New Hampshire
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|UMBC
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|12
|.429
|Mass.-Lowell
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|13
|.381
|Binghamton
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|12
|.400
|Maine
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|15
|.286
___
Wednesday’s Games
Binghamton at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
Vermont at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at UMBC, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|6
|1
|.857
|16
|4
|.800
|Tulsa
|6
|1
|.857
|14
|6
|.700
|Cincinnati
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|7
|.650
|Wichita St.
|5
|2
|.714
|17
|3
|.850
|SMU
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|5
|.750
|Memphis
|3
|3
|.500
|14
|5
|.737
|East Carolina
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|11
|.450
|UCF
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|8
|.579
|Temple
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|9
|.526
|Tulane
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|9
|.526
|UConn
|1
|5
|.167
|10
|9
|.526
|South Florida
|1
|6
|.143
|8
|12
|.400
___
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati 65, SMU 43
Wednesday’s Games
Houston at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Memphis at UCF, 7 p.m.
Temple at UConn, 7 p.m.
South Florida at Tulane, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|7
|0
|1.000
|18
|2
|.900
|Rhode Island
|7
|1
|.875
|15
|5
|.750
|VCU
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|5
|.762
|Duquesne
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|4
|.789
|Richmond
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|6
|.714
|Saint Louis
|4
|3
|.571
|15
|5
|.750
|St. Bonaventure
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|8
|.600
|Davidson
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|9
|.526
|George Washington
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|11
|.450
|UMass
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|12
|.400
|George Mason
|2
|6
|.250
|13
|8
|.619
|La Salle
|1
|6
|.143
|10
|9
|.526
|Fordham
|1
|6
|.143
|7
|12
|.368
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|7
|.000
|4
|16
|.200
___
Tuesday’s Games
Rhode Island 78, George Mason 64
VCU 87, Richmond 68
Wednesday’s Games
Dayton at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Davidson at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at UMass, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at La Salle, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
VCU at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisville
|8
|1
|.889
|17
|3
|.850
|Duke
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|3
|.850
|Florida St.
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|3
|.850
|Virginia
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|6
|.700
|Syracuse
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|8
|.619
|NC State
|5
|5
|.500
|14
|7
|.667
|Virginia Tech
|5
|5
|.500
|14
|7
|.667
|Clemson
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|9
|.550
|Boston College
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|10
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|8
|.619
|Georgia Tech
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|11
|.476
|North Carolina
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|10
|.500
|Miami
|3
|7
|.300
|11
|9
|.550
|Notre Dame
|2
|6
|.250
|11
|8
|.579
|Wake Forest
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|10
|.474
___
Tuesday’s Games
Clemson 71, Syracuse 70
Virginia 61, Florida St. 56
Georgia Tech 82, Morehouse 54
Miami 71, Virginia Tech 61
Duke 79, Pittsburgh 67
Wednesday’s Games
Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Boston College, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|5
|2
|.714
|19
|3
|.864
|North Florida
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|10
|.545
|Stetson
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|11
|.500
|North Alabama
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|11
|.450
|NJIT
|4
|3
|.571
|7
|13
|.350
|Jacksonville
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|12
|.455
|Florida Gulf Coast
|3
|4
|.429
|6
|16
|.273
|Lipscomb
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|13
|.381
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|7
|.000
|1
|19
|.050
___
Thursday’s Games
Florida Gulf Coast at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at NJIT, 7 p.m.
Stetson at North Florida, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|6
|0
|1.000
|17
|1
|.944
|Kansas
|6
|1
|.857
|17
|3
|.850
|West Virginia
|4
|2
|.667
|16
|3
|.842
|TCU
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|Oklahoma
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|6
|.684
|Texas Tech
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|Texas
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|7
|.632
|Iowa St.
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|10
|.474
|Kansas St.
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|11
|.421
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|7
|.000
|10
|10
|.500
___
Wednesday’s Games
Oklahoma at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Texas at TCU, 8 p.m.
West Virginia at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Baylor at Iowa St., 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seton Hall
|7
|0
|1.000
|15
|4
|.789
|Villanova
|7
|1
|.875
|17
|3
|.850
|Butler
|5
|3
|.625
|17
|4
|.810
|Creighton
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|5
|.762
|Marquette
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|6
|.700
|Providence
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|Xavier
|2
|5
|.286
|13
|7
|.650
|Georgetown
|2
|6
|.250
|12
|9
|.571
|St. John’s
|2
|7
|.222
|13
|9
|.591
|DePaul
|1
|6
|.143
|13
|7
|.650
___
Tuesday’s Games
Villanova 79, St. John’s 59
Butler 69, Georgetown 64
Wednesday’s Games
DePaul at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Marquette at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana
|7
|2
|.778
|11
|9
|.550
|E. Washington
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|6
|.684
|N. Colorado
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|7
|.632
|S. Utah
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|7
|.632
|N. Arizona
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|7
|.611
|Montana St.
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|9
|.550
|Sacramento St.
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|7
|.611
|Portland St.
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|12
|.455
|Weber St.
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|13
|.350
|Idaho St.
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|12
|.333
|Idaho
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|14
|.263
___
Thursday’s Games
Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.
Weber St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Montana at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|8
|0
|1.000
|14
|7
|.667
|Radford
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|9
|.550
|Charleston Southern
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|9
|.550
|Presbyterian
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|13
|.381
|Hampton
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|11
|.450
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|12
|.368
|UNC-Asheville
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|10
|.474
|SC-Upstate
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|13
|.381
|Campbell
|2
|6
|.250
|11
|9
|.550
|Longwood
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|14
|.333
|High Point
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|16
|.238
___
Thursday’s Games
Gardner-Webb at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.
High Point at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Radford at Longwood, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Illinois
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|5
|.750
|Michigan St.
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|5
|.750
|Rutgers
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|5
|.762
|Maryland
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|4
|.800
|Iowa
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|5
|.750
|Indiana
|5
|4
|.556
|15
|5
|.750
|Wisconsin
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|Minnesota
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|9
|.550
|Penn St.
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|5
|.737
|Purdue
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|10
|.524
|Ohio St.
|3
|6
|.333
|13
|7
|.650
|Michigan
|3
|6
|.333
|12
|8
|.600
|Nebraska
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|14
|.333
|Northwestern
|1
|8
|.111
|6
|13
|.316
___
Tuesday’s Games
Michigan 79, Nebraska 68
Rutgers 70, Purdue 63
Wednesday’s Games
Northwestern at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Penn St., 8:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Maryland, 8:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hawaii
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|6
|.684
|UC Irvine
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|9
|.571
|UC Riverside
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|9
|.591
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|13
|.381
|CS Northridge
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|14
|.364
|UC Santa Barbara
|2
|3
|.400
|13
|7
|.650
|UC Davis
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|13
|.381
|Long Beach St.
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|14
|.333
|Cal Poly
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|15
|.211
___
Thursday’s Games
Cal St.-Fullerton at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
UC Irvine at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at CS Northridge, 11 p.m.
