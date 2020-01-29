All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oregon
|6
|2
|.750
|17
|4
|.810
|Colorado
|5
|2
|.714
|16
|4
|.800
|Southern Cal
|5
|2
|.714
|16
|4
|.800
|Stanford
|4
|2
|.667
|15
|4
|.789
|Arizona
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|6
|.684
|California
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|Washington St.
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|9
|.591
|Utah
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|7
|.632
|Arizona St.
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|8
|.600
|UCLA
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|10
|.500
|Oregon St.
|2
|6
|.250
|12
|8
|.600
|Washington
|2
|6
|.250
|12
|9
|.571
___
Wednesday’s Games
Washington St. 67, Arizona St. 65
Thursday’s Games
Oregon at California, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 9 p.m.
Utah at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Stanford, 11 p.m.
Colorado at UCLA, 11 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Oregon St. at California, 4 p.m.
Oregon at Stanford, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Washington St., 8 p.m.
Colorado at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.
Arizona St. at Washington, 10:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|6
|.727
|Navy
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|8
|.600
|Boston U.
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|10
|.545
|American U.
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|10
|.500
|Lafayette
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|7
|.650
|Army
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|10
|.500
|Bucknell
|5
|4
|.556
|9
|13
|.409
|Lehigh
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|16
|.238
|Holy Cross
|2
|7
|.222
|3
|19
|.136
|Loyola (Md.)
|1
|8
|.111
|9
|13
|.409
___
Wednesday’s Games
Army 68, Bucknell 59
Boston U. 92, Loyola (Md.) 77
Lafayette 80, Colgate 78
Navy 81, Holy Cross 66
Saturday’s Games
Boston U. at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Colgate at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
American U. at Lafayette, 2 p.m.
Navy at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.
Army at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|LSU
|7
|0
|1.000
|16
|4
|.800
|Kentucky
|6
|1
|.857
|16
|4
|.800
|Auburn
|5
|2
|.714
|18
|2
|.900
|Mississippi St.
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|7
|.650
|Alabama
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|8
|.600
|Florida
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|8
|.600
|South Carolina
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|8
|.600
|Tennessee
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|8
|.600
|Texas A&M
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|9
|.526
|Arkansas
|3
|4
|.429
|15
|5
|.750
|Missouri
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|10
|.500
|Georgia
|1
|6
|.143
|11
|9
|.550
|Mississippi
|1
|6
|.143
|10
|10
|.500
|Vanderbilt
|0
|7
|.000
|8
|12
|.400
___
Wednesday’s Games
Kentucky 71, Vanderbilt 62
LSU 90, Alabama 76
South Carolina 79, Arkansas 77
Saturday’s Games
Mississippi at LSU, Noon
Texas A&M at Georgia, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Mississippi St., 2 p.m.
Missouri at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas at Alabama, 6 p.m.
Kentucky at Auburn, 6 p.m.
Florida at Vanderbilt, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|8
|2
|.800
|18
|5
|.783
|ETSU
|7
|2
|.778
|18
|4
|.818
|UNC-Greensboro
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|5
|.773
|Wofford
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|8
|.636
|W. Carolina
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|7
|.650
|Chattanooga
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|8
|.636
|Mercer
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|11
|.500
|Samford
|2
|7
|.222
|8
|15
|.348
|VMI
|1
|9
|.100
|6
|17
|.261
|The Citadel
|0
|9
|.000
|6
|14
|.300
___
Wednesday’s Games
Mercer 71, ETSU 55
Furman 74, VMI 72, OT
Wofford 79, The Citadel 56
UNC-Greensboro 72, W. Carolina 58
Chattanooga 92, Samford 84
Saturday’s Games
W. Carolina at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at ETSU, 4 p.m.
The Citadel at Mercer, 4:30 p.m.
Samford at Wofford, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|9
|1
|.900
|18
|3
|.857
|Sam Houston St.
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|6
|.714
|Nicholls
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|8
|.636
|McNeese St.
|7
|3
|.700
|12
|9
|.571
|Abilene Christian
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|9
|.550
|Northwestern St.
|5
|5
|.500
|8
|11
|.421
|Cent. Arkansas
|5
|5
|.500
|6
|15
|.286
|Texas A&M-CC
|5
|6
|.455
|9
|13
|.409
|Lamar
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|11
|.476
|SE Louisiana
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|15
|.286
|Incarnate Word
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|15
|.250
|New Orleans
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|15
|.286
|Houston Baptist
|1
|8
|.111
|1
|17
|.056
___
Wednesday’s Games
McNeese St. 80, Nicholls 74, OT
Sam Houston St. 80, Texas A&M-CC 61
Cent. Arkansas 88, SE Louisiana 68
Incarnate Word 84, Houston Baptist 82
Northwestern St. 82, New Orleans 74
Stephen F. Austin 71, Abilene Christian 61
Saturday’s Games
Cent. Arkansas at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.
Lamar at McNeese St., 4:30 p.m.
New Orleans at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Sam Houston St., 6:30 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|6
|1
|.857
|10
|10
|.500
|Texas Southern
|6
|1
|.857
|9
|11
|.450
|Alcorn St.
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|9
|.526
|Southern U.
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|13
|.381
|Grambling St.
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|11
|.450
|Jackson St.
|3
|4
|.429
|6
|14
|.300
|Alabama A&M
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|13
|.278
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|16
|.158
|Alabama St.
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|17
|.150
|MVSU
|1
|6
|.143
|1
|18
|.053
___
Saturday’s Games
Jackson St. at MVSU, 5 p.m.
Prairie View at Alabama St., 6 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|8
|.667
|N. Dakota St.
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|7
|.667
|Nebraska-Omaha
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|10
|.545
|South Dakota
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|8
|.636
|Oral Roberts
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|North Dakota
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|12
|.455
|Fort Wayne
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|13
|.409
|W. Illinois
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|13
|.278
|Denver
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|17
|.227
___
Wednesday’s Games
S. Dakota St. 76, Oral Roberts 61
Thursday’s Games
North Dakota at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at W. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
South Dakota at Denver, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N. Dakota St. at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Denver at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UALR
|9
|2
|.818
|15
|7
|.682
|Georgia St.
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|7
|.667
|Arkansas St.
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|7
|.682
|Georgia Southern
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|9
|.571
|Texas State
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|Appalachian St.
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|Texas-Arlington
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|12
|.429
|South Alabama
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|10
|.545
|Coastal Carolina
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|10
|.524
|Troy
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|14
|.364
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|13
|.381
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|13
|.316
___
Thursday’s Games
Troy at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at UALR, 7:30 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State, 8 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Troy at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.
Appalachian St. at UALR, 3 p.m.
South Alabama at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas State, 5:30 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|7
|0
|1.000
|21
|1
|.955
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|5
|2
|.714
|18
|4
|.818
|Santa Clara
|4
|3
|.571
|17
|5
|.773
|BYU
|4
|3
|.571
|15
|7
|.682
|San Francisco
|4
|3
|.571
|15
|7
|.682
|Pepperdine
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|10
|.524
|Pacific
|3
|4
|.429
|15
|8
|.652
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|13
|.381
|Portland
|1
|6
|.143
|9
|13
|.409
|San Diego
|1
|6
|.143
|8
|14
|.364
___
Thursday’s Games
Pepperdine at BYU, 8:30 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Portland at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Gonzaga at Santa Clara, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Gonzaga at San Francisco, 4 p.m.
Pepperdine at Loyola Marymount, 6 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at BYU, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Santa Clara at Portland, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|15
|6
|.714
|California Baptist
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|6
|.714
|CS Bakersfield
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|11
|.476
|Seattle
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|11
|.500
|Grand Canyon
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|12
|.400
|UMKC
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|11
|.500
|Utah Valley
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|14
|.391
|Rio Grande
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|13
|.316
|Chicago St.
|0
|7
|.000
|4
|18
|.182
___
Wednesday’s Games
California Baptist 65, Utah Valley 61
Thursday’s Games
Grand Canyon at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
UMKC at Chicago St., 1:05 p.m.
California Baptist at Seattle, 4 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.
Grand Canyon at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
