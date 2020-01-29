Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

BKC Glance

January 29, 2020 10:06 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oregon 6 2 .750 17 4 .810
Colorado 5 2 .714 16 4 .800
Southern Cal 5 2 .714 16 4 .800
Stanford 4 2 .667 15 4 .789
Arizona 3 3 .500 13 6 .684
California 3 3 .500 9 10 .474
Washington St. 4 5 .444 13 9 .591
Utah 3 4 .429 12 7 .632
Arizona St. 3 4 .429 12 8 .600
UCLA 3 4 .429 10 10 .500
Oregon St. 2 6 .250 12 8 .600
Washington 2 6 .250 12 9 .571

___

Wednesday’s Games

Washington St. 67, Arizona St. 65

Thursday’s Games

Oregon at California, 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Arizona at Washington, 9 p.m.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

Utah at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Stanford, 11 p.m.

Colorado at UCLA, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Oregon St. at California, 4 p.m.

Oregon at Stanford, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Washington St., 8 p.m.

        The best federal employee is an informed one. Let us help with the newly revamped Federal News Network app. Download it to your device today!

Colorado at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at Washington, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 7 2 .778 16 6 .727
Navy 6 3 .667 12 8 .600
Boston U. 6 3 .667 12 10 .545
American U. 6 3 .667 10 10 .500
Lafayette 5 4 .556 13 7 .650
Army 5 4 .556 10 10 .500
Bucknell 5 4 .556 9 13 .409
Lehigh 2 7 .222 5 16 .238
Holy Cross 2 7 .222 3 19 .136
Loyola (Md.) 1 8 .111 9 13 .409

___

Wednesday’s Games

Army 68, Bucknell 59

Boston U. 92, Loyola (Md.) 77

Lafayette 80, Colgate 78

Navy 81, Holy Cross 66

Saturday’s Games

Boston U. at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

American U. at Lafayette, 2 p.m.

Navy at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.

Army at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
LSU 7 0 1.000 16 4 .800
Kentucky 6 1 .857 16 4 .800
Auburn 5 2 .714 18 2 .900
Mississippi St. 4 3 .571 13 7 .650
Alabama 4 3 .571 12 8 .600
Florida 4 3 .571 12 8 .600
South Carolina 4 3 .571 12 8 .600
Tennessee 4 3 .571 12 8 .600
Texas A&M 4 3 .571 10 9 .526
Arkansas 3 4 .429 15 5 .750
Missouri 2 5 .286 10 10 .500
Georgia 1 6 .143 11 9 .550
Mississippi 1 6 .143 10 10 .500
Vanderbilt 0 7 .000 8 12 .400

___

Wednesday’s Games

Kentucky 71, Vanderbilt 62

LSU 90, Alabama 76

South Carolina 79, Arkansas 77

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi at LSU, Noon

Texas A&M at Georgia, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Mississippi St., 2 p.m.

Missouri at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Alabama, 6 p.m.

Kentucky at Auburn, 6 p.m.

Florida at Vanderbilt, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Furman 8 2 .800 18 5 .783
ETSU 7 2 .778 18 4 .818
UNC-Greensboro 7 2 .778 17 5 .773
Wofford 6 3 .667 14 8 .636
W. Carolina 5 4 .556 13 7 .650
Chattanooga 5 4 .556 14 8 .636
Mercer 5 4 .556 11 11 .500
Samford 2 7 .222 8 15 .348
VMI 1 9 .100 6 17 .261
The Citadel 0 9 .000 6 14 .300

___

Wednesday’s Games

Mercer 71, ETSU 55

Furman 74, VMI 72, OT

Wofford 79, The Citadel 56

UNC-Greensboro 72, W. Carolina 58

Chattanooga 92, Samford 84

Saturday’s Games

W. Carolina at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at ETSU, 4 p.m.

The Citadel at Mercer, 4:30 p.m.

Samford at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 9 1 .900 18 3 .857
Sam Houston St. 8 2 .800 15 6 .714
Nicholls 8 3 .727 14 8 .636
McNeese St. 7 3 .700 12 9 .571
Abilene Christian 6 3 .667 11 9 .550
Northwestern St. 5 5 .500 8 11 .421
Cent. Arkansas 5 5 .500 6 15 .286
Texas A&M-CC 5 6 .455 9 13 .409
Lamar 4 6 .400 10 11 .476
SE Louisiana 3 7 .300 6 15 .286
Incarnate Word 2 7 .222 5 15 .250
New Orleans 2 9 .182 6 15 .286
Houston Baptist 1 8 .111 1 17 .056

___

Wednesday’s Games

McNeese St. 80, Nicholls 74, OT

Sam Houston St. 80, Texas A&M-CC 61

Cent. Arkansas 88, SE Louisiana 68

Incarnate Word 84, Houston Baptist 82

Northwestern St. 82, New Orleans 74

Stephen F. Austin 71, Abilene Christian 61

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

Lamar at McNeese St., 4:30 p.m.

New Orleans at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Sam Houston St., 6:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Prairie View 6 1 .857 10 10 .500
Texas Southern 6 1 .857 9 11 .450
Alcorn St. 6 2 .750 10 9 .526
Southern U. 5 3 .625 8 13 .381
Grambling St. 3 4 .429 9 11 .450
Jackson St. 3 4 .429 6 14 .300
Alabama A&M 2 5 .286 5 13 .278
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 5 .286 3 16 .158
Alabama St. 2 5 .286 3 17 .150
MVSU 1 6 .143 1 18 .053

___

Saturday’s Games

Jackson St. at MVSU, 5 p.m.

Prairie View at Alabama St., 6 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 7 2 .778 16 8 .667
N. Dakota St. 5 2 .714 14 7 .667
Nebraska-Omaha 5 2 .714 12 10 .545
South Dakota 5 3 .625 14 8 .636
Oral Roberts 4 4 .500 11 10 .524
North Dakota 4 4 .500 10 12 .455
Fort Wayne 2 5 .286 9 13 .409
W. Illinois 2 6 .250 5 13 .278
Denver 1 7 .125 5 17 .227

___

Wednesday’s Games

S. Dakota St. 76, Oral Roberts 61

Thursday’s Games

North Dakota at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at W. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

South Dakota at Denver, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Denver at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UALR 9 2 .818 15 7 .682
Georgia St. 7 3 .700 14 7 .667
Arkansas St. 7 4 .636 15 7 .682
Georgia Southern 6 4 .600 12 9 .571
Texas State 5 5 .500 12 9 .571
Appalachian St. 5 5 .500 11 10 .524
Texas-Arlington 5 5 .500 9 12 .429
South Alabama 5 6 .455 12 10 .545
Coastal Carolina 4 6 .400 11 10 .524
Troy 4 7 .364 8 14 .364
Louisiana-Lafayette 3 7 .300 8 13 .381
Louisiana-Monroe 2 8 .200 6 13 .316

___

Thursday’s Games

Troy at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Troy at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.

Appalachian St. at UALR, 3 p.m.

South Alabama at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas State, 5:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 7 0 1.000 21 1 .955
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 5 2 .714 18 4 .818
Santa Clara 4 3 .571 17 5 .773
BYU 4 3 .571 15 7 .682
San Francisco 4 3 .571 15 7 .682
Pepperdine 4 3 .571 11 10 .524
Pacific 3 4 .429 15 8 .652
Loyola Marymount 2 5 .286 8 13 .381
Portland 1 6 .143 9 13 .409
San Diego 1 6 .143 8 14 .364

___

Thursday’s Games

Pepperdine at BYU, 8:30 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Portland at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Gonzaga at Santa Clara, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Gonzaga at San Francisco, 4 p.m.

Pepperdine at Loyola Marymount, 6 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at BYU, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Santa Clara at Portland, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 6 0 1.000 15 6 .714
California Baptist 5 2 .714 15 6 .714
CS Bakersfield 4 2 .667 10 11 .476
Seattle 4 3 .571 11 11 .500
Grand Canyon 3 3 .500 8 12 .400
UMKC 3 4 .429 11 11 .500
Utah Valley 3 5 .375 9 14 .391
Rio Grande 2 4 .333 6 13 .316
Chicago St. 0 7 .000 4 18 .182

___

Wednesday’s Games

California Baptist 65, Utah Valley 61

Thursday’s Games

Grand Canyon at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UMKC at Chicago St., 1:05 p.m.

California Baptist at Seattle, 4 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

Grand Canyon at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|29 Operational Energy Summit 2020
1|29 Military Radar Summit
1|31 The Future of Money, Governance, and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Army visits service members in S. Korea

Today in History

1975: First national marine sanctuary established on site of historic shipwreck