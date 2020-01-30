All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Oregon 7 2 .778 18 4 .818 Southern Cal 6 2 .750 17 4 .810 Colorado 5 2 .714 16 4 .800 Stanford 4 2 .667 15 4 .789 Arizona 4 3 .571 14 6 .700 Washington St. 4 5 .444 13 9 .591 Arizona St. 3 4 .429 12 8 .600 UCLA 3 4 .429 10 10 .500 California 3 4 .429 9 11 .450 Utah 3 5 .375 12 8 .600 Oregon St. 2 6 .250 12 8 .600 Washington 2 7 .222 12 10 .545

___

Thursday’s Games

Oregon 77, California 72

Arizona 75, Washington 72

Advertisement

Southern Cal 56, Utah 52

Saturday’s Games

Oregon St. at California, 4 p.m.

Oregon at Stanford, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Washington St., 8 p.m.

Colorado at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at Washington, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Utah at UCLA, 3 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Colgate 7 2 .778 16 6 .727 Navy 6 3 .667 12 8 .600 Boston U. 6 3 .667 12 10 .545 American U. 6 3 .667 10 10 .500 Lafayette 5 4 .556 13 7 .650 Army 5 4 .556 10 10 .500 Bucknell 5 4 .556 9 13 .409 Lehigh 2 7 .222 5 16 .238 Holy Cross 2 7 .222 3 19 .136 Loyola (Md.) 1 8 .111 9 13 .409

___

Saturday’s Games

Boston U. at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

American U. at Lafayette, 2 p.m.

Navy at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.

Army at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct LSU 7 0 1.000 16 4 .800 Kentucky 6 1 .857 16 4 .800 Auburn 5 2 .714 18 2 .900 Mississippi St. 4 3 .571 13 7 .650 Alabama 4 3 .571 12 8 .600 Florida 4 3 .571 12 8 .600 South Carolina 4 3 .571 12 8 .600 Tennessee 4 3 .571 12 8 .600 Texas A&M 4 3 .571 10 9 .526 Arkansas 3 4 .429 15 5 .750 Missouri 2 5 .286 10 10 .500 Georgia 1 6 .143 11 9 .550 Mississippi 1 6 .143 10 10 .500 Vanderbilt 0 7 .000 8 12 .400

___

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi at LSU, Noon

Texas A&M at Georgia, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Mississippi St., 2 p.m.

Missouri at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Alabama, 6 p.m.

Kentucky at Auburn, 6 p.m.

Florida at Vanderbilt, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Furman 8 2 .800 18 5 .783 ETSU 7 2 .778 18 4 .818 UNC-Greensboro 7 2 .778 17 5 .773 Wofford 6 3 .667 14 8 .636 W. Carolina 5 4 .556 13 7 .650 Chattanooga 5 4 .556 14 8 .636 Mercer 5 4 .556 11 11 .500 Samford 2 7 .222 8 15 .348 VMI 1 9 .100 6 17 .261 The Citadel 0 9 .000 6 14 .300

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Carolina at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at ETSU, 4 p.m.

The Citadel at Mercer, 4:30 p.m.

Samford at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Stephen F. Austin 9 1 .900 18 3 .857 Sam Houston St. 8 2 .800 15 6 .714 Nicholls 8 3 .727 14 8 .636 McNeese St. 7 3 .700 12 9 .571 Abilene Christian 6 3 .667 11 9 .550 Northwestern St. 5 5 .500 8 11 .421 Cent. Arkansas 5 5 .500 6 15 .286 Texas A&M-CC 5 6 .455 9 13 .409 Lamar 4 6 .400 10 11 .476 SE Louisiana 3 7 .300 6 15 .286 Incarnate Word 2 7 .222 5 15 .250 New Orleans 2 9 .182 6 15 .286 Houston Baptist 1 8 .111 1 17 .056

___

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

Lamar at McNeese St., 4:30 p.m.

New Orleans at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Sam Houston St., 6:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Prairie View 6 1 .857 10 10 .500 Texas Southern 6 1 .857 9 11 .450 Alcorn St. 6 2 .750 10 9 .526 Southern U. 5 3 .625 8 13 .381 Grambling St. 3 4 .429 9 11 .450 Jackson St. 3 4 .429 6 14 .300 Alabama A&M 2 5 .286 5 13 .278 Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 5 .286 3 16 .158 Alabama St. 2 5 .286 3 17 .150 MVSU 1 6 .143 1 18 .053

___

Saturday’s Games

Jackson St. at MVSU, 5 p.m.

Prairie View at Alabama St., 6 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct S. Dakota St. 7 2 .778 16 8 .667 N. Dakota St. 6 2 .750 15 7 .682 Nebraska-Omaha 5 2 .714 12 10 .545 South Dakota 6 3 .667 15 8 .652 Oral Roberts 4 4 .500 11 10 .524 North Dakota 4 5 .444 10 13 .435 Fort Wayne 3 5 .375 10 13 .435 W. Illinois 2 7 .222 5 14 .263 Denver 1 8 .111 5 18 .217

___

Thursday’s Games

Fort Wayne 72, North Dakota 68

N. Dakota St. 70, W. Illinois 49

South Dakota 93, Denver 87

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Denver at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

South Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 1 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UALR 10 2 .833 16 7 .696 Georgia St. 8 3 .727 15 7 .682 Georgia Southern 7 4 .636 13 9 .591 Arkansas St. 7 5 .583 15 8 .652 Texas State 6 5 .545 13 9 .591 Appalachian St. 6 5 .545 12 10 .545 Texas-Arlington 5 6 .455 9 13 .409 South Alabama 5 7 .417 12 11 .522 Coastal Carolina 4 7 .364 11 11 .500 Louisiana-Lafayette 4 7 .364 9 13 .409 Troy 4 8 .333 8 15 .348 Louisiana-Monroe 2 9 .182 6 14 .300

___

Thursday’s Games

Georgia Southern 86, Troy 57

Georgia St. 76, South Alabama 73

UALR 96, Coastal Carolina 79

Appalachian St. 71, Arkansas St. 64

Texas State 71, Louisiana-Monroe 51

Louisiana-Lafayette 66, Texas-Arlington 65

Saturday’s Games

Troy at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.

Appalachian St. at UALR, 3 p.m.

South Alabama at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas State, 5:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Gonzaga 7 0 1.000 21 1 .955 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 6 2 .750 19 4 .826 BYU 5 3 .625 16 7 .696 San Francisco 5 3 .625 16 7 .696 Santa Clara 4 3 .571 17 5 .773 Pacific 4 4 .500 16 8 .667 Pepperdine 4 4 .500 11 11 .500 Loyola Marymount 2 6 .250 8 14 .364 Portland 1 7 .125 9 14 .391 San Diego 1 7 .125 8 15 .348

___

Thursday’s Games

BYU 107, Pepperdine 80

Pacific 62, Loyola Marymount 50

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 86, Portland 64

San Francisco 69, San Diego 44

Gonzaga at Santa Clara, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Gonzaga at San Francisco, 4 p.m.

Pepperdine at Loyola Marymount, 6 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at BYU, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Santa Clara at Portland, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct New Mexico St. 7 0 1.000 16 6 .727 California Baptist 5 2 .714 15 6 .714 Seattle 4 3 .571 11 11 .500 CS Bakersfield 4 3 .571 10 12 .455 Grand Canyon 4 3 .571 9 12 .429 UMKC 3 4 .429 11 11 .500 Utah Valley 3 5 .375 9 14 .391 Rio Grande 2 5 .286 6 14 .300 Chicago St. 0 7 .000 4 18 .182

___

Thursday’s Games

Grand Canyon 87, Rio Grande 79

New Mexico St. 61, CS Bakersfield 57

Saturday’s Games

UMKC at Chicago St., 1:05 p.m.

California Baptist at Seattle, 4 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

Grand Canyon at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.