AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|6
|1
|.857
|16
|6
|.727
|Stony Brook
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|8
|.636
|Albany (NY)
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|10
|.545
|Hartford
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|10
|.545
|New Hampshire
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|10
|.500
|UMBC
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|13
|.409
|Mass.-Lowell
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|14
|.364
|Maine
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|15
|.286
|Binghamton
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|13
|.381
___
Saturday’s Games
Hartford at Maine, Noon
New Hampshire at Mass.-Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
Vermont at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
UMBC at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|7
|1
|.875
|17
|4
|.810
|Tulsa
|6
|1
|.857
|14
|6
|.700
|Cincinnati
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|7
|.650
|Wichita St.
|5
|2
|.714
|17
|3
|.850
|SMU
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|5
|.750
|Memphis
|4
|3
|.571
|15
|5
|.750
|East Carolina
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|12
|.429
|UConn
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|9
|.550
|UCF
|2
|6
|.250
|11
|9
|.550
|Temple
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|10
|.500
|Tulane
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|10
|.500
|South Florida
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|12
|.429
___
Saturday’s Games
UConn at Memphis, 1 p.m.
UCF at South Florida, 4 p.m.
Houston at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
East Carolina at Temple, 6 p.m.
Wichita St. at Tulsa, 6 p.m.
Tulane at SMU, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|8
|0
|1.000
|19
|2
|.905
|Rhode Island
|7
|1
|.875
|15
|5
|.750
|VCU
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|5
|.762
|Saint Louis
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|5
|.762
|Duquesne
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|5
|.750
|Richmond
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|6
|.714
|St. Bonaventure
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|8
|.619
|Davidson
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|10
|.500
|George Washington
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|11
|.476
|UMass
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|12
|.429
|George Mason
|2
|6
|.250
|13
|8
|.619
|La Salle
|1
|7
|.125
|10
|10
|.500
|Fordham
|1
|7
|.125
|7
|13
|.350
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|8
|.000
|4
|17
|.190
___
Friday’s Games
VCU at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
George Mason at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.
Fordham at Dayton, 4:30 p.m.
George Washington at Richmond, 6 p.m.
Saint Louis at Saint Joseph’s, 6:30 p.m.
UMass at Davidson, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
La Salle at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisville
|9
|1
|.900
|18
|3
|.857
|Duke
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|3
|.850
|Florida St.
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|3
|.850
|Virginia
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|6
|.700
|Syracuse
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|8
|.619
|NC State
|5
|5
|.500
|14
|7
|.667
|Virginia Tech
|5
|5
|.500
|14
|7
|.667
|Clemson
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|9
|.550
|Pittsburgh
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|8
|.619
|Boston College
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|11
|.476
|Georgia Tech
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|11
|.476
|Notre Dame
|3
|6
|.333
|12
|8
|.600
|North Carolina
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|10
|.500
|Miami
|3
|7
|.300
|11
|9
|.550
|Wake Forest
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|11
|.450
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, Noon
Louisville at NC State, 2 p.m.
Florida St. at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.
Boston College at North Carolina, 6 p.m.
Duke at Syracuse, 8 p.m.
Clemson at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami at Pittsburgh, Noon
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|6
|2
|.750
|20
|3
|.870
|North Florida
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|10
|.565
|Stetson
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|12
|.478
|North Alabama
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|11
|.476
|NJIT
|4
|4
|.500
|7
|14
|.333
|Florida Gulf Coast
|4
|4
|.500
|7
|16
|.304
|Jacksonville
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|13
|.435
|Lipscomb
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|13
|.381
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|8
|.000
|1
|20
|.048
___
Thursday’s Games
Florida Gulf Coast 63, Jacksonville 61
Liberty 83, Kennesaw St. 45
North Alabama 78, NJIT 74
North Florida 78, Stetson 65
Saturday’s Games
Stetson at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at North Florida, 5 p.m.
North Alabama at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Liberty, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|7
|0
|1.000
|18
|1
|.947
|Kansas
|6
|1
|.857
|17
|3
|.850
|West Virginia
|4
|3
|.571
|16
|4
|.800
|TCU
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|7
|.650
|Texas Tech
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|7
|.650
|Oklahoma
|3
|4
|.429
|13
|7
|.650
|Texas
|3
|4
|.429
|13
|7
|.650
|Iowa St.
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|11
|.450
|Kansas St.
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|11
|.450
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|7
|.000
|10
|10
|.500
___
Saturday’s Games
Iowa St. at Texas, 2 p.m.
Kansas St. at West Virginia, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.
TCU at Baylor, 4 p.m.
Texas Tech at Kansas, 4 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seton Hall
|8
|0
|1.000
|16
|4
|.800
|Villanova
|7
|1
|.875
|17
|3
|.850
|Butler
|5
|3
|.625
|17
|4
|.810
|Creighton
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|5
|.762
|Marquette
|5
|4
|.556
|15
|6
|.714
|Providence
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|Xavier
|2
|6
|.250
|13
|8
|.619
|Georgetown
|2
|6
|.250
|12
|9
|.571
|St. John’s
|2
|7
|.222
|13
|9
|.591
|DePaul
|1
|7
|.125
|13
|8
|.619
___
Saturday’s Games
Xavier at Seton Hall, 11 a.m.
Creighton at Villanova, Noon
Providence at Butler, 2 p.m.
DePaul at Marquette, 2 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Georgetown at St. John’s, 1 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|6
|.684
|Montana
|7
|3
|.700
|11
|10
|.524
|N. Colorado
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|7
|.650
|N. Arizona
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|7
|.611
|S. Utah
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|8
|.600
|Montana St.
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|9
|.550
|Portland St.
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|12
|.478
|Sacramento St.
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|7
|.611
|Weber St.
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|13
|.381
|Idaho St.
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|13
|.316
|Idaho
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|14
|.263
___
Thursday’s Games
N. Colorado 83, Idaho St. 67
Weber St. 75, S. Utah 65
Portland St. 88, Montana 81
Saturday’s Games
Idaho at N. Arizona, 6 p.m.
Montana St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
Weber St. at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.
Idaho St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
E. Washington at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|9
|0
|1.000
|15
|7
|.682
|Radford
|7
|2
|.778
|12
|9
|.571
|Hampton
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|11
|.450
|Charleston Southern
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|10
|.524
|Presbyterian
|5
|4
|.556
|8
|14
|.364
|Gardner-Webb
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|12
|.400
|SC-Upstate
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|13
|.409
|UNC-Asheville
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|11
|.450
|High Point
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|16
|.273
|Campbell
|2
|7
|.222
|11
|10
|.524
|Longwood
|2
|7
|.222
|7
|15
|.318
___
Thursday’s Games
Gardner-Webb 70, UNC-Asheville 56
High Point 62, Campbell 57
Radford 67, Longwood 55
SC-Upstate 77, Presbyterian 74
Winthrop 77, Charleston Southern 60
Saturday’s Games
UNC-Asheville at Winthrop, 2 p.m.
Presbyterian at Hampton, 4 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Radford, 4 p.m.
Longwood at Gardner-Webb, 4:30 p.m.
Campbell at SC-Upstate, 4:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Illinois
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|5
|.762
|Michigan St.
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|5
|.762
|Maryland
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|4
|.810
|Rutgers
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|5
|.762
|Iowa
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|6
|.714
|Penn St.
|5
|4
|.556
|15
|5
|.750
|Indiana
|5
|5
|.500
|15
|6
|.714
|Wisconsin
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|Minnesota
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|10
|.524
|Purdue
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|10
|.524
|Ohio St.
|3
|6
|.333
|13
|7
|.650
|Michigan
|3
|6
|.333
|12
|8
|.600
|Nebraska
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|14
|.333
|Northwestern
|1
|9
|.100
|6
|14
|.300
___
Thursday’s Games
Illinois 59, Minnesota 51
Maryland 82, Iowa 72
Saturday’s Games
Indiana at Ohio St., Noon
Michigan St. at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.
Rutgers vs. Michigan at New York, N.Y., 4:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
Purdue at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Illinois at Iowa, 1 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|9
|.591
|Hawaii
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|6
|.684
|UC Riverside
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|9
|.609
|CS Northridge
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|14
|.391
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|14
|.364
|UC Santa Barbara
|2
|4
|.333
|13
|8
|.619
|UC Davis
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|14
|.364
|Long Beach St.
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|15
|.318
|Cal Poly
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|15
|.250
___
Thursday’s Games
Cal Poly 101, Cal St.-Fullerton 100, OT
UC Irvine 80, UC Davis 65
UC Riverside 77, Long Beach St. 69
CS Northridge 79, UC Santa Barbara 67
Saturday’s Games
UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
Cal Poly at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
CS Northridge at Hawaii, 1 a.m.
