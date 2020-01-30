Listen Live Sports

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 6 1 .857 16 6 .727
Stony Brook 5 2 .714 14 8 .636
Albany (NY) 5 2 .714 12 10 .545
Hartford 5 2 .714 12 10 .545
New Hampshire 3 4 .429 10 10 .500
UMBC 2 5 .286 9 13 .409
Mass.-Lowell 2 5 .286 8 14 .364
Maine 2 5 .286 6 15 .286
Binghamton 2 6 .250 8 13 .381

___

Saturday’s Games

Hartford at Maine, Noon

New Hampshire at Mass.-Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

Vermont at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

UMBC at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 7 1 .875 17 4 .810
Tulsa 6 1 .857 14 6 .700
Cincinnati 6 2 .750 13 7 .650
Wichita St. 5 2 .714 17 3 .850
SMU 5 3 .625 15 5 .750
Memphis 4 3 .571 15 5 .750
East Carolina 3 5 .375 9 12 .429
UConn 2 5 .286 11 9 .550
UCF 2 6 .250 11 9 .550
Temple 2 6 .250 10 10 .500
Tulane 2 6 .250 10 10 .500
South Florida 2 6 .250 9 12 .429

___

Saturday’s Games

UConn at Memphis, 1 p.m.

UCF at South Florida, 4 p.m.

Houston at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

East Carolina at Temple, 6 p.m.

Wichita St. at Tulsa, 6 p.m.

Tulane at SMU, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Dayton 8 0 1.000 19 2 .905
Rhode Island 7 1 .875 15 5 .750
VCU 6 2 .750 16 5 .762
Saint Louis 5 3 .625 16 5 .762
Duquesne 5 3 .625 15 5 .750
Richmond 5 3 .625 15 6 .714
St. Bonaventure 5 3 .625 13 8 .619
Davidson 4 4 .500 10 10 .500
George Washington 4 4 .500 10 11 .476
UMass 3 5 .375 9 12 .429
George Mason 2 6 .250 13 8 .619
La Salle 1 7 .125 10 10 .500
Fordham 1 7 .125 7 13 .350
Saint Joseph’s 0 8 .000 4 17 .190

___

Friday’s Games

VCU at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

George Mason at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.

Fordham at Dayton, 4:30 p.m.

George Washington at Richmond, 6 p.m.

Saint Louis at Saint Joseph’s, 6:30 p.m.

UMass at Davidson, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

La Salle at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisville 9 1 .900 18 3 .857
Duke 7 2 .778 17 3 .850
Florida St. 7 2 .778 17 3 .850
Virginia 6 4 .600 14 6 .700
Syracuse 6 4 .600 13 8 .619
NC State 5 5 .500 14 7 .667
Virginia Tech 5 5 .500 14 7 .667
Clemson 5 5 .500 11 9 .550
Pittsburgh 4 6 .400 13 8 .619
Boston College 4 6 .400 10 11 .476
Georgia Tech 4 6 .400 10 11 .476
Notre Dame 3 6 .333 12 8 .600
North Carolina 3 6 .333 10 10 .500
Miami 3 7 .300 11 9 .550
Wake Forest 2 8 .200 9 11 .450

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, Noon

Louisville at NC State, 2 p.m.

Florida St. at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.

Boston College at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

Duke at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

Clemson at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Pittsburgh, Noon

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 6 2 .750 20 3 .870
North Florida 6 2 .750 13 10 .565
Stetson 5 3 .625 11 12 .478
North Alabama 5 3 .625 10 11 .476
NJIT 4 4 .500 7 14 .333
Florida Gulf Coast 4 4 .500 7 16 .304
Jacksonville 3 5 .375 10 13 .435
Lipscomb 3 5 .375 8 13 .381
Kennesaw St. 0 8 .000 1 20 .048

___

Thursday’s Games

Florida Gulf Coast 63, Jacksonville 61

Liberty 83, Kennesaw St. 45

North Alabama 78, NJIT 74

North Florida 78, Stetson 65

Saturday’s Games

Stetson at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at North Florida, 5 p.m.

North Alabama at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Liberty, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 7 0 1.000 18 1 .947
Kansas 6 1 .857 17 3 .850
West Virginia 4 3 .571 16 4 .800
TCU 4 3 .571 13 7 .650
Texas Tech 4 3 .571 13 7 .650
Oklahoma 3 4 .429 13 7 .650
Texas 3 4 .429 13 7 .650
Iowa St. 2 5 .286 9 11 .450
Kansas St. 2 5 .286 9 11 .450
Oklahoma St. 0 7 .000 10 10 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Iowa St. at Texas, 2 p.m.

Kansas St. at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.

TCU at Baylor, 4 p.m.

Texas Tech at Kansas, 4 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seton Hall 8 0 1.000 16 4 .800
Villanova 7 1 .875 17 3 .850
Butler 5 3 .625 17 4 .810
Creighton 5 3 .625 16 5 .762
Marquette 5 4 .556 15 6 .714
Providence 4 4 .500 11 10 .524
Xavier 2 6 .250 13 8 .619
Georgetown 2 6 .250 12 9 .571
St. John’s 2 7 .222 13 9 .591
DePaul 1 7 .125 13 8 .619

___

Saturday’s Games

Xavier at Seton Hall, 11 a.m.

Creighton at Villanova, Noon

Providence at Butler, 2 p.m.

DePaul at Marquette, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Georgetown at St. John’s, 1 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
E. Washington 6 2 .750 13 6 .684
Montana 7 3 .700 11 10 .524
N. Colorado 6 3 .667 13 7 .650
N. Arizona 5 4 .556 11 7 .611
S. Utah 5 4 .556 12 8 .600
Montana St. 5 4 .556 11 9 .550
Portland St. 5 6 .455 11 12 .478
Sacramento St. 4 5 .444 11 7 .611
Weber St. 4 6 .400 8 13 .381
Idaho St. 3 7 .300 6 13 .316
Idaho 1 7 .125 5 14 .263

___

Thursday’s Games

N. Colorado 83, Idaho St. 67

Weber St. 75, S. Utah 65

Portland St. 88, Montana 81

Saturday’s Games

Idaho at N. Arizona, 6 p.m.

Montana St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

Weber St. at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

E. Washington at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 9 0 1.000 15 7 .682
Radford 7 2 .778 12 9 .571
Hampton 4 3 .571 9 11 .450
Charleston Southern 5 4 .556 11 10 .524
Presbyterian 5 4 .556 8 14 .364
Gardner-Webb 4 4 .500 8 12 .400
SC-Upstate 4 5 .444 9 13 .409
UNC-Asheville 3 6 .333 9 11 .450
High Point 3 6 .333 6 16 .273
Campbell 2 7 .222 11 10 .524
Longwood 2 7 .222 7 15 .318

___

Thursday’s Games

Gardner-Webb 70, UNC-Asheville 56

High Point 62, Campbell 57

Radford 67, Longwood 55

SC-Upstate 77, Presbyterian 74

Winthrop 77, Charleston Southern 60

Saturday’s Games

UNC-Asheville at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Radford, 4 p.m.

Longwood at Gardner-Webb, 4:30 p.m.

Campbell at SC-Upstate, 4:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Illinois 8 2 .800 16 5 .762
Michigan St. 8 2 .800 16 5 .762
Maryland 7 3 .700 17 4 .810
Rutgers 7 3 .700 16 5 .762
Iowa 6 4 .600 15 6 .714
Penn St. 5 4 .556 15 5 .750
Indiana 5 5 .500 15 6 .714
Wisconsin 5 5 .500 12 9 .571
Minnesota 5 6 .455 11 10 .524
Purdue 4 6 .400 11 10 .524
Ohio St. 3 6 .333 13 7 .650
Michigan 3 6 .333 12 8 .600
Nebraska 2 8 .200 7 14 .333
Northwestern 1 9 .100 6 14 .300

___

Thursday’s Games

Illinois 59, Minnesota 51

Maryland 82, Iowa 72

Saturday’s Games

Indiana at Ohio St., Noon

Michigan St. at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Rutgers vs. Michigan at New York, N.Y., 4:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Illinois at Iowa, 1 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 5 1 .833 13 9 .591
Hawaii 4 1 .800 13 6 .684
UC Riverside 4 3 .571 14 9 .609
CS Northridge 4 3 .571 9 14 .391
Cal St.-Fullerton 3 4 .429 8 14 .364
UC Santa Barbara 2 4 .333 13 8 .619
UC Davis 2 4 .333 8 14 .364
Long Beach St. 2 4 .333 7 15 .318
Cal Poly 2 4 .333 5 15 .250

___

Thursday’s Games

Cal Poly 101, Cal St.-Fullerton 100, OT

UC Irvine 80, UC Davis 65

UC Riverside 77, Long Beach St. 69

CS Northridge 79, UC Santa Barbara 67

Saturday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

CS Northridge at Hawaii, 1 a.m.

