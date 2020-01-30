All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|William & Mary
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|7
|.696
|Hofstra
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|7
|.696
|Coll. of Charleston
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|9
|.591
|Towson
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|9
|.591
|Delaware
|5
|4
|.556
|15
|7
|.682
|Drexel
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|10
|.545
|Northeastern
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|11
|.500
|UNC-Wilmington
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|16
|.304
|Elon
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|17
|.261
|James Madison
|1
|9
|.100
|8
|13
|.381
___
Thursday’s Games
Coll. of Charleston 87, James Madison 68
Hofstra 86, Elon 63
Towson 77, UNC-Wilmington 66
William & Mary 59, Northeastern 58
Saturday’s Games
Drexel at Delaware, 2 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Towson, 2 p.m.
Northeastern at Elon, 4 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at James Madison, 4 p.m.
Hofstra at William & Mary, 4 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|8
|1
|.889
|14
|8
|.636
|Louisiana Tech
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|5
|.762
|W. Kentucky
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|7
|.667
|Charlotte
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|8
|.600
|FIU
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|8
|.636
|FAU
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|9
|.591
|Old Dominion
|5
|4
|.556
|9
|13
|.409
|UAB
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|9
|.591
|UTEP
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|9
|.591
|Marshall
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|12
|.455
|UTSA
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|12
|.455
|Southern Miss.
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|16
|.273
|Rice
|1
|8
|.111
|9
|13
|.409
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|17
|.227
___
Thursday’s Games
FAU 69, W. Kentucky 65
Marshall 84, FIU 74
Louisiana Tech 72, Charlotte 59
Old Dominion 68, Southern Miss. 58
UAB 76, UTSA 68
UTEP 67, Middle Tennessee 66
Saturday’s Games
W. Kentucky at FIU, Noon
North Texas at Rice, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
Marshall at FAU, 4 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at UTSA, 4 p.m.
Old Dominion at Louisiana Tech, 5 p.m.
UAB at UTEP, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|8
|1
|.889
|18
|4
|.818
|N. Kentucky
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|7
|.667
|Milwaukee
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|11
|.476
|Green Bay
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|12
|.455
|Youngstown St.
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|Ill.-Chicago
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|Cleveland St.
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|14
|.391
|Detroit
|4
|5
|.444
|6
|16
|.273
|Oakland
|2
|7
|.222
|7
|15
|.318
|IUPUI
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|17
|.261
___
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland St. 72, IUPUI 62
Ill.-Chicago 90, Youngstown St. 83, OT
Friday’s Games
Oakland at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Green Bay, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Ill.-Chicago at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.
IUPUI at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Wright St. at Green Bay, 2 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|2
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|Harvard
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Princeton
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Columbia
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|12
|.333
|Cornell
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|Penn
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Brown
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Dartmouth
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
___
Friday’s Games
Harvard at Penn, 5 p.m.
Cornell at Brown, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Yale, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Columbia at Brown, 6 p.m.
Dartmouth at Penn, 6 p.m.
Harvard at Princeton, 6 p.m.
Cornell at Yale, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Monmouth (NJ)
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|8
|.600
|Quinnipiac
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|8
|.556
|Rider
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|8
|.579
|Siena
|5
|4
|.556
|9
|9
|.500
|St. Peter’s
|5
|4
|.556
|8
|10
|.444
|Manhattan
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Fairfield
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|11
|.421
|Niagara
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|13
|.316
|Iona
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|10
|.333
|Canisius
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|12
|.400
|Marist
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|14
|.222
___
Friday’s Games
Quinnipiac at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Siena at Iona, 7 p.m.
Marist at Niagara, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Rider, 7 p.m.
Manhattan at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Iona at Manhattan, Noon
Rider at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Niagara, 1 p.m.
Marist at Canisius, 2 p.m.
Siena at St. Peter’s, 4 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bowling Green
|7
|1
|.875
|16
|5
|.762
|Akron
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|5
|.762
|Cent. Michigan
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|8
|.579
|Kent St.
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|6
|.714
|Buffalo
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|7
|.667
|N. Illinois
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|9
|.571
|Ball St.
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|9
|.550
|Toledo
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|10
|.524
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|11
|.450
|W. Michigan
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|11
|.450
|Ohio
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|11
|.476
|E. Michigan
|0
|7
|.000
|10
|10
|.500
___
Friday’s Games
Akron at Kent St., 6:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Ohio at Ball St., 1 p.m.
Toledo at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at N. Illinois, 4 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|10
|11
|.476
|NC A&T
|6
|1
|.857
|10
|12
|.455
|NC Central
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|12
|.400
|Morgan St.
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|12
|.478
|Bethune-Cookman
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|11
|.476
|SC State
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|10
|.474
|Florida A&M
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|13
|.316
|Coppin St.
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|16
|.273
|Delaware St.
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|17
|.105
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|1
|5
|.167
|2
|19
|.095
|Howard
|0
|7
|.000
|2
|20
|.091
___
Saturday’s Games
Coppin St. at Delaware St., 2 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.
Morgan St. at Howard, 4 p.m.
Norfolk St. at NC A&T, 4 p.m.
SC State at NC Central, 4 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|7
|2
|.778
|18
|3
|.857
|Bradley
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|7
|.682
|Loyola of Chicago
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|8
|.636
|S. Illinois
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|10
|.545
|Drake
|5
|4
|.556
|15
|7
|.682
|Indiana St.
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|8
|.600
|Valparaiso
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|11
|.500
|Missouri St.
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|12
|.455
|Illinois St.
|2
|7
|.222
|7
|14
|.333
|Evansville
|0
|9
|.000
|9
|13
|.409
___
Saturday’s Games
N. Iowa at Evansville, 2 p.m.
Indiana St. at Missouri St., 4 p.m.
S. Illinois at Drake, 6 p.m.
Bradley at Loyola of Chicago, 8 p.m.
Illinois St. at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|11
|0
|1.000
|22
|0
|1.000
|UNLV
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|11
|.500
|Utah St.
|6
|4
|.600
|17
|6
|.739
|Colorado St.
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|8
|.652
|Boise St.
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|8
|.636
|Nevada
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|9
|.591
|New Mexico
|5
|5
|.500
|16
|7
|.696
|Air Force
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|13
|.409
|Fresno St.
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|14
|.333
|San Jose St.
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|15
|.318
|Wyoming
|0
|10
|.000
|5
|17
|.227
___
Saturday’s Games
UNLV at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
New Mexico at Fresno St., 5 p.m.
Wyoming at San Jose St., 5 p.m.
Nevada at Boise St., 10 p.m.
Utah St. at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Robert Morris
|7
|2
|.778
|11
|11
|.500
|Sacred Heart
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|9
|.591
|Mount St. Mary’s
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|12
|.429
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|8
|.619
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|11
|.476
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|15
|.250
|Bryant
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|11
|.476
|Wagner
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|15
|.250
|CCSU
|1
|9
|.100
|2
|21
|.087
___
Thursday’s Games
Sacred Heart 58, Mount St. Mary’s 53
Merrimack 61, St. Francis Brooklyn 50
Robert Morris 64, Bryant 54
St. Francis (Pa.) 84, CCSU 77
Fairleigh Dickinson 68, Wagner 63
Saturday’s Games
Bryant at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
CCSU at Robert Morris, 1 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at Fairleigh Dickinson, 3:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart at St. Francis Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|9
|0
|1.000
|16
|5
|.762
|Austin Peay
|9
|0
|1.000
|15
|7
|.682
|E. Kentucky
|7
|2
|.778
|10
|12
|.455
|Belmont
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|7
|.682
|Tennessee St.
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|9
|.591
|E. Illinois
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|10
|.524
|Morehead St.
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|12
|.455
|Jacksonville St.
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|13
|.409
|UT Martin
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|14
|.300
|SIU-Edwardsville
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|17
|.227
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|17
|.227
|SE Missouri
|0
|9
|.000
|4
|18
|.182
___
Thursday’s Games
Morehead St. 90, SE Missouri 74
E. Kentucky 99, UT Martin 86
Murray St. 73, E. Illinois 70
Tennessee St. 72, Jacksonville St. 62
Austin Peay 82, SIU-Edwardsville 58
Belmont 92, Tennessee Tech 84
Saturday’s Games
UT Martin at Morehead St., 3 p.m.
SE Missouri at E. Kentucky, 4 p.m.
E. Illinois at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.
Belmont at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Murray St., 8 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.
