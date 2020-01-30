Listen Live Sports

January 30, 2020 10:06 am
 
All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
William & Mary 8 2 .800 16 7 .696
Hofstra 7 3 .700 16 7 .696
Coll. of Charleston 7 3 .700 13 9 .591
Towson 7 3 .700 13 9 .591
Delaware 5 4 .556 15 7 .682
Drexel 5 4 .556 12 10 .545
Northeastern 5 5 .500 11 11 .500
UNC-Wilmington 2 8 .200 7 16 .304
Elon 2 8 .200 6 17 .261
James Madison 1 9 .100 8 13 .381

___

Thursday’s Games

Coll. of Charleston 87, James Madison 68

Hofstra 86, Elon 63

Towson 77, UNC-Wilmington 66

William & Mary 59, Northeastern 58

Saturday’s Games

Drexel at Delaware, 2 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Towson, 2 p.m.

Northeastern at Elon, 4 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at James Madison, 4 p.m.

Hofstra at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 8 1 .889 14 8 .636
Louisiana Tech 7 2 .778 16 5 .762
W. Kentucky 7 2 .778 14 7 .667
Charlotte 6 3 .667 12 8 .600
FIU 5 4 .556 14 8 .636
FAU 5 4 .556 13 9 .591
Old Dominion 5 4 .556 9 13 .409
UAB 4 5 .444 13 9 .591
UTEP 4 5 .444 13 9 .591
Marshall 4 5 .444 10 12 .455
UTSA 4 5 .444 10 12 .455
Southern Miss. 2 7 .222 6 16 .273
Rice 1 8 .111 9 13 .409
Middle Tennessee 1 8 .111 5 17 .227

___

Thursday’s Games

FAU 69, W. Kentucky 65

Marshall 84, FIU 74

Louisiana Tech 72, Charlotte 59

Old Dominion 68, Southern Miss. 58

UAB 76, UTSA 68

UTEP 67, Middle Tennessee 66

Saturday’s Games

W. Kentucky at FIU, Noon

North Texas at Rice, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Marshall at FAU, 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at UTSA, 4 p.m.

Old Dominion at Louisiana Tech, 5 p.m.

UAB at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 8 1 .889 18 4 .818
N. Kentucky 6 3 .667 14 7 .667
Milwaukee 5 4 .556 10 11 .476
Green Bay 5 4 .556 10 12 .455
Youngstown St. 5 5 .500 12 11 .522
Ill.-Chicago 5 5 .500 10 13 .435
Cleveland St. 5 5 .500 9 14 .391
Detroit 4 5 .444 6 16 .273
Oakland 2 7 .222 7 15 .318
IUPUI 2 8 .200 6 17 .261

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland St. 72, IUPUI 62

Ill.-Chicago 90, Youngstown St. 83, OT

Friday’s Games

Oakland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Green Bay, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

IUPUI at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wright St. at Green Bay, 2 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Yale 2 0 1.000 14 4 .778
Harvard 2 0 1.000 13 4 .765
Princeton 2 0 1.000 7 8 .467
Columbia 1 1 .500 6 12 .333
Cornell 1 1 .500 4 11 .267
Penn 0 2 .000 8 7 .533
Brown 0 2 .000 7 8 .467
Dartmouth 0 2 .000 7 10 .412

___

Friday’s Games

Harvard at Penn, 5 p.m.

Cornell at Brown, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Yale, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Columbia at Brown, 6 p.m.

Dartmouth at Penn, 6 p.m.

Harvard at Princeton, 6 p.m.

Cornell at Yale, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Monmouth (NJ) 6 3 .667 12 8 .600
Quinnipiac 5 3 .625 10 8 .556
Rider 5 4 .556 11 8 .579
Siena 5 4 .556 9 9 .500
St. Peter’s 5 4 .556 8 10 .444
Manhattan 4 4 .500 8 9 .471
Fairfield 4 4 .500 8 11 .421
Niagara 4 4 .500 6 13 .316
Iona 3 5 .375 5 10 .333
Canisius 3 6 .333 8 12 .400
Marist 3 6 .333 4 14 .222

___

Friday’s Games

Quinnipiac at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Siena at Iona, 7 p.m.

Marist at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Rider, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Iona at Manhattan, Noon

Rider at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Niagara, 1 p.m.

Marist at Canisius, 2 p.m.

Siena at St. Peter’s, 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bowling Green 7 1 .875 16 5 .762
Akron 6 2 .750 16 5 .762
Cent. Michigan 4 2 .667 11 8 .579
Kent St. 5 3 .625 15 6 .714
Buffalo 5 3 .625 14 7 .667
N. Illinois 5 3 .625 12 9 .571
Ball St. 4 3 .571 11 9 .550
Toledo 3 5 .375 11 10 .524
Miami (Ohio) 2 5 .286 9 11 .450
W. Michigan 2 5 .286 9 11 .450
Ohio 2 6 .250 10 11 .476
E. Michigan 0 7 .000 10 10 .500

___

Friday’s Games

Akron at Kent St., 6:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ohio at Ball St., 1 p.m.

Toledo at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at N. Illinois, 4 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 6 0 1.000 10 11 .476
NC A&T 6 1 .857 10 12 .455
NC Central 4 2 .667 8 12 .400
Morgan St. 5 3 .625 11 12 .478
Bethune-Cookman 4 3 .571 10 11 .476
SC State 4 3 .571 9 10 .474
Florida A&M 4 4 .500 6 13 .316
Coppin St. 2 5 .286 6 16 .273
Delaware St. 1 4 .200 2 17 .105
Md.-Eastern Shore 1 5 .167 2 19 .095
Howard 0 7 .000 2 20 .091

___

Saturday’s Games

Coppin St. at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Morgan St. at Howard, 4 p.m.

Norfolk St. at NC A&T, 4 p.m.

SC State at NC Central, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 7 2 .778 18 3 .857
Bradley 6 3 .667 15 7 .682
Loyola of Chicago 6 3 .667 14 8 .636
S. Illinois 6 3 .667 12 10 .545
Drake 5 4 .556 15 7 .682
Indiana St. 5 4 .556 12 8 .600
Valparaiso 4 5 .444 11 11 .500
Missouri St. 4 5 .444 10 12 .455
Illinois St. 2 7 .222 7 14 .333
Evansville 0 9 .000 9 13 .409

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Iowa at Evansville, 2 p.m.

Indiana St. at Missouri St., 4 p.m.

S. Illinois at Drake, 6 p.m.

Bradley at Loyola of Chicago, 8 p.m.

Illinois St. at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 11 0 1.000 22 0 1.000
UNLV 6 3 .667 11 11 .500
Utah St. 6 4 .600 17 6 .739
Colorado St. 6 4 .600 15 8 .652
Boise St. 6 4 .600 14 8 .636
Nevada 6 4 .600 13 9 .591
New Mexico 5 5 .500 16 7 .696
Air Force 3 7 .300 9 13 .409
Fresno St. 3 7 .300 7 14 .333
San Jose St. 3 7 .300 7 15 .318
Wyoming 0 10 .000 5 17 .227

___

Saturday’s Games

UNLV at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

New Mexico at Fresno St., 5 p.m.

Wyoming at San Jose St., 5 p.m.

Nevada at Boise St., 10 p.m.

Utah St. at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Robert Morris 7 2 .778 11 11 .500
Sacred Heart 6 3 .667 13 9 .591
Mount St. Mary’s 5 3 .625 9 12 .429
St. Francis (Pa.) 6 4 .600 13 8 .619
St. Francis Brooklyn 4 5 .444 10 11 .476
Fairleigh Dickinson 3 6 .333 5 15 .250
Bryant 2 6 .250 10 11 .476
Wagner 2 7 .222 5 15 .250
CCSU 1 9 .100 2 21 .087

___

Thursday’s Games

Sacred Heart 58, Mount St. Mary’s 53

Merrimack 61, St. Francis Brooklyn 50

Robert Morris 64, Bryant 54

St. Francis (Pa.) 84, CCSU 77

Fairleigh Dickinson 68, Wagner 63

Saturday’s Games

Bryant at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

CCSU at Robert Morris, 1 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Fairleigh Dickinson, 3:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart at St. Francis Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 9 0 1.000 16 5 .762
Austin Peay 9 0 1.000 15 7 .682
E. Kentucky 7 2 .778 10 12 .455
Belmont 6 3 .667 15 7 .682
Tennessee St. 5 4 .556 13 9 .591
E. Illinois 4 5 .444 11 10 .524
Morehead St. 4 5 .444 10 12 .455
Jacksonville St. 4 5 .444 9 13 .409
UT Martin 2 7 .222 6 14 .300
SIU-Edwardsville 2 7 .222 5 17 .227
Tennessee Tech 2 7 .222 5 17 .227
SE Missouri 0 9 .000 4 18 .182

___

Thursday’s Games

Morehead St. 90, SE Missouri 74

E. Kentucky 99, UT Martin 86

Murray St. 73, E. Illinois 70

Tennessee St. 72, Jacksonville St. 62

Austin Peay 82, SIU-Edwardsville 58

Belmont 92, Tennessee Tech 84

Saturday’s Games

UT Martin at Morehead St., 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at E. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

E. Illinois at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.

Belmont at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.

