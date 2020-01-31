All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oregon
|7
|2
|.778
|18
|4
|.818
|Southern Cal
|6
|2
|.750
|17
|4
|.810
|Colorado
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|5
|.762
|Stanford
|4
|3
|.571
|15
|5
|.750
|Arizona
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|6
|.700
|UCLA
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|Washington St.
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|9
|.591
|Arizona St.
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|8
|.600
|California
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|11
|.450
|Utah
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|8
|.600
|Oregon St.
|3
|6
|.333
|13
|8
|.619
|Washington
|2
|7
|.222
|12
|10
|.545
___
Saturday’s Games
Oregon St. at California, 4 p.m.
Oregon at Stanford, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Washington St., 8 p.m.
Colorado at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.
Arizona St. at Washington, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Utah at UCLA, 3 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|6
|.727
|Navy
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|8
|.600
|Boston U.
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|10
|.545
|American U.
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|10
|.500
|Lafayette
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|7
|.650
|Army
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|10
|.500
|Bucknell
|5
|4
|.556
|9
|13
|.409
|Lehigh
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|16
|.238
|Holy Cross
|2
|7
|.222
|3
|19
|.136
|Loyola (Md.)
|1
|8
|.111
|9
|13
|.409
___
Saturday’s Games
Boston U. at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Colgate at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
American U. at Lafayette, 2 p.m.
Navy at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.
Army at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Lafayette at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|LSU
|7
|0
|1.000
|16
|4
|.800
|Kentucky
|6
|1
|.857
|16
|4
|.800
|Auburn
|5
|2
|.714
|18
|2
|.900
|Mississippi St.
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|7
|.650
|Alabama
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|8
|.600
|Florida
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|8
|.600
|South Carolina
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|8
|.600
|Tennessee
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|8
|.600
|Texas A&M
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|9
|.526
|Arkansas
|3
|4
|.429
|15
|5
|.750
|Missouri
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|10
|.500
|Georgia
|1
|6
|.143
|11
|9
|.550
|Mississippi
|1
|6
|.143
|10
|10
|.500
|Vanderbilt
|0
|7
|.000
|8
|12
|.400
___
Saturday’s Games
Mississippi at LSU, Noon
Texas A&M at Georgia, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Mississippi St., 2 p.m.
Missouri at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas at Alabama, 6 p.m.
Kentucky at Auburn, 6 p.m.
Florida at Vanderbilt, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|8
|2
|.800
|18
|5
|.783
|ETSU
|7
|2
|.778
|18
|4
|.818
|UNC-Greensboro
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|5
|.773
|Wofford
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|8
|.636
|W. Carolina
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|7
|.650
|Chattanooga
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|8
|.636
|Mercer
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|11
|.500
|Samford
|2
|7
|.222
|8
|15
|.348
|VMI
|1
|9
|.100
|6
|17
|.261
|The Citadel
|0
|9
|.000
|6
|14
|.300
___
Saturday’s Games
W. Carolina at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at ETSU, 4 p.m.
The Citadel at Mercer, 4:30 p.m.
Samford at Wofford, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|9
|1
|.900
|18
|3
|.857
|Sam Houston St.
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|6
|.714
|Nicholls
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|8
|.636
|McNeese St.
|7
|3
|.700
|12
|9
|.571
|Abilene Christian
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|9
|.550
|Northwestern St.
|5
|5
|.500
|8
|11
|.421
|Cent. Arkansas
|5
|5
|.500
|6
|15
|.286
|Texas A&M-CC
|5
|6
|.455
|9
|13
|.409
|Lamar
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|11
|.476
|SE Louisiana
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|15
|.286
|Incarnate Word
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|15
|.250
|New Orleans
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|15
|.286
|Houston Baptist
|1
|8
|.111
|1
|17
|.056
___
Saturday’s Games
Cent. Arkansas at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.
Lamar at McNeese St., 4:30 p.m.
New Orleans at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Sam Houston St., 6:30 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|6
|1
|.857
|10
|10
|.500
|Texas Southern
|6
|1
|.857
|9
|11
|.450
|Alcorn St.
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|9
|.526
|Southern U.
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|13
|.381
|Grambling St.
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|11
|.450
|Jackson St.
|3
|4
|.429
|6
|14
|.300
|Alabama A&M
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|13
|.278
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|16
|.158
|Alabama St.
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|17
|.150
|MVSU
|1
|6
|.143
|1
|18
|.053
___
Saturday’s Games
Jackson St. at MVSU, 5 p.m.
Prairie View at Alabama St., 6 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Prairie View at Alabama A&M, 8:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at Alabama St., 8:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|8
|.667
|N. Dakota St.
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|7
|.682
|Nebraska-Omaha
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|10
|.545
|South Dakota
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|8
|.652
|Oral Roberts
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|North Dakota
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|13
|.435
|Fort Wayne
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|13
|.435
|W. Illinois
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|14
|.263
|Denver
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|18
|.217
___
Saturday’s Games
N. Dakota St. at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Denver at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
South Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 1 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UALR
|10
|2
|.833
|16
|7
|.696
|Georgia St.
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|7
|.682
|Georgia Southern
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|9
|.591
|Arkansas St.
|7
|5
|.583
|15
|8
|.652
|Texas State
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|9
|.591
|Appalachian St.
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|10
|.545
|Texas-Arlington
|5
|6
|.455
|9
|13
|.409
|South Alabama
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|11
|.522
|Coastal Carolina
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|11
|.500
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|13
|.409
|Troy
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|15
|.348
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|14
|.300
___
Saturday’s Games
Troy at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.
Appalachian St. at UALR, 3 p.m.
South Alabama at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas State, 5:30 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|8
|0
|1.000
|22
|1
|.957
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|6
|2
|.750
|19
|4
|.826
|BYU
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|7
|.696
|San Francisco
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|7
|.696
|Santa Clara
|4
|4
|.500
|17
|6
|.739
|Pacific
|4
|4
|.500
|16
|8
|.667
|Pepperdine
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|11
|.500
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|14
|.364
|Portland
|1
|7
|.125
|9
|14
|.391
|San Diego
|1
|7
|.125
|8
|15
|.348
___
Saturday’s Games
Gonzaga at San Francisco, 4 p.m.
Pepperdine at Loyola Marymount, 6 p.m.
Santa Clara at Portland, 8 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at BYU, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Pacific, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|7
|0
|1.000
|16
|6
|.727
|California Baptist
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|6
|.714
|Seattle
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|11
|.500
|CS Bakersfield
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|12
|.455
|Grand Canyon
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|12
|.429
|UMKC
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|11
|.500
|Utah Valley
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|14
|.391
|Rio Grande
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|14
|.300
|Chicago St.
|0
|7
|.000
|4
|18
|.182
___
Saturday’s Games
UMKC at Chicago St., 1:05 p.m.
California Baptist at Seattle, 4 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.
Grand Canyon at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
