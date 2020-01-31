Listen Live Sports

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oregon 7 2 .778 18 4 .818
Southern Cal 6 2 .750 17 4 .810
Colorado 5 3 .625 16 5 .762
Stanford 4 3 .571 15 5 .750
Arizona 4 3 .571 14 6 .700
UCLA 4 4 .500 11 10 .524
Washington St. 4 5 .444 13 9 .591
Arizona St. 3 4 .429 12 8 .600
California 3 4 .429 9 11 .450
Utah 3 5 .375 12 8 .600
Oregon St. 3 6 .333 13 8 .619
Washington 2 7 .222 12 10 .545

___

Saturday’s Games

Oregon St. at California, 4 p.m.

Oregon at Stanford, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Washington St., 8 p.m.

Colorado at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at Washington, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Utah at UCLA, 3 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 7 2 .778 16 6 .727
Navy 6 3 .667 12 8 .600
Boston U. 6 3 .667 12 10 .545
American U. 6 3 .667 10 10 .500
Lafayette 5 4 .556 13 7 .650
Army 5 4 .556 10 10 .500
Bucknell 5 4 .556 9 13 .409
Lehigh 2 7 .222 5 16 .238
Holy Cross 2 7 .222 3 19 .136
Loyola (Md.) 1 8 .111 9 13 .409

___

Saturday’s Games

Boston U. at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

American U. at Lafayette, 2 p.m.

Navy at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.

Army at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Lafayette at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
LSU 7 0 1.000 16 4 .800
Kentucky 6 1 .857 16 4 .800
Auburn 5 2 .714 18 2 .900
Mississippi St. 4 3 .571 13 7 .650
Alabama 4 3 .571 12 8 .600
Florida 4 3 .571 12 8 .600
South Carolina 4 3 .571 12 8 .600
Tennessee 4 3 .571 12 8 .600
Texas A&M 4 3 .571 10 9 .526
Arkansas 3 4 .429 15 5 .750
Missouri 2 5 .286 10 10 .500
Georgia 1 6 .143 11 9 .550
Mississippi 1 6 .143 10 10 .500
Vanderbilt 0 7 .000 8 12 .400

___

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi at LSU, Noon

Texas A&M at Georgia, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Mississippi St., 2 p.m.

Missouri at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Alabama, 6 p.m.

Kentucky at Auburn, 6 p.m.

Florida at Vanderbilt, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Furman 8 2 .800 18 5 .783
ETSU 7 2 .778 18 4 .818
UNC-Greensboro 7 2 .778 17 5 .773
Wofford 6 3 .667 14 8 .636
W. Carolina 5 4 .556 13 7 .650
Chattanooga 5 4 .556 14 8 .636
Mercer 5 4 .556 11 11 .500
Samford 2 7 .222 8 15 .348
VMI 1 9 .100 6 17 .261
The Citadel 0 9 .000 6 14 .300

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Carolina at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at ETSU, 4 p.m.

The Citadel at Mercer, 4:30 p.m.

Samford at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 9 1 .900 18 3 .857
Sam Houston St. 8 2 .800 15 6 .714
Nicholls 8 3 .727 14 8 .636
McNeese St. 7 3 .700 12 9 .571
Abilene Christian 6 3 .667 11 9 .550
Northwestern St. 5 5 .500 8 11 .421
Cent. Arkansas 5 5 .500 6 15 .286
Texas A&M-CC 5 6 .455 9 13 .409
Lamar 4 6 .400 10 11 .476
SE Louisiana 3 7 .300 6 15 .286
Incarnate Word 2 7 .222 5 15 .250
New Orleans 2 9 .182 6 15 .286
Houston Baptist 1 8 .111 1 17 .056

___

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

Lamar at McNeese St., 4:30 p.m.

New Orleans at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Sam Houston St., 6:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Prairie View 6 1 .857 10 10 .500
Texas Southern 6 1 .857 9 11 .450
Alcorn St. 6 2 .750 10 9 .526
Southern U. 5 3 .625 8 13 .381
Grambling St. 3 4 .429 9 11 .450
Jackson St. 3 4 .429 6 14 .300
Alabama A&M 2 5 .286 5 13 .278
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 5 .286 3 16 .158
Alabama St. 2 5 .286 3 17 .150
MVSU 1 6 .143 1 18 .053

___

Saturday’s Games

Jackson St. at MVSU, 5 p.m.

Prairie View at Alabama St., 6 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Prairie View at Alabama A&M, 8:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Alabama St., 8:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 7 2 .778 16 8 .667
N. Dakota St. 6 2 .750 15 7 .682
Nebraska-Omaha 5 2 .714 12 10 .545
South Dakota 6 3 .667 15 8 .652
Oral Roberts 4 4 .500 11 10 .524
North Dakota 4 5 .444 10 13 .435
Fort Wayne 3 5 .375 10 13 .435
W. Illinois 2 7 .222 5 14 .263
Denver 1 8 .111 5 18 .217

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Denver at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

South Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 1 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UALR 10 2 .833 16 7 .696
Georgia St. 8 3 .727 15 7 .682
Georgia Southern 7 4 .636 13 9 .591
Arkansas St. 7 5 .583 15 8 .652
Texas State 6 5 .545 13 9 .591
Appalachian St. 6 5 .545 12 10 .545
Texas-Arlington 5 6 .455 9 13 .409
South Alabama 5 7 .417 12 11 .522
Coastal Carolina 4 7 .364 11 11 .500
Louisiana-Lafayette 4 7 .364 9 13 .409
Troy 4 8 .333 8 15 .348
Louisiana-Monroe 2 9 .182 6 14 .300

___

Saturday’s Games

Troy at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.

Appalachian St. at UALR, 3 p.m.

South Alabama at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas State, 5:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 8 0 1.000 22 1 .957
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 6 2 .750 19 4 .826
BYU 5 3 .625 16 7 .696
San Francisco 5 3 .625 16 7 .696
Santa Clara 4 4 .500 17 6 .739
Pacific 4 4 .500 16 8 .667
Pepperdine 4 4 .500 11 11 .500
Loyola Marymount 2 6 .250 8 14 .364
Portland 1 7 .125 9 14 .391
San Diego 1 7 .125 8 15 .348

___

Saturday’s Games

Gonzaga at San Francisco, 4 p.m.

Pepperdine at Loyola Marymount, 6 p.m.

Santa Clara at Portland, 8 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at BYU, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Pacific, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 7 0 1.000 16 6 .727
California Baptist 5 2 .714 15 6 .714
Seattle 4 3 .571 11 11 .500
CS Bakersfield 4 3 .571 10 12 .455
Grand Canyon 4 3 .571 9 12 .429
UMKC 3 4 .429 11 11 .500
Utah Valley 3 5 .375 9 14 .391
Rio Grande 2 5 .286 6 14 .300
Chicago St. 0 7 .000 4 18 .182

___

Saturday’s Games

UMKC at Chicago St., 1:05 p.m.

California Baptist at Seattle, 4 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

Grand Canyon at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

