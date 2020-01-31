All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|6
|1
|.857
|16
|6
|.727
|Stony Brook
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|8
|.636
|Albany (NY)
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|10
|.545
|Hartford
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|10
|.545
|New Hampshire
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|10
|.500
|UMBC
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|13
|.409
|Mass.-Lowell
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|14
|.364
|Maine
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|15
|.286
|Binghamton
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|13
|.381
___
Saturday’s Games
Hartford at Maine, Noon
New Hampshire at Mass.-Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
Vermont at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
UMBC at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|7
|1
|.875
|17
|4
|.810
|Tulsa
|6
|1
|.857
|14
|6
|.700
|Cincinnati
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|7
|.650
|Wichita St.
|5
|2
|.714
|17
|3
|.850
|SMU
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|5
|.750
|Memphis
|4
|3
|.571
|15
|5
|.750
|East Carolina
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|12
|.429
|UConn
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|9
|.550
|UCF
|2
|6
|.250
|11
|9
|.550
|Temple
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|10
|.500
|Tulane
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|10
|.500
|South Florida
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|12
|.429
___
Saturday’s Games
UConn at Memphis, 1 p.m.
UCF at South Florida, 4 p.m.
Houston at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
East Carolina at Temple, 6 p.m.
Wichita St. at Tulsa, 6 p.m.
Tulane at SMU, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|8
|0
|1.000
|19
|2
|.905
|Rhode Island
|8
|1
|.889
|16
|5
|.762
|VCU
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|6
|.727
|Saint Louis
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|5
|.762
|Duquesne
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|5
|.750
|Richmond
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|6
|.714
|St. Bonaventure
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|8
|.619
|Davidson
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|10
|.500
|George Washington
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|11
|.476
|UMass
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|12
|.429
|George Mason
|2
|6
|.250
|13
|8
|.619
|La Salle
|1
|7
|.125
|10
|10
|.500
|Fordham
|1
|7
|.125
|7
|13
|.350
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|8
|.000
|4
|17
|.190
___
Friday’s Games
Rhode Island 87, VCU 75
Saturday’s Games
George Mason at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.
Fordham at Dayton, 4:30 p.m.
George Washington at Richmond, 6 p.m.
Saint Louis at Saint Joseph’s, 6:30 p.m.
UMass at Davidson, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
La Salle at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisville
|9
|1
|.900
|18
|3
|.857
|Duke
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|3
|.850
|Florida St.
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|3
|.850
|Virginia
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|6
|.700
|Syracuse
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|8
|.619
|NC State
|5
|5
|.500
|14
|7
|.667
|Virginia Tech
|5
|5
|.500
|14
|7
|.667
|Clemson
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|9
|.550
|Pittsburgh
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|8
|.619
|Boston College
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|11
|.476
|Georgia Tech
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|11
|.476
|Notre Dame
|3
|6
|.333
|12
|8
|.600
|North Carolina
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|10
|.500
|Miami
|3
|7
|.300
|11
|9
|.550
|Wake Forest
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|11
|.450
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, Noon
Louisville at NC State, 2 p.m.
Florida St. at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.
Boston College at North Carolina, 6 p.m.
Duke at Syracuse, 8 p.m.
Clemson at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami at Pittsburgh, Noon
Monday’s Games
North Carolina at Florida St., 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|6
|2
|.750
|20
|3
|.870
|North Florida
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|10
|.565
|Stetson
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|12
|.478
|North Alabama
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|11
|.476
|NJIT
|4
|4
|.500
|7
|14
|.333
|Florida Gulf Coast
|4
|4
|.500
|7
|16
|.304
|Jacksonville
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|13
|.435
|Lipscomb
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|13
|.381
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|8
|.000
|1
|20
|.048
___
Saturday’s Games
Stetson at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at North Florida, 5 p.m.
North Alabama at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Liberty, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|7
|0
|1.000
|18
|1
|.947
|Kansas
|6
|1
|.857
|17
|3
|.850
|West Virginia
|4
|3
|.571
|16
|4
|.800
|TCU
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|7
|.650
|Texas Tech
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|7
|.650
|Oklahoma
|3
|4
|.429
|13
|7
|.650
|Texas
|3
|4
|.429
|13
|7
|.650
|Iowa St.
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|11
|.450
|Kansas St.
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|11
|.450
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|7
|.000
|10
|10
|.500
___
Saturday’s Games
Iowa St. at Texas, 2 p.m.
Kansas St. at West Virginia, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.
TCU at Baylor, 4 p.m.
Texas Tech at Kansas, 4 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Texas at Kansas, 9 p.m.
Baylor at Kansas St., 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seton Hall
|8
|0
|1.000
|16
|4
|.800
|Villanova
|7
|1
|.875
|17
|3
|.850
|Butler
|5
|3
|.625
|17
|4
|.810
|Creighton
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|5
|.762
|Marquette
|5
|4
|.556
|15
|6
|.714
|Providence
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|Xavier
|2
|6
|.250
|13
|8
|.619
|Georgetown
|2
|6
|.250
|12
|9
|.571
|St. John’s
|2
|7
|.222
|13
|9
|.591
|DePaul
|1
|7
|.125
|13
|8
|.619
___
Saturday’s Games
Xavier at Seton Hall, 11 a.m.
Creighton at Villanova, Noon
Providence at Butler, 2 p.m.
DePaul at Marquette, 2 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Georgetown at St. John’s, 1 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|6
|.684
|Montana
|7
|3
|.700
|11
|10
|.524
|N. Colorado
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|7
|.650
|N. Arizona
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|7
|.611
|S. Utah
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|8
|.600
|Montana St.
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|9
|.550
|Portland St.
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|12
|.478
|Sacramento St.
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|7
|.611
|Weber St.
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|13
|.381
|Idaho St.
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|13
|.316
|Idaho
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|14
|.263
___
Saturday’s Games
Idaho at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Montana St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
Weber St. at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.
Idaho St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
E. Washington at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
E. Washington at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Idaho at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|9
|0
|1.000
|15
|7
|.682
|Radford
|7
|2
|.778
|12
|9
|.571
|Hampton
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|11
|.450
|Charleston Southern
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|10
|.524
|Presbyterian
|5
|4
|.556
|8
|14
|.364
|Gardner-Webb
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|12
|.400
|SC-Upstate
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|13
|.409
|UNC-Asheville
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|11
|.450
|High Point
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|16
|.273
|Campbell
|2
|7
|.222
|11
|10
|.524
|Longwood
|2
|7
|.222
|7
|15
|.318
___
Saturday’s Games
UNC-Asheville at Winthrop, 2 p.m.
Presbyterian at Hampton, 4 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Radford, 4 p.m.
Longwood at Gardner-Webb, 4:30 p.m.
Campbell at SC-Upstate, 4:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Illinois
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|5
|.762
|Michigan St.
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|5
|.762
|Maryland
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|4
|.810
|Rutgers
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|5
|.762
|Iowa
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|6
|.714
|Penn St.
|5
|4
|.556
|15
|5
|.750
|Indiana
|5
|5
|.500
|15
|6
|.714
|Wisconsin
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|Minnesota
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|10
|.524
|Purdue
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|10
|.524
|Ohio St.
|3
|6
|.333
|13
|7
|.650
|Michigan
|3
|6
|.333
|12
|8
|.600
|Nebraska
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|14
|.333
|Northwestern
|1
|9
|.100
|6
|14
|.300
___
Saturday’s Games
Indiana at Ohio St., Noon
Michigan St. at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.
Rutgers vs. Michigan at New York, N.Y., 4:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
Purdue at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Illinois at Iowa, 1 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|9
|.591
|Hawaii
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|6
|.684
|UC Riverside
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|9
|.609
|CS Northridge
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|14
|.391
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|14
|.364
|UC Santa Barbara
|2
|4
|.333
|13
|8
|.619
|UC Davis
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|14
|.364
|Long Beach St.
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|15
|.318
|Cal Poly
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|15
|.250
___
Saturday’s Games
UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
Cal Poly at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Irvine, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
CS Northridge at Hawaii, 1 a.m.
