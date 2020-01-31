All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Vermont 6 1 .857 16 6 .727 Stony Brook 5 2 .714 14 8 .636 Albany (NY) 5 2 .714 12 10 .545 Hartford 5 2 .714 12 10 .545 New Hampshire 3 4 .429 10 10 .500 UMBC 2 5 .286 9 13 .409 Mass.-Lowell 2 5 .286 8 14 .364 Maine 2 5 .286 6 15 .286 Binghamton 2 6 .250 8 13 .381

___

Saturday’s Games

Hartford at Maine, Noon

New Hampshire at Mass.-Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Vermont at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

UMBC at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Houston 7 1 .875 17 4 .810 Tulsa 6 1 .857 14 6 .700 Cincinnati 6 2 .750 13 7 .650 Wichita St. 5 2 .714 17 3 .850 SMU 5 3 .625 15 5 .750 Memphis 4 3 .571 15 5 .750 East Carolina 3 5 .375 9 12 .429 UConn 2 5 .286 11 9 .550 UCF 2 6 .250 11 9 .550 Temple 2 6 .250 10 10 .500 Tulane 2 6 .250 10 10 .500 South Florida 2 6 .250 9 12 .429

___

Saturday’s Games

UConn at Memphis, 1 p.m.

UCF at South Florida, 4 p.m.

Houston at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

East Carolina at Temple, 6 p.m.

Wichita St. at Tulsa, 6 p.m.

Tulane at SMU, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Dayton 8 0 1.000 19 2 .905 Rhode Island 8 1 .889 16 5 .762 VCU 6 3 .667 16 6 .727 Saint Louis 5 3 .625 16 5 .762 Duquesne 5 3 .625 15 5 .750 Richmond 5 3 .625 15 6 .714 St. Bonaventure 5 3 .625 13 8 .619 Davidson 4 4 .500 10 10 .500 George Washington 4 4 .500 10 11 .476 UMass 3 5 .375 9 12 .429 George Mason 2 6 .250 13 8 .619 La Salle 1 7 .125 10 10 .500 Fordham 1 7 .125 7 13 .350 Saint Joseph’s 0 8 .000 4 17 .190

___

Friday’s Games

Rhode Island 87, VCU 75

Saturday’s Games

George Mason at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.

Fordham at Dayton, 4:30 p.m.

George Washington at Richmond, 6 p.m.

Saint Louis at Saint Joseph’s, 6:30 p.m.

UMass at Davidson, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

La Salle at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Louisville 9 1 .900 18 3 .857 Duke 7 2 .778 17 3 .850 Florida St. 7 2 .778 17 3 .850 Virginia 6 4 .600 14 6 .700 Syracuse 6 4 .600 13 8 .619 NC State 5 5 .500 14 7 .667 Virginia Tech 5 5 .500 14 7 .667 Clemson 5 5 .500 11 9 .550 Pittsburgh 4 6 .400 13 8 .619 Boston College 4 6 .400 10 11 .476 Georgia Tech 4 6 .400 10 11 .476 Notre Dame 3 6 .333 12 8 .600 North Carolina 3 6 .333 10 10 .500 Miami 3 7 .300 11 9 .550 Wake Forest 2 8 .200 9 11 .450

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, Noon

Louisville at NC State, 2 p.m.

Florida St. at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.

Boston College at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

Duke at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

Clemson at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Pittsburgh, Noon

Monday’s Games

North Carolina at Florida St., 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Liberty 6 2 .750 20 3 .870 North Florida 6 2 .750 13 10 .565 Stetson 5 3 .625 11 12 .478 North Alabama 5 3 .625 10 11 .476 NJIT 4 4 .500 7 14 .333 Florida Gulf Coast 4 4 .500 7 16 .304 Jacksonville 3 5 .375 10 13 .435 Lipscomb 3 5 .375 8 13 .381 Kennesaw St. 0 8 .000 1 20 .048

___

Saturday’s Games

Stetson at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at North Florida, 5 p.m.

North Alabama at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Liberty, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Baylor 7 0 1.000 18 1 .947 Kansas 6 1 .857 17 3 .850 West Virginia 4 3 .571 16 4 .800 TCU 4 3 .571 13 7 .650 Texas Tech 4 3 .571 13 7 .650 Oklahoma 3 4 .429 13 7 .650 Texas 3 4 .429 13 7 .650 Iowa St. 2 5 .286 9 11 .450 Kansas St. 2 5 .286 9 11 .450 Oklahoma St. 0 7 .000 10 10 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Iowa St. at Texas, 2 p.m.

Kansas St. at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.

TCU at Baylor, 4 p.m.

Texas Tech at Kansas, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas at Kansas, 9 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Seton Hall 8 0 1.000 16 4 .800 Villanova 7 1 .875 17 3 .850 Butler 5 3 .625 17 4 .810 Creighton 5 3 .625 16 5 .762 Marquette 5 4 .556 15 6 .714 Providence 4 4 .500 11 10 .524 Xavier 2 6 .250 13 8 .619 Georgetown 2 6 .250 12 9 .571 St. John’s 2 7 .222 13 9 .591 DePaul 1 7 .125 13 8 .619

___

Saturday’s Games

Xavier at Seton Hall, 11 a.m.

Creighton at Villanova, Noon

Providence at Butler, 2 p.m.

DePaul at Marquette, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Georgetown at St. John’s, 1 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct E. Washington 6 2 .750 13 6 .684 Montana 7 3 .700 11 10 .524 N. Colorado 6 3 .667 13 7 .650 N. Arizona 5 4 .556 11 7 .611 S. Utah 5 4 .556 12 8 .600 Montana St. 5 4 .556 11 9 .550 Portland St. 5 6 .455 11 12 .478 Sacramento St. 4 5 .444 11 7 .611 Weber St. 4 6 .400 8 13 .381 Idaho St. 3 7 .300 6 13 .316 Idaho 1 7 .125 5 14 .263

___

Saturday’s Games

Idaho at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Montana St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

Weber St. at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

E. Washington at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

E. Washington at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Idaho at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Winthrop 9 0 1.000 15 7 .682 Radford 7 2 .778 12 9 .571 Hampton 4 3 .571 9 11 .450 Charleston Southern 5 4 .556 11 10 .524 Presbyterian 5 4 .556 8 14 .364 Gardner-Webb 4 4 .500 8 12 .400 SC-Upstate 4 5 .444 9 13 .409 UNC-Asheville 3 6 .333 9 11 .450 High Point 3 6 .333 6 16 .273 Campbell 2 7 .222 11 10 .524 Longwood 2 7 .222 7 15 .318

___

Saturday’s Games

UNC-Asheville at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Radford, 4 p.m.

Longwood at Gardner-Webb, 4:30 p.m.

Campbell at SC-Upstate, 4:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Illinois 8 2 .800 16 5 .762 Michigan St. 8 2 .800 16 5 .762 Maryland 7 3 .700 17 4 .810 Rutgers 7 3 .700 16 5 .762 Iowa 6 4 .600 15 6 .714 Penn St. 5 4 .556 15 5 .750 Indiana 5 5 .500 15 6 .714 Wisconsin 5 5 .500 12 9 .571 Minnesota 5 6 .455 11 10 .524 Purdue 4 6 .400 11 10 .524 Ohio St. 3 6 .333 13 7 .650 Michigan 3 6 .333 12 8 .600 Nebraska 2 8 .200 7 14 .333 Northwestern 1 9 .100 6 14 .300

___

Saturday’s Games

Indiana at Ohio St., Noon

Michigan St. at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Rutgers vs. Michigan at New York, N.Y., 4:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Illinois at Iowa, 1 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UC Irvine 5 1 .833 13 9 .591 Hawaii 4 1 .800 13 6 .684 UC Riverside 4 3 .571 14 9 .609 CS Northridge 4 3 .571 9 14 .391 Cal St.-Fullerton 3 4 .429 8 14 .364 UC Santa Barbara 2 4 .333 13 8 .619 UC Davis 2 4 .333 8 14 .364 Long Beach St. 2 4 .333 7 15 .318 Cal Poly 2 4 .333 5 15 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Irvine, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

CS Northridge at Hawaii, 1 a.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.