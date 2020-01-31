All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct William & Mary 8 2 .800 16 7 .696 Hofstra 7 3 .700 16 7 .696 Coll. of Charleston 7 3 .700 13 9 .591 Towson 7 3 .700 13 9 .591 Delaware 5 4 .556 15 7 .682 Drexel 5 4 .556 12 10 .545 Northeastern 5 5 .500 11 11 .500 UNC-Wilmington 2 8 .200 7 16 .304 Elon 2 8 .200 6 17 .261 James Madison 1 9 .100 8 13 .381

___

Saturday’s Games

Drexel at Delaware, 2 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Towson, 2 p.m.

Northeastern at Elon, 4 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at James Madison, 4 p.m.

Hofstra at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct North Texas 8 1 .889 14 8 .636 Louisiana Tech 7 2 .778 16 5 .762 W. Kentucky 7 2 .778 14 7 .667 Charlotte 6 3 .667 12 8 .600 FIU 5 4 .556 14 8 .636 FAU 5 4 .556 13 9 .591 Old Dominion 5 4 .556 9 13 .409 UAB 4 5 .444 13 9 .591 UTEP 4 5 .444 13 9 .591 Marshall 4 5 .444 10 12 .455 UTSA 4 5 .444 10 12 .455 Southern Miss. 2 7 .222 6 16 .273 Rice 1 8 .111 9 13 .409 Middle Tennessee 1 8 .111 5 17 .227

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Kentucky at FIU, Noon

North Texas at Rice, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Marshall at FAU, 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at UTSA, 4 p.m.

Old Dominion at Louisiana Tech, 5 p.m.

UAB at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wright St. 9 1 .900 19 4 .826 N. Kentucky 7 3 .700 15 7 .682 Youngstown St. 5 5 .500 12 11 .522 Milwaukee 5 5 .500 10 12 .455 Green Bay 5 5 .500 10 13 .435 Ill.-Chicago 5 5 .500 10 13 .435 Cleveland St. 5 5 .500 9 14 .391 Detroit 4 6 .400 6 17 .261 Oakland 3 7 .300 8 15 .348 IUPUI 2 8 .200 6 17 .261

___

Friday’s Games

Oakland 77, Detroit 64

Wright St. 65, Milwaukee 61

N. Kentucky 71, Green Bay 62

Saturday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

IUPUI at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wright St. at Green Bay, 2 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Yale 3 0 1.000 15 4 .789 Princeton 3 0 1.000 8 8 .500 Harvard 2 1 .667 13 5 .722 Penn 1 2 .333 9 7 .563 Brown 1 2 .333 8 8 .500 Columbia 1 2 .333 6 13 .316 Cornell 1 2 .333 4 12 .250 Dartmouth 0 3 .000 7 11 .389

___

Friday’s Games

Penn 75, Harvard 72, OT

Brown 74, Cornell 63

Princeton 66, Dartmouth 44

Yale 93, Columbia 62

Saturday’s Games

Columbia at Brown, 6 p.m.

Dartmouth at Penn, 6 p.m.

Harvard at Princeton, 6 p.m.

Cornell at Yale, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Monmouth (NJ) 6 3 .667 12 8 .600 Quinnipiac 6 3 .667 11 8 .579 Rider 6 4 .600 12 8 .600 Siena 6 4 .600 10 9 .526 St. Peter’s 6 4 .600 9 10 .474 Manhattan 4 5 .444 8 10 .444 Fairfield 4 5 .444 8 12 .400 Niagara 4 5 .444 6 14 .300 Marist 4 6 .400 5 14 .263 Iona 3 6 .333 5 11 .313 Canisius 3 7 .300 8 13 .381

___

Friday’s Games

Quinnipiac 90, Canisius 73

Siena 87, Iona 64

Marist 67, Niagara 48

Rider 68, Fairfield 52

St. Peter’s 70, Manhattan 53

Sunday’s Games

Iona at Manhattan, Noon

Rider at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Niagara, 1 p.m.

Marist at Canisius, 2 p.m.

Siena at St. Peter’s, 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Bowling Green 8 1 .889 17 5 .773 Akron 6 3 .667 16 6 .727 Kent St. 6 3 .667 16 6 .727 Cent. Michigan 4 2 .667 11 8 .579 N. Illinois 5 3 .625 12 9 .571 Ball St. 4 3 .571 11 9 .550 Buffalo 5 4 .556 14 8 .636 Toledo 3 5 .375 11 10 .524 Miami (Ohio) 2 5 .286 9 11 .450 W. Michigan 2 5 .286 9 11 .450 Ohio 2 6 .250 10 11 .476 E. Michigan 0 7 .000 10 10 .500

___

Friday’s Games

Kent St. 68, Akron 67

Bowling Green 78, Buffalo 77

Saturday’s Games

Ohio at Ball St., 1 p.m.

Toledo at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at N. Illinois, 4 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Norfolk St. 6 0 1.000 10 11 .476 NC A&T 6 1 .857 10 12 .455 NC Central 4 2 .667 8 12 .400 Morgan St. 5 3 .625 11 12 .478 Bethune-Cookman 4 3 .571 10 11 .476 SC State 4 3 .571 9 10 .474 Florida A&M 4 4 .500 6 13 .316 Coppin St. 2 5 .286 6 16 .273 Delaware St. 1 4 .200 2 17 .105 Md.-Eastern Shore 1 5 .167 2 19 .095 Howard 0 7 .000 2 20 .091

___

Saturday’s Games

Coppin St. at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Morgan St. at Howard, 4 p.m.

Norfolk St. at NC A&T, 4 p.m.

SC State at NC Central, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Norfolk St. at NC Central, 7 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

Coppin St. at Howard, 7:30 p.m.

SC State at NC A&T, 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct N. Iowa 7 2 .778 18 3 .857 Bradley 6 3 .667 15 7 .682 Loyola of Chicago 6 3 .667 14 8 .636 S. Illinois 6 3 .667 12 10 .545 Drake 5 4 .556 15 7 .682 Indiana St. 5 4 .556 12 8 .600 Valparaiso 4 5 .444 11 11 .500 Missouri St. 4 5 .444 10 12 .455 Illinois St. 2 7 .222 7 14 .333 Evansville 0 9 .000 9 13 .409

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Iowa at Evansville, 2 p.m.

Indiana St. at Missouri St., 4 p.m.

S. Illinois at Drake, 6 p.m.

Bradley at Loyola of Chicago, 8 p.m.

Illinois St. at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct San Diego St. 11 0 1.000 22 0 1.000 UNLV 6 3 .667 11 11 .500 Utah St. 6 4 .600 17 6 .739 Colorado St. 6 4 .600 15 8 .652 Boise St. 6 4 .600 14 8 .636 Nevada 6 4 .600 13 9 .591 New Mexico 5 5 .500 16 7 .696 Air Force 3 7 .300 9 13 .409 Fresno St. 3 7 .300 7 14 .333 San Jose St. 3 7 .300 7 15 .318 Wyoming 0 10 .000 5 17 .227

___

Saturday’s Games

UNLV at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

New Mexico at Fresno St., 5 p.m.

Wyoming at San Jose St., 5 p.m.

Nevada at Boise St., 10 p.m.

Utah St. at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Robert Morris 7 2 .778 11 11 .500 Sacred Heart 6 3 .667 13 9 .591 Mount St. Mary’s 5 3 .625 9 12 .429 St. Francis (Pa.) 6 4 .600 13 8 .619 St. Francis Brooklyn 4 5 .444 10 11 .476 Fairleigh Dickinson 3 6 .333 5 15 .250 Bryant 2 6 .250 10 11 .476 Wagner 2 7 .222 5 15 .250 CCSU 1 9 .100 2 21 .087

___

Saturday’s Games

Bryant at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

CCSU at Robert Morris, 1 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Fairleigh Dickinson, 3:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart at St. Francis Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Murray St. 9 0 1.000 16 5 .762 Austin Peay 9 0 1.000 15 7 .682 E. Kentucky 7 2 .778 10 12 .455 Belmont 6 3 .667 15 7 .682 Tennessee St. 5 4 .556 13 9 .591 E. Illinois 4 5 .444 11 10 .524 Morehead St. 4 5 .444 10 12 .455 Jacksonville St. 4 5 .444 9 13 .409 UT Martin 2 7 .222 6 14 .300 SIU-Edwardsville 2 7 .222 5 17 .227 Tennessee Tech 2 7 .222 5 17 .227 SE Missouri 0 9 .000 4 18 .182

___

Saturday’s Games

UT Martin at Morehead St., 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at E. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

E. Illinois at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.

Belmont at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.

