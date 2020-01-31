All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|William & Mary
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|7
|.696
|Hofstra
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|7
|.696
|Coll. of Charleston
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|9
|.591
|Towson
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|9
|.591
|Delaware
|5
|4
|.556
|15
|7
|.682
|Drexel
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|10
|.545
|Northeastern
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|11
|.500
|UNC-Wilmington
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|16
|.304
|Elon
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|17
|.261
|James Madison
|1
|9
|.100
|8
|13
|.381
___
Saturday’s Games
Drexel at Delaware, 2 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Towson, 2 p.m.
Northeastern at Elon, 4 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at James Madison, 4 p.m.
Hofstra at William & Mary, 4 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|8
|1
|.889
|14
|8
|.636
|Louisiana Tech
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|5
|.762
|W. Kentucky
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|7
|.667
|Charlotte
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|8
|.600
|FIU
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|8
|.636
|FAU
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|9
|.591
|Old Dominion
|5
|4
|.556
|9
|13
|.409
|UAB
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|9
|.591
|UTEP
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|9
|.591
|Marshall
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|12
|.455
|UTSA
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|12
|.455
|Southern Miss.
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|16
|.273
|Rice
|1
|8
|.111
|9
|13
|.409
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|17
|.227
___
Saturday’s Games
W. Kentucky at FIU, Noon
North Texas at Rice, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
Marshall at FAU, 4 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at UTSA, 4 p.m.
Old Dominion at Louisiana Tech, 5 p.m.
UAB at UTEP, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|9
|1
|.900
|19
|4
|.826
|N. Kentucky
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|7
|.682
|Youngstown St.
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|Milwaukee
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|12
|.455
|Green Bay
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|Ill.-Chicago
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|Cleveland St.
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|14
|.391
|Detroit
|4
|6
|.400
|6
|17
|.261
|Oakland
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|15
|.348
|IUPUI
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|17
|.261
___
Friday’s Games
Oakland 77, Detroit 64
Wright St. 65, Milwaukee 61
N. Kentucky 71, Green Bay 62
Saturday’s Games
Ill.-Chicago at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.
IUPUI at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Wright St. at Green Bay, 2 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|3
|0
|1.000
|15
|4
|.789
|Princeton
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Harvard
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|5
|.722
|Penn
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|Brown
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|8
|.500
|Columbia
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|13
|.316
|Cornell
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|12
|.250
|Dartmouth
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|11
|.389
___
Friday’s Games
Penn 75, Harvard 72, OT
Brown 74, Cornell 63
Princeton 66, Dartmouth 44
Yale 93, Columbia 62
Saturday’s Games
Columbia at Brown, 6 p.m.
Dartmouth at Penn, 6 p.m.
Harvard at Princeton, 6 p.m.
Cornell at Yale, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Monmouth (NJ)
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|8
|.600
|Quinnipiac
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|8
|.579
|Rider
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|8
|.600
|Siena
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|9
|.526
|St. Peter’s
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|10
|.474
|Manhattan
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|10
|.444
|Fairfield
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|12
|.400
|Niagara
|4
|5
|.444
|6
|14
|.300
|Marist
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|14
|.263
|Iona
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|11
|.313
|Canisius
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|13
|.381
___
Friday’s Games
Quinnipiac 90, Canisius 73
Siena 87, Iona 64
Marist 67, Niagara 48
Rider 68, Fairfield 52
St. Peter’s 70, Manhattan 53
Sunday’s Games
Iona at Manhattan, Noon
Rider at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Niagara, 1 p.m.
Marist at Canisius, 2 p.m.
Siena at St. Peter’s, 4 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bowling Green
|8
|1
|.889
|17
|5
|.773
|Akron
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|6
|.727
|Kent St.
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|6
|.727
|Cent. Michigan
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|8
|.579
|N. Illinois
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|9
|.571
|Ball St.
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|9
|.550
|Buffalo
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|8
|.636
|Toledo
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|10
|.524
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|11
|.450
|W. Michigan
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|11
|.450
|Ohio
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|11
|.476
|E. Michigan
|0
|7
|.000
|10
|10
|.500
___
Friday’s Games
Kent St. 68, Akron 67
Bowling Green 78, Buffalo 77
Saturday’s Games
Ohio at Ball St., 1 p.m.
Toledo at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at N. Illinois, 4 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|10
|11
|.476
|NC A&T
|6
|1
|.857
|10
|12
|.455
|NC Central
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|12
|.400
|Morgan St.
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|12
|.478
|Bethune-Cookman
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|11
|.476
|SC State
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|10
|.474
|Florida A&M
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|13
|.316
|Coppin St.
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|16
|.273
|Delaware St.
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|17
|.105
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|1
|5
|.167
|2
|19
|.095
|Howard
|0
|7
|.000
|2
|20
|.091
___
Saturday’s Games
Coppin St. at Delaware St., 2 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.
Morgan St. at Howard, 4 p.m.
Norfolk St. at NC A&T, 4 p.m.
SC State at NC Central, 4 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Norfolk St. at NC Central, 7 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.
Coppin St. at Howard, 7:30 p.m.
SC State at NC A&T, 7:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|7
|2
|.778
|18
|3
|.857
|Bradley
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|7
|.682
|Loyola of Chicago
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|8
|.636
|S. Illinois
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|10
|.545
|Drake
|5
|4
|.556
|15
|7
|.682
|Indiana St.
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|8
|.600
|Valparaiso
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|11
|.500
|Missouri St.
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|12
|.455
|Illinois St.
|2
|7
|.222
|7
|14
|.333
|Evansville
|0
|9
|.000
|9
|13
|.409
___
Saturday’s Games
N. Iowa at Evansville, 2 p.m.
Indiana St. at Missouri St., 4 p.m.
S. Illinois at Drake, 6 p.m.
Bradley at Loyola of Chicago, 8 p.m.
Illinois St. at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|11
|0
|1.000
|22
|0
|1.000
|UNLV
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|11
|.500
|Utah St.
|6
|4
|.600
|17
|6
|.739
|Colorado St.
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|8
|.652
|Boise St.
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|8
|.636
|Nevada
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|9
|.591
|New Mexico
|5
|5
|.500
|16
|7
|.696
|Air Force
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|13
|.409
|Fresno St.
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|14
|.333
|San Jose St.
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|15
|.318
|Wyoming
|0
|10
|.000
|5
|17
|.227
___
Saturday’s Games
UNLV at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
New Mexico at Fresno St., 5 p.m.
Wyoming at San Jose St., 5 p.m.
Nevada at Boise St., 10 p.m.
Utah St. at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Robert Morris
|7
|2
|.778
|11
|11
|.500
|Sacred Heart
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|9
|.591
|Mount St. Mary’s
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|12
|.429
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|8
|.619
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|11
|.476
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|15
|.250
|Bryant
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|11
|.476
|Wagner
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|15
|.250
|CCSU
|1
|9
|.100
|2
|21
|.087
___
Saturday’s Games
Bryant at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
CCSU at Robert Morris, 1 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at Fairleigh Dickinson, 3:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart at St. Francis Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|9
|0
|1.000
|16
|5
|.762
|Austin Peay
|9
|0
|1.000
|15
|7
|.682
|E. Kentucky
|7
|2
|.778
|10
|12
|.455
|Belmont
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|7
|.682
|Tennessee St.
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|9
|.591
|E. Illinois
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|10
|.524
|Morehead St.
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|12
|.455
|Jacksonville St.
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|13
|.409
|UT Martin
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|14
|.300
|SIU-Edwardsville
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|17
|.227
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|17
|.227
|SE Missouri
|0
|9
|.000
|4
|18
|.182
___
Saturday’s Games
UT Martin at Morehead St., 3 p.m.
SE Missouri at E. Kentucky, 4 p.m.
E. Illinois at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.
Belmont at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Murray St., 8 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.
