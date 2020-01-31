Listen Live Sports

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
William & Mary 8 2 .800 16 7 .696
Hofstra 7 3 .700 16 7 .696
Coll. of Charleston 7 3 .700 13 9 .591
Towson 7 3 .700 13 9 .591
Delaware 5 4 .556 15 7 .682
Drexel 5 4 .556 12 10 .545
Northeastern 5 5 .500 11 11 .500
UNC-Wilmington 2 8 .200 7 16 .304
Elon 2 8 .200 6 17 .261
James Madison 1 9 .100 8 13 .381

___

Saturday’s Games

Drexel at Delaware, 2 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Towson, 2 p.m.

Northeastern at Elon, 4 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at James Madison, 4 p.m.

Hofstra at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 8 1 .889 14 8 .636
Louisiana Tech 7 2 .778 16 5 .762
W. Kentucky 7 2 .778 14 7 .667
Charlotte 6 3 .667 12 8 .600
FIU 5 4 .556 14 8 .636
FAU 5 4 .556 13 9 .591
Old Dominion 5 4 .556 9 13 .409
UAB 4 5 .444 13 9 .591
UTEP 4 5 .444 13 9 .591
Marshall 4 5 .444 10 12 .455
UTSA 4 5 .444 10 12 .455
Southern Miss. 2 7 .222 6 16 .273
Rice 1 8 .111 9 13 .409
Middle Tennessee 1 8 .111 5 17 .227

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Kentucky at FIU, Noon

North Texas at Rice, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Marshall at FAU, 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at UTSA, 4 p.m.

Old Dominion at Louisiana Tech, 5 p.m.

UAB at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 9 1 .900 19 4 .826
N. Kentucky 7 3 .700 15 7 .682
Youngstown St. 5 5 .500 12 11 .522
Milwaukee 5 5 .500 10 12 .455
Green Bay 5 5 .500 10 13 .435
Ill.-Chicago 5 5 .500 10 13 .435
Cleveland St. 5 5 .500 9 14 .391
Detroit 4 6 .400 6 17 .261
Oakland 3 7 .300 8 15 .348
IUPUI 2 8 .200 6 17 .261

___

Friday’s Games

Oakland 77, Detroit 64

Wright St. 65, Milwaukee 61

N. Kentucky 71, Green Bay 62

Saturday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

IUPUI at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wright St. at Green Bay, 2 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Yale 3 0 1.000 15 4 .789
Princeton 3 0 1.000 8 8 .500
Harvard 2 1 .667 13 5 .722
Penn 1 2 .333 9 7 .563
Brown 1 2 .333 8 8 .500
Columbia 1 2 .333 6 13 .316
Cornell 1 2 .333 4 12 .250
Dartmouth 0 3 .000 7 11 .389

___

Friday’s Games

Penn 75, Harvard 72, OT

Brown 74, Cornell 63

Princeton 66, Dartmouth 44

Yale 93, Columbia 62

Saturday’s Games

Columbia at Brown, 6 p.m.

Dartmouth at Penn, 6 p.m.

Harvard at Princeton, 6 p.m.

Cornell at Yale, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Monmouth (NJ) 6 3 .667 12 8 .600
Quinnipiac 6 3 .667 11 8 .579
Rider 6 4 .600 12 8 .600
Siena 6 4 .600 10 9 .526
St. Peter’s 6 4 .600 9 10 .474
Manhattan 4 5 .444 8 10 .444
Fairfield 4 5 .444 8 12 .400
Niagara 4 5 .444 6 14 .300
Marist 4 6 .400 5 14 .263
Iona 3 6 .333 5 11 .313
Canisius 3 7 .300 8 13 .381

___

Friday’s Games

Quinnipiac 90, Canisius 73

Siena 87, Iona 64

Marist 67, Niagara 48

Rider 68, Fairfield 52

St. Peter’s 70, Manhattan 53

Sunday’s Games

Iona at Manhattan, Noon

Rider at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Niagara, 1 p.m.

Marist at Canisius, 2 p.m.

Siena at St. Peter’s, 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bowling Green 8 1 .889 17 5 .773
Akron 6 3 .667 16 6 .727
Kent St. 6 3 .667 16 6 .727
Cent. Michigan 4 2 .667 11 8 .579
N. Illinois 5 3 .625 12 9 .571
Ball St. 4 3 .571 11 9 .550
Buffalo 5 4 .556 14 8 .636
Toledo 3 5 .375 11 10 .524
Miami (Ohio) 2 5 .286 9 11 .450
W. Michigan 2 5 .286 9 11 .450
Ohio 2 6 .250 10 11 .476
E. Michigan 0 7 .000 10 10 .500

___

Friday’s Games

Kent St. 68, Akron 67

Bowling Green 78, Buffalo 77

Saturday’s Games

Ohio at Ball St., 1 p.m.

Toledo at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at N. Illinois, 4 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 6 0 1.000 10 11 .476
NC A&T 6 1 .857 10 12 .455
NC Central 4 2 .667 8 12 .400
Morgan St. 5 3 .625 11 12 .478
Bethune-Cookman 4 3 .571 10 11 .476
SC State 4 3 .571 9 10 .474
Florida A&M 4 4 .500 6 13 .316
Coppin St. 2 5 .286 6 16 .273
Delaware St. 1 4 .200 2 17 .105
Md.-Eastern Shore 1 5 .167 2 19 .095
Howard 0 7 .000 2 20 .091

___

Saturday’s Games

Coppin St. at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Morgan St. at Howard, 4 p.m.

Norfolk St. at NC A&T, 4 p.m.

SC State at NC Central, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Norfolk St. at NC Central, 7 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

Coppin St. at Howard, 7:30 p.m.

SC State at NC A&T, 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 7 2 .778 18 3 .857
Bradley 6 3 .667 15 7 .682
Loyola of Chicago 6 3 .667 14 8 .636
S. Illinois 6 3 .667 12 10 .545
Drake 5 4 .556 15 7 .682
Indiana St. 5 4 .556 12 8 .600
Valparaiso 4 5 .444 11 11 .500
Missouri St. 4 5 .444 10 12 .455
Illinois St. 2 7 .222 7 14 .333
Evansville 0 9 .000 9 13 .409

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Iowa at Evansville, 2 p.m.

Indiana St. at Missouri St., 4 p.m.

S. Illinois at Drake, 6 p.m.

Bradley at Loyola of Chicago, 8 p.m.

Illinois St. at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 11 0 1.000 22 0 1.000
UNLV 6 3 .667 11 11 .500
Utah St. 6 4 .600 17 6 .739
Colorado St. 6 4 .600 15 8 .652
Boise St. 6 4 .600 14 8 .636
Nevada 6 4 .600 13 9 .591
New Mexico 5 5 .500 16 7 .696
Air Force 3 7 .300 9 13 .409
Fresno St. 3 7 .300 7 14 .333
San Jose St. 3 7 .300 7 15 .318
Wyoming 0 10 .000 5 17 .227

___

Saturday’s Games

UNLV at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

New Mexico at Fresno St., 5 p.m.

Wyoming at San Jose St., 5 p.m.

Nevada at Boise St., 10 p.m.

Utah St. at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Robert Morris 7 2 .778 11 11 .500
Sacred Heart 6 3 .667 13 9 .591
Mount St. Mary’s 5 3 .625 9 12 .429
St. Francis (Pa.) 6 4 .600 13 8 .619
St. Francis Brooklyn 4 5 .444 10 11 .476
Fairleigh Dickinson 3 6 .333 5 15 .250
Bryant 2 6 .250 10 11 .476
Wagner 2 7 .222 5 15 .250
CCSU 1 9 .100 2 21 .087

___

Saturday’s Games

Bryant at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

CCSU at Robert Morris, 1 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Fairleigh Dickinson, 3:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart at St. Francis Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 9 0 1.000 16 5 .762
Austin Peay 9 0 1.000 15 7 .682
E. Kentucky 7 2 .778 10 12 .455
Belmont 6 3 .667 15 7 .682
Tennessee St. 5 4 .556 13 9 .591
E. Illinois 4 5 .444 11 10 .524
Morehead St. 4 5 .444 10 12 .455
Jacksonville St. 4 5 .444 9 13 .409
UT Martin 2 7 .222 6 14 .300
SIU-Edwardsville 2 7 .222 5 17 .227
Tennessee Tech 2 7 .222 5 17 .227
SE Missouri 0 9 .000 4 18 .182

___

Saturday’s Games

UT Martin at Morehead St., 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at E. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

E. Illinois at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.

Belmont at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.

