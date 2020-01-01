Listen Live Sports

BKC Glance

January 1, 2020 10:06 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Oregon 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Stanford 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Arizona 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Washington 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Utah 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Washington St. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
UCLA 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
California 0 0 .000 6 7 .462

___

Thursday’s Games

Oregon St. at Utah, 8:30 p.m.

Oregon at Colorado, 9 p.m.

UCLA at Washington, 10 p.m.

Southern Cal at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.

California at Stanford, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Lafayette 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Colgate 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Navy 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Boston U. 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Army 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
American U. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Bucknell 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Lehigh 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 1 12 .077

___

Thursday’s Games

Lafayette at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Army at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

American U. at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Navy, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000
Arkansas 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Georgia 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Kentucky 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Mississippi 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Florida 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
LSU 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Missouri 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Tennessee 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
South Carolina 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Alabama 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

___

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
ETSU 1 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Furman 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786
UNC-Greensboro 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786
W. Carolina 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Chattanooga 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
Wofford 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
The Citadel 0 1 .000 6 6 .500
Mercer 0 1 .000 6 8 .429
Samford 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
VMI 0 1 .000 5 9 .357

___

Wednesday’s Games

Furman at VMI, 1 p.m.

The Citadel at Samford, 3 p.m.

Wofford at ETSU, 4 p.m.

Mercer at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Sam Houston St. 2 0 1.000 9 4 .692
Abilene Christian 2 0 1.000 7 6 .538
Cent. Arkansas 2 0 1.000 3 10 .231
Lamar 1 1 .500 7 6 .538
Nicholls 1 1 .500 7 6 .538
Northwestern St. 1 1 .500 4 7 .364
McNeese St. 0 1 .000 5 7 .417
New Orleans 0 2 .000 4 8 .333
Texas A&M-CC 0 2 .000 4 9 .308
Incarnate Word 0 1 .000 3 9 .250
SE Louisiana 0 1 .000 3 9 .250
Houston Baptist 0 1 .000 0 10 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Stephen F. Austin at SE Louisiana, 2 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Lamar at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Nicholls, 8 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at McNeese St., 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Prairie View 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
Southern U. 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 1 11 .083
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 1 12 .077
MVSU 0 0 .000 1 12 .077

___

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Dakota St. 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Nebraska-Omaha 1 0 1.000 8 8 .500
W. Illinois 1 0 1.000 4 7 .364
South Dakota 0 1 .000 9 6 .600
S. Dakota St. 0 1 .000 9 7 .563
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
North Dakota 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Denver 0 1 .000 4 11 .267

___

Wednesday’s Games

South Dakota at Fort Wayne, 3 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

W. Illinois at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

North Dakota at Denver, 9 p.m.

Oral Roberts at S. Dakota St., 9:15 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arkansas St. 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Georgia St. 2 0 1.000 9 4 .692
Appalachian St. 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Georgia Southern 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
UALR 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Coastal Carolina 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Troy 1 1 .500 5 8 .385
South Alabama 0 2 .000 7 6 .538
Texas State 0 2 .000 7 6 .538
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 2 .000 5 8 .385
Louisiana-Monroe 0 2 .000 4 7 .364
Texas-Arlington 0 2 .000 4 9 .308

___

Thursday’s Games

Georgia St. at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Texas State at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

South Alabama at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Troy at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 14 1 .933
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 13 2 .867
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 13 2 .867
Pacific 0 0 .000 12 4 .750
BYU 0 0 .000 11 4 .733
San Francisco 0 0 .000 11 4 .733
Portland 0 0 .000 8 7 .533
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
San Diego 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 6 8 .429

___

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Pacific at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Gonzaga at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at San Francisco, 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
California Baptist 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 9 6 .600
UMKC 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
Seattle 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 5 9 .357
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 4 11 .267

___

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley at Chicago St., 8:05 p.m.

Rio Grande at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

