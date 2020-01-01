All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hofstra
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Coll. of Charleston
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Northeastern
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|William & Mary
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Delaware
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Drexel
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|James Madison
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Towson
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Elon
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
___
Thursday’s Games
James Madison at UNC-Wilmington, 6:30 p.m.
Towson at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
Elon at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Delaware at Drexel, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Southern Miss.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
___
Thursday’s Games
UTEP at FIU, Noon
UAB at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
UTSA at FAU, 7 p.m.
Rice at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
North Texas at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Youngstown St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Oakland
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|N. Kentucky
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Ill.-Chicago
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Cleveland St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|Milwaukee
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Detroit
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
___
Friday’s Games
N. Kentucky at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Oakland, 7 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
IUPUI at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
___
Thursday’s Games
Columbia at Maine, 5 p.m.
Rhode Island at Brown, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Rider
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Siena
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Canisius
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|St. Peter’s
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Marist
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
___
Tuesday’s Games
Wisconsin 65, Rider 37
Friday’s Games
Manhattan at Canisius, 7 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Iona, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Marist, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Niagara, 7 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Siena, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
___
Tuesday’s Games
Bowling Green 81, Hartford 68
Friday’s Games
Toledo at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Kent St. at Bowling Green, 9 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|13
|.071
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
___
Tuesday’s Games
CS Northridge 93, Morgan St. 82
Florida A&M 70, Iowa St. 68
Friday’s Games
Mid-Atlantic Christian at NC A&T, 2 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bradley
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Indiana St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Loyola of Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Missouri St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Illinois St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|N. Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Drake
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Evansville
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Valparaiso
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|S. Illinois
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
___
Tuesday’s Games
Illinois St. 76, N. Iowa 70
Missouri St. 65, Evansville 52
Bradley 80, Drake 72
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Utah St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Nevada
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|UNLV
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Boise St.
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Air Force
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|Colorado St.
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Wyoming
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Fresno St.
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|San Jose St.
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
___
Tuesday’s Games
Air Force 105, UC Riverside 56
Wednesday’s Games
Fresno St. at San Diego St., 3 p.m.
Wyoming at Boise St., 8 p.m.
Colorado St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.
New Mexico at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Utah St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
___
Thursday’s Games
St. Francis (Pa.) at Bryant, 4 p.m.
Wagner at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at CCSU, 7:30 p.m.
Merrimack at Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Francis Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
Thursday’s Games
Tennessee Tech at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Belmont, 8 p.m.
UT Martin at Murray St., 8 p.m.
SE Missouri at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Morehead St., 9 p.m.
