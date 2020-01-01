Listen Live Sports

BKC Glance

January 1, 2020 10:06 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Hofstra 2 0 1.000 11 4 .733
Coll. of Charleston 2 0 1.000 8 6 .571
Northeastern 2 0 1.000 8 6 .571
William & Mary 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Delaware 1 1 .500 11 4 .733
Drexel 1 1 .500 8 7 .533
James Madison 0 2 .000 7 6 .538
Towson 0 2 .000 6 8 .429
UNC-Wilmington 0 2 .000 5 10 .333
Elon 0 1 .000 4 10 .286

___

Thursday’s Games

James Madison at UNC-Wilmington, 6:30 p.m.

Towson at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

Elon at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Delaware at Drexel, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisiana Tech 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769
FIU 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
UAB 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
UTEP 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
FAU 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Rice 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Charlotte 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Marshall 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
North Texas 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
UTSA 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Southern Miss. 0 1 .000 4 10 .286

___

Thursday’s Games

UTEP at FIU, Noon

UAB at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

UTSA at FAU, 7 p.m.

Rice at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

North Texas at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 2 0 1.000 12 3 .800
Youngstown St. 2 0 1.000 9 6 .600
Oakland 1 0 1.000 6 8 .429
N. Kentucky 1 1 .500 9 5 .643
Green Bay 1 1 .500 6 9 .400
Ill.-Chicago 1 1 .500 6 9 .400
Cleveland St. 1 1 .500 5 10 .333
Milwaukee 0 2 .000 5 9 .357
IUPUI 0 2 .000 4 11 .267
Detroit 0 1 .000 2 12 .143

___

Friday’s Games

N. Kentucky at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

IUPUI at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Harvard 0 0 .000 10 4 .714
Yale 0 0 .000 10 4 .714
Penn 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
Brown 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Princeton 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Columbia 0 0 .000 4 10 .286
Cornell 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Thursday’s Games

Columbia at Maine, 5 p.m.

Rhode Island at Brown, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Rider 1 0 1.000 7 4 .636
Siena 1 0 1.000 5 5 .500
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Manhattan 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Canisius 0 1 .000 5 7 .417
Fairfield 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Iona 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Niagara 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Marist 0 1 .000 1 9 .100

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wisconsin 65, Rider 37

Friday’s Games

Manhattan at Canisius, 7 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Iona, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Marist, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Siena, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Akron 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Kent St. 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Buffalo 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Ohio 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Toledo 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Ball St. 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 7 6 .538

___

Tuesday’s Games

Bowling Green 81, Hartford 68

Friday’s Games

Toledo at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Kent St. at Bowling Green, 9 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
SC State 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
NC Central 0 0 .000 4 10 .286
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 4 11 .267
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 4 11 .267
NC A&T 0 0 .000 3 11 .214
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Howard 0 0 .000 2 12 .143
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 1 13 .071
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 1 14 .067

___

Tuesday’s Games

CS Northridge 93, Morgan St. 82

Florida A&M 70, Iowa St. 68

Friday’s Games

Mid-Atlantic Christian at NC A&T, 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bradley 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Indiana St. 1 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Loyola of Chicago 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Missouri St. 1 0 1.000 7 7 .500
Illinois St. 1 0 1.000 6 7 .462
N. Iowa 0 1 .000 11 2 .846
Drake 0 1 .000 10 4 .714
Evansville 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
Valparaiso 0 1 .000 7 7 .500
S. Illinois 0 1 .000 6 8 .429

___

Tuesday’s Games

Illinois St. 76, N. Iowa 70

Missouri St. 65, Evansville 52

Bradley 80, Drake 72

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 2 0 1.000 13 0 1.000
New Mexico 2 0 1.000 13 2 .867
Utah St. 2 0 1.000 13 2 .867
Nevada 1 0 1.000 8 5 .615
UNLV 1 0 1.000 6 8 .429
Boise St. 1 1 .500 9 5 .643
Air Force 1 1 .500 7 7 .500
Colorado St. 0 2 .000 9 6 .600
Wyoming 0 2 .000 5 9 .357
Fresno St. 0 2 .000 4 9 .308
San Jose St. 0 2 .000 4 10 .286

___

Tuesday’s Games

Air Force 105, UC Riverside 56

Wednesday’s Games

Fresno St. at San Diego St., 3 p.m.

Wyoming at Boise St., 8 p.m.

Colorado St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.

New Mexico at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Utah St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Bryant 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Wagner 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
CCSU 0 0 .000 1 12 .077

___

Thursday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at Bryant, 4 p.m.

Wagner at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at CCSU, 7:30 p.m.

Merrimack at Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Francis Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Murray St. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
UT Martin 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Belmont, 8 p.m.

UT Martin at Murray St., 8 p.m.

SE Missouri at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Morehead St., 9 p.m.

