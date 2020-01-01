Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

BKC Glance

January 1, 2020 10:06 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 0 0 .000 9 5 .643
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 9 6 .600
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
Hartford 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
UMBC 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
Binghamton 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
Maine 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Tuesday’s Games

Bowling Green 81, Hartford 68

Vermont 76, George Washington 51

Advertisement

Thursday’s Games

Columbia at Maine, 5 p.m.

Vermont at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Memphis 1 0 1.000 12 1 .923
Temple 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
SMU 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Houston 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
UConn 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
UCF 0 1 .000 9 4 .692
Tulane 0 1 .000 8 5 .615
Tulsa 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
South Florida 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
East Carolina 0 0 .000 6 7 .462

___

Tuesday’s Games

Temple 62, UCF 58

Wednesday’s Games

East Carolina at Wichita St., 3 p.m.

South Florida at SMU, 5 p.m.

UConn at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UCF at Houston, 7 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Temple at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Dayton 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
George Mason 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Duquesne 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Richmond 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
VCU 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
La Salle 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Davidson 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Fordham 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
George Washington 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
UMass 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

Vermont 76, George Washington 51

Thursday’s Games

Rhode Island at Brown, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Fordham at VCU, 7 p.m.

Dayton at La Salle, 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 2 0 1.000 12 1 .923
Louisville 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Virginia 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Florida St. 2 1 .667 12 2 .857
Boston College 2 1 .667 8 6 .571
NC State 1 1 .500 10 3 .769
Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 10 3 .769
Virginia Tech 1 1 .500 10 3 .769
Miami 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
North Carolina 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Syracuse 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Georgia Tech 1 2 .333 6 7 .462
Notre Dame 0 2 .000 9 4 .692
Wake Forest 0 2 .000 7 5 .583
Clemson 0 3 .000 6 7 .462

___

Tuesday’s Games

Florida St. 70, Georgia Tech 58

Miami 73, Clemson 68, OT

Duke 88, Boston College 49

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 0 0 .000 14 1 .933
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
North Florida 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
Stetson 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
North Alabama 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
NJIT 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 3 12 .200
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 12 .077

___

Thursday’s Games

Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast, 5 p.m.

North Florida at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Stetson, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
West Virginia 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Baylor 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Kansas 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Texas 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
TCU 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583

___

Tuesday’s Games

Florida A&M 70, Iowa St. 68

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Butler 1 0 1.000 13 1 .929
Villanova 1 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Seton Hall 1 0 1.000 9 4 .692
Providence 1 0 1.000 8 6 .571
DePaul 0 1 .000 12 2 .857
Creighton 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Marquette 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
St. John’s 0 1 .000 11 3 .786
Xavier 0 1 .000 11 3 .786
Georgetown 0 1 .000 10 4 .714

___

Tuesday’s Games

Providence 76, Georgetown 60

Butler 60, St. John’s 58

Wednesday’s Games

Marquette at Creighton, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Georgetown at Seton Hall, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana St. 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Montana 2 0 1.000 6 7 .462
Idaho St. 2 0 1.000 5 6 .455
S. Utah 1 0 1.000 8 4 .667
E. Washington 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Portland St. 1 1 .500 7 7 .500
Weber St. 1 1 .500 5 8 .385
Sacramento St. 0 2 .000 7 4 .636
N. Colorado 0 1 .000 7 5 .583
N. Arizona 0 2 .000 6 5 .545
Idaho 0 2 .000 4 9 .308

___

Thursday’s Games

Montana St. at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.

Montana at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Portland St. at Idaho, 9:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Winthrop 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Radford 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Hampton 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Longwood 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
High Point 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Thursday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Campbell, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Longwood at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Indiana 1 1 .500 11 2 .846
Maryland 1 1 .500 11 2 .846
Ohio St. 1 1 .500 11 2 .846
Penn St. 1 1 .500 11 2 .846
Iowa 1 1 .500 10 3 .769
Michigan 1 1 .500 10 3 .769
Rutgers 1 1 .500 10 3 .769
Illinois 1 1 .500 9 4 .692
Purdue 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Wisconsin 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Minnesota 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
Nebraska 1 1 .500 6 7 .462
Northwestern 0 2 .000 5 7 .417

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wisconsin 65, Rider 37

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Illinois at Michigan St., 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Wisconsin at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Rutgers at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 10 4 .714
Hawaii 0 0 .000 9 5 .643
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 9 6 .600
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 8 7 .533
UC Davis 0 0 .000 5 10 .333
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 4 10 .286
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 4 11 .267
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 4 11 .267
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 11 .154

___

Tuesday’s Games

CS Northridge 93, Morgan St. 82

Air Force 105, UC Riverside 56

Thursday’s Games

Westmont at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Vanguard at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Saint Katherine at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

Holy Names at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1947: House Chamber televised live for first time