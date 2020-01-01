All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Vermont 0 0 .000 9 5 .643 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 9 6 .600 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 7 8 .467 Hartford 0 0 .000 7 8 .467 UMBC 0 0 .000 7 8 .467 Binghamton 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 9 .400 Maine 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

Tuesday’s Games

Bowling Green 81, Hartford 68

Vermont 76, George Washington 51

Thursday’s Games

Columbia at Maine, 5 p.m.

Vermont at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Memphis 1 0 1.000 12 1 .923 Temple 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 SMU 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Houston 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 UConn 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 UCF 0 1 .000 9 4 .692 Tulane 0 1 .000 8 5 .615 Tulsa 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 South Florida 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 East Carolina 0 0 .000 6 7 .462

Tuesday’s Games

Temple 62, UCF 58

Wednesday’s Games

East Carolina at Wichita St., 3 p.m.

South Florida at SMU, 5 p.m.

UConn at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UCF at Houston, 7 p.m.

Temple at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Dayton 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 George Mason 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Duquesne 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Richmond 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 VCU 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 La Salle 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Davidson 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Fordham 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 George Washington 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 UMass 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

Tuesday’s Games

Vermont 76, George Washington 51

Thursday’s Games

Rhode Island at Brown, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Fordham at VCU, 7 p.m.

Dayton at La Salle, 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Duke 2 0 1.000 12 1 .923 Louisville 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846 Virginia 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833 Florida St. 2 1 .667 12 2 .857 Boston College 2 1 .667 8 6 .571 NC State 1 1 .500 10 3 .769 Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 10 3 .769 Virginia Tech 1 1 .500 10 3 .769 Miami 1 1 .500 9 3 .750 North Carolina 1 1 .500 8 5 .615 Syracuse 1 1 .500 8 5 .615 Georgia Tech 1 2 .333 6 7 .462 Notre Dame 0 2 .000 9 4 .692 Wake Forest 0 2 .000 7 5 .583 Clemson 0 3 .000 6 7 .462

Tuesday’s Games

Florida St. 70, Georgia Tech 58

Miami 73, Clemson 68, OT

Duke 88, Boston College 49

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Liberty 0 0 .000 14 1 .933 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 8 .467 North Florida 0 0 .000 7 8 .467 Stetson 0 0 .000 6 9 .400 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 North Alabama 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 NJIT 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 3 12 .200 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 12 .077

Thursday’s Games

Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast, 5 p.m.

North Florida at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Stetson, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct West Virginia 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Baylor 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Kansas 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Texas 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 TCU 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583

Tuesday’s Games

Florida A&M 70, Iowa St. 68

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Butler 1 0 1.000 13 1 .929 Villanova 1 0 1.000 10 2 .833 Seton Hall 1 0 1.000 9 4 .692 Providence 1 0 1.000 8 6 .571 DePaul 0 1 .000 12 2 .857 Creighton 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Marquette 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 St. John’s 0 1 .000 11 3 .786 Xavier 0 1 .000 11 3 .786 Georgetown 0 1 .000 10 4 .714

Tuesday’s Games

Providence 76, Georgetown 60

Butler 60, St. John’s 58

Wednesday’s Games

Marquette at Creighton, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Georgetown at Seton Hall, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Montana St. 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615 Montana 2 0 1.000 6 7 .462 Idaho St. 2 0 1.000 5 6 .455 S. Utah 1 0 1.000 8 4 .667 E. Washington 1 1 .500 8 5 .615 Portland St. 1 1 .500 7 7 .500 Weber St. 1 1 .500 5 8 .385 Sacramento St. 0 2 .000 7 4 .636 N. Colorado 0 1 .000 7 5 .583 N. Arizona 0 2 .000 6 5 .545 Idaho 0 2 .000 4 9 .308

Thursday’s Games

Montana St. at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.

Montana at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Portland St. at Idaho, 9:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Campbell 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Winthrop 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Radford 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Hampton 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Longwood 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 High Point 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

Thursday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Campbell, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Longwood at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769 Indiana 1 1 .500 11 2 .846 Maryland 1 1 .500 11 2 .846 Ohio St. 1 1 .500 11 2 .846 Penn St. 1 1 .500 11 2 .846 Iowa 1 1 .500 10 3 .769 Michigan 1 1 .500 10 3 .769 Rutgers 1 1 .500 10 3 .769 Illinois 1 1 .500 9 4 .692 Purdue 1 1 .500 8 5 .615 Wisconsin 1 1 .500 8 5 .615 Minnesota 1 1 .500 7 5 .583 Nebraska 1 1 .500 6 7 .462 Northwestern 0 2 .000 5 7 .417

Tuesday’s Games

Wisconsin 65, Rider 37

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Illinois at Michigan St., 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Wisconsin at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Rutgers at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 10 4 .714 Hawaii 0 0 .000 9 5 .643 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 9 6 .600 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 8 7 .533 UC Davis 0 0 .000 5 10 .333 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 4 10 .286 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 4 11 .267 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 4 11 .267 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 11 .154

Tuesday’s Games

CS Northridge 93, Morgan St. 82

Air Force 105, UC Riverside 56

Thursday’s Games

Westmont at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Vanguard at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Saint Katherine at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

Holy Names at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

