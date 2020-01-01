All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
Tuesday’s Games
Bowling Green 81, Hartford 68
Vermont 76, George Washington 51
Thursday’s Games
Columbia at Maine, 5 p.m.
Vermont at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Memphis
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Temple
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|UCF
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Tulane
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
___
Tuesday’s Games
Temple 62, UCF 58
Wednesday’s Games
East Carolina at Wichita St., 3 p.m.
South Florida at SMU, 5 p.m.
UConn at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
UCF at Houston, 7 p.m.
Temple at Tulsa, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
___
Tuesday’s Games
Vermont 76, George Washington 51
Thursday’s Games
Rhode Island at Brown, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Fordham at VCU, 7 p.m.
Dayton at La Salle, 8:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Louisville
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Virginia
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Florida St.
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|2
|.857
|Boston College
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|6
|.571
|NC State
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Virginia Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Miami
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|North Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Syracuse
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Georgia Tech
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|7
|.462
|Notre Dame
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Wake Forest
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Clemson
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
___
Tuesday’s Games
Florida St. 70, Georgia Tech 58
Miami 73, Clemson 68, OT
Duke 88, Boston College 49
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|14
|1
|.933
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
___
Thursday’s Games
Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast, 5 p.m.
North Florida at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Stetson, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
___
Tuesday’s Games
Florida A&M 70, Iowa St. 68
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Butler
|1
|0
|1.000
|13
|1
|.929
|Villanova
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Seton Hall
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Providence
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|DePaul
|0
|1
|.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|St. John’s
|0
|1
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Xavier
|0
|1
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Georgetown
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
___
Tuesday’s Games
Providence 76, Georgetown 60
Butler 60, St. John’s 58
Wednesday’s Games
Marquette at Creighton, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Georgetown at Seton Hall, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Montana
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Idaho St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|6
|.455
|S. Utah
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|E. Washington
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|Weber St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|Sacramento St.
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|N. Colorado
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|N. Arizona
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Idaho
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
___
Thursday’s Games
Montana St. at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.
Montana at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Portland St. at Idaho, 9:30 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
Thursday’s Games
Gardner-Webb at Campbell, 7 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Longwood at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|Ohio St.
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|Penn St.
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|Iowa
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Illinois
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Nebraska
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Northwestern
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
___
Tuesday’s Games
Wisconsin 65, Rider 37
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Illinois at Michigan St., 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Wisconsin at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Rutgers at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
___
Tuesday’s Games
CS Northridge 93, Morgan St. 82
Air Force 105, UC Riverside 56
Thursday’s Games
Westmont at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Vanguard at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Saint Katherine at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
Holy Names at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
