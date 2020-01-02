Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
BKC Glance

January 2, 2020 10:06 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Hofstra 2 0 1.000 11 4 .733
Coll. of Charleston 2 0 1.000 8 6 .571
Northeastern 2 0 1.000 8 6 .571
William & Mary 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Delaware 1 1 .500 11 4 .733
Drexel 1 1 .500 8 7 .533
James Madison 0 2 .000 7 6 .538
Towson 0 2 .000 6 8 .429
UNC-Wilmington 0 2 .000 5 10 .333
Elon 0 1 .000 4 10 .286

___

Thursday’s Games

James Madison at UNC-Wilmington, 6:30 p.m.

Towson at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

Elon at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Delaware at Drexel, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

James Madison at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.

Elon at Hofstra, 4 p.m.

William & Mary at Northeastern, 4 p.m.

Towson at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisiana Tech 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769
FIU 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
UAB 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
UTEP 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
FAU 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Rice 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Charlotte 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Marshall 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
North Texas 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
UTSA 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Southern Miss. 0 1 .000 4 10 .286

___

Thursday’s Games

UTEP at FIU, Noon

UAB at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

UTSA at FAU, 7 p.m.

Rice at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

North Texas at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

North Texas at Marshall, 2 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

UTEP at FAU, 4 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech, 5 p.m.

Rice at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

UTSA at FIU, 7 p.m.

UAB at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 2 0 1.000 12 3 .800
Youngstown St. 2 0 1.000 9 6 .600
Oakland 1 0 1.000 6 8 .429
N. Kentucky 1 1 .500 9 5 .643
Green Bay 1 1 .500 6 9 .400
Ill.-Chicago 1 1 .500 6 9 .400
Cleveland St. 1 1 .500 5 10 .333
Milwaukee 0 2 .000 5 9 .357
IUPUI 0 2 .000 4 11 .267
Detroit 0 1 .000 2 12 .143

___

Friday’s Games

N. Kentucky at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

IUPUI at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Harvard 0 0 .000 10 4 .714
Yale 0 0 .000 10 4 .714
Penn 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
Brown 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Princeton 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Columbia 0 0 .000 4 10 .286
Cornell 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Thursday’s Games

Columbia at Maine, 5 p.m.

Rhode Island at Brown, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UC Irvine at Harvard, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Penn, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Rider 1 0 1.000 7 4 .636
Siena 1 0 1.000 5 5 .500
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Manhattan 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Canisius 0 1 .000 5 7 .417
Fairfield 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Iona 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Niagara 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Marist 0 1 .000 1 9 .100

___

Friday’s Games

Manhattan at Canisius, 7 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Iona, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Marist, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Siena, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Akron 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Kent St. 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Buffalo 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Ohio 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Toledo 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Ball St. 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 7 6 .538

___

Friday’s Games

Toledo at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Kent St. at Bowling Green, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Akron at E. Michigan, Noon

N. Illinois at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Ohio at W. Michigan, 4 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
SC State 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
NC Central 0 0 .000 4 10 .286
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 4 11 .267
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 4 11 .267
NC A&T 0 0 .000 3 11 .214
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Howard 0 0 .000 2 12 .143
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 1 13 .071
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 1 14 .067

___

Friday’s Games

Mid-Atlantic Christian at NC A&T, 2 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

SC State at Coppin St., 4 p.m.

Howard at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.

Florida A&M at NC Central, 4 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Norfolk St., 6:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bradley 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Indiana St. 1 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Loyola of Chicago 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Missouri St. 1 0 1.000 7 7 .500
Illinois St. 1 0 1.000 6 7 .462
N. Iowa 0 1 .000 11 2 .846
Drake 0 1 .000 10 4 .714
Evansville 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
Valparaiso 0 1 .000 7 7 .500
S. Illinois 0 1 .000 6 8 .429

___

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. at S. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Indiana St. at Drake, 6 p.m.

Valparaiso at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Missouri St. at Loyola of Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bradley at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 3 0 1.000 14 0 1.000
Nevada 2 0 1.000 9 5 .643
UNLV 2 0 1.000 7 8 .467
New Mexico 2 1 .667 13 3 .813
Utah St. 2 1 .667 13 3 .813
Boise St. 2 1 .667 10 5 .667
Air Force 1 1 .500 7 7 .500
San Jose St. 1 2 .333 5 10 .333
Colorado St. 0 3 .000 9 7 .563
Wyoming 0 3 .000 5 10 .333
Fresno St. 0 3 .000 4 10 .286

___

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego St. 61, Fresno St. 52

Boise St. 65, Wyoming 54

Nevada 67, Colorado St. 61

San Jose St. 88, New Mexico 85

UNLV 70, Utah St. 53

Saturday’s Games

Wyoming at Colorado St., 1 p.m.

Boise St. at Nevada, 6 p.m.

San Jose St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Air Force at UNLV, 10 p.m.

San Diego St. at Utah St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Bryant 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Wagner 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
CCSU 0 0 .000 1 12 .077

___

Thursday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at Bryant, 4 p.m.

Wagner at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at CCSU, 7:30 p.m.

Merrimack at Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Francis Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at Bryant, 1 p.m.

LIU at Mount St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at CCSU, 3:30 p.m.

Robert Morris at Merrimack, 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Wagner, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Murray St. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
UT Martin 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Belmont, 8 p.m.

UT Martin at Murray St., 8 p.m.

SE Missouri at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Morehead St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at Morehead St., 3 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at E. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

UT Martin at Austin Peay, 4:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at Belmont, 5 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Tennessee St., 5 p.m.

SE Missouri at Murray St., 8 p.m.

