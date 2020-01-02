All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hofstra
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Coll. of Charleston
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Northeastern
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|William & Mary
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Delaware
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Drexel
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|James Madison
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Towson
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Elon
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
___
Thursday’s Games
James Madison at UNC-Wilmington, 6:30 p.m.
Towson at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
Elon at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Delaware at Drexel, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
James Madison at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.
Elon at Hofstra, 4 p.m.
William & Mary at Northeastern, 4 p.m.
Towson at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Southern Miss.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
___
Thursday’s Games
UTEP at FIU, Noon
UAB at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
UTSA at FAU, 7 p.m.
Rice at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
North Texas at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
North Texas at Marshall, 2 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
UTEP at FAU, 4 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech, 5 p.m.
Rice at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.
UTSA at FIU, 7 p.m.
UAB at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Youngstown St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Oakland
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|N. Kentucky
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Ill.-Chicago
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Cleveland St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|Milwaukee
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Detroit
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
___
Friday’s Games
N. Kentucky at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Oakland, 7 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
IUPUI at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Youngstown St. at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
___
Thursday’s Games
Columbia at Maine, 5 p.m.
Rhode Island at Brown, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
UC Irvine at Harvard, 2 p.m.
Princeton at Penn, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Rider
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Siena
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Canisius
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|St. Peter’s
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Marist
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
___
Friday’s Games
Manhattan at Canisius, 7 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Iona, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Marist, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Niagara, 7 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Siena, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
___
Friday’s Games
Toledo at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Kent St. at Bowling Green, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Akron at E. Michigan, Noon
N. Illinois at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Ohio at W. Michigan, 4 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|13
|.071
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
___
Friday’s Games
Mid-Atlantic Christian at NC A&T, 2 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Morgan St. at Delaware St., 2 p.m.
SC State at Coppin St., 4 p.m.
Howard at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.
Florida A&M at NC Central, 4 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Norfolk St., 6:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bradley
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Indiana St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Loyola of Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Missouri St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Illinois St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|N. Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Drake
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Evansville
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Valparaiso
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|S. Illinois
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
___
Saturday’s Games
Illinois St. at S. Illinois, 4 p.m.
Indiana St. at Drake, 6 p.m.
Valparaiso at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Missouri St. at Loyola of Chicago, 8 p.m.
Bradley at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|0
|1.000
|Nevada
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|UNLV
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|8
|.467
|New Mexico
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|3
|.813
|Utah St.
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|3
|.813
|Boise St.
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|Air Force
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|San Jose St.
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|10
|.333
|Colorado St.
|0
|3
|.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Wyoming
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Fresno St.
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
___
Wednesday’s Games
San Diego St. 61, Fresno St. 52
Boise St. 65, Wyoming 54
Nevada 67, Colorado St. 61
San Jose St. 88, New Mexico 85
UNLV 70, Utah St. 53
Saturday’s Games
Wyoming at Colorado St., 1 p.m.
Boise St. at Nevada, 6 p.m.
San Jose St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
Air Force at UNLV, 10 p.m.
San Diego St. at Utah St., 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
___
Thursday’s Games
St. Francis (Pa.) at Bryant, 4 p.m.
Wagner at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at CCSU, 7:30 p.m.
Merrimack at Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Francis Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Fairleigh Dickinson at Bryant, 1 p.m.
LIU at Mount St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at CCSU, 3:30 p.m.
Robert Morris at Merrimack, 4 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Wagner, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
Thursday’s Games
Tennessee Tech at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Belmont, 8 p.m.
UT Martin at Murray St., 8 p.m.
SE Missouri at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Morehead St., 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tennessee Tech at Morehead St., 3 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at E. Kentucky, 4 p.m.
UT Martin at Austin Peay, 4:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at Belmont, 5 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Tennessee St., 5 p.m.
SE Missouri at Murray St., 8 p.m.
