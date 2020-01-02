All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
Thursday’s Games
Columbia at Maine, 5 p.m.
Vermont at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Mass.-Lowell at UMBC, 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 2 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Binghamton, 4 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Memphis
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Wichita St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|SMU
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Temple
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|UCF
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|UConn
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Tulane
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|South Florida
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|East Carolina
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
___
Wednesday’s Games
Wichita St. 75, East Carolina 69
SMU 82, South Florida 64
Cincinnati 67, UConn 51
Friday’s Games
UCF at Houston, 7 p.m.
Temple at Tulsa, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Georgia at Memphis, 1 p.m.
UConn at South Florida, 2 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tulane, 4 p.m.
Mississippi at Wichita St., 4 p.m.
SMU at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
___
Thursday’s Games
Rhode Island at Brown, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Fordham at VCU, 7 p.m.
Dayton at La Salle, 8:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Louisville
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Virginia
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Florida St.
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|2
|.857
|Boston College
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|6
|.571
|NC State
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Virginia Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Miami
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|North Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Syracuse
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Georgia Tech
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|7
|.462
|Notre Dame
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Wake Forest
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Clemson
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
___
Saturday’s Games
NC State at Clemson, Noon
Wake Forest at Pittsburgh, Noon
Florida St. at Louisville, 2 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Virginia, 2 p.m.
Notre Dame at Syracuse, 4 p.m.
Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 6 p.m.
Duke at Miami, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|14
|1
|.933
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
___
Thursday’s Games
Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast, 5 p.m.
North Florida at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Liberty at NJIT, 4 p.m.
Stetson at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.
North Florida at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.
Lipscomb at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
___
Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, Noon
Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 1 p.m.
West Virginia at Kansas, 4 p.m.
Iowa St. at TCU, 6 p.m.
Texas at Baylor, 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Butler
|1
|0
|1.000
|13
|1
|.929
|Creighton
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Villanova
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Seton Hall
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Providence
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|DePaul
|0
|1
|.000
|12
|2
|.857
|St. John’s
|0
|1
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Xavier
|0
|1
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Marquette
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Georgetown
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
___
Wednesday’s Games
Creighton 92, Marquette 75
Friday’s Games
Georgetown at Seton Hall, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Creighton at Butler, Noon
Providence at DePaul, 2 p.m.
Villanova at Marquette, 2 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Montana
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Idaho St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|6
|.455
|S. Utah
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|E. Washington
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|Weber St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|Sacramento St.
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|N. Colorado
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|N. Arizona
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Idaho
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
___
Thursday’s Games
Montana St. at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.
Montana at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Portland St. at Idaho, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Montana St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.
Portland St. at E. Washington, 5:05 p.m.
Weber St. at N. Arizona, 6 p.m.
Montana at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.
Idaho St. at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
Thursday’s Games
Gardner-Webb at Campbell, 7 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Longwood at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Winthrop at Campbell, 2 p.m.
Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb, 3 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Longwood, 3 p.m.
High Point at Radford, 4:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Hampton, 6 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|Ohio St.
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|Penn St.
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|Iowa
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Illinois
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Nebraska
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Northwestern
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
___
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Illinois at Michigan St., 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Wisconsin at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Rutgers at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Indiana at Maryland, Noon
Iowa at Penn St., 2 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
___
Thursday’s Games
Westmont at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Vanguard at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Saint Katherine at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
Holy Names at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
UC Irvine at Harvard, 2 p.m.
Saint Katherine at CS Northridge, 6 p.m.
Cal State Los Angeles at Long Beach St., 7:30 p.m.
San Diego Christian at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.