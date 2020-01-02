All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Colorado 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Oregon 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Southern Cal 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Stanford 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Oregon St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Arizona 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Washington 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Utah 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Arizona St. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Washington St. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 UCLA 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 California 0 0 .000 6 7 .462

___

Thursday’s Games

Oregon St. at Utah, 8:30 p.m.

Oregon at Colorado, 9 p.m.

UCLA at Washington, 10 p.m.

Southern Cal at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.

California at Stanford, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Oregon at Utah, 5 p.m.

UCLA at Washington St., 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Lafayette 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Colgate 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Navy 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Boston U. 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Army 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 American U. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Bucknell 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 Lehigh 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Holy Cross 0 0 .000 1 12 .077

___

Thursday’s Games

Lafayette at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Army at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

American U. at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Navy, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Auburn 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000 Arkansas 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Georgia 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Kentucky 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Mississippi 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Florida 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 LSU 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Missouri 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Tennessee 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 South Carolina 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Alabama 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Texas A&M 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

___

Saturday’s Games

LSU at Tennessee, Noon

Georgia at Memphis, 1 p.m.

Missouri at Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Mississippi at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

Auburn at Mississippi St., 4:30 p.m.

Alabama at Florida, 6 p.m.

Texas A&M at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

SMU at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct ETSU 2 0 1.000 13 2 .867 Furman 2 0 1.000 12 3 .800 UNC-Greensboro 2 0 1.000 12 3 .800 W. Carolina 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750 Samford 1 0 1.000 7 8 .467 Chattanooga 0 1 .000 9 5 .643 Wofford 0 1 .000 8 6 .571 The Citadel 0 2 .000 6 7 .462 Mercer 0 2 .000 6 9 .400 VMI 0 2 .000 5 10 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Furman 89, VMI 73

Samford 69, The Citadel 68

ETSU 49, Wofford 48

UNC-Greensboro 72, Mercer 63

Saturday’s Games

W. Carolina at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Samford at VMI, 1 p.m.

ETSU at Furman, 4 p.m.

Chattanooga at Mercer, 4:30 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Stephen F. Austin 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846 Sam Houston St. 2 0 1.000 9 4 .692 Abilene Christian 2 0 1.000 7 6 .538 Cent. Arkansas 2 0 1.000 3 10 .231 Lamar 1 1 .500 7 6 .538 Nicholls 1 1 .500 7 6 .538 Northwestern St. 1 1 .500 4 7 .364 McNeese St. 0 1 .000 5 7 .417 New Orleans 0 2 .000 4 8 .333 Texas A&M-CC 0 2 .000 4 9 .308 Incarnate Word 0 1 .000 3 9 .250 SE Louisiana 0 1 .000 3 9 .250 Houston Baptist 0 1 .000 0 10 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Stephen F. Austin at SE Louisiana, 2 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Lamar at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Nicholls, 8 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at McNeese St., 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Abilene Christian at Lamar, 3 p.m.

McNeese St. at Cent. Arkansas, 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Sam Houston St., 6:30 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Grambling St. 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Prairie View 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Jackson St. 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 Southern U. 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 Texas Southern 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 1 11 .083 Alabama St. 0 0 .000 1 12 .077 MVSU 0 0 .000 1 12 .077

___

Saturday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at MVSU, 5 p.m.

Alabama St. at Jackson St., 6 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct N. Dakota St. 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643 Fort Wayne 1 0 1.000 8 8 .500 Nebraska-Omaha 1 0 1.000 8 8 .500 W. Illinois 1 0 1.000 4 7 .364 S. Dakota St. 0 1 .000 9 7 .563 South Dakota 0 2 .000 9 7 .563 Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 North Dakota 0 0 .000 6 8 .429 Denver 0 1 .000 4 11 .267

___

Wednesday’s Games

Fort Wayne 70, South Dakota 59

Thursday’s Games

North Dakota at Denver, 9 p.m.

W. Illinois at N. Dakota St., 9 p.m.

Oral Roberts at S. Dakota St., 9:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

W. Illinois at S. Dakota St., 5:15 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Arkansas St. 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769 Georgia St. 2 0 1.000 9 4 .692 Appalachian St. 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615 Georgia Southern 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615 UALR 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615 Coastal Carolina 1 1 .500 8 5 .615 Troy 1 1 .500 5 8 .385 South Alabama 0 2 .000 7 6 .538 Texas State 0 2 .000 7 6 .538 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 2 .000 5 8 .385 Louisiana-Monroe 0 2 .000 4 7 .364 Texas-Arlington 0 2 .000 4 9 .308

___

Thursday’s Games

Georgia St. at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Texas State at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

South Alabama at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Troy at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Georgia St. at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

Texas State at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

South Alabama at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at UALR, 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.

Troy at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Gonzaga 0 0 .000 14 1 .933 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 13 2 .867 Santa Clara 0 0 .000 13 2 .867 Pacific 0 0 .000 12 4 .750 BYU 0 0 .000 11 4 .733 San Francisco 0 0 .000 11 4 .733 Portland 0 0 .000 8 7 .533 Pepperdine 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 San Diego 0 0 .000 7 8 .467 Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 6 8 .429

___

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Pacific at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Gonzaga at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at San Francisco, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at BYU, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Pacific, 10 p.m.

San Francisco at Portland, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct California Baptist 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 9 6 .600 UMKC 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 Seattle 0 0 .000 7 8 .467 CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 6 9 .400 Utah Valley 0 0 .000 6 9 .400 Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 5 9 .357 Rio Grande 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 Chicago St. 0 0 .000 4 11 .267

___

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley at Chicago St., 8:05 p.m.

Rio Grande at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Seattle at Chicago St., 1 p.m.

Utah Valley at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Grand Canyon at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

New Mexico St. at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

