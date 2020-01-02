All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
___
Thursday’s Games
Oregon St. at Utah, 8:30 p.m.
Oregon at Colorado, 9 p.m.
UCLA at Washington, 10 p.m.
Southern Cal at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.
California at Stanford, 11 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Oregon at Utah, 5 p.m.
UCLA at Washington St., 7 p.m.
Arizona St. at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
___
Thursday’s Games
Lafayette at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Army at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
American U. at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
Lehigh at Navy, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
___
Saturday’s Games
LSU at Tennessee, Noon
Georgia at Memphis, 1 p.m.
Missouri at Kentucky, 2 p.m.
Mississippi at Wichita St., 4 p.m.
Auburn at Mississippi St., 4:30 p.m.
Alabama at Florida, 6 p.m.
Texas A&M at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
SMU at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Furman
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|UNC-Greensboro
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|W. Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Samford
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Chattanooga
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Wofford
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|The Citadel
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Mercer
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|VMI
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
___
Wednesday’s Games
Furman 89, VMI 73
Samford 69, The Citadel 68
ETSU 49, Wofford 48
UNC-Greensboro 72, Mercer 63
Saturday’s Games
W. Carolina at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
Samford at VMI, 1 p.m.
ETSU at Furman, 4 p.m.
Chattanooga at Mercer, 4:30 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Wofford, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Sam Houston St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Abilene Christian
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Lamar
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Nicholls
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Northwestern St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|7
|.364
|McNeese St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|New Orleans
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Incarnate Word
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|SE Louisiana
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Houston Baptist
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|10
|.000
___
Thursday’s Games
Stephen F. Austin at SE Louisiana, 2 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
Lamar at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Nicholls, 8 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at McNeese St., 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Abilene Christian at Lamar, 3 p.m.
McNeese St. at Cent. Arkansas, 4 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.
Nicholls at Sam Houston St., 6:30 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
___
Saturday’s Games
Ark.-Pine Bluff at MVSU, 5 p.m.
Alabama St. at Jackson St., 6 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Dakota St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Fort Wayne
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Nebraska-Omaha
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|W. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|7
|.364
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|7
|.563
|South Dakota
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Denver
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
___
Wednesday’s Games
Fort Wayne 70, South Dakota 59
Thursday’s Games
North Dakota at Denver, 9 p.m.
W. Illinois at N. Dakota St., 9 p.m.
Oral Roberts at S. Dakota St., 9:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
W. Illinois at S. Dakota St., 5:15 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arkansas St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Georgia St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Appalachian St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Georgia Southern
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|UALR
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Troy
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|South Alabama
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Texas State
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
___
Thursday’s Games
Georgia St. at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Texas State at UALR, 7:30 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
South Alabama at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Troy at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Georgia St. at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.
Texas State at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
South Alabama at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at UALR, 3 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.
Troy at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|14
|1
|.933
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|4
|.750
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|4
|.733
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
___
Thursday’s Games
San Diego at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
Pacific at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
Gonzaga at Portland, 10 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at San Francisco, 11 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Diego at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at BYU, 9 p.m.
Pepperdine at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Pacific, 10 p.m.
San Francisco at Portland, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
___
Thursday’s Games
Seattle at UMKC, 8 p.m.
Utah Valley at Chicago St., 8:05 p.m.
Rio Grande at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Seattle at Chicago St., 1 p.m.
Utah Valley at UMKC, 8 p.m.
Grand Canyon at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
New Mexico St. at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
