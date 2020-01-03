All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Southern Cal
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Stanford
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Utah
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|UCLA
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Oregon
|0
|1
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Oregon St.
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Washington St.
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|California
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
___
Saturday’s Games
Oregon at Utah, 5 p.m.
UCLA at Washington St., 7 p.m.
Arizona St. at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Oregon St. at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Southern Cal at Washington, 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Loyola (Md.)
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Navy
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Boston U.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Bucknell
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Lafayette
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Army
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|American U.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Lehigh
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Holy Cross
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|13
|.071
___
Sunday’s Games
Navy at Holy Cross, 12:05 p.m.
Bucknell at Lafayette, 2 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Lehigh, 2 p.m.
Boston U. at American U., 3 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Colgate at Army, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
___
Saturday’s Games
LSU at Tennessee, Noon
Georgia at Memphis, 1 p.m.
Missouri at Kentucky, 2 p.m.
Mississippi at Wichita St., 4 p.m.
Auburn at Mississippi St., 4:30 p.m.
Alabama at Florida, 6 p.m.
Texas A&M at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
SMU at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Furman
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|UNC-Greensboro
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|W. Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Samford
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Chattanooga
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Wofford
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|The Citadel
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Mercer
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|VMI
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
___
Saturday’s Games
W. Carolina at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
Samford at VMI, 1 p.m.
ETSU at Furman, 4 p.m.
Chattanooga at Mercer, 4:30 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Wofford, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Sam Houston St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Abilene Christian
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Lamar
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|6
|.571
|Nicholls
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|6
|.571
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|1
|.667
|3
|11
|.214
|Houston Baptist
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|10
|.091
|Texas A&M-CC
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|9
|.357
|Northwestern St.
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|8
|.333
|McNeese St.
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|New Orleans
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Incarnate Word
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|SE Louisiana
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
Saturday’s Games
Abilene Christian at Lamar, 3 p.m.
McNeese St. at Cent. Arkansas, 4 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.
Nicholls at Sam Houston St., 6:30 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Houston Baptist at Northwestern St., 5 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
___
Saturday’s Games
Ark.-Pine Bluff at MVSU, 5 p.m.
Alabama St. at Jackson St., 6 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Alabama St. at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Prairie View, 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Dakota St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Fort Wayne
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Nebraska-Omaha
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|North Dakota
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|8
|.467
|S. Dakota St.
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|W. Illinois
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|8
|.333
|South Dakota
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Oral Roberts
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Denver
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
___
Saturday’s Games
W. Illinois at S. Dakota St., 5:15 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Northland College at N. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
Denver at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at North Dakota, 5:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Georgia St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Georgia Southern
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|UALR
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Arkansas St.
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Appalachian St.
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|6
|.571
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|South Alabama
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|7
|.417
|Texas-Arlington
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|9
|.357
|Troy
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|9
|.357
|Texas State
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgia St. at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.
Texas State at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
South Alabama at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at UALR, 3 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.
Troy at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at UALR, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
Troy at Texas State, 8 p.m.
South Alabama at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|1
|0
|1.000
|15
|1
|.938
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|1
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Pacific
|1
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Loyola Marymount
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|13
|2
|.867
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|4
|.733
|San Francisco
|0
|1
|.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Portland
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Pepperdine
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|San Diego
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
___
Saturday’s Games
San Diego at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at BYU, 9 p.m.
Pepperdine at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Pacific, 10 p.m.
San Francisco at Portland, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|California Baptist
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|UMKC
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Utah Valley
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|9
|.438
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Seattle
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Rio Grande
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Chicago St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
___
Saturday’s Games
Seattle at Chicago St., 1 p.m.
Utah Valley at UMKC, 8 p.m.
Grand Canyon at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
New Mexico St. at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
