All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Northeastern
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|6
|.600
|William & Mary
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Hofstra
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|Drexel
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|Delaware
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|5
|.688
|James Madison
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|Towson
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
|Elon
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
___
Friday’s Games
Drexel 61, Delaware 55
Saturday’s Games
James Madison at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.
Elon at Hofstra, 4 p.m.
William & Mary at Northeastern, 4 p.m.
Towson at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|FIU
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|FAU
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|W. Kentucky
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Charlotte
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Marshall
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Old Dominion
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|9
|.357
|UAB
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|UTEP
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Rice
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|North Texas
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|UTSA
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Southern Miss.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
___
Saturday’s Games
North Texas at Marshall, 2 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
UTEP at FAU, 4 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech, 5 p.m.
Rice at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.
UTSA at FIU, 7 p.m.
UAB at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Youngstown St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Green Bay
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|9
|.438
|Oakland
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Cleveland St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|Detroit
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|12
|.200
|N. Kentucky
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|6
|.600
|Milwaukee
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|9
|.400
|Ill.-Chicago
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|10
|.375
|IUPUI
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
___
Friday’s Games
Detroit 66, N. Kentucky 58
Wright St. 96, Oakland 69
Green Bay 85, Ill.-Chicago 71
Milwaukee 78, IUPUI 74
Saturday’s Games
Youngstown St. at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Wright St. at Detroit, 1 p.m.
IUPUI at Green Bay, 2 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Oakland, 3 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
___
Saturday’s Games
UC Irvine at Harvard, 2 p.m.
Princeton at Penn, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Rider
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Quinnipiac
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Manhattan
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|St. Peter’s
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Niagara
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Canisius
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Fairfield
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Iona
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Marist
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
___
Friday’s Games
Manhattan 71, Canisius 67
St. Peter’s 75, Iona 74
Quinnipiac 63, Marist 58
Niagara 75, Fairfield 66
Siena 75, Monmouth (NJ) 72
Sunday’s Games
Manhattan at Niagara, 1 p.m.
Fairfield at Canisius, 2 p.m.
Iona at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.
Siena at Rider, 2 p.m.
Marist at St. Peter’s, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Ball St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Bowling Green
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Toledo
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
___
Friday’s Games
Ball St. 61, Toledo 57
Kent St. 79, Bowling Green 61
Saturday’s Games
Akron at E. Michigan, Noon
N. Illinois at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Ohio at W. Michigan, 4 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|13
|.071
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
___
Friday’s Games
NC A&T 123, Mid-Atlantic Christian 61
Saturday’s Games
Morgan St. at Delaware St., 2 p.m.
SC State at Coppin St., 4 p.m.
Howard at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.
Florida A&M at NC Central, 4 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Norfolk St., 6:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Norfolk St. at Coppin St., 7:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Howard, 7:30 p.m.
SC State at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at NC A&T, 7:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bradley
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Indiana St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Loyola of Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Missouri St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Illinois St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|N. Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Drake
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Evansville
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Valparaiso
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|S. Illinois
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
___
Saturday’s Games
Illinois St. at S. Illinois, 4 p.m.
Indiana St. at Drake, 6 p.m.
Valparaiso at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Missouri St. at Loyola of Chicago, 8 p.m.
Bradley at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|0
|1.000
|Nevada
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|UNLV
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|8
|.467
|New Mexico
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|3
|.813
|Utah St.
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|3
|.813
|Boise St.
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|Air Force
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|San Jose St.
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|10
|.333
|Colorado St.
|0
|3
|.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Wyoming
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Fresno St.
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
___
Saturday’s Games
Wyoming at Colorado St., 1 p.m.
Boise St. at Nevada, 6 p.m.
San Jose St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
Air Force at UNLV, 10 p.m.
San Diego St. at Utah St., 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Robert Morris
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Wagner
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|8
|.333
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Sacred Heart
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
|CCSU
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|13
|.071
___
Saturday’s Games
Fairleigh Dickinson at Bryant, 1 p.m.
LIU at Mount St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at CCSU, 3:30 p.m.
Robert Morris at Merrimack, 4 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Wagner, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Tennessee St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Murray St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Austin Peay
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|E. Kentucky
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|10
|.286
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Belmont
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|E. Illinois
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Morehead St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|UT Martin
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|SE Missouri
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
___
Saturday’s Games
Tennessee Tech at Morehead St., 3 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at E. Kentucky, 4 p.m.
UT Martin at Austin Peay, 4:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at Belmont, 5 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Tennessee St., 5 p.m.
SE Missouri at Murray St., 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.