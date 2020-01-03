Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

BKC Glance

January 3, 2020 10:06 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Coll. of Charleston 3 0 1.000 9 6 .600
Northeastern 3 0 1.000 9 6 .600
William & Mary 2 0 1.000 10 5 .667
Hofstra 2 1 .667 11 5 .688
Drexel 2 1 .667 9 7 .563
Delaware 1 2 .333 11 5 .688
James Madison 1 2 .333 8 6 .571
Towson 0 3 .000 6 9 .400
UNC-Wilmington 0 3 .000 5 11 .313
Elon 0 2 .000 4 11 .267

___

Friday’s Games

Drexel 61, Delaware 55

Saturday’s Games

James Madison at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Elon at Hofstra, 4 p.m.

William & Mary at Northeastern, 4 p.m.

Towson at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisiana Tech 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769
FIU 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714
FAU 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643
W. Kentucky 1 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Charlotte 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Marshall 1 0 1.000 7 7 .500
Old Dominion 1 0 1.000 5 9 .357
UAB 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
UTEP 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
Rice 0 1 .000 8 6 .571
North Texas 0 1 .000 6 8 .429
UTSA 0 1 .000 6 8 .429
Middle Tennessee 0 1 .000 4 10 .286
Southern Miss. 0 1 .000 4 10 .286

___

Saturday’s Games

North Texas at Marshall, 2 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

UTEP at FAU, 4 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech, 5 p.m.

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Rice at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

UTSA at FIU, 7 p.m.

UAB at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 3 0 1.000 13 3 .813
Youngstown St. 2 0 1.000 9 6 .600
Green Bay 2 1 .667 7 9 .438
Oakland 1 1 .500 6 9 .400
Cleveland St. 1 1 .500 5 10 .333
Detroit 1 1 .500 3 12 .200
N. Kentucky 1 2 .333 9 6 .600
Milwaukee 1 2 .333 6 9 .400
Ill.-Chicago 1 2 .333 6 10 .375
IUPUI 0 3 .000 4 12 .250

___

Friday’s Games

Detroit 66, N. Kentucky 58

Wright St. 96, Oakland 69

Green Bay 85, Ill.-Chicago 71

Milwaukee 78, IUPUI 74

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wright St. at Detroit, 1 p.m.

IUPUI at Green Bay, 2 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Oakland, 3 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Harvard 0 0 .000 10 4 .714
Yale 0 0 .000 10 4 .714
Penn 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Brown 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
Princeton 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Columbia 0 0 .000 4 11 .267
Cornell 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Saturday’s Games

UC Irvine at Harvard, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Penn, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Siena 2 0 1.000 6 5 .545
Rider 1 0 1.000 7 4 .636
Quinnipiac 1 0 1.000 6 5 .545
Manhattan 1 0 1.000 5 5 .500
St. Peter’s 1 0 1.000 4 6 .400
Niagara 1 0 1.000 3 9 .250
Monmouth (NJ) 0 1 .000 6 6 .500
Canisius 0 2 .000 5 8 .385
Fairfield 0 1 .000 4 8 .333
Iona 0 1 .000 2 6 .250
Marist 0 2 .000 1 10 .091

___

Friday’s Games

Manhattan 71, Canisius 67

St. Peter’s 75, Iona 74

Quinnipiac 63, Marist 58

Niagara 75, Fairfield 66

Siena 75, Monmouth (NJ) 72

Sunday’s Games

Manhattan at Niagara, 1 p.m.

Fairfield at Canisius, 2 p.m.

Iona at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.

Siena at Rider, 2 p.m.

Marist at St. Peter’s, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kent St. 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786
Ball St. 1 0 1.000 8 6 .571
Akron 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Buffalo 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Bowling Green 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
Ohio 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Toledo 0 1 .000 8 6 .571
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 7 6 .538

___

Friday’s Games

Ball St. 61, Toledo 57

Kent St. 79, Bowling Green 61

Saturday’s Games

Akron at E. Michigan, Noon

N. Illinois at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Ohio at W. Michigan, 4 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
SC State 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
NC Central 0 0 .000 4 10 .286
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 4 11 .267
NC A&T 0 0 .000 4 11 .267
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 4 11 .267
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Howard 0 0 .000 2 12 .143
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 1 13 .071
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 1 14 .067

___

Friday’s Games

NC A&T 123, Mid-Atlantic Christian 61

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

SC State at Coppin St., 4 p.m.

Howard at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.

Florida A&M at NC Central, 4 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Norfolk St., 6:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Norfolk St. at Coppin St., 7:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Howard, 7:30 p.m.

SC State at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at NC A&T, 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bradley 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Indiana St. 1 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Loyola of Chicago 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Missouri St. 1 0 1.000 7 7 .500
Illinois St. 1 0 1.000 6 7 .462
N. Iowa 0 1 .000 11 2 .846
Drake 0 1 .000 10 4 .714
Evansville 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
Valparaiso 0 1 .000 7 7 .500
S. Illinois 0 1 .000 6 8 .429

___

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. at S. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Indiana St. at Drake, 6 p.m.

Valparaiso at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Missouri St. at Loyola of Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bradley at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 3 0 1.000 14 0 1.000
Nevada 2 0 1.000 9 5 .643
UNLV 2 0 1.000 7 8 .467
New Mexico 2 1 .667 13 3 .813
Utah St. 2 1 .667 13 3 .813
Boise St. 2 1 .667 10 5 .667
Air Force 1 1 .500 7 7 .500
San Jose St. 1 2 .333 5 10 .333
Colorado St. 0 3 .000 9 7 .563
Wyoming 0 3 .000 5 10 .333
Fresno St. 0 3 .000 4 10 .286

___

Saturday’s Games

Wyoming at Colorado St., 1 p.m.

Boise St. at Nevada, 6 p.m.

San Jose St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Air Force at UNLV, 10 p.m.

San Diego St. at Utah St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bryant 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643
St. Francis Brooklyn 1 0 1.000 7 6 .538
Robert Morris 1 0 1.000 5 9 .357
Wagner 1 0 1.000 4 8 .333
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 .000 7 5 .583
Sacred Heart 0 1 .000 7 7 .500
Mount St. Mary’s 0 1 .000 4 10 .286
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 1 .000 2 10 .167
CCSU 0 1 .000 1 13 .071

___

Saturday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at Bryant, 1 p.m.

LIU at Mount St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at CCSU, 3:30 p.m.

Robert Morris at Merrimack, 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Wagner, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Tennessee St. 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Murray St. 1 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Austin Peay 1 0 1.000 7 7 .500
Jacksonville St. 1 0 1.000 6 8 .429
E. Kentucky 1 0 1.000 4 10 .286
SIU-Edwardsville 1 0 1.000 4 10 .286
Belmont 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
E. Illinois 0 1 .000 7 6 .538
Morehead St. 0 1 .000 6 8 .429
UT Martin 0 1 .000 4 8 .333
SE Missouri 0 1 .000 4 10 .286
Tennessee Tech 0 1 .000 3 11 .214

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at Morehead St., 3 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at E. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

UT Martin at Austin Peay, 4:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at Belmont, 5 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Tennessee St., 5 p.m.

SE Missouri at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1947: House Chamber televised live for first time