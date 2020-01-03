All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Coll. of Charleston 3 0 1.000 9 6 .600 Northeastern 3 0 1.000 9 6 .600 William & Mary 2 0 1.000 10 5 .667 Hofstra 2 1 .667 11 5 .688 Drexel 2 1 .667 9 7 .563 Delaware 1 2 .333 11 5 .688 James Madison 1 2 .333 8 6 .571 Towson 0 3 .000 6 9 .400 UNC-Wilmington 0 3 .000 5 11 .313 Elon 0 2 .000 4 11 .267

___

Friday’s Games

Drexel 61, Delaware 55

Saturday’s Games

James Madison at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Elon at Hofstra, 4 p.m.

William & Mary at Northeastern, 4 p.m.

Towson at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Louisiana Tech 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769 FIU 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714 FAU 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643 W. Kentucky 1 0 1.000 8 5 .615 Charlotte 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583 Marshall 1 0 1.000 7 7 .500 Old Dominion 1 0 1.000 5 9 .357 UAB 0 1 .000 9 5 .643 UTEP 0 1 .000 9 5 .643 Rice 0 1 .000 8 6 .571 North Texas 0 1 .000 6 8 .429 UTSA 0 1 .000 6 8 .429 Middle Tennessee 0 1 .000 4 10 .286 Southern Miss. 0 1 .000 4 10 .286

___

Saturday’s Games

North Texas at Marshall, 2 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

UTEP at FAU, 4 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech, 5 p.m.

Rice at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

UTSA at FIU, 7 p.m.

UAB at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wright St. 3 0 1.000 13 3 .813 Youngstown St. 2 0 1.000 9 6 .600 Green Bay 2 1 .667 7 9 .438 Oakland 1 1 .500 6 9 .400 Cleveland St. 1 1 .500 5 10 .333 Detroit 1 1 .500 3 12 .200 N. Kentucky 1 2 .333 9 6 .600 Milwaukee 1 2 .333 6 9 .400 Ill.-Chicago 1 2 .333 6 10 .375 IUPUI 0 3 .000 4 12 .250

___

Friday’s Games

Detroit 66, N. Kentucky 58

Wright St. 96, Oakland 69

Green Bay 85, Ill.-Chicago 71

Milwaukee 78, IUPUI 74

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wright St. at Detroit, 1 p.m.

IUPUI at Green Bay, 2 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Oakland, 3 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Harvard 0 0 .000 10 4 .714 Yale 0 0 .000 10 4 .714 Penn 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Brown 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Dartmouth 0 0 .000 7 8 .467 Princeton 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 Columbia 0 0 .000 4 11 .267 Cornell 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Saturday’s Games

UC Irvine at Harvard, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Penn, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Siena 2 0 1.000 6 5 .545 Rider 1 0 1.000 7 4 .636 Quinnipiac 1 0 1.000 6 5 .545 Manhattan 1 0 1.000 5 5 .500 St. Peter’s 1 0 1.000 4 6 .400 Niagara 1 0 1.000 3 9 .250 Monmouth (NJ) 0 1 .000 6 6 .500 Canisius 0 2 .000 5 8 .385 Fairfield 0 1 .000 4 8 .333 Iona 0 1 .000 2 6 .250 Marist 0 2 .000 1 10 .091

___

Friday’s Games

Manhattan 71, Canisius 67

St. Peter’s 75, Iona 74

Quinnipiac 63, Marist 58

Niagara 75, Fairfield 66

Siena 75, Monmouth (NJ) 72

Sunday’s Games

Manhattan at Niagara, 1 p.m.

Fairfield at Canisius, 2 p.m.

Iona at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.

Siena at Rider, 2 p.m.

Marist at St. Peter’s, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Kent St. 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786 Ball St. 1 0 1.000 8 6 .571 Akron 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 E. Michigan 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Buffalo 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Bowling Green 0 1 .000 9 5 .643 Ohio 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Toledo 0 1 .000 8 6 .571 Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 N. Illinois 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 W. Michigan 0 0 .000 7 6 .538

___

Friday’s Games

Ball St. 61, Toledo 57

Kent St. 79, Bowling Green 61

Saturday’s Games

Akron at E. Michigan, Noon

N. Illinois at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Ohio at W. Michigan, 4 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 6 8 .429 SC State 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Morgan St. 0 0 .000 6 9 .400 NC Central 0 0 .000 4 10 .286 Coppin St. 0 0 .000 4 11 .267 NC A&T 0 0 .000 4 11 .267 Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 4 11 .267 Florida A&M 0 0 .000 2 9 .182 Howard 0 0 .000 2 12 .143 Delaware St. 0 0 .000 1 13 .071 Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 1 14 .067

___

Friday’s Games

NC A&T 123, Mid-Atlantic Christian 61

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

SC State at Coppin St., 4 p.m.

Howard at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.

Florida A&M at NC Central, 4 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Norfolk St., 6:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Norfolk St. at Coppin St., 7:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Howard, 7:30 p.m.

SC State at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at NC A&T, 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Bradley 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714 Indiana St. 1 0 1.000 8 4 .667 Loyola of Chicago 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643 Missouri St. 1 0 1.000 7 7 .500 Illinois St. 1 0 1.000 6 7 .462 N. Iowa 0 1 .000 11 2 .846 Drake 0 1 .000 10 4 .714 Evansville 0 1 .000 9 5 .643 Valparaiso 0 1 .000 7 7 .500 S. Illinois 0 1 .000 6 8 .429

___

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. at S. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Indiana St. at Drake, 6 p.m.

Valparaiso at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Missouri St. at Loyola of Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bradley at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct San Diego St. 3 0 1.000 14 0 1.000 Nevada 2 0 1.000 9 5 .643 UNLV 2 0 1.000 7 8 .467 New Mexico 2 1 .667 13 3 .813 Utah St. 2 1 .667 13 3 .813 Boise St. 2 1 .667 10 5 .667 Air Force 1 1 .500 7 7 .500 San Jose St. 1 2 .333 5 10 .333 Colorado St. 0 3 .000 9 7 .563 Wyoming 0 3 .000 5 10 .333 Fresno St. 0 3 .000 4 10 .286

___

Saturday’s Games

Wyoming at Colorado St., 1 p.m.

Boise St. at Nevada, 6 p.m.

San Jose St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Air Force at UNLV, 10 p.m.

San Diego St. at Utah St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Bryant 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643 St. Francis Brooklyn 1 0 1.000 7 6 .538 Robert Morris 1 0 1.000 5 9 .357 Wagner 1 0 1.000 4 8 .333 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 .000 7 5 .583 Sacred Heart 0 1 .000 7 7 .500 Mount St. Mary’s 0 1 .000 4 10 .286 Fairleigh Dickinson 0 1 .000 2 10 .167 CCSU 0 1 .000 1 13 .071

___

Saturday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at Bryant, 1 p.m.

LIU at Mount St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at CCSU, 3:30 p.m.

Robert Morris at Merrimack, 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Wagner, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Tennessee St. 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643 Murray St. 1 0 1.000 8 5 .615 Austin Peay 1 0 1.000 7 7 .500 Jacksonville St. 1 0 1.000 6 8 .429 E. Kentucky 1 0 1.000 4 10 .286 SIU-Edwardsville 1 0 1.000 4 10 .286 Belmont 0 1 .000 9 5 .643 E. Illinois 0 1 .000 7 6 .538 Morehead St. 0 1 .000 6 8 .429 UT Martin 0 1 .000 4 8 .333 SE Missouri 0 1 .000 4 10 .286 Tennessee Tech 0 1 .000 3 11 .214

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at Morehead St., 3 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at E. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

UT Martin at Austin Peay, 4:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at Belmont, 5 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Tennessee St., 5 p.m.

SE Missouri at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.