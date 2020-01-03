All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
___
Saturday’s Games
Mass.-Lowell at UMBC, 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 2 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Binghamton, 4 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Stony Brook at Maine, 1 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Memphis
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Wichita St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|SMU
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Houston
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Tulsa
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Temple
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|UConn
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|UCF
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Tulane
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|South Florida
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|East Carolina
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
___
Friday’s Games
Houston 78, UCF 63
Tulsa 70, Temple 44
Saturday’s Games
Georgia at Memphis, 1 p.m.
UConn at South Florida, 2 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tulane, 4 p.m.
Mississippi at Wichita St., 4 p.m.
SMU at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Duquesne
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Richmond
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|VCU
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Saint Louis
|0
|1
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|La Salle
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Fordham
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
Sunday’s Games
VCU at George Mason, Noon
Richmond at Rhode Island, Noon
Dayton at Saint Joseph’s, 1 p.m.
Davidson at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
La Salle at Fordham, 2 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at George Washington, 4 p.m.
UMass at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Louisville
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Virginia
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Florida St.
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|2
|.857
|Boston College
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|6
|.571
|NC State
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Virginia Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Miami
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|North Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Syracuse
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Georgia Tech
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|7
|.462
|Notre Dame
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Wake Forest
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Clemson
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
___
Saturday’s Games
NC State at Clemson, Noon
Wake Forest at Pittsburgh, Noon
Florida St. at Louisville, 2 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Virginia, 2 p.m.
Notre Dame at Syracuse, 4 p.m.
Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 6 p.m.
Duke at Miami, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|1
|0
|1.000
|15
|1
|.938
|North Florida
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Lipscomb
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|North Alabama
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Jacksonville
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|Stetson
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|13
|.188
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|13
|.071
___
Saturday’s Games
Liberty at NJIT, 4 p.m.
Stetson at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.
North Florida at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.
Lipscomb at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
___
Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, Noon
Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 1 p.m.
West Virginia at Kansas, 4 p.m.
Iowa St. at TCU, 6 p.m.
Texas at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
West Virginia at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seton Hall
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Butler
|1
|0
|1.000
|13
|1
|.929
|Creighton
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Villanova
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Providence
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|DePaul
|0
|1
|.000
|12
|2
|.857
|St. John’s
|0
|1
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Xavier
|0
|1
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Marquette
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Georgetown
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
___
Friday’s Games
Seton Hall 78, Georgetown 62
Saturday’s Games
Creighton at Butler, Noon
Providence at DePaul, 2 p.m.
Villanova at Marquette, 2 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
St. John’s at Xavier, 4:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana
|3
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Idaho St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Montana St.
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|6
|.571
|E. Washington
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|N. Colorado
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|S. Utah
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Weber St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|Portland St.
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|8
|.467
|Idaho
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|9
|.357
|Sacramento St.
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|N. Arizona
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
___
Saturday’s Games
Montana St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.
Portland St. at E. Washington, 5:05 p.m.
Weber St. at N. Arizona, 6 p.m.
Montana at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.
Idaho St. at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Charleston Southern
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Winthrop
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Presbyterian
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Campbell
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Longwood
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|SC-Upstate
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
Saturday’s Games
Winthrop at Campbell, 2 p.m.
Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb, 3 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Longwood, 3 p.m.
High Point at Radford, 4:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Hampton, 6 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Rutgers
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|3
|.786
|Purdue
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|5
|.643
|Wisconsin
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|5
|.643
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|Penn St.
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|Iowa
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Ohio St.
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|3
|.786
|Illinois
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|5
|.643
|Minnesota
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|6
|.538
|Nebraska
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|8
|.429
|Northwestern
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
___
Friday’s Games
Wisconsin 61, Ohio St. 57
Rutgers 79, Nebraska 62
Saturday’s Games
Indiana at Maryland, Noon
Iowa at Penn St., 2 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Michigan at Michigan St., 1:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Purdue at Illinois, 8 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
___
Friday’s Games
Cal Poly 85, Vanguard 82
Cal St.-Fullerton 103, Saint Katherine 52
UC Davis 101, Holy Names 41
Saturday’s Games
UC Irvine at Harvard, 2 p.m.
Saint Katherine at CS Northridge, 6 p.m.
Cal State Los Angeles at Long Beach St., 7:30 p.m.
San Diego Christian at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.