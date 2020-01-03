Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

BKC Glance

January 3, 2020 10:06 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 0 0 .000 10 5 .667
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 9 6 .600
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
Hartford 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
UMBC 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
Binghamton 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
Maine 0 0 .000 4 10 .286

___

Saturday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell at UMBC, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Albany (NY) at Binghamton, 4 p.m.

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

Sunday’s Games

Stony Brook at Maine, 1 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Memphis 1 0 1.000 12 1 .923
Wichita St. 1 0 1.000 12 1 .923
SMU 1 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Houston 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786
Tulsa 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Cincinnati 1 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Temple 1 1 .500 9 4 .692
UConn 0 1 .000 9 4 .692
UCF 0 2 .000 9 5 .643
Tulane 0 1 .000 8 5 .615
South Florida 0 1 .000 7 7 .500
East Carolina 0 1 .000 6 8 .429

___

Friday’s Games

Houston 78, UCF 63

Tulsa 70, Temple 44

Saturday’s Games

Georgia at Memphis, 1 p.m.

UConn at South Florida, 2 p.m.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Cincinnati at Tulane, 4 p.m.

Mississippi at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

SMU at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Dayton 1 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Duquesne 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Richmond 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786
VCU 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786
George Mason 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Saint Louis 0 1 .000 11 3 .786
La Salle 0 1 .000 9 4 .692
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Davidson 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Fordham 0 1 .000 6 7 .462
George Washington 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
UMass 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Saint Joseph’s 0 1 .000 3 10 .231

___

Sunday’s Games

VCU at George Mason, Noon

Richmond at Rhode Island, Noon

Dayton at Saint Joseph’s, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

La Salle at Fordham, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at George Washington, 4 p.m.

UMass at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 2 0 1.000 12 1 .923
Louisville 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Virginia 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Florida St. 2 1 .667 12 2 .857
Boston College 2 1 .667 8 6 .571
NC State 1 1 .500 10 3 .769
Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 10 3 .769
Virginia Tech 1 1 .500 10 3 .769
Miami 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
North Carolina 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Syracuse 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Georgia Tech 1 2 .333 6 7 .462
Notre Dame 0 2 .000 9 4 .692
Wake Forest 0 2 .000 7 5 .583
Clemson 0 3 .000 6 7 .462

___

Saturday’s Games

NC State at Clemson, Noon

Wake Forest at Pittsburgh, Noon

Florida St. at Louisville, 2 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Virginia, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame at Syracuse, 4 p.m.

Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

Duke at Miami, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 1 0 1.000 15 1 .938
North Florida 1 0 1.000 8 8 .500
Lipscomb 1 0 1.000 6 8 .429
North Alabama 1 0 1.000 6 8 .429
Jacksonville 0 1 .000 7 9 .438
Stetson 0 1 .000 6 10 .375
NJIT 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
Florida Gulf Coast 0 1 .000 3 13 .188
Kennesaw St. 0 1 .000 1 13 .071

___

Saturday’s Games

Liberty at NJIT, 4 p.m.

Stetson at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.

North Florida at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.

Lipscomb at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
West Virginia 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Baylor 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Kansas 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Texas 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
TCU 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, Noon

Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 1 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas, 4 p.m.

Iowa St. at TCU, 6 p.m.

Texas at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

West Virginia at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seton Hall 2 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Butler 1 0 1.000 13 1 .929
Creighton 1 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Villanova 1 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Providence 1 0 1.000 8 6 .571
DePaul 0 1 .000 12 2 .857
St. John’s 0 1 .000 11 3 .786
Xavier 0 1 .000 11 3 .786
Marquette 0 1 .000 10 3 .769
Georgetown 0 2 .000 10 5 .667

___

Friday’s Games

Seton Hall 78, Georgetown 62

Saturday’s Games

Creighton at Butler, Noon

Providence at DePaul, 2 p.m.

Villanova at Marquette, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. John’s at Xavier, 4:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana 3 0 1.000 7 7 .500
Idaho St. 2 0 1.000 5 6 .455
Montana St. 2 1 .667 8 6 .571
E. Washington 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
N. Colorado 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
S. Utah 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Weber St. 1 1 .500 5 8 .385
Portland St. 1 2 .333 7 8 .467
Idaho 1 2 .333 5 9 .357
Sacramento St. 0 2 .000 7 4 .636
N. Arizona 0 2 .000 6 5 .545

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.

Portland St. at E. Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Weber St. at N. Arizona, 6 p.m.

Montana at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Charleston Southern 1 0 1.000 7 6 .538
Winthrop 1 0 1.000 7 7 .500
Gardner-Webb 1 0 1.000 5 8 .385
Presbyterian 1 0 1.000 4 10 .286
Campbell 0 1 .000 9 4 .692
UNC-Asheville 0 1 .000 6 6 .500
Radford 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Hampton 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Longwood 0 1 .000 5 9 .357
SC-Upstate 0 1 .000 5 9 .357
High Point 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Saturday’s Games

Winthrop at Campbell, 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb, 3 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Longwood, 3 p.m.

High Point at Radford, 4:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Hampton, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan St. 3 0 1.000 11 3 .786
Rutgers 2 1 .667 11 3 .786
Purdue 2 1 .667 9 5 .643
Wisconsin 2 1 .667 9 5 .643
Indiana 1 1 .500 11 2 .846
Maryland 1 1 .500 11 2 .846
Penn St. 1 1 .500 11 2 .846
Iowa 1 1 .500 10 3 .769
Michigan 1 1 .500 10 3 .769
Ohio St. 1 2 .333 11 3 .786
Illinois 1 2 .333 9 5 .643
Minnesota 1 2 .333 7 6 .538
Nebraska 1 2 .333 6 8 .429
Northwestern 0 2 .000 5 7 .417

___

Friday’s Games

Wisconsin 61, Ohio St. 57

Rutgers 79, Nebraska 62

Saturday’s Games

Indiana at Maryland, Noon

Iowa at Penn St., 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Michigan at Michigan St., 1:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Purdue at Illinois, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 11 4 .733
Hawaii 0 0 .000 9 5 .643
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 9 6 .600
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 8 7 .533
UC Davis 0 0 .000 6 10 .375
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 5 10 .333
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 4 11 .267
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 4 11 .267
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 11 .214

___

Friday’s Games

Cal Poly 85, Vanguard 82

Cal St.-Fullerton 103, Saint Katherine 52

UC Davis 101, Holy Names 41

Saturday’s Games

UC Irvine at Harvard, 2 p.m.

Saint Katherine at CS Northridge, 6 p.m.

Cal State Los Angeles at Long Beach St., 7:30 p.m.

San Diego Christian at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1942: FDR commits to biggest arms buildup in US history