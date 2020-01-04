Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
BKC Glance

January 4, 2020 10:06 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado 1 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Southern Cal 1 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Stanford 1 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Utah 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769
UCLA 1 0 1.000 8 6 .571
Oregon 0 1 .000 11 3 .786
Arizona 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Oregon St. 0 1 .000 10 3 .769
Washington 0 1 .000 10 4 .714
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Washington St. 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
California 0 1 .000 6 8 .429

___

Saturday’s Games

Oregon at Utah, 5 p.m.

UCLA at Washington St., 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oregon St. at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Southern Cal at Washington, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Loyola (Md.) 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Navy 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Boston U. 1 0 1.000 7 7 .500
Bucknell 1 0 1.000 5 9 .357
Lafayette 0 1 .000 8 4 .667
Army 0 1 .000 5 7 .417
American U. 0 1 .000 4 8 .333
Lehigh 0 1 .000 3 10 .231
Holy Cross 0 1 .000 1 13 .071

___

Sunday’s Games

Navy at Holy Cross, 12:05 p.m.

Bucknell at Lafayette, 2 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Lehigh, 2 p.m.

Boston U. at American U., 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Colgate at Army, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000
Arkansas 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Georgia 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Kentucky 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Mississippi 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Florida 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
LSU 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Missouri 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Tennessee 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
South Carolina 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Alabama 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

___

Saturday’s Games

LSU at Tennessee, Noon

Georgia at Memphis, 1 p.m.

Missouri at Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Mississippi at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

Auburn at Mississippi St., 4:30 p.m.

Alabama at Florida, 6 p.m.

Texas A&M at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

SMU at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
ETSU 2 0 1.000 13 2 .867
Furman 2 0 1.000 12 3 .800
UNC-Greensboro 2 0 1.000 12 3 .800
W. Carolina 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Samford 1 0 1.000 7 8 .467
Chattanooga 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
Wofford 0 1 .000 8 6 .571
The Citadel 0 2 .000 6 7 .462
Mercer 0 2 .000 6 9 .400
VMI 0 2 .000 5 10 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Carolina at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Samford at VMI, 1 p.m.

ETSU at Furman, 4 p.m.

Chattanooga at Mercer, 4:30 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 3 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Sam Houston St. 3 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Abilene Christian 2 0 1.000 7 6 .538
Lamar 2 1 .667 8 6 .571
Nicholls 2 1 .667 8 6 .571
Cent. Arkansas 2 1 .667 3 11 .214
Houston Baptist 1 1 .500 1 10 .091
Texas A&M-CC 1 2 .333 5 9 .357
Northwestern St. 1 2 .333 4 8 .333
McNeese St. 0 2 .000 5 8 .385
New Orleans 0 3 .000 4 9 .308
Incarnate Word 0 2 .000 3 10 .231
SE Louisiana 0 2 .000 3 10 .231

___

Saturday’s Games

Abilene Christian at Lamar, 3 p.m.

McNeese St. at Cent. Arkansas, 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Sam Houston St., 6:30 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston Baptist at Northwestern St., 5 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Prairie View 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
Southern U. 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 1 11 .083
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 1 12 .077
MVSU 0 0 .000 1 12 .077

___

Saturday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at MVSU, 5 p.m.

Alabama St. at Jackson St., 6 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Alabama St. at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Prairie View, 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Dakota St. 2 0 1.000 10 5 .667
Fort Wayne 1 0 1.000 8 8 .500
Nebraska-Omaha 1 0 1.000 8 8 .500
North Dakota 1 0 1.000 7 8 .467
S. Dakota St. 1 1 .500 10 7 .588
W. Illinois 1 1 .500 4 8 .333
South Dakota 0 2 .000 9 7 .563
Oral Roberts 0 1 .000 7 7 .500
Denver 0 2 .000 4 12 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Illinois at S. Dakota St., 5:15 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Northland College at N. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Denver at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at North Dakota, 5:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Georgia St. 3 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Georgia Southern 3 0 1.000 9 5 .643
UALR 3 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Arkansas St. 2 1 .667 10 4 .714
Appalachian St. 2 1 .667 8 6 .571
Coastal Carolina 1 2 .333 8 6 .571
South Alabama 1 2 .333 8 6 .571
Louisiana-Monroe 1 2 .333 5 7 .417
Texas-Arlington 1 2 .333 5 9 .357
Troy 1 2 .333 5 9 .357
Texas State 0 3 .000 7 7 .500
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 3 .000 5 9 .357

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia St. at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

Texas State at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

South Alabama at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at UALR, 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.

Troy at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

Troy at Texas State, 8 p.m.

South Alabama at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 1 0 1.000 15 1 .938
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 1 0 1.000 14 2 .875
Pacific 1 0 1.000 13 4 .765
Loyola Marymount 1 0 1.000 7 8 .467
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 13 2 .867
BYU 0 0 .000 11 4 .733
San Francisco 0 1 .000 11 5 .688
Portland 0 1 .000 8 8 .500
Pepperdine 0 1 .000 7 8 .467
San Diego 0 1 .000 7 9 .438

___

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at BYU, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Pacific, 10 p.m.

San Francisco at Portland, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
California Baptist 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714
UMKC 1 0 1.000 8 7 .533
Utah Valley 1 0 1.000 7 9 .438
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 9 6 .600
Seattle 0 1 .000 7 9 .438
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 5 9 .357
Rio Grande 0 1 .000 4 10 .286
Chicago St. 0 1 .000 4 12 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Seattle at Chicago St., 1 p.m.

Utah Valley at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Grand Canyon at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

New Mexico St. at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

