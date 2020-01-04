All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Vermont 0 0 .000 10 5 .667 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 9 6 .600 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 7 8 .467 Hartford 0 0 .000 7 8 .467 UMBC 0 0 .000 7 8 .467 Binghamton 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 9 .400 Maine 0 0 .000 4 10 .286

___

Saturday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell at UMBC, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Binghamton, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Stony Brook at Maine, 1 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Memphis 1 0 1.000 12 1 .923 Wichita St. 1 0 1.000 12 1 .923 SMU 1 0 1.000 10 2 .833 Houston 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786 Tulsa 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643 Cincinnati 1 0 1.000 8 5 .615 Temple 1 1 .500 9 4 .692 UConn 0 1 .000 9 4 .692 UCF 0 2 .000 9 5 .643 Tulane 0 1 .000 8 5 .615 South Florida 0 1 .000 7 7 .500 East Carolina 0 1 .000 6 8 .429

___

Friday’s Games

Houston 78, UCF 63

Tulsa 70, Temple 44

Saturday’s Games

Georgia at Memphis, 1 p.m.

UConn at South Florida, 2 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tulane, 4 p.m.

Mississippi at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

SMU at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Dayton 1 0 1.000 12 2 .857 Duquesne 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846 Richmond 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786 VCU 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786 George Mason 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Saint Louis 0 1 .000 11 3 .786 La Salle 0 1 .000 9 4 .692 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Davidson 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Fordham 0 1 .000 6 7 .462 George Washington 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 UMass 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Saint Joseph’s 0 1 .000 3 10 .231

___

Sunday’s Games

VCU at George Mason, Noon

Richmond at Rhode Island, Noon

Dayton at Saint Joseph’s, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

La Salle at Fordham, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at George Washington, 4 p.m.

UMass at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Duke 2 0 1.000 12 1 .923 Louisville 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846 Virginia 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833 Florida St. 2 1 .667 12 2 .857 Boston College 2 1 .667 8 6 .571 NC State 1 1 .500 10 3 .769 Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 10 3 .769 Virginia Tech 1 1 .500 10 3 .769 Miami 1 1 .500 9 3 .750 North Carolina 1 1 .500 8 5 .615 Syracuse 1 1 .500 8 5 .615 Georgia Tech 1 2 .333 6 7 .462 Notre Dame 0 2 .000 9 4 .692 Wake Forest 0 2 .000 7 5 .583 Clemson 0 3 .000 6 7 .462

___

Saturday’s Games

NC State at Clemson, Noon

Wake Forest at Pittsburgh, Noon

Florida St. at Louisville, 2 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Virginia, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame at Syracuse, 4 p.m.

Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

Duke at Miami, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Liberty 1 0 1.000 15 1 .938 North Florida 1 0 1.000 8 8 .500 Lipscomb 1 0 1.000 6 8 .429 North Alabama 1 0 1.000 6 8 .429 Jacksonville 0 1 .000 7 9 .438 Stetson 0 1 .000 6 10 .375 NJIT 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 Florida Gulf Coast 0 1 .000 3 13 .188 Kennesaw St. 0 1 .000 1 13 .071

___

Saturday’s Games

Liberty at NJIT, 4 p.m.

Stetson at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.

North Florida at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.

Lipscomb at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct West Virginia 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Baylor 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Kansas 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Texas 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 TCU 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, Noon

Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 1 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas, 4 p.m.

Iowa St. at TCU, 6 p.m.

Texas at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

West Virginia at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Seton Hall 2 0 1.000 10 4 .714 Butler 1 0 1.000 13 1 .929 Creighton 1 0 1.000 12 2 .857 Villanova 1 0 1.000 10 2 .833 Providence 1 0 1.000 8 6 .571 DePaul 0 1 .000 12 2 .857 St. John’s 0 1 .000 11 3 .786 Xavier 0 1 .000 11 3 .786 Marquette 0 1 .000 10 3 .769 Georgetown 0 2 .000 10 5 .667

___

Friday’s Games

Seton Hall 78, Georgetown 62

Saturday’s Games

Creighton at Butler, Noon

Providence at DePaul, 2 p.m.

Villanova at Marquette, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. John’s at Xavier, 4:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Montana 3 0 1.000 7 7 .500 Idaho St. 2 0 1.000 5 6 .455 Montana St. 2 1 .667 8 6 .571 E. Washington 1 1 .500 8 5 .615 N. Colorado 1 1 .500 8 5 .615 S. Utah 1 1 .500 8 5 .615 Weber St. 1 1 .500 5 8 .385 Portland St. 1 2 .333 7 8 .467 Idaho 1 2 .333 5 9 .357 Sacramento St. 0 2 .000 7 4 .636 N. Arizona 0 2 .000 6 5 .545

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.

Portland St. at E. Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Weber St. at N. Arizona, 6 p.m.

Montana at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Charleston Southern 1 0 1.000 7 6 .538 Winthrop 1 0 1.000 7 7 .500 Gardner-Webb 1 0 1.000 5 8 .385 Presbyterian 1 0 1.000 4 10 .286 Campbell 0 1 .000 9 4 .692 UNC-Asheville 0 1 .000 6 6 .500 Radford 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Hampton 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Longwood 0 1 .000 5 9 .357 SC-Upstate 0 1 .000 5 9 .357 High Point 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Saturday’s Games

Winthrop at Campbell, 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb, 3 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Longwood, 3 p.m.

High Point at Radford, 4:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Hampton, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Michigan St. 3 0 1.000 11 3 .786 Rutgers 2 1 .667 11 3 .786 Purdue 2 1 .667 9 5 .643 Wisconsin 2 1 .667 9 5 .643 Indiana 1 1 .500 11 2 .846 Maryland 1 1 .500 11 2 .846 Penn St. 1 1 .500 11 2 .846 Iowa 1 1 .500 10 3 .769 Michigan 1 1 .500 10 3 .769 Ohio St. 1 2 .333 11 3 .786 Illinois 1 2 .333 9 5 .643 Minnesota 1 2 .333 7 6 .538 Nebraska 1 2 .333 6 8 .429 Northwestern 0 2 .000 5 7 .417

___

Friday’s Games

Wisconsin 61, Ohio St. 57

Rutgers 79, Nebraska 62

Saturday’s Games

Indiana at Maryland, Noon

Iowa at Penn St., 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Michigan at Michigan St., 1:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Purdue at Illinois, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 11 4 .733 Hawaii 0 0 .000 9 5 .643 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 9 6 .600 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 8 7 .533 UC Davis 0 0 .000 6 10 .375 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 5 10 .333 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 4 11 .267 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 4 11 .267 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 11 .214

___

Friday’s Games

Cal Poly 85, Vanguard 82

Cal St.-Fullerton 103, Saint Katherine 52

UC Davis 101, Holy Names 41

Saturday’s Games

UC Irvine at Harvard, 2 p.m.

Saint Katherine at CS Northridge, 6 p.m.

Cal State Los Angeles at Long Beach St., 7:30 p.m.

San Diego Christian at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.

