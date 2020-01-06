All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|6
|.625
|William & Mary
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Hofstra
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Northeastern
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|7
|.563
|Drexel
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|Delaware
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|5
|.688
|James Madison
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|Towson
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|9
|.438
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|12
|.294
|Elon
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
___
Thursday’s Games
Drexel at Towson, 6 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Elon, 7 p.m.
Delaware at James Madison, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
Hofstra at Northeastern, 8 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|FIU
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|FAU
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|W. Kentucky
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Charlotte
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Old Dominion
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Marshall
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|North Texas
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|UAB
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|UTEP
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Rice
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|UTSA
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Southern Miss.
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
___
Thursday’s Games
Louisiana Tech at UTSA, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.
FIU at North Texas, 8 p.m.
FAU at Rice, 8 p.m.
W. Kentucky at UAB, 8 p.m.
Southern Miss. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|Youngstown St.
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|Cleveland St.
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|10
|.375
|N. Kentucky
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|Milwaukee
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|9
|.438
|Green Bay
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|Oakland
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|10
|.375
|Detroit
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|13
|.188
|Ill.-Chicago
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|11
|.353
|IUPUI
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|12
|.294
___
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Oakland at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Penn
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
___
Tuesday’s Games
Johnson & Wales (RI) at Brown, 7 p.m.
SUNY-Purchase at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Mount Saint Vincent at Columbia, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Rider
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Manhattan
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|St. Peter’s
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Quinnipiac
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Siena
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|6
|.500
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Fairfield
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|Niagara
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|10
|.231
|Canisius
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Iona
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Marist
|0
|3
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
___
Tuesday’s Games
Rider at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Marist at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
St. Peter’s at Siena, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Akron
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Kent St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Ball St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|N. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|W. Michigan
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|E. Michigan
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Bowling Green
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Buffalo
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Ohio
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Toledo
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
___
Tuesday’s Games
W. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Kent St., 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Morgan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|9
|.471
|Norfolk St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|11
|.353
|NC Central
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|10
|.333
|NC A&T
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|11
|.313
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|14
|.125
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|9
|.438
|SC State
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Coppin St.
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
|Florida A&M
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Howard
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|14
|.125
|Delaware St.
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
___
Monday’s Games
Norfolk St. 82, Coppin St. 59
Bethune-Cookman 102, Howard 73
Morgan St. 77, SC State 63
NC A&T 97, Florida A&M 90, OT
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola of Chicago
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|N. Iowa
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|2
|.857
|Drake
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Bradley
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Indiana St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Valparaiso
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Missouri St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|S. Illinois
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|Illinois St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Evansville
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
___
Tuesday’s Games
Missouri St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Indiana St. at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.
Valparaiso at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Loyola of Chicago at Drake, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Bradley at Evansville, 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|15
|0
|1.000
|Nevada
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|UNLV
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|New Mexico
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|3
|.813
|Utah St.
|2
|2
|.500
|13
|4
|.765
|Boise St.
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|Air Force
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|8
|.467
|Colorado St.
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|7
|.588
|Fresno St.
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|10
|.333
|San Jose St.
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|11
|.313
|Wyoming
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
___
Tuesday’s Games
Utah St. at Air Force, 11 p.m.
Fresno St. at New Mexico, 11 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
UNLV at Boise St., 9 p.m.
San Diego St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
Nevada at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Robert Morris
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|9
|.400
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|6
|.538
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Bryant
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Sacred Heart
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Mount St. Mary’s
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|Wagner
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|9
|.308
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|10
|.231
|CCSU
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
___
Thursday’s Games
Sacred Heart at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
CCSU at LIU, 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Wagner at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Tennessee St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Murray St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Austin Peay
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Jacksonville St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Belmont
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Morehead St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|E. Kentucky
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|E. Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|UT Martin
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|SE Missouri
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
___
Thursday’s Games
SIU-Edwardsville at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Belmont at SE Missouri, 8:15 p.m.
Tennessee St. at UT Martin, 8:30 p.m.
Murray St. at Jacksonville St., 9 p.m.
