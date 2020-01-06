All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Coll. of Charleston 4 0 1.000 10 6 .625 William & Mary 3 0 1.000 11 5 .688 Hofstra 3 1 .750 12 5 .706 Northeastern 3 1 .750 9 7 .563 Drexel 2 1 .667 9 7 .563 Delaware 1 2 .333 11 5 .688 James Madison 1 3 .250 8 7 .533 Towson 1 3 .250 7 9 .438 UNC-Wilmington 0 4 .000 5 12 .294 Elon 0 3 .000 4 12 .250

___

Thursday’s Games

Drexel at Towson, 6 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Elon, 7 p.m.

Delaware at James Madison, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Northeastern, 8 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Louisiana Tech 2 0 1.000 11 3 .786 FIU 2 0 1.000 11 4 .733 FAU 2 0 1.000 10 5 .667 W. Kentucky 2 0 1.000 9 5 .643 Charlotte 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615 Old Dominion 2 0 1.000 6 9 .400 Marshall 1 1 .500 7 8 .467 North Texas 1 1 .500 7 8 .467 UAB 0 2 .000 9 6 .600 UTEP 0 2 .000 9 6 .600 Rice 0 2 .000 8 7 .533 UTSA 0 2 .000 6 9 .400 Middle Tennessee 0 2 .000 4 11 .267 Southern Miss. 0 2 .000 4 11 .267

___

Thursday’s Games

Louisiana Tech at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

FIU at North Texas, 8 p.m.

FAU at Rice, 8 p.m.

W. Kentucky at UAB, 8 p.m.

Southern Miss. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wright St. 4 0 1.000 14 3 .824 Youngstown St. 2 1 .667 9 7 .563 Cleveland St. 2 1 .667 6 10 .375 N. Kentucky 2 2 .500 10 6 .625 Milwaukee 2 2 .500 7 9 .438 Green Bay 2 2 .500 7 10 .412 Oakland 1 2 .333 6 10 .375 Detroit 1 2 .333 3 13 .188 Ill.-Chicago 1 3 .250 6 11 .353 IUPUI 1 3 .250 5 12 .294

___

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Oakland at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Princeton 1 0 1.000 5 8 .385 Harvard 0 0 .000 11 4 .733 Yale 0 0 .000 10 4 .714 Penn 0 1 .000 7 5 .583 Brown 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Dartmouth 0 0 .000 7 8 .467 Columbia 0 0 .000 4 11 .267 Cornell 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Tuesday’s Games

Johnson & Wales (RI) at Brown, 7 p.m.

SUNY-Purchase at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Mount Saint Vincent at Columbia, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Rider 2 0 1.000 8 4 .667 Manhattan 2 0 1.000 6 5 .545 St. Peter’s 2 0 1.000 5 6 .455 Quinnipiac 1 0 1.000 6 5 .545 Siena 2 1 .667 6 6 .500 Monmouth (NJ) 1 1 .500 7 6 .538 Fairfield 1 1 .500 5 8 .385 Niagara 1 1 .500 3 10 .231 Canisius 0 3 .000 5 9 .357 Iona 0 2 .000 2 7 .222 Marist 0 3 .000 1 11 .083

___

Tuesday’s Games

Rider at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Marist at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Siena, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Akron 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786 Kent St. 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786 Ball St. 1 0 1.000 8 6 .571 Cent. Michigan 1 0 1.000 8 6 .571 N. Illinois 1 0 1.000 8 6 .571 W. Michigan 1 0 1.000 8 6 .571 E. Michigan 0 1 .000 10 4 .714 Bowling Green 0 1 .000 9 5 .643 Buffalo 0 1 .000 9 5 .643 Ohio 0 1 .000 8 6 .571 Toledo 0 1 .000 8 6 .571 Miami (Ohio) 0 1 .000 7 7 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

W. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kent St., 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Morgan St. 2 0 1.000 8 9 .471 Norfolk St. 2 0 1.000 6 11 .353 NC Central 1 0 1.000 5 10 .333 NC A&T 1 0 1.000 5 11 .313 Md.-Eastern Shore 1 0 1.000 2 14 .125 Bethune-Cookman 1 1 .500 7 9 .438 SC State 1 1 .500 6 8 .429 Coppin St. 0 2 .000 4 13 .235 Florida A&M 0 2 .000 2 11 .154 Howard 0 2 .000 2 14 .125 Delaware St. 0 1 .000 1 14 .067

___

Monday’s Games

Norfolk St. 82, Coppin St. 59

Bethune-Cookman 102, Howard 73

Morgan St. 77, SC State 63

NC A&T 97, Florida A&M 90, OT

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Loyola of Chicago 2 0 1.000 10 5 .667 N. Iowa 1 1 .500 12 2 .857 Drake 1 1 .500 11 4 .733 Bradley 1 1 .500 10 5 .667 Indiana St. 1 1 .500 8 5 .615 Valparaiso 1 1 .500 8 7 .533 Missouri St. 1 1 .500 7 8 .467 S. Illinois 1 1 .500 7 8 .467 Illinois St. 1 1 .500 6 8 .429 Evansville 0 2 .000 9 6 .600

___

Tuesday’s Games

Missouri St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Indiana St. at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

Valparaiso at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Loyola of Chicago at Drake, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Bradley at Evansville, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct San Diego St. 4 0 1.000 15 0 1.000 Nevada 3 0 1.000 10 5 .667 UNLV 3 0 1.000 8 8 .500 New Mexico 2 1 .667 13 3 .813 Utah St. 2 2 .500 13 4 .765 Boise St. 2 2 .500 10 6 .625 Air Force 1 2 .333 7 8 .467 Colorado St. 1 3 .250 10 7 .588 Fresno St. 1 3 .250 5 10 .333 San Jose St. 1 3 .250 5 11 .313 Wyoming 0 4 .000 5 11 .313

___

Tuesday’s Games

Utah St. at Air Force, 11 p.m.

Fresno St. at New Mexico, 11 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UNLV at Boise St., 9 p.m.

San Diego St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Nevada at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Robert Morris 2 0 1.000 6 9 .400 St. Francis Brooklyn 1 0 1.000 7 6 .538 St. Francis (Pa.) 1 1 .500 8 5 .615 Bryant 1 1 .500 9 6 .600 Sacred Heart 1 1 .500 8 7 .533 Mount St. Mary’s 1 1 .500 5 10 .333 Wagner 1 1 .500 4 9 .308 Fairleigh Dickinson 1 1 .500 3 10 .231 CCSU 0 2 .000 1 14 .067

___

Thursday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

CCSU at LIU, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Wagner at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Tennessee St. 2 0 1.000 10 5 .667 Murray St. 2 0 1.000 9 5 .643 Austin Peay 2 0 1.000 8 7 .533 Jacksonville St. 2 0 1.000 7 8 .467 Belmont 1 1 .500 10 5 .667 Morehead St. 1 1 .500 7 8 .467 E. Kentucky 1 1 .500 4 11 .267 SIU-Edwardsville 1 1 .500 4 11 .267 E. Illinois 0 2 .000 7 7 .500 UT Martin 0 2 .000 4 9 .308 SE Missouri 0 2 .000 4 11 .267 Tennessee Tech 0 2 .000 3 12 .200

___

Thursday’s Games

SIU-Edwardsville at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Belmont at SE Missouri, 8:15 p.m.

Tennessee St. at UT Martin, 8:30 p.m.

Murray St. at Jacksonville St., 9 p.m.

