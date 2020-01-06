Listen Live Sports

BKC Glance

January 6, 2020
 
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Coll. of Charleston 4 0 1.000 10 6 .625
William & Mary 3 0 1.000 11 5 .688
Hofstra 3 1 .750 12 5 .706
Northeastern 3 1 .750 9 7 .563
Drexel 2 1 .667 9 7 .563
Delaware 1 2 .333 11 5 .688
James Madison 1 3 .250 8 7 .533
Towson 1 3 .250 7 9 .438
UNC-Wilmington 0 4 .000 5 12 .294
Elon 0 3 .000 4 12 .250

___

Thursday’s Games

Drexel at Towson, 6 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Elon, 7 p.m.

Delaware at James Madison, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Northeastern, 8 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisiana Tech 2 0 1.000 11 3 .786
FIU 2 0 1.000 11 4 .733
FAU 2 0 1.000 10 5 .667
W. Kentucky 2 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Charlotte 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Old Dominion 2 0 1.000 6 9 .400
Marshall 1 1 .500 7 8 .467
North Texas 1 1 .500 7 8 .467
UAB 0 2 .000 9 6 .600
UTEP 0 2 .000 9 6 .600
Rice 0 2 .000 8 7 .533
UTSA 0 2 .000 6 9 .400
Middle Tennessee 0 2 .000 4 11 .267
Southern Miss. 0 2 .000 4 11 .267

___

Thursday’s Games

Louisiana Tech at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

FIU at North Texas, 8 p.m.

FAU at Rice, 8 p.m.

W. Kentucky at UAB, 8 p.m.

Southern Miss. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 4 0 1.000 14 3 .824
Youngstown St. 2 1 .667 9 7 .563
Cleveland St. 2 1 .667 6 10 .375
N. Kentucky 2 2 .500 10 6 .625
Milwaukee 2 2 .500 7 9 .438
Green Bay 2 2 .500 7 10 .412
Oakland 1 2 .333 6 10 .375
Detroit 1 2 .333 3 13 .188
Ill.-Chicago 1 3 .250 6 11 .353
IUPUI 1 3 .250 5 12 .294

___

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Oakland at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Princeton 1 0 1.000 5 8 .385
Harvard 0 0 .000 11 4 .733
Yale 0 0 .000 10 4 .714
Penn 0 1 .000 7 5 .583
Brown 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
Columbia 0 0 .000 4 11 .267
Cornell 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Tuesday’s Games

Johnson & Wales (RI) at Brown, 7 p.m.

SUNY-Purchase at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Mount Saint Vincent at Columbia, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Rider 2 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Manhattan 2 0 1.000 6 5 .545
St. Peter’s 2 0 1.000 5 6 .455
Quinnipiac 1 0 1.000 6 5 .545
Siena 2 1 .667 6 6 .500
Monmouth (NJ) 1 1 .500 7 6 .538
Fairfield 1 1 .500 5 8 .385
Niagara 1 1 .500 3 10 .231
Canisius 0 3 .000 5 9 .357
Iona 0 2 .000 2 7 .222
Marist 0 3 .000 1 11 .083

___

Tuesday’s Games

Rider at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Marist at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Siena, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Akron 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786
Kent St. 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786
Ball St. 1 0 1.000 8 6 .571
Cent. Michigan 1 0 1.000 8 6 .571
N. Illinois 1 0 1.000 8 6 .571
W. Michigan 1 0 1.000 8 6 .571
E. Michigan 0 1 .000 10 4 .714
Bowling Green 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
Buffalo 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
Ohio 0 1 .000 8 6 .571
Toledo 0 1 .000 8 6 .571
Miami (Ohio) 0 1 .000 7 7 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

W. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kent St., 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Morgan St. 2 0 1.000 8 9 .471
Norfolk St. 2 0 1.000 6 11 .353
NC Central 1 0 1.000 5 10 .333
NC A&T 1 0 1.000 5 11 .313
Md.-Eastern Shore 1 0 1.000 2 14 .125
Bethune-Cookman 1 1 .500 7 9 .438
SC State 1 1 .500 6 8 .429
Coppin St. 0 2 .000 4 13 .235
Florida A&M 0 2 .000 2 11 .154
Howard 0 2 .000 2 14 .125
Delaware St. 0 1 .000 1 14 .067

___

Monday’s Games

Norfolk St. 82, Coppin St. 59

Bethune-Cookman 102, Howard 73

Morgan St. 77, SC State 63

NC A&T 97, Florida A&M 90, OT

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola of Chicago 2 0 1.000 10 5 .667
N. Iowa 1 1 .500 12 2 .857
Drake 1 1 .500 11 4 .733
Bradley 1 1 .500 10 5 .667
Indiana St. 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Valparaiso 1 1 .500 8 7 .533
Missouri St. 1 1 .500 7 8 .467
S. Illinois 1 1 .500 7 8 .467
Illinois St. 1 1 .500 6 8 .429
Evansville 0 2 .000 9 6 .600

___

Tuesday’s Games

Missouri St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Indiana St. at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

Valparaiso at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Loyola of Chicago at Drake, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Bradley at Evansville, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 4 0 1.000 15 0 1.000
Nevada 3 0 1.000 10 5 .667
UNLV 3 0 1.000 8 8 .500
New Mexico 2 1 .667 13 3 .813
Utah St. 2 2 .500 13 4 .765
Boise St. 2 2 .500 10 6 .625
Air Force 1 2 .333 7 8 .467
Colorado St. 1 3 .250 10 7 .588
Fresno St. 1 3 .250 5 10 .333
San Jose St. 1 3 .250 5 11 .313
Wyoming 0 4 .000 5 11 .313

___

Tuesday’s Games

Utah St. at Air Force, 11 p.m.

Fresno St. at New Mexico, 11 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UNLV at Boise St., 9 p.m.

San Diego St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Nevada at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Robert Morris 2 0 1.000 6 9 .400
St. Francis Brooklyn 1 0 1.000 7 6 .538
St. Francis (Pa.) 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Bryant 1 1 .500 9 6 .600
Sacred Heart 1 1 .500 8 7 .533
Mount St. Mary’s 1 1 .500 5 10 .333
Wagner 1 1 .500 4 9 .308
Fairleigh Dickinson 1 1 .500 3 10 .231
CCSU 0 2 .000 1 14 .067

___

Thursday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

CCSU at LIU, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Wagner at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Tennessee St. 2 0 1.000 10 5 .667
Murray St. 2 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Austin Peay 2 0 1.000 8 7 .533
Jacksonville St. 2 0 1.000 7 8 .467
Belmont 1 1 .500 10 5 .667
Morehead St. 1 1 .500 7 8 .467
E. Kentucky 1 1 .500 4 11 .267
SIU-Edwardsville 1 1 .500 4 11 .267
E. Illinois 0 2 .000 7 7 .500
UT Martin 0 2 .000 4 9 .308
SE Missouri 0 2 .000 4 11 .267
Tennessee Tech 0 2 .000 3 12 .200

___

Thursday’s Games

SIU-Edwardsville at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Belmont at SE Missouri, 8:15 p.m.

Tennessee St. at UT Martin, 8:30 p.m.

Murray St. at Jacksonville St., 9 p.m.

