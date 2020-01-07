All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stanford
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Arizona
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Colorado
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|3
|.800
|Oregon
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|3
|.800
|Southern Cal
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|3
|.800
|Oregon St.
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|3
|.786
|Washington
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Utah
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|Washington St.
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|UCLA
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Arizona St.
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|California
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
___
Thursday’s Games
Arizona at Oregon, 9 p.m.
Washington at Stanford, 9 p.m.
Washington St. at California, 10:30 p.m.
Arizona St. at Oregon St., 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Bucknell
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Loyola (Md.)
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Navy
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Boston U.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|American U.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|Lehigh
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|10
|.286
|Holy Cross
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|13
|.133
|Lafayette
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Army
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
___
Wednesday’s Games
American U. at Army, 7 p.m.
Lehigh at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Navy at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Lafayette, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kentucky
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Florida
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Auburn
|1
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|LSU
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Tennessee
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Texas A&M
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Georgia
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Mississippi St.
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Mississippi
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Missouri
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|South Carolina
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Alabama
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
___
Tuesday’s Games
Tennessee 69, Missouri 59
Florida 81, South Carolina 68
Kentucky 78, Georgia 69
Texas A&M 57, Mississippi 47
Wednesday’s Games
Mississippi St. at Alabama, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Auburn, 9 p.m.
Arkansas at LSU, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|W. Carolina
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Samford
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|ETSU
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|3
|.813
|UNC-Greensboro
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|4
|.750
|Chattanooga
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Wofford
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|The Citadel
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Mercer
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
|VMI
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
___
Wednesday’s Games
Furman at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
ETSU at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at VMI, 7 p.m.
Wofford at Samford, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Abilene Christian
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Sam Houston St.
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|Nicholls
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|6
|.600
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|1
|.750
|4
|11
|.267
|Lamar
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Northwestern St.
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|SE Louisiana
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|10
|.286
|Houston Baptist
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|11
|.083
|Texas A&M-CC
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|10
|.333
|McNeese St.
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|New Orleans
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Incarnate Word
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
Wednesday’s Games
SE Louisiana at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
McNeese St. at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.
Nicholls at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Prairie View
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Alcorn St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|Alabama A&M
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|9
|.308
|Jackson St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|Texas Southern
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|Southern U.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
|MVSU
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|13
|.071
|Alabama St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
___
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Dakota St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Nebraska-Omaha
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|8
|.529
|North Dakota
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|S. Dakota St.
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|7
|.611
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|South Dakota
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|7
|.588
|W. Illinois
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|9
|.308
|Oral Roberts
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Denver
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
___
Wednesday’s Games
Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
Fort Wayne at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Denver, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
N. Dakota St. at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UALR
|5
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Arkansas St.
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|5
|.688
|Coastal Carolina
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|Georgia St.
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|Appalachian St.
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|Georgia Southern
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|South Alabama
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|9
|.438
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|8
|.429
|Troy
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|10
|.375
|Texas State
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|8
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|11
|.313
___
Thursday’s Games
Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
UALR at Troy, 7 p.m.
Arkansas St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Texas State, 8 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|2
|0
|1.000
|16
|1
|.941
|Pacific
|2
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|Santa Clara
|1
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|BYU
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|1
|1
|.500
|14
|3
|.824
|Portland
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Loyola Marymount
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|9
|.438
|San Francisco
|0
|2
|.000
|11
|6
|.647
|Pepperdine
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|San Diego
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
___
Thursday’s Games
Gonzaga at San Diego, 10 p.m.
BYU at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 11 p.m.
Santa Clara at San Francisco, 11 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMKC
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|7
|.563
|New Mexico St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|6
|.625
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|9
|.438
|California Baptist
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Seattle
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Utah Valley
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|Grand Canyon
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Rio Grande
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Chicago St.
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
___
Wednesday’s Games
California Baptist at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
UMKC at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.
Chicago St. at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
