Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

BKC Glance

January 7, 2020 10:06 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 1 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Arizona 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786
Colorado 1 1 .500 12 3 .800
Oregon 1 1 .500 12 3 .800
Southern Cal 1 1 .500 12 3 .800
Oregon St. 1 1 .500 11 3 .786
Washington 1 1 .500 11 4 .733
Utah 1 1 .500 10 4 .714
Washington St. 1 1 .500 10 5 .667
UCLA 1 1 .500 8 7 .533
Arizona St. 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
California 0 1 .000 6 8 .429

___

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Oregon, 9 p.m.

Washington at Stanford, 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Washington St. at California, 10:30 p.m.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address identity management in this free webinar.

Arizona St. at Oregon St., 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 2 0 1.000 11 4 .733
Bucknell 2 0 1.000 6 9 .400
Loyola (Md.) 1 1 .500 9 6 .600
Navy 1 1 .500 7 6 .538
Boston U. 1 1 .500 7 8 .467
American U. 1 1 .500 5 8 .385
Lehigh 1 1 .500 4 10 .286
Holy Cross 1 1 .500 2 13 .133
Lafayette 0 2 .000 8 5 .615
Army 0 2 .000 5 8 .385

___

Wednesday’s Games

American U. at Army, 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Navy at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Colgate, 7 p.m.

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Holy Cross at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kentucky 2 0 1.000 11 3 .786
Florida 2 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Auburn 1 0 1.000 13 0 1.000
Arkansas 1 0 1.000 12 1 .923
LSU 1 0 1.000 9 4 .692
Tennessee 1 1 .500 9 5 .643
Texas A&M 1 1 .500 7 6 .538
Georgia 0 1 .000 10 4 .714
Mississippi St. 0 1 .000 9 4 .692
Mississippi 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Missouri 0 2 .000 8 6 .571
South Carolina 0 1 .000 8 6 .571
Alabama 0 1 .000 7 6 .538

___

Tuesday’s Games

Tennessee 69, Missouri 59

Florida 81, South Carolina 68

Kentucky 78, Georgia 69

Texas A&M 57, Mississippi 47

Wednesday’s Games

Mississippi St. at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Auburn, 9 p.m.

Arkansas at LSU, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Furman 3 0 1.000 13 3 .813
W. Carolina 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Samford 2 0 1.000 8 8 .500
ETSU 2 1 .667 13 3 .813
UNC-Greensboro 2 1 .667 12 4 .750
Chattanooga 1 1 .500 10 5 .667
Wofford 1 1 .500 9 6 .600
The Citadel 0 3 .000 6 8 .429
Mercer 0 3 .000 6 10 .375
VMI 0 3 .000 5 11 .313

___

Wednesday’s Games

Furman at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

ETSU at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at VMI, 7 p.m.

Wofford at Samford, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 4 0 1.000 13 2 .867
Abilene Christian 3 0 1.000 8 6 .571
Sam Houston St. 3 1 .750 10 5 .667
Nicholls 3 1 .750 9 6 .600
Cent. Arkansas 3 1 .750 4 11 .267
Lamar 2 2 .500 8 7 .533
Northwestern St. 2 2 .500 5 8 .385
SE Louisiana 1 2 .333 4 10 .286
Houston Baptist 1 2 .333 1 11 .083
Texas A&M-CC 1 3 .250 5 10 .333
McNeese St. 0 3 .000 5 9 .357
New Orleans 0 4 .000 4 10 .286
Incarnate Word 0 2 .000 3 10 .231

___

Wednesday’s Games

SE Louisiana at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grambling St. 2 0 1.000 8 7 .533
Prairie View 2 0 1.000 6 9 .400
Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 0 1.000 2 11 .154
Alcorn St. 1 1 .500 5 8 .385
Alabama A&M 1 1 .500 4 9 .308
Jackson St. 1 1 .500 4 11 .267
Texas Southern 1 1 .500 4 11 .267
Southern U. 0 2 .000 3 12 .200
MVSU 0 1 .000 1 13 .071
Alabama St. 0 2 .000 1 14 .067

___

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Dakota St. 2 0 1.000 11 5 .688
Nebraska-Omaha 2 0 1.000 9 8 .529
North Dakota 2 0 1.000 8 8 .500
S. Dakota St. 2 1 .667 11 7 .611
Fort Wayne 1 1 .500 8 9 .471
South Dakota 1 2 .333 10 7 .588
W. Illinois 1 2 .333 4 9 .308
Oral Roberts 0 2 .000 7 8 .467
Denver 0 3 .000 4 13 .235

___

Wednesday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Fort Wayne at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Denver, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N. Dakota St. at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UALR 5 0 1.000 11 5 .688
Arkansas St. 3 2 .600 11 5 .688
Coastal Carolina 3 2 .600 10 6 .625
Georgia St. 3 2 .600 10 6 .625
Appalachian St. 3 2 .600 9 7 .563
Georgia Southern 3 2 .600 9 7 .563
South Alabama 2 3 .400 9 7 .563
Louisiana-Lafayette 2 3 .400 7 9 .438
Louisiana-Monroe 2 3 .400 6 8 .429
Troy 2 3 .400 6 10 .375
Texas State 1 4 .200 8 8 .500
Texas-Arlington 1 4 .200 5 11 .313

___

Thursday’s Games

Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

UALR at Troy, 7 p.m.

Arkansas St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Texas State, 8 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 2 0 1.000 16 1 .941
Pacific 2 0 1.000 14 4 .778
Santa Clara 1 0 1.000 14 2 .875
BYU 1 0 1.000 12 4 .750
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 1 1 .500 14 3 .824
Portland 1 1 .500 9 8 .529
Loyola Marymount 1 1 .500 7 9 .438
San Francisco 0 2 .000 11 6 .647
Pepperdine 0 2 .000 7 9 .438
San Diego 0 2 .000 7 10 .412

___

Thursday’s Games

Gonzaga at San Diego, 10 p.m.

BYU at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 11 p.m.

Santa Clara at San Francisco, 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UMKC 2 0 1.000 9 7 .563
New Mexico St. 1 0 1.000 10 6 .625
CS Bakersfield 1 0 1.000 7 9 .438
California Baptist 1 1 .500 10 5 .667
Seattle 1 1 .500 8 9 .471
Utah Valley 1 1 .500 7 10 .412
Grand Canyon 0 1 .000 5 10 .333
Rio Grande 0 1 .000 4 10 .286
Chicago St. 0 2 .000 4 13 .235

___

Wednesday’s Games

California Baptist at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UMKC at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

Chicago St. at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|9 Winter Multi-Agency Federal Government...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1835: National debt reaches $0 for first time