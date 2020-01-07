All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|6
|.625
|William & Mary
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Hofstra
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Northeastern
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|7
|.563
|Drexel
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|Delaware
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|5
|.688
|James Madison
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|Towson
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|9
|.438
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|12
|.294
|Elon
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
___
Thursday’s Games
Drexel at Towson, 6 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Elon, 7 p.m.
Delaware at James Madison, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
Hofstra at Northeastern, 8 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|FIU
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|FAU
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|W. Kentucky
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Charlotte
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Old Dominion
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Marshall
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|North Texas
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|UAB
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|UTEP
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Rice
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|UTSA
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Southern Miss.
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
___
Thursday’s Games
Louisiana Tech at UTSA, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.
FIU at North Texas, 8 p.m.
FAU at Rice, 8 p.m.
W. Kentucky at UAB, 8 p.m.
Southern Miss. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|Youngstown St.
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|Cleveland St.
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|10
|.375
|N. Kentucky
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|Milwaukee
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|9
|.438
|Green Bay
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|Oakland
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|10
|.375
|Detroit
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|13
|.188
|Ill.-Chicago
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|11
|.353
|IUPUI
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|12
|.294
___
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Oakland at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Wright St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Ill.-Chicago, 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Penn
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Tuesday’s Games
Brown 79, Johnson & Wales (RI) 53
Cornell 100, SUNY-Purchase 68
Thursday’s Games
Mount Saint Vincent at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Penn at Princeton, 5 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Quinnipiac
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Manhattan
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|St. Peter’s
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Rider
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|Siena
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|6
|.500
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Fairfield
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|Niagara
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|10
|.231
|Canisius
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Iona
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Marist
|0
|3
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
___
Tuesday’s Games
Quinnipiac 80, Rider 61
Wednesday’s Games
Marist at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
St. Peter’s at Siena, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Manhattan at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Canisius at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Niagara at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Iona at Rider, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Akron
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Kent St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Ball St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Bowling Green
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Ohio
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|N. Illinois
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|W. Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|E. Michigan
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Buffalo
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Toledo
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
___
Tuesday’s Games
Akron 84, W. Michigan 69
Ball St. 88, Buffalo 68
Bowling Green 78, Miami (Ohio) 76
Cent. Michigan 68, N. Illinois 67
Kent St. 84, Toledo 77
Ohio 74, E. Michigan 68
Friday’s Games
Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Ball St. at Akron, 9 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Morgan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|9
|.471
|Norfolk St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|11
|.353
|NC Central
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|10
|.333
|NC A&T
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|11
|.313
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|14
|.125
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|9
|.438
|SC State
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Coppin St.
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
|Florida A&M
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Howard
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|14
|.125
|Delaware St.
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
___
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|2
|.867
|Drake
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|4
|.750
|Loyola of Chicago
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|Missouri St.
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|8
|.500
|S. Illinois
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|8
|.500
|Bradley
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Indiana St.
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|Valparaiso
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|8
|.500
|Illinois St.
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|9
|.400
|Evansville
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
___
Tuesday’s Games
Missouri St. 67, Illinois St. 63
N. Iowa 68, Indiana St. 60
S. Illinois 63, Valparaiso 50
Drake 65, Loyola of Chicago 62
Wednesday’s Games
Bradley at Evansville, 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|15
|0
|1.000
|Nevada
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|UNLV
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|New Mexico
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|3
|.813
|Utah St.
|2
|2
|.500
|13
|4
|.765
|Boise St.
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|Air Force
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|8
|.467
|Colorado St.
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|7
|.588
|Fresno St.
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|10
|.333
|San Jose St.
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|11
|.313
|Wyoming
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
___
Tuesday’s Games
Utah St. at Air Force, 11 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
UNLV at Boise St., 9 p.m.
San Diego St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
Nevada at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Robert Morris
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|9
|.400
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|6
|.538
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Bryant
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Sacred Heart
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Mount St. Mary’s
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|Wagner
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|9
|.308
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|10
|.231
|CCSU
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
___
Thursday’s Games
Sacred Heart at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
CCSU at LIU, 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Wagner at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Tennessee St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Murray St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Austin Peay
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Jacksonville St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Belmont
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Morehead St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|E. Kentucky
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|E. Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|UT Martin
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|SE Missouri
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
___
Thursday’s Games
SIU-Edwardsville at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Belmont at SE Missouri, 8:15 p.m.
Tennessee St. at UT Martin, 8:30 p.m.
Murray St. at Jacksonville St., 9 p.m.
