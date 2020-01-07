All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stony Brook
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|6
|.625
|Albany (NY)
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Hartford
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Mass.-Lowell
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|9
|.438
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|New Hampshire
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|UMBC
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|Binghamton
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Maine
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
___
Wednesday’s Games
UMBC at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
Maine at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Vermont, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Wichita St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|13
|1
|.929
|Memphis
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|SMU
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Tulsa
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Tulane
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|East Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|Temple
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|5
|.643
|South Florida
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|8
|.500
|UCF
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|UConn
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
___
Tuesday’s Games
East Carolina 62, South Florida 59
Houston 78, Temple 74
Wednesday’s Games
Tulsa at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
UCF at SMU, 8 p.m.
Tulane at UConn, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Memphis at Wichita St., 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Duquesne
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Richmond
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|VCU
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|St. Bonaventure
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Saint Louis
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|3
|.800
|La Salle
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|George Mason
|0
|1
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Rhode Island
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Davidson
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Fordham
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|George Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|UMass
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
___
Wednesday’s Games
St. Bonaventure at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Davidson at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.
La Salle at UMass, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|1
|.929
|Florida St.
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|2
|.867
|Louisville
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|3
|.800
|Virginia
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|3
|.786
|Boston College
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|6
|.600
|Virginia Tech
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Georgia Tech
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|NC State
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|4
|.714
|Notre Dame
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|4
|.714
|Pittsburgh
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|4
|.714
|Wake Forest
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|5
|.615
|North Carolina
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|Miami
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|5
|.643
|Syracuse
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|Clemson
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|7
|.500
___
Tuesday’s Games
Boston College 60, Virginia 53
Louisville 74, Miami 58
Virginia Tech 67, Syracuse 63
Wednesday’s Games
Notre Dame at NC State, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Florida St. at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.
Duke at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|2
|0
|1.000
|16
|1
|.941
|North Florida
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|8
|.529
|Stetson
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|Lipscomb
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|North Alabama
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Florida Gulf Coast
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|13
|.235
|Jacksonville
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|NJIT
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
___
Thursday’s Games
NJIT at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|TCU
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Kansas
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Oklahoma
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|West Virginia
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|2
|.857
|Texas Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|Texas
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Iowa St.
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Kansas St.
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
___
Tuesday’s Games
TCU 59, Kansas St. 57
Baylor 57, Texas Tech 52
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Oklahoma at Texas, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|6
|.625
|Butler
|2
|0
|1.000
|14
|1
|.933
|Seton Hall
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Villanova
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|3
|.786
|Xavier
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|3
|.800
|Creighton
|1
|2
|.333
|12
|4
|.750
|Marquette
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|4
|.733
|DePaul
|0
|2
|.000
|12
|3
|.800
|St. John’s
|0
|2
|.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Georgetown
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
___
Tuesday’s Games
Providence 81, Marquette 80, OT
Villanova 64, Creighton 59
Wednesday’s Games
St. John’s at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Seton Hall at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Butler at Providence, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|8
|.467
|E. Washington
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|5
|.643
|N. Colorado
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|5
|.643
|S. Utah
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|5
|.643
|Idaho St.
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|7
|.417
|Montana St.
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Sacramento St.
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|4
|.667
|N. Arizona
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|5
|.583
|Idaho
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|9
|.357
|Weber St.
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|9
|.357
|Portland St.
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|9
|.438
___
Thursday’s Games
S. Utah at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
N. Colorado at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Montana at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.
Montana St. at Idaho, 9:30 p.m.
N. Arizona at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Presbyterian
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Radford
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Hampton
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Charleston Southern
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|SC-Upstate
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|9
|.357
|Campbell
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Longwood
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|High Point
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
___
Wednesday’s Games
Hampton at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
Campbell at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.
Radford at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at High Point, 7 p.m.
Longwood at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Maryland
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|2
|.867
|Rutgers
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|3
|.800
|Wisconsin
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|5
|.643
|Penn St.
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|3
|.800
|Illinois
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Purdue
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Nebraska
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|Indiana
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|3
|.786
|Michigan
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|4
|.714
|Ohio St.
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|4
|.733
|Iowa
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|5
|.667
|Northwestern
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
___
Tuesday’s Games
Maryland 67, Ohio St. 55
Rutgers 72, Penn St. 61
Nebraska 76, Iowa 70
Wednesday’s Games
Northwestern at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Illinois at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Purdue at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Michigan St., 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Maryland at Iowa, 7 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|6
|.625
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|8
|.500
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
___
Wednesday’s Games
Long Beach St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Hawaii at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
