BKC Glance

January 7, 2020 10:06 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stony Brook 1 0 1.000 10 6 .625
Albany (NY) 1 0 1.000 8 8 .500
Hartford 1 0 1.000 8 8 .500
Mass.-Lowell 1 0 1.000 7 9 .438
Vermont 0 0 .000 10 5 .667
New Hampshire 0 1 .000 7 7 .500
UMBC 0 1 .000 7 9 .438
Binghamton 0 1 .000 6 8 .429
Maine 0 1 .000 4 11 .267

___

Wednesday’s Games

UMBC at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Maine at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 2 0 1.000 12 3 .800
Wichita St. 1 0 1.000 13 1 .929
Memphis 1 0 1.000 12 2 .857
SMU 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Tulsa 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Tulane 1 1 .500 9 5 .643
Cincinnati 1 1 .500 8 6 .571
East Carolina 1 1 .500 7 8 .467
Temple 1 2 .333 9 5 .643
South Florida 1 2 .333 8 8 .500
UCF 0 2 .000 9 5 .643
UConn 0 2 .000 9 5 .643

___

Tuesday’s Games

East Carolina 62, South Florida 59

Houston 78, Temple 74

Wednesday’s Games

Tulsa at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

UCF at SMU, 8 p.m.

Tulane at UConn, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Memphis at Wichita St., 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Dayton 2 0 1.000 13 2 .867
Duquesne 2 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Richmond 2 0 1.000 12 3 .800
VCU 2 0 1.000 12 3 .800
St. Bonaventure 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Saint Louis 1 1 .500 12 3 .800
La Salle 1 1 .500 10 4 .714
George Mason 0 1 .000 11 3 .786
Rhode Island 0 1 .000 8 5 .615
Davidson 0 1 .000 6 7 .462
Fordham 0 2 .000 6 8 .429
George Washington 0 1 .000 6 8 .429
UMass 0 1 .000 6 8 .429
Saint Joseph’s 0 2 .000 3 11 .214

___

Wednesday’s Games

St. Bonaventure at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

La Salle at UMass, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 3 0 1.000 13 1 .929
Florida St. 3 1 .750 13 2 .867
Louisville 3 1 .750 12 3 .800
Virginia 3 1 .750 11 3 .786
Boston College 3 1 .750 9 6 .600
Virginia Tech 2 2 .500 11 4 .733
Georgia Tech 2 2 .500 7 7 .500
NC State 1 2 .333 10 4 .714
Notre Dame 1 2 .333 10 4 .714
Pittsburgh 1 2 .333 10 4 .714
Wake Forest 1 2 .333 8 5 .615
North Carolina 1 2 .333 8 6 .571
Miami 1 3 .250 9 5 .643
Syracuse 1 3 .250 8 7 .533
Clemson 1 3 .250 7 7 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Boston College 60, Virginia 53

Louisville 74, Miami 58

Virginia Tech 67, Syracuse 63

Wednesday’s Games

Notre Dame at NC State, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Duke at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 2 0 1.000 16 1 .941
North Florida 2 0 1.000 9 8 .529
Stetson 1 1 .500 7 10 .412
Lipscomb 1 1 .500 6 9 .400
North Alabama 1 1 .500 6 9 .400
Florida Gulf Coast 1 1 .500 4 13 .235
Jacksonville 0 1 .000 7 9 .438
NJIT 0 1 .000 3 11 .214
Kennesaw St. 0 2 .000 1 14 .067

___

Thursday’s Games

NJIT at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 2 0 1.000 12 1 .923
TCU 2 0 1.000 11 3 .786
Kansas 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Oklahoma 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769
West Virginia 1 1 .500 12 2 .857
Texas Tech 1 1 .500 10 4 .714
Texas 0 1 .000 10 3 .769
Oklahoma St. 0 2 .000 9 5 .643
Iowa St. 0 1 .000 7 6 .538
Kansas St. 0 2 .000 7 7 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

TCU 59, Kansas St. 57

Baylor 57, Texas Tech 52

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 3 0 1.000 10 6 .625
Butler 2 0 1.000 14 1 .933
Seton Hall 2 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Villanova 2 1 .667 11 3 .786
Xavier 1 1 .500 12 3 .800
Creighton 1 2 .333 12 4 .750
Marquette 1 2 .333 11 4 .733
DePaul 0 2 .000 12 3 .800
St. John’s 0 2 .000 11 4 .733
Georgetown 0 2 .000 10 5 .667

___

Tuesday’s Games

Providence 81, Marquette 80, OT

Villanova 64, Creighton 59

Wednesday’s Games

St. John’s at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Butler at Providence, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana 3 1 .750 7 8 .467
E. Washington 2 1 .667 9 5 .643
N. Colorado 2 1 .667 9 5 .643
S. Utah 2 1 .667 9 5 .643
Idaho St. 2 1 .667 5 7 .417
Montana St. 2 2 .500 8 7 .533
Sacramento St. 1 2 .333 8 4 .667
N. Arizona 1 2 .333 7 5 .583
Idaho 1 2 .333 5 9 .357
Weber St. 1 2 .333 5 9 .357
Portland St. 1 3 .250 7 9 .438

___

Thursday’s Games

S. Utah at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

N. Colorado at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Montana at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.

Montana St. at Idaho, 9:30 p.m.

N. Arizona at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 2 0 1.000 8 7 .533
Presbyterian 2 0 1.000 5 10 .333
Radford 1 0 1.000 6 7 .462
Hampton 1 0 1.000 6 8 .429
Charleston Southern 1 1 .500 7 7 .500
SC-Upstate 1 1 .500 6 9 .400
Gardner-Webb 1 1 .500 5 9 .357
Campbell 0 2 .000 9 5 .643
UNC-Asheville 0 1 .000 6 6 .500
Longwood 0 2 .000 5 10 .333
High Point 0 1 .000 3 11 .214

___

Wednesday’s Games

Hampton at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

Campbell at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.

Radford at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at High Point, 7 p.m.

Longwood at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan St. 4 0 1.000 12 3 .800
Maryland 3 1 .750 13 2 .867
Rutgers 3 1 .750 12 3 .800
Wisconsin 2 1 .667 9 5 .643
Penn St. 2 2 .500 12 3 .800
Illinois 2 2 .500 10 5 .667
Purdue 2 2 .500 9 6 .600
Minnesota 2 2 .500 8 6 .571
Nebraska 2 2 .500 7 8 .467
Indiana 1 2 .333 11 3 .786
Michigan 1 2 .333 10 4 .714
Ohio St. 1 3 .250 11 4 .733
Iowa 1 3 .250 10 5 .667
Northwestern 0 3 .000 5 8 .385

___

Tuesday’s Games

Maryland 67, Ohio St. 55

Rutgers 72, Penn St. 61

Nebraska 76, Iowa 70

Wednesday’s Games

Northwestern at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Illinois at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Purdue at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan St., 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Maryland at Iowa, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 11 4 .733
Hawaii 0 0 .000 9 5 .643
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 10 6 .625
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 8 8 .500
UC Davis 0 0 .000 6 10 .375
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 5 10 .333
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 5 11 .313
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 5 11 .313
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 11 .214

___

Wednesday’s Games

Long Beach St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hawaii at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

