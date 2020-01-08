All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Stanford 1 0 1.000 12 2 .857 Arizona 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786 Colorado 1 1 .500 12 3 .800 Oregon 1 1 .500 12 3 .800 Southern Cal 1 1 .500 12 3 .800 Oregon St. 1 1 .500 11 3 .786 Washington 1 1 .500 11 4 .733 Utah 1 1 .500 10 4 .714 Washington St. 1 1 .500 10 5 .667 UCLA 1 1 .500 8 7 .533 Arizona St. 0 1 .000 9 5 .643 California 0 1 .000 6 8 .429

___

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Oregon, 9 p.m.

Washington at Stanford, 9 p.m.

Washington St. at California, 10:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at Oregon St., 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. at Stanford, 6 p.m.

Washington at California, 8 p.m.

Southern Cal at UCLA, 10 p.m.

Arizona St. at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Colgate 3 0 1.000 12 4 .750 Navy 2 1 .667 8 6 .571 Boston U. 2 1 .667 8 8 .500 American U. 2 1 .667 6 8 .429 Bucknell 2 1 .667 6 10 .375 Lafayette 1 2 .333 9 5 .643 Loyola (Md.) 1 2 .333 9 7 .563 Lehigh 1 2 .333 4 11 .267 Holy Cross 1 2 .333 2 14 .125 Army 0 3 .000 5 9 .357

___

Wednesday’s Games

American U. 68, Army 60

Boston U. 84, Lehigh 67

Navy 60, Bucknell 56

Colgate 92, Loyola (Md.) 70

Lafayette 82, Holy Cross 64

Saturday’s Games

Army at Boston U., 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Loyola (Md.), 1 p.m.

Holy Cross at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Navy, 4 p.m.

American U. at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Auburn 2 0 1.000 14 0 1.000 Kentucky 2 0 1.000 11 3 .786 Florida 2 0 1.000 10 4 .714 LSU 2 0 1.000 10 4 .714 Arkansas 1 1 .500 12 2 .857 Tennessee 1 1 .500 9 5 .643 Alabama 1 1 .500 8 6 .571 Texas A&M 1 1 .500 7 6 .538 Georgia 0 1 .000 10 4 .714 Mississippi 0 1 .000 9 5 .643 Mississippi St. 0 2 .000 9 5 .643 Missouri 0 2 .000 8 6 .571 South Carolina 0 1 .000 8 6 .571 Vanderbilt 0 1 .000 8 6 .571

___

Wednesday’s Games

Alabama 90, Mississippi St. 69

Auburn 83, Vanderbilt 79

LSU 79, Arkansas 77

Saturday’s Games

Alabama at Kentucky, Noon

South Carolina at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia at Auburn, 6 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi, 6 p.m.

Mississippi St. at LSU, 8 p.m.

Florida at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Furman 4 0 1.000 14 3 .824 W. Carolina 3 0 1.000 11 3 .786 ETSU 3 1 .750 14 3 .824 Wofford 2 1 .667 10 6 .625 Samford 2 1 .667 8 9 .471 UNC-Greensboro 2 2 .500 12 5 .706 Chattanooga 1 2 .333 10 6 .625 The Citadel 0 3 .000 6 8 .429 Mercer 0 3 .000 6 10 .375 VMI 0 4 .000 5 12 .294

___

Wednesday’s Games

Furman 73, Chattanooga 66

ETSU 64, UNC-Greensboro 57

W. Carolina 97, VMI 85

Wofford 67, Samford 62

Saturday’s Games

Samford at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.

VMI at ETSU, 4 p.m.

Mercer at W. Carolina, 5 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Furman, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Stephen F. Austin 4 1 .800 13 3 .813 Sam Houston St. 4 1 .800 11 5 .688 Nicholls 4 1 .800 10 6 .625 Abilene Christian 3 1 .750 8 7 .533 Northwestern St. 3 2 .600 6 8 .429 Cent. Arkansas 3 2 .600 4 12 .250 Lamar 2 3 .400 8 8 .500 Texas A&M-CC 2 3 .400 6 10 .375 Houston Baptist 1 2 .333 1 11 .083 McNeese St. 1 3 .250 6 9 .400 SE Louisiana 1 3 .250 4 11 .267 New Orleans 1 4 .200 5 10 .333 Incarnate Word 0 3 .000 3 11 .214

___

Wednesday’s Games

Sam Houston St. 67, SE Louisiana 62

Texas A&M-CC 73, Stephen F. Austin 72

McNeese St. 88, Abilene Christian 84

Northwestern St. 72, Incarnate Word 66

Nicholls 61, Lamar 52

New Orleans 86, Cent. Arkansas 78

Saturday’s Games

Sam Houston St. at Cent. Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Abilene Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Northwestern St. at McNeese St., 4:30 p.m.

Nicholls at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

New Orleans at Incarnate Word, 5:15 p.m.

Lamar at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Grambling St. 2 0 1.000 8 7 .533 Prairie View 2 0 1.000 6 9 .400 Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 0 1.000 2 11 .154 Alcorn St. 1 1 .500 5 8 .385 Alabama A&M 1 1 .500 4 9 .308 Jackson St. 1 1 .500 4 11 .267 Texas Southern 1 1 .500 4 11 .267 Southern U. 0 2 .000 3 12 .200 MVSU 0 1 .000 1 13 .071 Alabama St. 0 2 .000 1 14 .067

___

Saturday’s Games

MVSU at Alabama St., 6 p.m.

Jackson St. at Alcorn St., 6:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Nebraska-Omaha 3 0 1.000 10 8 .556 N. Dakota St. 2 0 1.000 11 5 .688 S. Dakota St. 3 1 .750 12 7 .632 Fort Wayne 2 1 .667 9 9 .500 North Dakota 2 1 .667 8 9 .471 South Dakota 1 2 .333 10 7 .588 W. Illinois 1 3 .250 4 10 .286 Oral Roberts 0 2 .000 7 8 .467 Denver 0 4 .000 4 14 .222

___

Wednesday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha 66, North Dakota 62

Fort Wayne 77, W. Illinois 69

S. Dakota St. 80, Denver 68

Thursday’s Games

N. Dakota St. at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Denver at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

North Dakota at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UALR 5 0 1.000 11 5 .688 Arkansas St. 3 2 .600 11 5 .688 Coastal Carolina 3 2 .600 10 6 .625 Georgia St. 3 2 .600 10 6 .625 Appalachian St. 3 2 .600 9 7 .563 Georgia Southern 3 2 .600 9 7 .563 South Alabama 2 3 .400 9 7 .563 Louisiana-Lafayette 2 3 .400 7 9 .438 Louisiana-Monroe 2 3 .400 6 8 .429 Troy 2 3 .400 6 10 .375 Texas State 1 4 .200 8 8 .500 Texas-Arlington 1 4 .200 5 11 .313

___

Thursday’s Games

Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

UALR at Troy, 7 p.m.

Arkansas St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Texas State, 8 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

Troy at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Texas State, 5 p.m.

South Alabama at UALR, 5:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Gonzaga 2 0 1.000 16 1 .941 Pacific 2 0 1.000 14 4 .778 Santa Clara 1 0 1.000 14 2 .875 BYU 1 0 1.000 12 4 .750 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 1 1 .500 14 3 .824 Portland 1 1 .500 9 8 .529 Loyola Marymount 1 1 .500 7 9 .438 San Francisco 0 2 .000 11 6 .647 Pepperdine 0 2 .000 7 9 .438 San Diego 0 2 .000 7 10 .412

___

Thursday’s Games

Gonzaga at San Diego, 10 p.m.

BYU at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 11 p.m.

Santa Clara at San Francisco, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Pacific, 7 p.m.

Santa Clara at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 8 p.m.

Portland at BYU, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at San Diego, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UMKC 2 0 1.000 9 7 .563 New Mexico St. 1 0 1.000 10 6 .625 CS Bakersfield 1 0 1.000 7 9 .438 California Baptist 1 1 .500 10 5 .667 Seattle 1 1 .500 8 9 .471 Utah Valley 1 1 .500 7 10 .412 Grand Canyon 0 1 .000 5 10 .333 Rio Grande 0 1 .000 4 10 .286 Chicago St. 0 2 .000 4 13 .235

___

Wednesday’s Games

California Baptist 83, CS Bakersfield 75

Thursday’s Games

UMKC at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

Chicago St. at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UMKC at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

California Baptist at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Chicago St. at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley at Seattle, 10 p.m.

