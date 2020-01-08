All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stanford
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Arizona
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Colorado
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|3
|.800
|Oregon
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|3
|.800
|Southern Cal
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|3
|.800
|Oregon St.
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|3
|.786
|Washington
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Utah
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|Washington St.
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|UCLA
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Arizona St.
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|California
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
___
Thursday’s Games
Arizona at Oregon, 9 p.m.
Washington at Stanford, 9 p.m.
Washington St. at California, 10:30 p.m.
Arizona St. at Oregon St., 11 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Washington St. at Stanford, 6 p.m.
Washington at California, 8 p.m.
Southern Cal at UCLA, 10 p.m.
Arizona St. at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Navy
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|6
|.571
|Boston U.
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|8
|.500
|American U.
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|8
|.429
|Bucknell
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|10
|.375
|Lafayette
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|5
|.643
|Loyola (Md.)
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|Lehigh
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|11
|.267
|Holy Cross
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|14
|.125
|Army
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
___
Wednesday’s Games
American U. 68, Army 60
Boston U. 84, Lehigh 67
Navy 60, Bucknell 56
Colgate 92, Loyola (Md.) 70
Lafayette 82, Holy Cross 64
Saturday’s Games
Army at Boston U., 1 p.m.
Lafayette at Loyola (Md.), 1 p.m.
Holy Cross at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Colgate at Navy, 4 p.m.
American U. at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|2
|0
|1.000
|14
|0
|1.000
|Kentucky
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Florida
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|LSU
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Arkansas
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|2
|.857
|Tennessee
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Alabama
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Texas A&M
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Georgia
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Mississippi
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Mississippi St.
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Missouri
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|South Carolina
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Vanderbilt
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
___
Wednesday’s Games
Alabama 90, Mississippi St. 69
Auburn 83, Vanderbilt 79
LSU 79, Arkansas 77
Saturday’s Games
Alabama at Kentucky, Noon
South Carolina at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia at Auburn, 6 p.m.
Arkansas at Mississippi, 6 p.m.
Mississippi St. at LSU, 8 p.m.
Florida at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|W. Carolina
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|ETSU
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|3
|.824
|Wofford
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|Samford
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|9
|.471
|UNC-Greensboro
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Chattanooga
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|6
|.625
|The Citadel
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Mercer
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
|VMI
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|12
|.294
___
Wednesday’s Games
Furman 73, Chattanooga 66
ETSU 64, UNC-Greensboro 57
W. Carolina 97, VMI 85
Wofford 67, Samford 62
Saturday’s Games
Samford at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.
VMI at ETSU, 4 p.m.
Mercer at W. Carolina, 5 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Furman, 7 p.m.
The Citadel at Wofford, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|3
|.813
|Sam Houston St.
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|5
|.688
|Nicholls
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|6
|.625
|Abilene Christian
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|7
|.533
|Northwestern St.
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|8
|.429
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|2
|.600
|4
|12
|.250
|Lamar
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|8
|.500
|Texas A&M-CC
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|10
|.375
|Houston Baptist
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|11
|.083
|McNeese St.
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|9
|.400
|SE Louisiana
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|11
|.267
|New Orleans
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|10
|.333
|Incarnate Word
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
___
Wednesday’s Games
Sam Houston St. 67, SE Louisiana 62
Texas A&M-CC 73, Stephen F. Austin 72
McNeese St. 88, Abilene Christian 84
Northwestern St. 72, Incarnate Word 66
Nicholls 61, Lamar 52
New Orleans 86, Cent. Arkansas 78
Saturday’s Games
Sam Houston St. at Cent. Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Abilene Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Northwestern St. at McNeese St., 4:30 p.m.
Nicholls at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.
New Orleans at Incarnate Word, 5:15 p.m.
Lamar at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Prairie View
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Alcorn St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|Alabama A&M
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|9
|.308
|Jackson St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|Texas Southern
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|Southern U.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
|MVSU
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|13
|.071
|Alabama St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
___
Saturday’s Games
MVSU at Alabama St., 6 p.m.
Jackson St. at Alcorn St., 6:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nebraska-Omaha
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|8
|.556
|N. Dakota St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|S. Dakota St.
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|7
|.632
|Fort Wayne
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|9
|.500
|North Dakota
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|9
|.471
|South Dakota
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|7
|.588
|W. Illinois
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|10
|.286
|Oral Roberts
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Denver
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|14
|.222
___
Wednesday’s Games
Nebraska-Omaha 66, North Dakota 62
Fort Wayne 77, W. Illinois 69
S. Dakota St. 80, Denver 68
Thursday’s Games
N. Dakota St. at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Denver at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
North Dakota at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UALR
|5
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Arkansas St.
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|5
|.688
|Coastal Carolina
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|Georgia St.
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|Appalachian St.
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|Georgia Southern
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|South Alabama
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|9
|.438
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|8
|.429
|Troy
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|10
|.375
|Texas State
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|8
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|11
|.313
___
Thursday’s Games
Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
UALR at Troy, 7 p.m.
Arkansas St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Texas State, 8 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.
Troy at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Texas State, 5 p.m.
South Alabama at UALR, 5:30 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|2
|0
|1.000
|16
|1
|.941
|Pacific
|2
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|Santa Clara
|1
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|BYU
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|1
|1
|.500
|14
|3
|.824
|Portland
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Loyola Marymount
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|9
|.438
|San Francisco
|0
|2
|.000
|11
|6
|.647
|Pepperdine
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|San Diego
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
___
Thursday’s Games
Gonzaga at San Diego, 10 p.m.
BYU at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 11 p.m.
Santa Clara at San Francisco, 11 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount, 4 p.m.
San Francisco at Pacific, 7 p.m.
Santa Clara at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 8 p.m.
Portland at BYU, 9 p.m.
Pepperdine at San Diego, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMKC
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|7
|.563
|New Mexico St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|6
|.625
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|9
|.438
|California Baptist
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Seattle
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Utah Valley
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|Grand Canyon
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Rio Grande
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Chicago St.
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
___
Wednesday’s Games
California Baptist 83, CS Bakersfield 75
Thursday’s Games
UMKC at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.
Chicago St. at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
UMKC at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.
California Baptist at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Chicago St. at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.
Utah Valley at Seattle, 10 p.m.
