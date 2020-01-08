Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

BKC Glance

January 8, 2020 10:06 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 1 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Arizona 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786
Colorado 1 1 .500 12 3 .800
Oregon 1 1 .500 12 3 .800
Southern Cal 1 1 .500 12 3 .800
Oregon St. 1 1 .500 11 3 .786
Washington 1 1 .500 11 4 .733
Utah 1 1 .500 10 4 .714
Washington St. 1 1 .500 10 5 .667
UCLA 1 1 .500 8 7 .533
Arizona St. 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
California 0 1 .000 6 8 .429

___

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Oregon, 9 p.m.

Washington at Stanford, 9 p.m.

Washington St. at California, 10:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at Oregon St., 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. at Stanford, 6 p.m.

Washington at California, 8 p.m.

Southern Cal at UCLA, 10 p.m.

Arizona St. at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 3 0 1.000 12 4 .750
Navy 2 1 .667 8 6 .571
Boston U. 2 1 .667 8 8 .500
American U. 2 1 .667 6 8 .429
Bucknell 2 1 .667 6 10 .375
Lafayette 1 2 .333 9 5 .643
Loyola (Md.) 1 2 .333 9 7 .563
Lehigh 1 2 .333 4 11 .267
Holy Cross 1 2 .333 2 14 .125
Army 0 3 .000 5 9 .357

___

Wednesday’s Games

American U. 68, Army 60

Boston U. 84, Lehigh 67

Navy 60, Bucknell 56

Colgate 92, Loyola (Md.) 70

Lafayette 82, Holy Cross 64

Saturday’s Games

Army at Boston U., 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Loyola (Md.), 1 p.m.

Holy Cross at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Navy, 4 p.m.

American U. at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 2 0 1.000 14 0 1.000
Kentucky 2 0 1.000 11 3 .786
Florida 2 0 1.000 10 4 .714
LSU 2 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Arkansas 1 1 .500 12 2 .857
Tennessee 1 1 .500 9 5 .643
Alabama 1 1 .500 8 6 .571
Texas A&M 1 1 .500 7 6 .538
Georgia 0 1 .000 10 4 .714
Mississippi 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
Mississippi St. 0 2 .000 9 5 .643
Missouri 0 2 .000 8 6 .571
South Carolina 0 1 .000 8 6 .571
Vanderbilt 0 1 .000 8 6 .571

___

Wednesday’s Games

Alabama 90, Mississippi St. 69

Auburn 83, Vanderbilt 79

LSU 79, Arkansas 77

Saturday’s Games

Alabama at Kentucky, Noon

South Carolina at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia at Auburn, 6 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi, 6 p.m.

Mississippi St. at LSU, 8 p.m.

Florida at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Furman 4 0 1.000 14 3 .824
W. Carolina 3 0 1.000 11 3 .786
ETSU 3 1 .750 14 3 .824
Wofford 2 1 .667 10 6 .625
Samford 2 1 .667 8 9 .471
UNC-Greensboro 2 2 .500 12 5 .706
Chattanooga 1 2 .333 10 6 .625
The Citadel 0 3 .000 6 8 .429
Mercer 0 3 .000 6 10 .375
VMI 0 4 .000 5 12 .294

___

Wednesday’s Games

Furman 73, Chattanooga 66

ETSU 64, UNC-Greensboro 57

W. Carolina 97, VMI 85

Wofford 67, Samford 62

Saturday’s Games

Samford at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.

VMI at ETSU, 4 p.m.

Mercer at W. Carolina, 5 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Furman, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 4 1 .800 13 3 .813
Sam Houston St. 4 1 .800 11 5 .688
Nicholls 4 1 .800 10 6 .625
Abilene Christian 3 1 .750 8 7 .533
Northwestern St. 3 2 .600 6 8 .429
Cent. Arkansas 3 2 .600 4 12 .250
Lamar 2 3 .400 8 8 .500
Texas A&M-CC 2 3 .400 6 10 .375
Houston Baptist 1 2 .333 1 11 .083
McNeese St. 1 3 .250 6 9 .400
SE Louisiana 1 3 .250 4 11 .267
New Orleans 1 4 .200 5 10 .333
Incarnate Word 0 3 .000 3 11 .214

___

Wednesday’s Games

Sam Houston St. 67, SE Louisiana 62

Texas A&M-CC 73, Stephen F. Austin 72

McNeese St. 88, Abilene Christian 84

Northwestern St. 72, Incarnate Word 66

Nicholls 61, Lamar 52

New Orleans 86, Cent. Arkansas 78

Saturday’s Games

Sam Houston St. at Cent. Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Abilene Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Northwestern St. at McNeese St., 4:30 p.m.

Nicholls at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

New Orleans at Incarnate Word, 5:15 p.m.

Lamar at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grambling St. 2 0 1.000 8 7 .533
Prairie View 2 0 1.000 6 9 .400
Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 0 1.000 2 11 .154
Alcorn St. 1 1 .500 5 8 .385
Alabama A&M 1 1 .500 4 9 .308
Jackson St. 1 1 .500 4 11 .267
Texas Southern 1 1 .500 4 11 .267
Southern U. 0 2 .000 3 12 .200
MVSU 0 1 .000 1 13 .071
Alabama St. 0 2 .000 1 14 .067

___

Saturday’s Games

MVSU at Alabama St., 6 p.m.

Jackson St. at Alcorn St., 6:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Nebraska-Omaha 3 0 1.000 10 8 .556
N. Dakota St. 2 0 1.000 11 5 .688
S. Dakota St. 3 1 .750 12 7 .632
Fort Wayne 2 1 .667 9 9 .500
North Dakota 2 1 .667 8 9 .471
South Dakota 1 2 .333 10 7 .588
W. Illinois 1 3 .250 4 10 .286
Oral Roberts 0 2 .000 7 8 .467
Denver 0 4 .000 4 14 .222

___

Wednesday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha 66, North Dakota 62

Fort Wayne 77, W. Illinois 69

S. Dakota St. 80, Denver 68

Thursday’s Games

N. Dakota St. at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Denver at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

North Dakota at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UALR 5 0 1.000 11 5 .688
Arkansas St. 3 2 .600 11 5 .688
Coastal Carolina 3 2 .600 10 6 .625
Georgia St. 3 2 .600 10 6 .625
Appalachian St. 3 2 .600 9 7 .563
Georgia Southern 3 2 .600 9 7 .563
South Alabama 2 3 .400 9 7 .563
Louisiana-Lafayette 2 3 .400 7 9 .438
Louisiana-Monroe 2 3 .400 6 8 .429
Troy 2 3 .400 6 10 .375
Texas State 1 4 .200 8 8 .500
Texas-Arlington 1 4 .200 5 11 .313

___

Thursday’s Games

Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

UALR at Troy, 7 p.m.

Arkansas St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Texas State, 8 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

Troy at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Texas State, 5 p.m.

South Alabama at UALR, 5:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 2 0 1.000 16 1 .941
Pacific 2 0 1.000 14 4 .778
Santa Clara 1 0 1.000 14 2 .875
BYU 1 0 1.000 12 4 .750
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 1 1 .500 14 3 .824
Portland 1 1 .500 9 8 .529
Loyola Marymount 1 1 .500 7 9 .438
San Francisco 0 2 .000 11 6 .647
Pepperdine 0 2 .000 7 9 .438
San Diego 0 2 .000 7 10 .412

___

Thursday’s Games

Gonzaga at San Diego, 10 p.m.

BYU at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 11 p.m.

Santa Clara at San Francisco, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Pacific, 7 p.m.

Santa Clara at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 8 p.m.

Portland at BYU, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at San Diego, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UMKC 2 0 1.000 9 7 .563
New Mexico St. 1 0 1.000 10 6 .625
CS Bakersfield 1 0 1.000 7 9 .438
California Baptist 1 1 .500 10 5 .667
Seattle 1 1 .500 8 9 .471
Utah Valley 1 1 .500 7 10 .412
Grand Canyon 0 1 .000 5 10 .333
Rio Grande 0 1 .000 4 10 .286
Chicago St. 0 2 .000 4 13 .235

___

Wednesday’s Games

California Baptist 83, CS Bakersfield 75

Thursday’s Games

UMKC at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

Chicago St. at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UMKC at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

California Baptist at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Chicago St. at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley at Seattle, 10 p.m.

