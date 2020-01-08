Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

BKC Glance

January 8, 2020 10:06 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Coll. of Charleston 4 0 1.000 10 6 .625
William & Mary 3 0 1.000 11 5 .688
Hofstra 3 1 .750 12 5 .706
Northeastern 3 1 .750 9 7 .563
Drexel 2 1 .667 9 7 .563
Delaware 1 2 .333 11 5 .688
James Madison 1 3 .250 8 7 .533
Towson 1 3 .250 7 9 .438
UNC-Wilmington 0 4 .000 5 12 .294
Elon 0 3 .000 4 12 .250

___

Thursday’s Games

Drexel at Towson, 6 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Elon, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Delaware at James Madison, 7 p.m.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

UNC-Wilmington at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Northeastern, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at Towson, 2 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at William & Mary, 2 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Elon, 4 p.m.

Drexel at James Madison, 4 p.m.

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisiana Tech 2 0 1.000 11 3 .786
FIU 2 0 1.000 11 4 .733
FAU 2 0 1.000 10 5 .667
W. Kentucky 2 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Charlotte 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Old Dominion 2 0 1.000 6 9 .400
Marshall 1 1 .500 7 8 .467
North Texas 1 1 .500 7 8 .467
UAB 0 2 .000 9 6 .600
UTEP 0 2 .000 9 6 .600
Rice 0 2 .000 8 7 .533
UTSA 0 2 .000 6 9 .400
Middle Tennessee 0 2 .000 4 11 .267
Southern Miss. 0 2 .000 4 11 .267

___

Thursday’s Games

Louisiana Tech at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

FIU at North Texas, 8 p.m.

FAU at Rice, 8 p.m.

W. Kentucky at UAB, 8 p.m.

Southern Miss. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

FIU at Rice, 3 p.m.

Marshall at UAB, 3 p.m.

Old Dominion at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

FAU at North Texas, 4 p.m.

Southern Miss. at UTSA, 4 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 4 0 1.000 14 3 .824
Youngstown St. 2 1 .667 9 7 .563
Cleveland St. 2 1 .667 6 10 .375
N. Kentucky 2 2 .500 10 6 .625
Milwaukee 2 2 .500 7 9 .438
Green Bay 2 2 .500 7 10 .412
Oakland 1 2 .333 6 10 .375
Detroit 1 2 .333 3 13 .188
Ill.-Chicago 1 3 .250 6 11 .353
IUPUI 1 3 .250 5 12 .294

___

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Oakland at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Wright St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Ill.-Chicago, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Princeton 1 0 1.000 5 8 .385
Harvard 0 0 .000 11 4 .733
Yale 0 0 .000 10 4 .714
Penn 0 1 .000 7 5 .583
Brown 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
Columbia 0 0 .000 4 11 .267
Cornell 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Thursday’s Games

Mount Saint Vincent at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Penn at Princeton, 5 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Quinnipiac 2 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Manhattan 2 0 1.000 6 5 .545
St. Peter’s 2 0 1.000 5 6 .455
Rider 2 1 .667 8 5 .615
Siena 2 1 .667 6 6 .500
Monmouth (NJ) 1 1 .500 7 6 .538
Niagara 1 1 .500 3 10 .231
Fairfield 1 2 .333 5 9 .357
Marist 1 3 .250 2 11 .154
Canisius 0 3 .000 5 9 .357
Iona 0 2 .000 2 7 .222

___

Wednesday’s Games

Marist 70, Fairfield 58

Thursday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Siena, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Manhattan at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Canisius at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Niagara at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Iona at Rider, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Akron 2 0 1.000 12 3 .800
Kent St. 2 0 1.000 12 3 .800
Ball St. 2 0 1.000 9 6 .600
Cent. Michigan 2 0 1.000 9 6 .600
Bowling Green 1 1 .500 10 5 .667
Ohio 1 1 .500 9 6 .600
N. Illinois 1 1 .500 8 7 .533
W. Michigan 1 1 .500 8 7 .533
E. Michigan 0 2 .000 10 5 .667
Buffalo 0 2 .000 9 6 .600
Toledo 0 2 .000 8 7 .533
Miami (Ohio) 0 2 .000 7 8 .467

___

Friday’s Games

Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Ball St. at Akron, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green at Ohio, 1 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at N. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Morgan St. 2 0 1.000 8 9 .471
Norfolk St. 2 0 1.000 6 11 .353
NC Central 1 0 1.000 5 10 .333
NC A&T 1 0 1.000 5 11 .313
Md.-Eastern Shore 1 0 1.000 2 14 .125
Bethune-Cookman 1 1 .500 7 9 .438
SC State 1 1 .500 6 8 .429
Coppin St. 0 2 .000 4 13 .235
Florida A&M 0 2 .000 2 11 .154
Howard 0 2 .000 2 14 .125
Delaware St. 0 1 .000 1 14 .067

___

Saturday’s Games

NC Central at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

Coppin St. at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Morgan St. at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Howard, 4 p.m.

NC A&T at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 2 1 .667 13 2 .867
Drake 2 1 .667 12 4 .750
Bradley 2 1 .667 11 5 .688
Loyola of Chicago 2 1 .667 10 6 .625
Missouri St. 2 1 .667 8 8 .500
S. Illinois 2 1 .667 8 8 .500
Indiana St. 1 2 .333 8 6 .571
Valparaiso 1 2 .333 8 8 .500
Illinois St. 1 2 .333 6 9 .400
Evansville 0 3 .000 9 7 .563

___

Wednesday’s Games

Bradley 72, Evansville 52

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. at Indiana St., 2 p.m.

Evansville at Loyola of Chicago, 4 p.m.

N. Iowa at Missouri St., 4 p.m.

Drake at Valparaiso, 4 p.m.

S. Illinois at Bradley, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 5 0 1.000 16 0 1.000
New Mexico 3 1 .750 14 3 .824
Nevada 3 1 .750 10 6 .625
UNLV 3 1 .750 8 9 .471
Boise St. 3 2 .600 11 6 .647
Air Force 2 2 .500 8 8 .500
Utah St. 2 3 .400 13 5 .722
San Jose St. 2 3 .400 6 11 .353
Colorado St. 1 3 .250 10 7 .588
Fresno St. 1 4 .200 5 11 .313
Wyoming 0 5 .000 5 12 .294

___

Wednesday’s Games

Boise St. 73, UNLV 66

San Diego St. 72, Wyoming 52

San Jose St. 70, Nevada 68

Saturday’s Games

Colorado St. at San Jose St., 5 p.m.

Air Force at New Mexico, 6 p.m.

UNLV at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

Nevada at Utah St., 8 p.m.

Boise St. at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Robert Morris 2 0 1.000 6 9 .400
St. Francis Brooklyn 1 0 1.000 7 6 .538
St. Francis (Pa.) 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Bryant 1 1 .500 9 6 .600
Sacred Heart 1 1 .500 8 7 .533
Mount St. Mary’s 1 1 .500 5 10 .333
Wagner 1 1 .500 4 9 .308
Fairleigh Dickinson 1 1 .500 3 10 .231
CCSU 0 2 .000 1 14 .067

___

Thursday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

CCSU at LIU, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Wagner at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wagner at Robert Morris, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at CCSU, 3:30 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Bryant, 4 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at LIU, 4:30 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Tennessee St. 2 0 1.000 10 5 .667
Murray St. 2 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Austin Peay 2 0 1.000 8 7 .533
Jacksonville St. 2 0 1.000 7 8 .467
Belmont 1 1 .500 10 5 .667
Morehead St. 1 1 .500 7 8 .467
E. Kentucky 1 1 .500 4 11 .267
SIU-Edwardsville 1 1 .500 4 11 .267
E. Illinois 0 2 .000 7 7 .500
UT Martin 0 2 .000 4 9 .308
SE Missouri 0 2 .000 4 11 .267
Tennessee Tech 0 2 .000 3 12 .200

___

Thursday’s Games

SIU-Edwardsville at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Belmont at SE Missouri, 8:15 p.m.

Tennessee St. at UT Martin, 8:30 p.m.

Murray St. at Jacksonville St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

E. Illinois at Morehead St., 3 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at E. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

Austin Peay at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

Tennessee St. at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.

Belmont at UT Martin, 5 p.m.

Murray St. at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|9 GSA, NTSB, FAA, HUD, Dept. of Energy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1945: US invades Luzon in Philippines