All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Coll. of Charleston 4 0 1.000 10 6 .625 William & Mary 3 0 1.000 11 5 .688 Hofstra 3 1 .750 12 5 .706 Northeastern 3 1 .750 9 7 .563 Drexel 2 1 .667 9 7 .563 Delaware 1 2 .333 11 5 .688 James Madison 1 3 .250 8 7 .533 Towson 1 3 .250 7 9 .438 UNC-Wilmington 0 4 .000 5 12 .294 Elon 0 3 .000 4 12 .250

___

Thursday’s Games

Drexel at Towson, 6 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Elon, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Delaware at James Madison, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Northeastern, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at Towson, 2 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at William & Mary, 2 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Elon, 4 p.m.

Drexel at James Madison, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Louisiana Tech 2 0 1.000 11 3 .786 FIU 2 0 1.000 11 4 .733 FAU 2 0 1.000 10 5 .667 W. Kentucky 2 0 1.000 9 5 .643 Charlotte 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615 Old Dominion 2 0 1.000 6 9 .400 Marshall 1 1 .500 7 8 .467 North Texas 1 1 .500 7 8 .467 UAB 0 2 .000 9 6 .600 UTEP 0 2 .000 9 6 .600 Rice 0 2 .000 8 7 .533 UTSA 0 2 .000 6 9 .400 Middle Tennessee 0 2 .000 4 11 .267 Southern Miss. 0 2 .000 4 11 .267

___

Thursday’s Games

Louisiana Tech at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

FIU at North Texas, 8 p.m.

FAU at Rice, 8 p.m.

W. Kentucky at UAB, 8 p.m.

Southern Miss. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

FIU at Rice, 3 p.m.

Marshall at UAB, 3 p.m.

Old Dominion at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

FAU at North Texas, 4 p.m.

Southern Miss. at UTSA, 4 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wright St. 4 0 1.000 14 3 .824 Youngstown St. 2 1 .667 9 7 .563 Cleveland St. 2 1 .667 6 10 .375 N. Kentucky 2 2 .500 10 6 .625 Milwaukee 2 2 .500 7 9 .438 Green Bay 2 2 .500 7 10 .412 Oakland 1 2 .333 6 10 .375 Detroit 1 2 .333 3 13 .188 Ill.-Chicago 1 3 .250 6 11 .353 IUPUI 1 3 .250 5 12 .294

___

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Oakland at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Wright St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Ill.-Chicago, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Princeton 1 0 1.000 5 8 .385 Harvard 0 0 .000 11 4 .733 Yale 0 0 .000 10 4 .714 Penn 0 1 .000 7 5 .583 Brown 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Dartmouth 0 0 .000 7 8 .467 Columbia 0 0 .000 4 11 .267 Cornell 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Thursday’s Games

Mount Saint Vincent at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Penn at Princeton, 5 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Quinnipiac 2 0 1.000 7 5 .583 Manhattan 2 0 1.000 6 5 .545 St. Peter’s 2 0 1.000 5 6 .455 Rider 2 1 .667 8 5 .615 Siena 2 1 .667 6 6 .500 Monmouth (NJ) 1 1 .500 7 6 .538 Niagara 1 1 .500 3 10 .231 Fairfield 1 2 .333 5 9 .357 Marist 1 3 .250 2 11 .154 Canisius 0 3 .000 5 9 .357 Iona 0 2 .000 2 7 .222

___

Wednesday’s Games

Marist 70, Fairfield 58

Thursday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Siena, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Manhattan at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Canisius at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Niagara at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Iona at Rider, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Akron 2 0 1.000 12 3 .800 Kent St. 2 0 1.000 12 3 .800 Ball St. 2 0 1.000 9 6 .600 Cent. Michigan 2 0 1.000 9 6 .600 Bowling Green 1 1 .500 10 5 .667 Ohio 1 1 .500 9 6 .600 N. Illinois 1 1 .500 8 7 .533 W. Michigan 1 1 .500 8 7 .533 E. Michigan 0 2 .000 10 5 .667 Buffalo 0 2 .000 9 6 .600 Toledo 0 2 .000 8 7 .533 Miami (Ohio) 0 2 .000 7 8 .467

___

Friday’s Games

Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Ball St. at Akron, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green at Ohio, 1 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at N. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Morgan St. 2 0 1.000 8 9 .471 Norfolk St. 2 0 1.000 6 11 .353 NC Central 1 0 1.000 5 10 .333 NC A&T 1 0 1.000 5 11 .313 Md.-Eastern Shore 1 0 1.000 2 14 .125 Bethune-Cookman 1 1 .500 7 9 .438 SC State 1 1 .500 6 8 .429 Coppin St. 0 2 .000 4 13 .235 Florida A&M 0 2 .000 2 11 .154 Howard 0 2 .000 2 14 .125 Delaware St. 0 1 .000 1 14 .067

___

Saturday’s Games

NC Central at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

Coppin St. at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Morgan St. at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Howard, 4 p.m.

NC A&T at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct N. Iowa 2 1 .667 13 2 .867 Drake 2 1 .667 12 4 .750 Bradley 2 1 .667 11 5 .688 Loyola of Chicago 2 1 .667 10 6 .625 Missouri St. 2 1 .667 8 8 .500 S. Illinois 2 1 .667 8 8 .500 Indiana St. 1 2 .333 8 6 .571 Valparaiso 1 2 .333 8 8 .500 Illinois St. 1 2 .333 6 9 .400 Evansville 0 3 .000 9 7 .563

___

Wednesday’s Games

Bradley 72, Evansville 52

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. at Indiana St., 2 p.m.

Evansville at Loyola of Chicago, 4 p.m.

N. Iowa at Missouri St., 4 p.m.

Drake at Valparaiso, 4 p.m.

S. Illinois at Bradley, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct San Diego St. 5 0 1.000 16 0 1.000 New Mexico 3 1 .750 14 3 .824 Nevada 3 1 .750 10 6 .625 UNLV 3 1 .750 8 9 .471 Boise St. 3 2 .600 11 6 .647 Air Force 2 2 .500 8 8 .500 Utah St. 2 3 .400 13 5 .722 San Jose St. 2 3 .400 6 11 .353 Colorado St. 1 3 .250 10 7 .588 Fresno St. 1 4 .200 5 11 .313 Wyoming 0 5 .000 5 12 .294

___

Wednesday’s Games

Boise St. 73, UNLV 66

San Diego St. 72, Wyoming 52

San Jose St. 70, Nevada 68

Saturday’s Games

Colorado St. at San Jose St., 5 p.m.

Air Force at New Mexico, 6 p.m.

UNLV at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

Nevada at Utah St., 8 p.m.

Boise St. at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Robert Morris 2 0 1.000 6 9 .400 St. Francis Brooklyn 1 0 1.000 7 6 .538 St. Francis (Pa.) 1 1 .500 8 5 .615 Bryant 1 1 .500 9 6 .600 Sacred Heart 1 1 .500 8 7 .533 Mount St. Mary’s 1 1 .500 5 10 .333 Wagner 1 1 .500 4 9 .308 Fairleigh Dickinson 1 1 .500 3 10 .231 CCSU 0 2 .000 1 14 .067

___

Thursday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

CCSU at LIU, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Wagner at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wagner at Robert Morris, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at CCSU, 3:30 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Bryant, 4 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at LIU, 4:30 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Tennessee St. 2 0 1.000 10 5 .667 Murray St. 2 0 1.000 9 5 .643 Austin Peay 2 0 1.000 8 7 .533 Jacksonville St. 2 0 1.000 7 8 .467 Belmont 1 1 .500 10 5 .667 Morehead St. 1 1 .500 7 8 .467 E. Kentucky 1 1 .500 4 11 .267 SIU-Edwardsville 1 1 .500 4 11 .267 E. Illinois 0 2 .000 7 7 .500 UT Martin 0 2 .000 4 9 .308 SE Missouri 0 2 .000 4 11 .267 Tennessee Tech 0 2 .000 3 12 .200

___

Thursday’s Games

SIU-Edwardsville at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Belmont at SE Missouri, 8:15 p.m.

Tennessee St. at UT Martin, 8:30 p.m.

Murray St. at Jacksonville St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

E. Illinois at Morehead St., 3 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at E. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

Austin Peay at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

Tennessee St. at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.

Belmont at UT Martin, 5 p.m.

Murray St. at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.