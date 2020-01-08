Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

BKC Glance

January 8, 2020 10:06 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stony Brook 2 0 1.000 11 6 .647
Hartford 2 0 1.000 9 8 .529
Albany (NY) 1 0 1.000 8 8 .500
New Hampshire 1 1 .500 8 7 .533
Binghamton 1 1 .500 7 8 .467
Mass.-Lowell 1 1 .500 7 10 .412
Vermont 0 1 .000 10 6 .625
UMBC 0 2 .000 7 10 .412
Maine 0 2 .000 4 12 .250

___

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton 79, UMBC 75

Hartford 80, Mass.-Lowell 68

New Hampshire 57, Maine 51

Stony Brook 81, Vermont 77

Saturday’s Games

Vermont at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Maine at Albany (NY), 3 p.m.

Binghamton at Mass.-Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
SMU 2 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Houston 2 0 1.000 12 3 .800
Wichita St. 1 0 1.000 13 1 .929
Memphis 1 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Cincinnati 2 1 .667 9 6 .600
Tulsa 1 1 .500 9 6 .600
East Carolina 1 1 .500 7 8 .467
UConn 1 2 .333 10 5 .667
Temple 1 2 .333 9 5 .643
Tulane 1 2 .333 9 6 .600
South Florida 1 2 .333 8 8 .500
UCF 0 3 .000 9 6 .600

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 75, Tulsa 44

SMU 81, UCF 74

UConn 67, Tulane 61

Thursday’s Games

Memphis at Wichita St., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tulane at Temple, Noon

Cincinnati at UCF, Noon

SMU at East Carolina, 2 p.m.

Houston at Tulsa, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duquesne 3 0 1.000 13 2 .867
Dayton 2 0 1.000 13 2 .867
Richmond 2 0 1.000 12 3 .800
VCU 2 0 1.000 12 3 .800
St. Bonaventure 2 0 1.000 10 5 .667
Saint Louis 2 1 .667 13 3 .813
Rhode Island 1 1 .500 9 5 .643
UMass 1 1 .500 7 8 .467
La Salle 1 2 .333 10 5 .667
George Mason 0 2 .000 11 4 .733
Davidson 0 2 .000 6 8 .429
Fordham 0 2 .000 6 8 .429
George Washington 0 2 .000 6 9 .400
Saint Joseph’s 0 3 .000 3 12 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

St. Bonaventure 61, George Mason 49

Rhode Island 69, Davidson 58

Duquesne 78, Saint Joseph’s 60

UMass 77, La Salle 69

Saint Louis 63, George Washington 58

Saturday’s Games

UMass at Dayton, 12:30 p.m.

George Mason at La Salle, 2 p.m.

Fordham at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

Rhode Island at VCU, 2 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Davidson, 2:30 p.m.

Duquesne at George Washington, 4 p.m.

Saint Louis at Richmond, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 4 0 1.000 14 1 .933
Florida St. 4 1 .800 14 2 .875
Louisville 3 1 .750 12 3 .800
Virginia 3 1 .750 11 3 .786
Boston College 3 1 .750 9 6 .600
NC State 2 2 .500 11 4 .733
Pittsburgh 2 2 .500 11 4 .733
Virginia Tech 2 2 .500 11 4 .733
Georgia Tech 2 3 .400 7 8 .467
Notre Dame 1 3 .250 10 5 .667
Miami 1 3 .250 9 5 .643
Wake Forest 1 3 .250 8 6 .571
North Carolina 1 3 .250 8 7 .533
Syracuse 1 3 .250 8 7 .533
Clemson 1 3 .250 7 7 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

NC State 73, Notre Dame 68

Pittsburgh 73, North Carolina 65

Florida St. 78, Wake Forest 68

Duke 73, Georgia Tech 64

Saturday’s Games

Louisville at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.

NC State at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.

Syracuse at Virginia, 4 p.m.

Clemson at North Carolina, 4:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Boston College, 6 p.m.

Wake Forest at Duke, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 2 0 1.000 16 1 .941
North Florida 2 0 1.000 9 8 .529
Stetson 1 1 .500 7 10 .412
Lipscomb 1 1 .500 6 9 .400
North Alabama 1 1 .500 6 9 .400
Florida Gulf Coast 1 1 .500 4 13 .235
Jacksonville 0 1 .000 7 9 .438
NJIT 0 1 .000 3 11 .214
Kennesaw St. 0 2 .000 1 14 .067

___

Thursday’s Games

NJIT at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florida Gulf Coast at Stetson, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville at Liberty, 5 p.m.

North Alabama at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

NJIT at North Florida, 5 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 2 0 1.000 12 1 .923
Kansas 2 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Oklahoma 2 0 1.000 11 3 .786
TCU 2 0 1.000 11 3 .786
West Virginia 1 1 .500 12 2 .857
Texas Tech 1 1 .500 10 4 .714
Texas 0 2 .000 10 4 .714
Oklahoma St. 0 2 .000 9 5 .643
Iowa St. 0 2 .000 7 7 .500
Kansas St. 0 2 .000 7 7 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas 79, Iowa St. 53

Oklahoma 72, Texas 62

Saturday’s Games

Baylor at Kansas, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at TCU, 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Kansas St. at Texas, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seton Hall 3 0 1.000 11 4 .733
Providence 3 0 1.000 10 6 .625
Butler 2 0 1.000 14 1 .933
Villanova 2 1 .667 11 3 .786
Creighton 1 2 .333 12 4 .750
Xavier 1 2 .333 12 4 .750
Marquette 1 2 .333 11 4 .733
Georgetown 1 2 .333 11 5 .688
DePaul 0 2 .000 12 3 .800
St. John’s 0 3 .000 11 5 .688

___

Wednesday’s Games

Georgetown 87, St. John’s 66

Seton Hall 83, Xavier 71

Friday’s Games

Butler at Providence, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

DePaul at St. John’s, Noon

Georgetown at Villanova, Noon

Creighton at Xavier, 2 p.m.

Marquette at Seton Hall, 4 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana 3 1 .750 7 8 .467
E. Washington 2 1 .667 9 5 .643
N. Colorado 2 1 .667 9 5 .643
S. Utah 2 1 .667 9 5 .643
Idaho St. 2 1 .667 5 7 .417
Montana St. 2 2 .500 8 7 .533
Sacramento St. 1 2 .333 8 4 .667
N. Arizona 1 2 .333 7 5 .583
Idaho 1 2 .333 5 9 .357
Weber St. 1 2 .333 5 9 .357
Portland St. 1 3 .250 7 9 .438

___

Thursday’s Games

S. Utah at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

N. Colorado at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Montana at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.

Montana St. at Idaho, 9:30 p.m.

N. Arizona at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Idaho St. at N. Arizona, 6 p.m.

Portland St. at Montana St., 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 3 0 1.000 9 7 .563
Radford 2 0 1.000 7 7 .500
Presbyterian 2 0 1.000 5 10 .333
SC-Upstate 2 1 .667 7 9 .438
Hampton 1 1 .500 6 9 .400
Campbell 1 2 .333 10 5 .667
Charleston Southern 1 2 .333 7 8 .467
Longwood 1 2 .333 6 10 .375
Gardner-Webb 1 2 .333 5 10 .333
UNC-Asheville 0 2 .000 6 7 .462
High Point 0 2 .000 3 12 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

SC-Upstate 83, Hampton 73

Campbell 64, UNC-Asheville 62

Radford 67, Gardner-Webb 64

Winthrop 79, High Point 57

Longwood 74, Charleston Southern 56

Saturday’s Games

Campbell at Radford, 2 p.m.

High Point at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

Longwood at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan St. 4 0 1.000 12 3 .800
Maryland 3 1 .750 13 2 .867
Rutgers 3 1 .750 12 3 .800
Illinois 3 2 .600 11 5 .688
Indiana 2 2 .500 12 3 .800
Penn St. 2 2 .500 12 3 .800
Purdue 2 2 .500 9 6 .600
Wisconsin 2 2 .500 9 6 .600
Minnesota 2 2 .500 8 6 .571
Nebraska 2 2 .500 7 8 .467
Michigan 1 2 .333 10 4 .714
Ohio St. 1 3 .250 11 4 .733
Iowa 1 3 .250 10 5 .667
Northwestern 0 4 .000 5 9 .357

___

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana 66, Northwestern 62

Illinois 71, Wisconsin 70

Thursday’s Games

Purdue at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan St., 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Maryland at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rutgers at Illinois, Noon

Ohio St. at Indiana, Noon

Wisconsin at Penn St., 2:15 p.m.

Nebraska at Northwestern, 4:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Santa Barbara 1 0 1.000 12 4 .750
Hawaii 0 0 .000 9 5 .643
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 10 6 .625
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 8 8 .500
UC Davis 0 0 .000 6 10 .375
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 5 10 .333
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 5 11 .313
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 5 11 .313
Cal Poly 0 1 .000 3 12 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

Long Beach St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara 63, Cal Poly 45

Thursday’s Games

Hawaii at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.

CS Northridge at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Hawaii at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

