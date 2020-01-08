All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stony Brook
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|6
|.647
|Hartford
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|8
|.529
|Albany (NY)
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|New Hampshire
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Binghamton
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|Mass.-Lowell
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|Vermont
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|6
|.625
|UMBC
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
|Maine
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
___
Wednesday’s Games
Binghamton 79, UMBC 75
Hartford 80, Mass.-Lowell 68
New Hampshire 57, Maine 51
Stony Brook 81, Vermont 77
Saturday’s Games
Vermont at UMBC, 1 p.m.
Maine at Albany (NY), 3 p.m.
Binghamton at Mass.-Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SMU
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Houston
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Wichita St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|13
|1
|.929
|Memphis
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Cincinnati
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|6
|.600
|Tulsa
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|East Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|UConn
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|5
|.667
|Temple
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|5
|.643
|Tulane
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|6
|.600
|South Florida
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|8
|.500
|UCF
|0
|3
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
___
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati 75, Tulsa 44
SMU 81, UCF 74
UConn 67, Tulane 61
Thursday’s Games
Memphis at Wichita St., 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tulane at Temple, Noon
Cincinnati at UCF, Noon
SMU at East Carolina, 2 p.m.
Houston at Tulsa, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duquesne
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Dayton
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Richmond
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|VCU
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|St. Bonaventure
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Saint Louis
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|3
|.813
|Rhode Island
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|UMass
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|La Salle
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|5
|.667
|George Mason
|0
|2
|.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Davidson
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Fordham
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|George Washington
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
___
Wednesday’s Games
St. Bonaventure 61, George Mason 49
Rhode Island 69, Davidson 58
Duquesne 78, Saint Joseph’s 60
UMass 77, La Salle 69
Saint Louis 63, George Washington 58
Saturday’s Games
UMass at Dayton, 12:30 p.m.
George Mason at La Salle, 2 p.m.
Fordham at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.
Rhode Island at VCU, 2 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Davidson, 2:30 p.m.
Duquesne at George Washington, 4 p.m.
Saint Louis at Richmond, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|1
|.933
|Florida St.
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|2
|.875
|Louisville
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|3
|.800
|Virginia
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|3
|.786
|Boston College
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|6
|.600
|NC State
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Pittsburgh
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Virginia Tech
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Georgia Tech
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|8
|.467
|Notre Dame
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|5
|.667
|Miami
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|5
|.643
|Wake Forest
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|6
|.571
|North Carolina
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|Syracuse
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|Clemson
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|7
|.500
___
Wednesday’s Games
NC State 73, Notre Dame 68
Pittsburgh 73, North Carolina 65
Florida St. 78, Wake Forest 68
Duke 73, Georgia Tech 64
Saturday’s Games
Louisville at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.
NC State at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.
Syracuse at Virginia, 4 p.m.
Clemson at North Carolina, 4:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Boston College, 6 p.m.
Wake Forest at Duke, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|2
|0
|1.000
|16
|1
|.941
|North Florida
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|8
|.529
|Stetson
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|Lipscomb
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|North Alabama
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Florida Gulf Coast
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|13
|.235
|Jacksonville
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|NJIT
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
___
Thursday’s Games
NJIT at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Florida Gulf Coast at Stetson, 4 p.m.
Jacksonville at Liberty, 5 p.m.
North Alabama at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
NJIT at North Florida, 5 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Kansas
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Oklahoma
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|TCU
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|West Virginia
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|2
|.857
|Texas Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|Texas
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Iowa St.
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Kansas St.
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
___
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas 79, Iowa St. 53
Oklahoma 72, Texas 62
Saturday’s Games
Baylor at Kansas, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at TCU, 2 p.m.
Texas Tech at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Kansas St. at Texas, 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seton Hall
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Providence
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|6
|.625
|Butler
|2
|0
|1.000
|14
|1
|.933
|Villanova
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|3
|.786
|Creighton
|1
|2
|.333
|12
|4
|.750
|Xavier
|1
|2
|.333
|12
|4
|.750
|Marquette
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|4
|.733
|Georgetown
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|5
|.688
|DePaul
|0
|2
|.000
|12
|3
|.800
|St. John’s
|0
|3
|.000
|11
|5
|.688
___
Wednesday’s Games
Georgetown 87, St. John’s 66
Seton Hall 83, Xavier 71
Friday’s Games
Butler at Providence, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
DePaul at St. John’s, Noon
Georgetown at Villanova, Noon
Creighton at Xavier, 2 p.m.
Marquette at Seton Hall, 4 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|8
|.467
|E. Washington
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|5
|.643
|N. Colorado
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|5
|.643
|S. Utah
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|5
|.643
|Idaho St.
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|7
|.417
|Montana St.
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Sacramento St.
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|4
|.667
|N. Arizona
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|5
|.583
|Idaho
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|9
|.357
|Weber St.
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|9
|.357
|Portland St.
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|9
|.438
___
Thursday’s Games
S. Utah at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
N. Colorado at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Montana at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.
Montana St. at Idaho, 9:30 p.m.
N. Arizona at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Idaho St. at N. Arizona, 6 p.m.
Portland St. at Montana St., 8 p.m.
Weber St. at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Radford
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Presbyterian
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|10
|.333
|SC-Upstate
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|9
|.438
|Hampton
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Campbell
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|5
|.667
|Charleston Southern
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|8
|.467
|Longwood
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|10
|.375
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|10
|.333
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|High Point
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
___
Wednesday’s Games
SC-Upstate 83, Hampton 73
Campbell 64, UNC-Asheville 62
Radford 67, Gardner-Webb 64
Winthrop 79, High Point 57
Longwood 74, Charleston Southern 56
Saturday’s Games
Campbell at Radford, 2 p.m.
High Point at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.
Longwood at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Maryland
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|2
|.867
|Rutgers
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|3
|.800
|Illinois
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|5
|.688
|Indiana
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|3
|.800
|Penn St.
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|3
|.800
|Purdue
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Wisconsin
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Nebraska
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|Michigan
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|4
|.714
|Ohio St.
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|4
|.733
|Iowa
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|5
|.667
|Northwestern
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
___
Wednesday’s Games
Indiana 66, Northwestern 62
Illinois 71, Wisconsin 70
Thursday’s Games
Purdue at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Michigan St., 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Maryland at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Rutgers at Illinois, Noon
Ohio St. at Indiana, Noon
Wisconsin at Penn St., 2:15 p.m.
Nebraska at Northwestern, 4:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|6
|.625
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|8
|.500
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
|Cal Poly
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
___
Wednesday’s Games
Long Beach St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara 63, Cal Poly 45
Thursday’s Games
Hawaii at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.
CS Northridge at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Hawaii at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.