The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

BKC Glance

January 9, 2020 10:06 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 2 0 1.000 13 2 .867
Oregon 2 1 .667 13 3 .813
Colorado 1 1 .500 12 3 .800
Southern Cal 1 1 .500 12 3 .800
Arizona 1 1 .500 11 4 .733
Utah 1 1 .500 10 4 .714
Arizona St. 1 1 .500 10 5 .667
UCLA 1 1 .500 8 7 .533
California 1 1 .500 7 8 .467
Oregon St. 1 2 .333 11 4 .733
Washington 1 2 .333 11 5 .688
Washington St. 1 2 .333 10 6 .625

___

Thursday’s Games

Oregon 74, Arizona 73, OT

Stanford 61, Washington 55

California 73, Washington St. 66

Arizona St. 82, Oregon St. 76

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. at Stanford, 6 p.m.

Washington at California, 8 p.m.

Southern Cal at UCLA, 10 p.m.

Arizona St. at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Utah at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 3 0 1.000 12 4 .750
Navy 2 1 .667 8 6 .571
Boston U. 2 1 .667 8 8 .500
American U. 2 1 .667 6 8 .429
Bucknell 2 1 .667 6 10 .375
Lafayette 1 2 .333 9 5 .643
Loyola (Md.) 1 2 .333 9 7 .563
Lehigh 1 2 .333 4 11 .267
Holy Cross 1 2 .333 2 14 .125
Army 0 3 .000 5 9 .357

___

Saturday’s Games

Army at Boston U., 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Loyola (Md.), 1 p.m.

Holy Cross at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Navy, 4 p.m.

American U. at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 2 0 1.000 14 0 1.000
Kentucky 2 0 1.000 11 3 .786
Florida 2 0 1.000 10 4 .714
LSU 2 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Arkansas 1 1 .500 12 2 .857
Tennessee 1 1 .500 9 5 .643
Alabama 1 1 .500 8 6 .571
Texas A&M 1 1 .500 7 6 .538
Georgia 0 1 .000 10 4 .714
Mississippi 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
Mississippi St. 0 2 .000 9 5 .643
Missouri 0 2 .000 8 6 .571
South Carolina 0 1 .000 8 6 .571
Vanderbilt 0 1 .000 8 6 .571

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama at Kentucky, Noon

South Carolina at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia at Auburn, 6 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi, 6 p.m.

Mississippi St. at LSU, 8 p.m.

Florida at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Furman 4 0 1.000 14 3 .824
W. Carolina 3 0 1.000 11 3 .786
ETSU 3 1 .750 14 3 .824
Wofford 2 1 .667 10 6 .625
Samford 2 1 .667 8 9 .471
UNC-Greensboro 2 2 .500 12 5 .706
Chattanooga 1 2 .333 10 6 .625
The Citadel 0 3 .000 6 8 .429
Mercer 0 3 .000 6 10 .375
VMI 0 4 .000 5 12 .294

___

Saturday’s Games

Samford at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.

VMI at ETSU, 4 p.m.

Mercer at W. Carolina, 5 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Furman, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 4 1 .800 13 3 .813
Sam Houston St. 4 1 .800 11 5 .688
Nicholls 4 1 .800 10 6 .625
Abilene Christian 3 1 .750 8 7 .533
Northwestern St. 3 2 .600 6 8 .429
Cent. Arkansas 3 2 .600 4 12 .250
Lamar 2 3 .400 8 8 .500
Texas A&M-CC 2 3 .400 6 10 .375
Houston Baptist 1 2 .333 1 11 .083
McNeese St. 1 3 .250 6 9 .400
SE Louisiana 1 3 .250 4 11 .267
New Orleans 1 4 .200 5 10 .333
Incarnate Word 0 3 .000 3 11 .214

___

Saturday’s Games

Sam Houston St. at Cent. Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Abilene Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Northwestern St. at McNeese St., 4:30 p.m.

Nicholls at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

New Orleans at Incarnate Word, 5:15 p.m.

Lamar at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grambling St. 2 0 1.000 8 7 .533
Prairie View 2 0 1.000 6 9 .400
Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 0 1.000 2 11 .154
Alcorn St. 1 1 .500 5 8 .385
Alabama A&M 1 1 .500 4 9 .308
Jackson St. 1 1 .500 4 11 .267
Texas Southern 1 1 .500 4 11 .267
Southern U. 0 2 .000 3 12 .200
MVSU 0 1 .000 1 13 .071
Alabama St. 0 2 .000 1 14 .067

___

Saturday’s Games

MVSU at Alabama St., 6 p.m.

Jackson St. at Alcorn St., 6:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Nebraska-Omaha 3 0 1.000 10 8 .556
S. Dakota St. 3 1 .750 12 7 .632
N. Dakota St. 2 1 .667 11 6 .647
Fort Wayne 2 1 .667 9 9 .500
North Dakota 2 1 .667 8 9 .471
South Dakota 1 2 .333 10 7 .588
Oral Roberts 1 2 .333 8 8 .500
W. Illinois 1 3 .250 4 10 .286
Denver 0 4 .000 4 14 .222

___

Thursday’s Games

Oral Roberts 79, N. Dakota St. 73

Saturday’s Games

Denver at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

North Dakota at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UALR 5 1 .833 11 6 .647
Georgia St. 4 2 .667 11 6 .647
Georgia Southern 4 2 .667 10 7 .588
Arkansas St. 3 3 .500 11 6 .647
Coastal Carolina 3 3 .500 10 7 .588
South Alabama 3 3 .500 10 7 .588
Appalachian St. 3 3 .500 9 8 .529
Troy 3 3 .500 7 10 .412
Texas State 2 4 .333 9 8 .529
Louisiana-Lafayette 2 4 .333 7 10 .412
Louisiana-Monroe 2 4 .333 6 9 .400
Texas-Arlington 2 4 .333 6 11 .353

___

Thursday’s Games

Georgia Southern 67, Louisiana-Monroe 56

Georgia St. 90, Louisiana-Lafayette 52

Troy 76, UALR 71

South Alabama 75, Arkansas St. 59

Texas State 78, Coastal Carolina 66

Texas-Arlington 66, Appalachian St. 56

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

Troy at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Texas State, 5 p.m.

South Alabama at UALR, 5:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 3 0 1.000 17 1 .944
Pacific 2 0 1.000 14 4 .778
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 2 1 .667 15 3 .833
Santa Clara 1 1 .500 14 3 .824
BYU 1 1 .500 12 5 .706
Portland 1 1 .500 9 8 .529
Loyola Marymount 1 1 .500 7 9 .438
San Francisco 1 2 .333 12 6 .667
Pepperdine 0 2 .000 7 9 .438
San Diego 0 3 .000 7 11 .389

___

Thursday’s Games

Gonzaga 94, San Diego 50

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 87, BYU 84, OT

San Francisco 80, Santa Clara 61

Saturday’s Games

Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Pacific, 7 p.m.

Santa Clara at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 8 p.m.

Portland at BYU, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at San Diego, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 2 0 1.000 11 6 .647
California Baptist 2 1 .667 11 5 .688
UMKC 2 1 .667 9 8 .529
Seattle 1 1 .500 8 9 .471
CS Bakersfield 1 1 .500 7 10 .412
Utah Valley 1 1 .500 7 10 .412
Rio Grande 1 1 .500 5 10 .333
Grand Canyon 0 1 .000 5 10 .333
Chicago St. 0 3 .000 4 14 .222

___

Thursday’s Games

Rio Grande 76, UMKC 64

New Mexico St. 93, Chicago St. 54

Saturday’s Games

UMKC at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

California Baptist at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Chicago St. at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley at Seattle, 10 p.m.

