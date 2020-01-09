All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Stanford 2 0 1.000 13 2 .867 Oregon 2 1 .667 13 3 .813 Colorado 1 1 .500 12 3 .800 Southern Cal 1 1 .500 12 3 .800 Arizona 1 1 .500 11 4 .733 Utah 1 1 .500 10 4 .714 Arizona St. 1 1 .500 10 5 .667 UCLA 1 1 .500 8 7 .533 California 1 1 .500 7 8 .467 Oregon St. 1 2 .333 11 4 .733 Washington 1 2 .333 11 5 .688 Washington St. 1 2 .333 10 6 .625

Thursday’s Games

Oregon 74, Arizona 73, OT

Stanford 61, Washington 55

California 73, Washington St. 66

Arizona St. 82, Oregon St. 76

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. at Stanford, 6 p.m.

Washington at California, 8 p.m.

Southern Cal at UCLA, 10 p.m.

Arizona St. at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Utah at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Colgate 3 0 1.000 12 4 .750 Navy 2 1 .667 8 6 .571 Boston U. 2 1 .667 8 8 .500 American U. 2 1 .667 6 8 .429 Bucknell 2 1 .667 6 10 .375 Lafayette 1 2 .333 9 5 .643 Loyola (Md.) 1 2 .333 9 7 .563 Lehigh 1 2 .333 4 11 .267 Holy Cross 1 2 .333 2 14 .125 Army 0 3 .000 5 9 .357

Saturday’s Games

Army at Boston U., 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Loyola (Md.), 1 p.m.

Holy Cross at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Navy, 4 p.m.

American U. at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Auburn 2 0 1.000 14 0 1.000 Kentucky 2 0 1.000 11 3 .786 Florida 2 0 1.000 10 4 .714 LSU 2 0 1.000 10 4 .714 Arkansas 1 1 .500 12 2 .857 Tennessee 1 1 .500 9 5 .643 Alabama 1 1 .500 8 6 .571 Texas A&M 1 1 .500 7 6 .538 Georgia 0 1 .000 10 4 .714 Mississippi 0 1 .000 9 5 .643 Mississippi St. 0 2 .000 9 5 .643 Missouri 0 2 .000 8 6 .571 South Carolina 0 1 .000 8 6 .571 Vanderbilt 0 1 .000 8 6 .571

Saturday’s Games

Alabama at Kentucky, Noon

South Carolina at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia at Auburn, 6 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi, 6 p.m.

Mississippi St. at LSU, 8 p.m.

Florida at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Furman 4 0 1.000 14 3 .824 W. Carolina 3 0 1.000 11 3 .786 ETSU 3 1 .750 14 3 .824 Wofford 2 1 .667 10 6 .625 Samford 2 1 .667 8 9 .471 UNC-Greensboro 2 2 .500 12 5 .706 Chattanooga 1 2 .333 10 6 .625 The Citadel 0 3 .000 6 8 .429 Mercer 0 3 .000 6 10 .375 VMI 0 4 .000 5 12 .294

Saturday’s Games

Samford at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.

VMI at ETSU, 4 p.m.

Mercer at W. Carolina, 5 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Furman, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Stephen F. Austin 4 1 .800 13 3 .813 Sam Houston St. 4 1 .800 11 5 .688 Nicholls 4 1 .800 10 6 .625 Abilene Christian 3 1 .750 8 7 .533 Northwestern St. 3 2 .600 6 8 .429 Cent. Arkansas 3 2 .600 4 12 .250 Lamar 2 3 .400 8 8 .500 Texas A&M-CC 2 3 .400 6 10 .375 Houston Baptist 1 2 .333 1 11 .083 McNeese St. 1 3 .250 6 9 .400 SE Louisiana 1 3 .250 4 11 .267 New Orleans 1 4 .200 5 10 .333 Incarnate Word 0 3 .000 3 11 .214

Saturday’s Games

Sam Houston St. at Cent. Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Abilene Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Northwestern St. at McNeese St., 4:30 p.m.

Nicholls at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

New Orleans at Incarnate Word, 5:15 p.m.

Lamar at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Grambling St. 2 0 1.000 8 7 .533 Prairie View 2 0 1.000 6 9 .400 Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 0 1.000 2 11 .154 Alcorn St. 1 1 .500 5 8 .385 Alabama A&M 1 1 .500 4 9 .308 Jackson St. 1 1 .500 4 11 .267 Texas Southern 1 1 .500 4 11 .267 Southern U. 0 2 .000 3 12 .200 MVSU 0 1 .000 1 13 .071 Alabama St. 0 2 .000 1 14 .067

Saturday’s Games

MVSU at Alabama St., 6 p.m.

Jackson St. at Alcorn St., 6:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Nebraska-Omaha 3 0 1.000 10 8 .556 S. Dakota St. 3 1 .750 12 7 .632 N. Dakota St. 2 1 .667 11 6 .647 Fort Wayne 2 1 .667 9 9 .500 North Dakota 2 1 .667 8 9 .471 South Dakota 1 2 .333 10 7 .588 Oral Roberts 1 2 .333 8 8 .500 W. Illinois 1 3 .250 4 10 .286 Denver 0 4 .000 4 14 .222

Thursday’s Games

Oral Roberts 79, N. Dakota St. 73

Saturday’s Games

Denver at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

North Dakota at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UALR 5 1 .833 11 6 .647 Georgia St. 4 2 .667 11 6 .647 Georgia Southern 4 2 .667 10 7 .588 Arkansas St. 3 3 .500 11 6 .647 Coastal Carolina 3 3 .500 10 7 .588 South Alabama 3 3 .500 10 7 .588 Appalachian St. 3 3 .500 9 8 .529 Troy 3 3 .500 7 10 .412 Texas State 2 4 .333 9 8 .529 Louisiana-Lafayette 2 4 .333 7 10 .412 Louisiana-Monroe 2 4 .333 6 9 .400 Texas-Arlington 2 4 .333 6 11 .353

Thursday’s Games

Georgia Southern 67, Louisiana-Monroe 56

Georgia St. 90, Louisiana-Lafayette 52

Troy 76, UALR 71

South Alabama 75, Arkansas St. 59

Texas State 78, Coastal Carolina 66

Texas-Arlington 66, Appalachian St. 56

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

Troy at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Texas State, 5 p.m.

South Alabama at UALR, 5:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Gonzaga 3 0 1.000 17 1 .944 Pacific 2 0 1.000 14 4 .778 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 2 1 .667 15 3 .833 Santa Clara 1 1 .500 14 3 .824 BYU 1 1 .500 12 5 .706 Portland 1 1 .500 9 8 .529 Loyola Marymount 1 1 .500 7 9 .438 San Francisco 1 2 .333 12 6 .667 Pepperdine 0 2 .000 7 9 .438 San Diego 0 3 .000 7 11 .389

Thursday’s Games

Gonzaga 94, San Diego 50

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 87, BYU 84, OT

San Francisco 80, Santa Clara 61

Saturday’s Games

Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Pacific, 7 p.m.

Santa Clara at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 8 p.m.

Portland at BYU, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at San Diego, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct New Mexico St. 2 0 1.000 11 6 .647 California Baptist 2 1 .667 11 5 .688 UMKC 2 1 .667 9 8 .529 Seattle 1 1 .500 8 9 .471 CS Bakersfield 1 1 .500 7 10 .412 Utah Valley 1 1 .500 7 10 .412 Rio Grande 1 1 .500 5 10 .333 Grand Canyon 0 1 .000 5 10 .333 Chicago St. 0 3 .000 4 14 .222

Thursday’s Games

Rio Grande 76, UMKC 64

New Mexico St. 93, Chicago St. 54

Saturday’s Games

UMKC at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

California Baptist at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Chicago St. at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley at Seattle, 10 p.m.

