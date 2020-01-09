All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stanford
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Oregon
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|3
|.813
|Colorado
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|3
|.800
|Southern Cal
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|3
|.800
|Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Utah
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|Arizona St.
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|UCLA
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|California
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|Oregon St.
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|4
|.733
|Washington
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|5
|.688
|Washington St.
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|6
|.625
___
Thursday’s Games
Oregon 74, Arizona 73, OT
Stanford 61, Washington 55
California 73, Washington St. 66
Arizona St. 82, Oregon St. 76
Saturday’s Games
Washington St. at Stanford, 6 p.m.
Washington at California, 8 p.m.
Southern Cal at UCLA, 10 p.m.
Arizona St. at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Utah at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Navy
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|6
|.571
|Boston U.
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|8
|.500
|American U.
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|8
|.429
|Bucknell
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|10
|.375
|Lafayette
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|5
|.643
|Loyola (Md.)
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|Lehigh
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|11
|.267
|Holy Cross
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|14
|.125
|Army
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
___
Saturday’s Games
Army at Boston U., 1 p.m.
Lafayette at Loyola (Md.), 1 p.m.
Holy Cross at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Colgate at Navy, 4 p.m.
American U. at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|2
|0
|1.000
|14
|0
|1.000
|Kentucky
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Florida
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|LSU
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Arkansas
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|2
|.857
|Tennessee
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Alabama
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Texas A&M
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Georgia
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Mississippi
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Mississippi St.
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Missouri
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|South Carolina
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Vanderbilt
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama at Kentucky, Noon
South Carolina at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia at Auburn, 6 p.m.
Arkansas at Mississippi, 6 p.m.
Mississippi St. at LSU, 8 p.m.
Florida at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|W. Carolina
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|ETSU
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|3
|.824
|Wofford
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|Samford
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|9
|.471
|UNC-Greensboro
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Chattanooga
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|6
|.625
|The Citadel
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Mercer
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
|VMI
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|12
|.294
___
Saturday’s Games
Samford at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.
VMI at ETSU, 4 p.m.
Mercer at W. Carolina, 5 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Furman, 7 p.m.
The Citadel at Wofford, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|3
|.813
|Sam Houston St.
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|5
|.688
|Nicholls
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|6
|.625
|Abilene Christian
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|7
|.533
|Northwestern St.
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|8
|.429
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|2
|.600
|4
|12
|.250
|Lamar
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|8
|.500
|Texas A&M-CC
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|10
|.375
|Houston Baptist
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|11
|.083
|McNeese St.
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|9
|.400
|SE Louisiana
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|11
|.267
|New Orleans
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|10
|.333
|Incarnate Word
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
___
Saturday’s Games
Sam Houston St. at Cent. Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Abilene Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Northwestern St. at McNeese St., 4:30 p.m.
Nicholls at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.
New Orleans at Incarnate Word, 5:15 p.m.
Lamar at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Prairie View
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Alcorn St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|Alabama A&M
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|9
|.308
|Jackson St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|Texas Southern
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|Southern U.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
|MVSU
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|13
|.071
|Alabama St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
___
Saturday’s Games
MVSU at Alabama St., 6 p.m.
Jackson St. at Alcorn St., 6:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nebraska-Omaha
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|8
|.556
|S. Dakota St.
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|7
|.632
|N. Dakota St.
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Fort Wayne
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|9
|.500
|North Dakota
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|9
|.471
|South Dakota
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|7
|.588
|Oral Roberts
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|8
|.500
|W. Illinois
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|10
|.286
|Denver
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|14
|.222
___
Thursday’s Games
Oral Roberts 79, N. Dakota St. 73
Saturday’s Games
Denver at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
North Dakota at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UALR
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|6
|.647
|Georgia St.
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Georgia Southern
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|7
|.588
|Arkansas St.
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Coastal Carolina
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|South Alabama
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Appalachian St.
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Troy
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|Texas State
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|8
|.529
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|9
|.400
|Texas-Arlington
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|11
|.353
___
Thursday’s Games
Georgia Southern 67, Louisiana-Monroe 56
Georgia St. 90, Louisiana-Lafayette 52
Troy 76, UALR 71
South Alabama 75, Arkansas St. 59
Texas State 78, Coastal Carolina 66
Texas-Arlington 66, Appalachian St. 56
Saturday’s Games
Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.
Troy at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Texas State, 5 p.m.
South Alabama at UALR, 5:30 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|3
|0
|1.000
|17
|1
|.944
|Pacific
|2
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|2
|1
|.667
|15
|3
|.833
|Santa Clara
|1
|1
|.500
|14
|3
|.824
|BYU
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Portland
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Loyola Marymount
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|9
|.438
|San Francisco
|1
|2
|.333
|12
|6
|.667
|Pepperdine
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|San Diego
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|11
|.389
___
Thursday’s Games
Gonzaga 94, San Diego 50
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 87, BYU 84, OT
San Francisco 80, Santa Clara 61
Saturday’s Games
Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount, 4 p.m.
San Francisco at Pacific, 7 p.m.
Santa Clara at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 8 p.m.
Portland at BYU, 9 p.m.
Pepperdine at San Diego, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|6
|.647
|California Baptist
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|UMKC
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|8
|.529
|Seattle
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|Utah Valley
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|Rio Grande
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|Grand Canyon
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Chicago St.
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|14
|.222
___
Thursday’s Games
Rio Grande 76, UMKC 64
New Mexico St. 93, Chicago St. 54
Saturday’s Games
UMKC at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.
California Baptist at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Chicago St. at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.
Utah Valley at Seattle, 10 p.m.
