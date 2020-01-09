All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|5
|0
|1.000
|11
|6
|.647
|William & Mary
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|5
|.706
|Hofstra
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|5
|.722
|Northeastern
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|8
|.529
|Delaware
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Drexel
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Towson
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|9
|.471
|James Madison
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|8
|.500
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|5
|.000
|5
|13
|.278
|Elon
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
___
Thursday’s Games
Towson 89, Drexel 73
Coll. of Charleston 73, Elon 65
Delaware 80, James Madison 76
William & Mary 79, UNC-Wilmington 63
Hofstra 74, Northeastern 72
Saturday’s Games
Delaware at Towson, 2 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at William & Mary, 2 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Elon, 4 p.m.
Drexel at James Madison, 4 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FAU
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Charlotte
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Old Dominion
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|FIU
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|W. Kentucky
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|6
|.600
|Marshall
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|8
|.500
|North Texas
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|8
|.500
|UAB
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|6
|.625
|UTEP
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|6
|.625
|UTSA
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|9
|.438
|Rice
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
|Southern Miss.
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
___
Thursday’s Games
UTSA 89, Louisiana Tech 73
Marshall 79, Middle Tennessee 75
North Texas 74, FIU 56
FAU 81, Rice 76
UAB 72, W. Kentucky 62
UTEP 76, Southern Miss. 64
Saturday’s Games
FIU at Rice, 3 p.m.
Marshall at UAB, 3 p.m.
Old Dominion at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
FAU at North Texas, 4 p.m.
Southern Miss. at UTSA, 4 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|Youngstown St.
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|7
|.588
|Cleveland St.
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|10
|.412
|N. Kentucky
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|Milwaukee
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|9
|.438
|Green Bay
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|Ill.-Chicago
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|11
|.353
|Oakland
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|11
|.353
|IUPUI
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|12
|.294
|Detroit
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|14
|.176
___
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland St. 64, Detroit 59
Youngstown St. 61, Oakland 60
Friday’s Games
Wright St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Ill.-Chicago, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.
Milwaukee at Green Bay, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N. Kentucky at IUPUI, 2 p.m.
Wright St. at Ill.-Chicago, 4:12 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Penn
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Thursday’s Games
Columbia 86, Mount Saint Vincent 56
Friday’s Games
Penn at Princeton, 5 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Johnson & Wales (RI) at Yale, 2 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Quinnipiac
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Manhattan
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Siena
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|6
|.538
|Rider
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|St. Peter’s
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|7
|.417
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Niagara
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|10
|.231
|Fairfield
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|9
|.357
|Marist
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|11
|.154
|Canisius
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Iona
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
___
Thursday’s Games
Siena 61, St. Peter’s 58
Friday’s Games
Manhattan at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Canisius at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Niagara at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Iona at Rider, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Niagara at Iona, 1 p.m.
Canisius at St. Peter’s, 1 p.m.
Siena at Manhattan, 2 p.m.
Rider at Marist, 2 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Akron
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Kent St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Ball St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Bowling Green
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Ohio
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|N. Illinois
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|W. Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|E. Michigan
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Buffalo
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Toledo
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
___
Friday’s Games
Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Ball St. at Akron, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Bowling Green at Ohio, 1 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at N. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
W. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Morgan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|9
|.471
|Norfolk St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|11
|.353
|NC Central
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|10
|.333
|NC A&T
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|11
|.313
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|14
|.125
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|9
|.438
|SC State
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Coppin St.
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
|Florida A&M
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Howard
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|14
|.125
|Delaware St.
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
___
Saturday’s Games
NC Central at Delaware St., 2 p.m.
Coppin St. at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
Morgan St. at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Howard, 4 p.m.
NC A&T at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|2
|.867
|Drake
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|4
|.750
|Bradley
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|Loyola of Chicago
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|Missouri St.
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|8
|.500
|S. Illinois
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|8
|.500
|Indiana St.
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|Valparaiso
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|8
|.500
|Illinois St.
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|9
|.400
|Evansville
|0
|3
|.000
|9
|7
|.563
___
Saturday’s Games
Illinois St. at Indiana St., 2 p.m.
Evansville at Loyola of Chicago, 4 p.m.
N. Iowa at Missouri St., 4 p.m.
Drake at Valparaiso, 4 p.m.
S. Illinois at Bradley, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|16
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|3
|.824
|Nevada
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|6
|.625
|UNLV
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|9
|.471
|Boise St.
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|6
|.647
|Air Force
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|Utah St.
|2
|3
|.400
|13
|5
|.722
|San Jose St.
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|11
|.353
|Colorado St.
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|7
|.588
|Fresno St.
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|11
|.313
|Wyoming
|0
|5
|.000
|5
|12
|.294
___
Saturday’s Games
Colorado St. at San Jose St., 5 p.m.
Air Force at New Mexico, 6 p.m.
UNLV at Wyoming, 7 p.m.
Nevada at Utah St., 8 p.m.
Boise St. at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Robert Morris
|3
|0
|1.000
|7
|9
|.438
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|5
|.643
|Sacred Heart
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|Bryant
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|Mount St. Mary’s
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|11
|.313
|Wagner
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|10
|.286
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|11
|.214
|CCSU
|0
|3
|.000
|1
|15
|.063
___
Thursday’s Games
Sacred Heart 77, Fairleigh Dickinson 75
LIU 90, CCSU 78
Merrimack 64, Mount St. Mary’s 61
Robert Morris 78, St. Francis Brooklyn 52
St. Francis (Pa.) 80, Wagner 62
Saturday’s Games
Wagner at Robert Morris, 1 p.m.
Merrimack at CCSU, 3:30 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at Bryant, 4 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at LIU, 4:30 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Austin Peay
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Belmont
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|Tennessee St.
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|Morehead St.
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|8
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|9
|.438
|E. Kentucky
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|11
|.313
|UT Martin
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|9
|.357
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|12
|.250
|E. Illinois
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|SE Missouri
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|13
|.188
___
Thursday’s Games
Morehead St. 83, SIU-Edwardsville 77
Austin Peay 75, Tennessee Tech 62
E. Kentucky 77, E. Illinois 74
Belmont 89, SE Missouri 64
UT Martin 87, Tennessee St. 74
Murray St. 72, Jacksonville St. 68
Saturday’s Games
E. Illinois at Morehead St., 3 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at E. Kentucky, 4 p.m.
Austin Peay at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.
Tennessee St. at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.
Belmont at UT Martin, 5 p.m.
Murray St. at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.
