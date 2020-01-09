All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Coll. of Charleston 5 0 1.000 11 6 .647 William & Mary 4 0 1.000 12 5 .706 Hofstra 4 1 .800 13 5 .722 Northeastern 3 2 .600 9 8 .529 Delaware 2 2 .500 12 5 .706 Drexel 2 2 .500 9 8 .529 Towson 2 3 .400 8 9 .471 James Madison 1 4 .200 8 8 .500 UNC-Wilmington 0 5 .000 5 13 .278 Elon 0 4 .000 4 13 .235

Thursday’s Games

Towson 89, Drexel 73

Coll. of Charleston 73, Elon 65

Delaware 80, James Madison 76

William & Mary 79, UNC-Wilmington 63

Hofstra 74, Northeastern 72

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at Towson, 2 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at William & Mary, 2 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Elon, 4 p.m.

Drexel at James Madison, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct FAU 3 0 1.000 11 5 .688 Charlotte 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615 Old Dominion 2 0 1.000 6 9 .400 Louisiana Tech 2 1 .667 11 4 .733 FIU 2 1 .667 11 5 .688 W. Kentucky 2 1 .667 9 6 .600 Marshall 2 1 .667 8 8 .500 North Texas 2 1 .667 8 8 .500 UAB 1 2 .333 10 6 .625 UTEP 1 2 .333 10 6 .625 UTSA 1 2 .333 7 9 .438 Rice 0 3 .000 8 8 .500 Middle Tennessee 0 3 .000 4 12 .250 Southern Miss. 0 3 .000 4 12 .250

Thursday’s Games

UTSA 89, Louisiana Tech 73

Marshall 79, Middle Tennessee 75

North Texas 74, FIU 56

FAU 81, Rice 76

UAB 72, W. Kentucky 62

UTEP 76, Southern Miss. 64

Saturday’s Games

FIU at Rice, 3 p.m.

Marshall at UAB, 3 p.m.

Old Dominion at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

FAU at North Texas, 4 p.m.

Southern Miss. at UTSA, 4 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wright St. 4 0 1.000 14 3 .824 Youngstown St. 3 1 .750 10 7 .588 Cleveland St. 3 1 .750 7 10 .412 N. Kentucky 2 2 .500 10 6 .625 Milwaukee 2 2 .500 7 9 .438 Green Bay 2 2 .500 7 10 .412 Ill.-Chicago 1 3 .250 6 11 .353 Oakland 1 3 .250 6 11 .353 IUPUI 1 3 .250 5 12 .294 Detroit 1 3 .250 3 14 .176

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland St. 64, Detroit 59

Youngstown St. 61, Oakland 60

Friday’s Games

Wright St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Ill.-Chicago, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N. Kentucky at IUPUI, 2 p.m.

Wright St. at Ill.-Chicago, 4:12 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Princeton 1 0 1.000 5 8 .385 Harvard 0 0 .000 11 4 .733 Yale 0 0 .000 10 4 .714 Penn 0 1 .000 7 5 .583 Brown 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Dartmouth 0 0 .000 7 8 .467 Columbia 0 0 .000 5 11 .313 Cornell 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

Thursday’s Games

Columbia 86, Mount Saint Vincent 56

Friday’s Games

Penn at Princeton, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Johnson & Wales (RI) at Yale, 2 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Quinnipiac 2 0 1.000 7 5 .583 Manhattan 2 0 1.000 6 5 .545 Siena 3 1 .750 7 6 .538 Rider 2 1 .667 8 5 .615 St. Peter’s 2 1 .667 5 7 .417 Monmouth (NJ) 1 1 .500 7 6 .538 Niagara 1 1 .500 3 10 .231 Fairfield 1 2 .333 5 9 .357 Marist 1 3 .250 2 11 .154 Canisius 0 3 .000 5 9 .357 Iona 0 2 .000 2 7 .222

Thursday’s Games

Siena 61, St. Peter’s 58

Friday’s Games

Manhattan at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Canisius at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Niagara at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Iona at Rider, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Niagara at Iona, 1 p.m.

Canisius at St. Peter’s, 1 p.m.

Siena at Manhattan, 2 p.m.

Rider at Marist, 2 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Akron 2 0 1.000 12 3 .800 Kent St. 2 0 1.000 12 3 .800 Ball St. 2 0 1.000 9 6 .600 Cent. Michigan 2 0 1.000 9 6 .600 Bowling Green 1 1 .500 10 5 .667 Ohio 1 1 .500 9 6 .600 N. Illinois 1 1 .500 8 7 .533 W. Michigan 1 1 .500 8 7 .533 E. Michigan 0 2 .000 10 5 .667 Buffalo 0 2 .000 9 6 .600 Toledo 0 2 .000 8 7 .533 Miami (Ohio) 0 2 .000 7 8 .467

Friday’s Games

Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Ball St. at Akron, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green at Ohio, 1 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at N. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Morgan St. 2 0 1.000 8 9 .471 Norfolk St. 2 0 1.000 6 11 .353 NC Central 1 0 1.000 5 10 .333 NC A&T 1 0 1.000 5 11 .313 Md.-Eastern Shore 1 0 1.000 2 14 .125 Bethune-Cookman 1 1 .500 7 9 .438 SC State 1 1 .500 6 8 .429 Coppin St. 0 2 .000 4 13 .235 Florida A&M 0 2 .000 2 11 .154 Howard 0 2 .000 2 14 .125 Delaware St. 0 1 .000 1 14 .067

Saturday’s Games

NC Central at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

Coppin St. at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Morgan St. at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Howard, 4 p.m.

NC A&T at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct N. Iowa 2 1 .667 13 2 .867 Drake 2 1 .667 12 4 .750 Bradley 2 1 .667 11 5 .688 Loyola of Chicago 2 1 .667 10 6 .625 Missouri St. 2 1 .667 8 8 .500 S. Illinois 2 1 .667 8 8 .500 Indiana St. 1 2 .333 8 6 .571 Valparaiso 1 2 .333 8 8 .500 Illinois St. 1 2 .333 6 9 .400 Evansville 0 3 .000 9 7 .563

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. at Indiana St., 2 p.m.

Evansville at Loyola of Chicago, 4 p.m.

N. Iowa at Missouri St., 4 p.m.

Drake at Valparaiso, 4 p.m.

S. Illinois at Bradley, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct San Diego St. 5 0 1.000 16 0 1.000 New Mexico 3 1 .750 14 3 .824 Nevada 3 1 .750 10 6 .625 UNLV 3 1 .750 8 9 .471 Boise St. 3 2 .600 11 6 .647 Air Force 2 2 .500 8 8 .500 Utah St. 2 3 .400 13 5 .722 San Jose St. 2 3 .400 6 11 .353 Colorado St. 1 3 .250 10 7 .588 Fresno St. 1 4 .200 5 11 .313 Wyoming 0 5 .000 5 12 .294

Saturday’s Games

Colorado St. at San Jose St., 5 p.m.

Air Force at New Mexico, 6 p.m.

UNLV at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

Nevada at Utah St., 8 p.m.

Boise St. at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Robert Morris 3 0 1.000 7 9 .438 St. Francis (Pa.) 2 1 .667 9 5 .643 Sacred Heart 2 1 .667 9 7 .563 Bryant 1 1 .500 9 6 .600 St. Francis Brooklyn 1 1 .500 7 7 .500 Mount St. Mary’s 1 2 .333 5 11 .313 Wagner 1 2 .333 4 10 .286 Fairleigh Dickinson 1 2 .333 3 11 .214 CCSU 0 3 .000 1 15 .063

Thursday’s Games

Sacred Heart 77, Fairleigh Dickinson 75

LIU 90, CCSU 78

Merrimack 64, Mount St. Mary’s 61

Robert Morris 78, St. Francis Brooklyn 52

St. Francis (Pa.) 80, Wagner 62

Saturday’s Games

Wagner at Robert Morris, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at CCSU, 3:30 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Bryant, 4 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at LIU, 4:30 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Murray St. 3 0 1.000 10 5 .667 Austin Peay 3 0 1.000 9 7 .563 Belmont 2 1 .667 11 5 .688 Tennessee St. 2 1 .667 10 6 .625 Morehead St. 2 1 .667 8 8 .500 Jacksonville St. 2 1 .667 7 9 .438 E. Kentucky 2 1 .667 5 11 .313 UT Martin 1 2 .333 5 9 .357 SIU-Edwardsville 1 2 .333 4 12 .250 E. Illinois 0 3 .000 7 8 .467 SE Missouri 0 3 .000 4 12 .250 Tennessee Tech 0 3 .000 3 13 .188

Thursday’s Games

Morehead St. 83, SIU-Edwardsville 77

Austin Peay 75, Tennessee Tech 62

E. Kentucky 77, E. Illinois 74

Belmont 89, SE Missouri 64

UT Martin 87, Tennessee St. 74

Murray St. 72, Jacksonville St. 68

Saturday’s Games

E. Illinois at Morehead St., 3 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at E. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

Austin Peay at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

Tennessee St. at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.

Belmont at UT Martin, 5 p.m.

Murray St. at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.

