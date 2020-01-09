Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

BKC Glance

January 9, 2020 10:06 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Coll. of Charleston 5 0 1.000 11 6 .647
William & Mary 4 0 1.000 12 5 .706
Hofstra 4 1 .800 13 5 .722
Northeastern 3 2 .600 9 8 .529
Delaware 2 2 .500 12 5 .706
Drexel 2 2 .500 9 8 .529
Towson 2 3 .400 8 9 .471
James Madison 1 4 .200 8 8 .500
UNC-Wilmington 0 5 .000 5 13 .278
Elon 0 4 .000 4 13 .235

___

Thursday’s Games

Towson 89, Drexel 73

Coll. of Charleston 73, Elon 65

Delaware 80, James Madison 76

William & Mary 79, UNC-Wilmington 63

Hofstra 74, Northeastern 72

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at Towson, 2 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at William & Mary, 2 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Elon, 4 p.m.

Drexel at James Madison, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
FAU 3 0 1.000 11 5 .688
Charlotte 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Old Dominion 2 0 1.000 6 9 .400
Louisiana Tech 2 1 .667 11 4 .733
FIU 2 1 .667 11 5 .688
W. Kentucky 2 1 .667 9 6 .600
Marshall 2 1 .667 8 8 .500
North Texas 2 1 .667 8 8 .500
UAB 1 2 .333 10 6 .625
UTEP 1 2 .333 10 6 .625
UTSA 1 2 .333 7 9 .438
Rice 0 3 .000 8 8 .500
Middle Tennessee 0 3 .000 4 12 .250
Southern Miss. 0 3 .000 4 12 .250

___

Thursday’s Games

UTSA 89, Louisiana Tech 73

Marshall 79, Middle Tennessee 75

North Texas 74, FIU 56

FAU 81, Rice 76

UAB 72, W. Kentucky 62

UTEP 76, Southern Miss. 64

Saturday’s Games

FIU at Rice, 3 p.m.

Marshall at UAB, 3 p.m.

Old Dominion at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

FAU at North Texas, 4 p.m.

Southern Miss. at UTSA, 4 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 4 0 1.000 14 3 .824
Youngstown St. 3 1 .750 10 7 .588
Cleveland St. 3 1 .750 7 10 .412
N. Kentucky 2 2 .500 10 6 .625
Milwaukee 2 2 .500 7 9 .438
Green Bay 2 2 .500 7 10 .412
Ill.-Chicago 1 3 .250 6 11 .353
Oakland 1 3 .250 6 11 .353
IUPUI 1 3 .250 5 12 .294
Detroit 1 3 .250 3 14 .176

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland St. 64, Detroit 59

Youngstown St. 61, Oakland 60

Friday’s Games

Wright St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Ill.-Chicago, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N. Kentucky at IUPUI, 2 p.m.

Wright St. at Ill.-Chicago, 4:12 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Princeton 1 0 1.000 5 8 .385
Harvard 0 0 .000 11 4 .733
Yale 0 0 .000 10 4 .714
Penn 0 1 .000 7 5 .583
Brown 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
Columbia 0 0 .000 5 11 .313
Cornell 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Thursday’s Games

Columbia 86, Mount Saint Vincent 56

Friday’s Games

Penn at Princeton, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Johnson & Wales (RI) at Yale, 2 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Quinnipiac 2 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Manhattan 2 0 1.000 6 5 .545
Siena 3 1 .750 7 6 .538
Rider 2 1 .667 8 5 .615
St. Peter’s 2 1 .667 5 7 .417
Monmouth (NJ) 1 1 .500 7 6 .538
Niagara 1 1 .500 3 10 .231
Fairfield 1 2 .333 5 9 .357
Marist 1 3 .250 2 11 .154
Canisius 0 3 .000 5 9 .357
Iona 0 2 .000 2 7 .222

___

Thursday’s Games

Siena 61, St. Peter’s 58

Friday’s Games

Manhattan at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Canisius at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Niagara at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Iona at Rider, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Niagara at Iona, 1 p.m.

Canisius at St. Peter’s, 1 p.m.

Siena at Manhattan, 2 p.m.

Rider at Marist, 2 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Akron 2 0 1.000 12 3 .800
Kent St. 2 0 1.000 12 3 .800
Ball St. 2 0 1.000 9 6 .600
Cent. Michigan 2 0 1.000 9 6 .600
Bowling Green 1 1 .500 10 5 .667
Ohio 1 1 .500 9 6 .600
N. Illinois 1 1 .500 8 7 .533
W. Michigan 1 1 .500 8 7 .533
E. Michigan 0 2 .000 10 5 .667
Buffalo 0 2 .000 9 6 .600
Toledo 0 2 .000 8 7 .533
Miami (Ohio) 0 2 .000 7 8 .467

___

Friday’s Games

Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Ball St. at Akron, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green at Ohio, 1 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at N. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Morgan St. 2 0 1.000 8 9 .471
Norfolk St. 2 0 1.000 6 11 .353
NC Central 1 0 1.000 5 10 .333
NC A&T 1 0 1.000 5 11 .313
Md.-Eastern Shore 1 0 1.000 2 14 .125
Bethune-Cookman 1 1 .500 7 9 .438
SC State 1 1 .500 6 8 .429
Coppin St. 0 2 .000 4 13 .235
Florida A&M 0 2 .000 2 11 .154
Howard 0 2 .000 2 14 .125
Delaware St. 0 1 .000 1 14 .067

___

Saturday’s Games

NC Central at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

Coppin St. at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Morgan St. at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Howard, 4 p.m.

NC A&T at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 2 1 .667 13 2 .867
Drake 2 1 .667 12 4 .750
Bradley 2 1 .667 11 5 .688
Loyola of Chicago 2 1 .667 10 6 .625
Missouri St. 2 1 .667 8 8 .500
S. Illinois 2 1 .667 8 8 .500
Indiana St. 1 2 .333 8 6 .571
Valparaiso 1 2 .333 8 8 .500
Illinois St. 1 2 .333 6 9 .400
Evansville 0 3 .000 9 7 .563

___

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. at Indiana St., 2 p.m.

Evansville at Loyola of Chicago, 4 p.m.

N. Iowa at Missouri St., 4 p.m.

Drake at Valparaiso, 4 p.m.

S. Illinois at Bradley, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 5 0 1.000 16 0 1.000
New Mexico 3 1 .750 14 3 .824
Nevada 3 1 .750 10 6 .625
UNLV 3 1 .750 8 9 .471
Boise St. 3 2 .600 11 6 .647
Air Force 2 2 .500 8 8 .500
Utah St. 2 3 .400 13 5 .722
San Jose St. 2 3 .400 6 11 .353
Colorado St. 1 3 .250 10 7 .588
Fresno St. 1 4 .200 5 11 .313
Wyoming 0 5 .000 5 12 .294

___

Saturday’s Games

Colorado St. at San Jose St., 5 p.m.

Air Force at New Mexico, 6 p.m.

UNLV at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

Nevada at Utah St., 8 p.m.

Boise St. at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Robert Morris 3 0 1.000 7 9 .438
St. Francis (Pa.) 2 1 .667 9 5 .643
Sacred Heart 2 1 .667 9 7 .563
Bryant 1 1 .500 9 6 .600
St. Francis Brooklyn 1 1 .500 7 7 .500
Mount St. Mary’s 1 2 .333 5 11 .313
Wagner 1 2 .333 4 10 .286
Fairleigh Dickinson 1 2 .333 3 11 .214
CCSU 0 3 .000 1 15 .063

___

Thursday’s Games

Sacred Heart 77, Fairleigh Dickinson 75

LIU 90, CCSU 78

Merrimack 64, Mount St. Mary’s 61

Robert Morris 78, St. Francis Brooklyn 52

St. Francis (Pa.) 80, Wagner 62

Saturday’s Games

Wagner at Robert Morris, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at CCSU, 3:30 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Bryant, 4 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at LIU, 4:30 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 3 0 1.000 10 5 .667
Austin Peay 3 0 1.000 9 7 .563
Belmont 2 1 .667 11 5 .688
Tennessee St. 2 1 .667 10 6 .625
Morehead St. 2 1 .667 8 8 .500
Jacksonville St. 2 1 .667 7 9 .438
E. Kentucky 2 1 .667 5 11 .313
UT Martin 1 2 .333 5 9 .357
SIU-Edwardsville 1 2 .333 4 12 .250
E. Illinois 0 3 .000 7 8 .467
SE Missouri 0 3 .000 4 12 .250
Tennessee Tech 0 3 .000 3 13 .188

___

Thursday’s Games

Morehead St. 83, SIU-Edwardsville 77

Austin Peay 75, Tennessee Tech 62

E. Kentucky 77, E. Illinois 74

Belmont 89, SE Missouri 64

UT Martin 87, Tennessee St. 74

Murray St. 72, Jacksonville St. 68

Saturday’s Games

E. Illinois at Morehead St., 3 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at E. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

Austin Peay at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

Tennessee St. at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.

Belmont at UT Martin, 5 p.m.

Murray St. at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.

