All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stony Brook
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|6
|.647
|Hartford
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|8
|.529
|Albany (NY)
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|New Hampshire
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Binghamton
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|Mass.-Lowell
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|Vermont
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|6
|.625
|UMBC
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
|Maine
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
___
Saturday’s Games
Vermont at UMBC, 1 p.m.
Maine at Albany (NY), 3 p.m.
Binghamton at Mass.-Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wichita St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|14
|1
|.933
|SMU
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Houston
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Cincinnati
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|6
|.600
|Memphis
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|3
|.800
|Tulsa
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|East Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|UConn
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|5
|.667
|Temple
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|5
|.643
|Tulane
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|6
|.600
|South Florida
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|8
|.500
|UCF
|0
|3
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
___
Thursday’s Games
Wichita St. 76, Memphis 67
Saturday’s Games
Tulane at Temple, Noon
Cincinnati at UCF, Noon
SMU at East Carolina, 2 p.m.
Houston at Tulsa, 4 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Wichita St. at UConn, Noon
Memphis at South Florida, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duquesne
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Dayton
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Richmond
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|VCU
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|St. Bonaventure
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Saint Louis
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|3
|.813
|Rhode Island
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|UMass
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|La Salle
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|5
|.667
|George Mason
|0
|2
|.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Davidson
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Fordham
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|George Washington
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
___
Saturday’s Games
UMass at Dayton, 12:30 p.m.
George Mason at La Salle, 2 p.m.
Fordham at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.
Rhode Island at VCU, 2 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Davidson, 2:30 p.m.
Duquesne at George Washington, 4 p.m.
Saint Louis at Richmond, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|1
|.933
|Florida St.
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|2
|.875
|Louisville
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|3
|.800
|Virginia
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|3
|.786
|Boston College
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|6
|.600
|NC State
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Pittsburgh
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Virginia Tech
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Georgia Tech
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|8
|.467
|Notre Dame
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|5
|.667
|Miami
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|5
|.643
|Wake Forest
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|6
|.571
|North Carolina
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|Syracuse
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|Clemson
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|7
|.500
___
Saturday’s Games
Louisville at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.
NC State at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.
Syracuse at Virginia, 4 p.m.
Clemson at North Carolina, 4:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Boston College, 6 p.m.
Wake Forest at Duke, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Miami, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|3
|0
|1.000
|17
|1
|.944
|North Florida
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|8
|.556
|Lipscomb
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|9
|.438
|Jacksonville
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Stetson
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|North Alabama
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|10
|.375
|Florida Gulf Coast
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|14
|.222
|NJIT
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|3
|.000
|1
|15
|.063
___
Thursday’s Games
Jacksonville 68, NJIT 52
Liberty 63, North Alabama 52
North Florida 89, Florida Gulf Coast 74
Lipscomb 85, Kennesaw St. 73
Saturday’s Games
Florida Gulf Coast at Stetson, 4 p.m.
Jacksonville at Liberty, 5 p.m.
North Alabama at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
NJIT at North Florida, 5 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Kansas
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Oklahoma
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|TCU
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|West Virginia
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|2
|.857
|Texas Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|Texas
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Iowa St.
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Kansas St.
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
___
Saturday’s Games
Baylor at Kansas, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at TCU, 2 p.m.
Texas Tech at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Kansas St. at Texas, 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seton Hall
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Providence
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|6
|.625
|Butler
|2
|0
|1.000
|14
|1
|.933
|Villanova
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|3
|.786
|Creighton
|1
|2
|.333
|12
|4
|.750
|Xavier
|1
|2
|.333
|12
|4
|.750
|Marquette
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|4
|.733
|Georgetown
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|5
|.688
|DePaul
|0
|2
|.000
|12
|3
|.800
|St. John’s
|0
|3
|.000
|11
|5
|.688
___
Friday’s Games
Butler at Providence, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
DePaul at St. John’s, Noon
Georgetown at Villanova, Noon
Creighton at Xavier, 2 p.m.
Marquette at Seton Hall, 4 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|8
|.500
|N. Colorado
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|S. Utah
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|Montana St.
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|Sacramento St.
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|E. Washington
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Idaho St.
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|N. Arizona
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|6
|.538
|Portland St.
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|9
|.438
|Idaho
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|10
|.333
|Weber St.
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|10
|.333
___
Thursday’s Games
S. Utah 71, Idaho St. 55
N. Colorado 65, Weber St. 64
Montana 90, E. Washington 63
Montana St. 71, Idaho 68
Sacramento St. 64, N. Arizona 57
Saturday’s Games
Idaho St. at N. Arizona, 6 p.m.
Portland St. at Montana St., 8 p.m.
Weber St. at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Radford
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Presbyterian
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|10
|.333
|SC-Upstate
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|9
|.438
|Hampton
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Campbell
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|5
|.667
|Charleston Southern
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|8
|.467
|Longwood
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|10
|.375
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|10
|.333
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|High Point
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
___
Saturday’s Games
Campbell at Radford, 2 p.m.
High Point at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.
Longwood at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Maryland
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|2
|.867
|Rutgers
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|3
|.800
|Illinois
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|5
|.688
|Indiana
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|3
|.800
|Penn St.
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|3
|.800
|Michigan
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Wisconsin
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Nebraska
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|Purdue
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|Minnesota
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|7
|.533
|Ohio St.
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|4
|.733
|Iowa
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|5
|.667
|Northwestern
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
___
Thursday’s Games
Michigan 84, Purdue 78, 2OT
Michigan St. 74, Minnesota 58
Friday’s Games
Maryland at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Rutgers at Illinois, Noon
Ohio St. at Indiana, Noon
Wisconsin at Penn St., 2:15 p.m.
Nebraska at Northwestern, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Michigan St. at Purdue, Noon
Michigan at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Hawaii
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|UC Riverside
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|6
|.647
|CS Northridge
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|11
|.353
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|8
|.500
|UC Davis
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
|Long Beach St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|12
|.294
|Cal Poly
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
___
Thursday’s Games
Hawaii 75, Cal St.-Fullerton 69
UC Riverside 65, UC Davis 59
Saturday’s Games
Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.
CS Northridge at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Hawaii at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
