AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Stony Brook 2 0 1.000 11 6 .647 Hartford 2 0 1.000 9 8 .529 Albany (NY) 1 0 1.000 8 8 .500 New Hampshire 1 1 .500 8 7 .533 Binghamton 1 1 .500 7 8 .467 Mass.-Lowell 1 1 .500 7 10 .412 Vermont 0 1 .000 10 6 .625 UMBC 0 2 .000 7 10 .412 Maine 0 2 .000 4 12 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Vermont at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Maine at Albany (NY), 3 p.m.

Binghamton at Mass.-Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wichita St. 2 0 1.000 14 1 .933 SMU 2 0 1.000 12 2 .857 Houston 2 0 1.000 12 3 .800 Cincinnati 2 1 .667 9 6 .600 Memphis 1 1 .500 12 3 .800 Tulsa 1 1 .500 9 6 .600 East Carolina 1 1 .500 7 8 .467 UConn 1 2 .333 10 5 .667 Temple 1 2 .333 9 5 .643 Tulane 1 2 .333 9 6 .600 South Florida 1 2 .333 8 8 .500 UCF 0 3 .000 9 6 .600

___

Thursday’s Games

Wichita St. 76, Memphis 67

Saturday’s Games

Tulane at Temple, Noon

Cincinnati at UCF, Noon

SMU at East Carolina, 2 p.m.

Houston at Tulsa, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wichita St. at UConn, Noon

Memphis at South Florida, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Duquesne 3 0 1.000 13 2 .867 Dayton 2 0 1.000 13 2 .867 Richmond 2 0 1.000 12 3 .800 VCU 2 0 1.000 12 3 .800 St. Bonaventure 2 0 1.000 10 5 .667 Saint Louis 2 1 .667 13 3 .813 Rhode Island 1 1 .500 9 5 .643 UMass 1 1 .500 7 8 .467 La Salle 1 2 .333 10 5 .667 George Mason 0 2 .000 11 4 .733 Davidson 0 2 .000 6 8 .429 Fordham 0 2 .000 6 8 .429 George Washington 0 2 .000 6 9 .400 Saint Joseph’s 0 3 .000 3 12 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

UMass at Dayton, 12:30 p.m.

George Mason at La Salle, 2 p.m.

Fordham at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

Rhode Island at VCU, 2 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Davidson, 2:30 p.m.

Duquesne at George Washington, 4 p.m.

Saint Louis at Richmond, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Duke 4 0 1.000 14 1 .933 Florida St. 4 1 .800 14 2 .875 Louisville 3 1 .750 12 3 .800 Virginia 3 1 .750 11 3 .786 Boston College 3 1 .750 9 6 .600 NC State 2 2 .500 11 4 .733 Pittsburgh 2 2 .500 11 4 .733 Virginia Tech 2 2 .500 11 4 .733 Georgia Tech 2 3 .400 7 8 .467 Notre Dame 1 3 .250 10 5 .667 Miami 1 3 .250 9 5 .643 Wake Forest 1 3 .250 8 6 .571 North Carolina 1 3 .250 8 7 .533 Syracuse 1 3 .250 8 7 .533 Clemson 1 3 .250 7 7 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Louisville at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.

NC State at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.

Syracuse at Virginia, 4 p.m.

Clemson at North Carolina, 4:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Boston College, 6 p.m.

Wake Forest at Duke, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Liberty 3 0 1.000 17 1 .944 North Florida 3 0 1.000 10 8 .556 Lipscomb 2 1 .667 7 9 .438 Jacksonville 1 1 .500 8 9 .471 Stetson 1 1 .500 7 10 .412 North Alabama 1 2 .333 6 10 .375 Florida Gulf Coast 1 2 .333 4 14 .222 NJIT 0 2 .000 3 12 .200 Kennesaw St. 0 3 .000 1 15 .063

___

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville 68, NJIT 52

Liberty 63, North Alabama 52

North Florida 89, Florida Gulf Coast 74

Lipscomb 85, Kennesaw St. 73

Saturday’s Games

Florida Gulf Coast at Stetson, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville at Liberty, 5 p.m.

North Alabama at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

NJIT at North Florida, 5 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Baylor 2 0 1.000 12 1 .923 Kansas 2 0 1.000 12 2 .857 Oklahoma 2 0 1.000 11 3 .786 TCU 2 0 1.000 11 3 .786 West Virginia 1 1 .500 12 2 .857 Texas Tech 1 1 .500 10 4 .714 Texas 0 2 .000 10 4 .714 Oklahoma St. 0 2 .000 9 5 .643 Iowa St. 0 2 .000 7 7 .500 Kansas St. 0 2 .000 7 7 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Baylor at Kansas, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at TCU, 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Kansas St. at Texas, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Seton Hall 3 0 1.000 11 4 .733 Providence 3 0 1.000 10 6 .625 Butler 2 0 1.000 14 1 .933 Villanova 2 1 .667 11 3 .786 Creighton 1 2 .333 12 4 .750 Xavier 1 2 .333 12 4 .750 Marquette 1 2 .333 11 4 .733 Georgetown 1 2 .333 11 5 .688 DePaul 0 2 .000 12 3 .800 St. John’s 0 3 .000 11 5 .688

___

Friday’s Games

Butler at Providence, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

DePaul at St. John’s, Noon

Georgetown at Villanova, Noon

Creighton at Xavier, 2 p.m.

Marquette at Seton Hall, 4 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Montana 4 1 .800 8 8 .500 N. Colorado 3 1 .750 10 5 .667 S. Utah 3 1 .750 10 5 .667 Montana St. 3 2 .600 9 7 .563 Sacramento St. 2 2 .500 9 4 .692 E. Washington 2 2 .500 9 6 .600 Idaho St. 2 2 .500 5 8 .385 N. Arizona 1 3 .250 7 6 .538 Portland St. 1 3 .250 7 9 .438 Idaho 1 3 .250 5 10 .333 Weber St. 1 3 .250 5 10 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

S. Utah 71, Idaho St. 55

N. Colorado 65, Weber St. 64

Montana 90, E. Washington 63

Montana St. 71, Idaho 68

Sacramento St. 64, N. Arizona 57

Saturday’s Games

Idaho St. at N. Arizona, 6 p.m.

Portland St. at Montana St., 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Winthrop 3 0 1.000 9 7 .563 Radford 2 0 1.000 7 7 .500 Presbyterian 2 0 1.000 5 10 .333 SC-Upstate 2 1 .667 7 9 .438 Hampton 1 1 .500 6 9 .400 Campbell 1 2 .333 10 5 .667 Charleston Southern 1 2 .333 7 8 .467 Longwood 1 2 .333 6 10 .375 Gardner-Webb 1 2 .333 5 10 .333 UNC-Asheville 0 2 .000 6 7 .462 High Point 0 2 .000 3 12 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

Campbell at Radford, 2 p.m.

High Point at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

Longwood at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Michigan St. 5 0 1.000 13 3 .813 Maryland 3 1 .750 13 2 .867 Rutgers 3 1 .750 12 3 .800 Illinois 3 2 .600 11 5 .688 Indiana 2 2 .500 12 3 .800 Penn St. 2 2 .500 12 3 .800 Michigan 2 2 .500 11 4 .733 Wisconsin 2 2 .500 9 6 .600 Nebraska 2 2 .500 7 8 .467 Purdue 2 3 .400 9 7 .563 Minnesota 2 3 .400 8 7 .533 Ohio St. 1 3 .250 11 4 .733 Iowa 1 3 .250 10 5 .667 Northwestern 0 4 .000 5 9 .357

___

Thursday’s Games

Michigan 84, Purdue 78, 2OT

Michigan St. 74, Minnesota 58

Friday’s Games

Maryland at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rutgers at Illinois, Noon

Ohio St. at Indiana, Noon

Wisconsin at Penn St., 2:15 p.m.

Nebraska at Northwestern, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Michigan St. at Purdue, Noon

Michigan at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UC Santa Barbara 1 0 1.000 12 4 .750 Hawaii 1 0 1.000 10 5 .667 UC Riverside 1 0 1.000 11 6 .647 CS Northridge 1 0 1.000 6 11 .353 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 8 8 .500 UC Davis 0 1 .000 6 11 .353 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 1 .000 5 11 .313 Long Beach St. 0 1 .000 5 12 .294 Cal Poly 0 1 .000 3 12 .200

___

Thursday’s Games

Hawaii 75, Cal St.-Fullerton 69

UC Riverside 65, UC Davis 59

Saturday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.

CS Northridge at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Hawaii at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

