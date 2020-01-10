All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Coll. of Charleston 5 0 1.000 11 6 .647 William & Mary 4 0 1.000 12 5 .706 Hofstra 4 1 .800 13 5 .722 Northeastern 3 2 .600 9 8 .529 Delaware 2 2 .500 12 5 .706 Drexel 2 2 .500 9 8 .529 Towson 2 3 .400 8 9 .471 James Madison 1 4 .200 8 8 .500 UNC-Wilmington 0 5 .000 5 13 .278 Elon 0 4 .000 4 13 .235

___

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at Towson, 2 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at William & Mary, 2 p.m.

Advertisement

UNC-Wilmington at Elon, 4 p.m.

Drexel at James Madison, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct FAU 3 0 1.000 11 5 .688 Charlotte 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615 Old Dominion 2 0 1.000 6 9 .400 Louisiana Tech 2 1 .667 11 4 .733 FIU 2 1 .667 11 5 .688 W. Kentucky 2 1 .667 9 6 .600 Marshall 2 1 .667 8 8 .500 North Texas 2 1 .667 8 8 .500 UAB 1 2 .333 10 6 .625 UTEP 1 2 .333 10 6 .625 UTSA 1 2 .333 7 9 .438 Rice 0 3 .000 8 8 .500 Middle Tennessee 0 3 .000 4 12 .250 Southern Miss. 0 3 .000 4 12 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

FIU at Rice, 3 p.m.

Marshall at UAB, 3 p.m.

Old Dominion at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

FAU at North Texas, 4 p.m.

Southern Miss. at UTSA, 4 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wright St. 5 0 1.000 15 3 .833 Youngstown St. 3 1 .750 10 7 .588 Cleveland St. 3 1 .750 7 10 .412 N. Kentucky 3 2 .600 11 6 .647 Milwaukee 2 2 .500 7 9 .438 Green Bay 2 2 .500 7 10 .412 Oakland 1 3 .250 6 11 .353 Detroit 1 3 .250 3 14 .176 Ill.-Chicago 1 4 .200 6 12 .333 IUPUI 1 4 .200 5 13 .278

___

Friday’s Games

Wright St. 84, IUPUI 70

N. Kentucky 68, Ill.-Chicago 52

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N. Kentucky at IUPUI, 2 p.m.

Wright St. at Ill.-Chicago, 4:12 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Princeton 2 0 1.000 6 8 .429 Harvard 0 0 .000 11 4 .733 Yale 0 0 .000 10 4 .714 Brown 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Penn 0 2 .000 7 6 .538 Dartmouth 0 0 .000 7 8 .467 Columbia 0 0 .000 5 11 .313 Cornell 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Friday’s Games

Princeton 63, Penn 58

Sunday’s Games

Johnson & Wales (RI) at Yale, 2 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Quinnipiac 3 0 1.000 8 5 .615 Siena 3 1 .750 7 6 .538 Monmouth (NJ) 2 1 .667 8 6 .571 Manhattan 2 1 .667 6 6 .500 St. Peter’s 2 1 .667 5 7 .417 Rider 2 2 .500 8 6 .571 Fairfield 2 2 .500 6 9 .400 Iona 1 2 .333 3 7 .300 Niagara 1 2 .333 3 11 .214 Marist 1 3 .250 2 11 .154 Canisius 0 4 .000 5 10 .333

___

Friday’s Games

Fairfield 68, Manhattan 60

Monmouth (NJ) 84, Canisius 65

Quinnipiac 67, Niagara 56

Iona 69, Rider 66

Sunday’s Games

Niagara at Iona, 1 p.m.

Canisius at St. Peter’s, 1 p.m.

Siena at Manhattan, 2 p.m.

Rider at Marist, 2 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Akron 3 0 1.000 13 3 .813 Kent St. 2 0 1.000 12 3 .800 Cent. Michigan 2 0 1.000 9 6 .600 Ball St. 2 1 .667 9 7 .563 Bowling Green 1 1 .500 10 5 .667 Ohio 1 1 .500 9 6 .600 N. Illinois 1 1 .500 8 7 .533 W. Michigan 1 1 .500 8 7 .533 Buffalo 1 2 .333 10 6 .625 E. Michigan 0 2 .000 10 5 .667 Toledo 0 2 .000 8 7 .533 Miami (Ohio) 0 3 .000 7 9 .438

___

Friday’s Games

Buffalo 83, Miami (Ohio) 78

Akron 75, Ball St. 60

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green at Ohio, 1 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at N. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Morgan St. 2 0 1.000 8 9 .471 Norfolk St. 2 0 1.000 6 11 .353 NC Central 1 0 1.000 5 10 .333 NC A&T 1 0 1.000 5 11 .313 Md.-Eastern Shore 1 0 1.000 2 14 .125 Bethune-Cookman 1 1 .500 7 9 .438 SC State 1 1 .500 6 8 .429 Coppin St. 0 2 .000 4 13 .235 Florida A&M 0 2 .000 2 11 .154 Howard 0 2 .000 2 14 .125 Delaware St. 0 1 .000 1 14 .067

___

Saturday’s Games

NC Central at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

Coppin St. at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Morgan St. at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Howard, 4 p.m.

NC A&T at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Morgan St. at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

NC A&T at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

SC State at Howard, 7:30 p.m.

NC Central at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.

Coppin St. at Florida A&M, 8 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct N. Iowa 2 1 .667 13 2 .867 Drake 2 1 .667 12 4 .750 Bradley 2 1 .667 11 5 .688 Loyola of Chicago 2 1 .667 10 6 .625 Missouri St. 2 1 .667 8 8 .500 S. Illinois 2 1 .667 8 8 .500 Indiana St. 1 2 .333 8 6 .571 Valparaiso 1 2 .333 8 8 .500 Illinois St. 1 2 .333 6 9 .400 Evansville 0 3 .000 9 7 .563

___

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. at Indiana St., 2 p.m.

Evansville at Loyola of Chicago, 4 p.m.

N. Iowa at Missouri St., 4 p.m.

Drake at Valparaiso, 4 p.m.

S. Illinois at Bradley, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct San Diego St. 5 0 1.000 16 0 1.000 New Mexico 3 1 .750 14 3 .824 Nevada 3 1 .750 10 6 .625 UNLV 3 1 .750 8 9 .471 Boise St. 3 2 .600 11 6 .647 Air Force 2 2 .500 8 8 .500 Utah St. 2 3 .400 13 5 .722 San Jose St. 2 3 .400 6 11 .353 Colorado St. 1 3 .250 10 7 .588 Fresno St. 1 4 .200 5 11 .313 Wyoming 0 5 .000 5 12 .294

___

Saturday’s Games

Colorado St. at San Jose St., 5 p.m.

Air Force at New Mexico, 6 p.m.

UNLV at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

Nevada at Utah St., 8 p.m.

Boise St. at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Robert Morris 3 0 1.000 7 9 .438 St. Francis (Pa.) 2 1 .667 9 5 .643 Sacred Heart 2 1 .667 9 7 .563 Bryant 1 1 .500 9 6 .600 St. Francis Brooklyn 1 1 .500 7 7 .500 Mount St. Mary’s 1 2 .333 5 11 .313 Wagner 1 2 .333 4 10 .286 Fairleigh Dickinson 1 2 .333 3 11 .214 CCSU 0 3 .000 1 15 .063

___

Saturday’s Games

Wagner at Robert Morris, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at CCSU, 3:30 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Bryant, 4 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at LIU, 4:30 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Murray St. 3 0 1.000 10 5 .667 Austin Peay 3 0 1.000 9 7 .563 Belmont 2 1 .667 11 5 .688 Tennessee St. 2 1 .667 10 6 .625 Morehead St. 2 1 .667 8 8 .500 Jacksonville St. 2 1 .667 7 9 .438 E. Kentucky 2 1 .667 5 11 .313 UT Martin 1 2 .333 5 9 .357 SIU-Edwardsville 1 2 .333 4 12 .250 E. Illinois 0 3 .000 7 8 .467 SE Missouri 0 3 .000 4 12 .250 Tennessee Tech 0 3 .000 3 13 .188

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Illinois at Morehead St., 3 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at E. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

Austin Peay at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

Tennessee St. at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.

Belmont at UT Martin, 5 p.m.

Murray St. at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.