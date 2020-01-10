Listen Live Sports

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stony Brook 2 0 1.000 11 6 .647
Hartford 2 0 1.000 9 8 .529
Albany (NY) 1 0 1.000 8 8 .500
New Hampshire 1 1 .500 8 7 .533
Binghamton 1 1 .500 7 8 .467
Mass.-Lowell 1 1 .500 7 10 .412
Vermont 0 1 .000 10 6 .625
UMBC 0 2 .000 7 10 .412
Maine 0 2 .000 4 12 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Vermont at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Maine at Albany (NY), 3 p.m.

Binghamton at Mass.-Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wichita St. 2 0 1.000 14 1 .933
SMU 2 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Houston 2 0 1.000 12 3 .800
Cincinnati 2 1 .667 9 6 .600
Memphis 1 1 .500 12 3 .800
Tulsa 1 1 .500 9 6 .600
East Carolina 1 1 .500 7 8 .467
UConn 1 2 .333 10 5 .667
Temple 1 2 .333 9 5 .643
Tulane 1 2 .333 9 6 .600
South Florida 1 2 .333 8 8 .500
UCF 0 3 .000 9 6 .600

___

Saturday’s Games

Tulane at Temple, Noon

Cincinnati at UCF, Noon

SMU at East Carolina, 2 p.m.

Houston at Tulsa, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wichita St. at UConn, Noon

Memphis at South Florida, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duquesne 3 0 1.000 13 2 .867
Dayton 2 0 1.000 13 2 .867
Richmond 2 0 1.000 12 3 .800
VCU 2 0 1.000 12 3 .800
St. Bonaventure 2 0 1.000 10 5 .667
Saint Louis 2 1 .667 13 3 .813
Rhode Island 1 1 .500 9 5 .643
UMass 1 1 .500 7 8 .467
La Salle 1 2 .333 10 5 .667
George Mason 0 2 .000 11 4 .733
Davidson 0 2 .000 6 8 .429
Fordham 0 2 .000 6 8 .429
George Washington 0 2 .000 6 9 .400
Saint Joseph’s 0 3 .000 3 12 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

UMass at Dayton, 12:30 p.m.

George Mason at La Salle, 2 p.m.

Fordham at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

Rhode Island at VCU, 2 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Davidson, 2:30 p.m.

Duquesne at George Washington, 4 p.m.

Saint Louis at Richmond, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 4 0 1.000 14 1 .933
Florida St. 4 1 .800 14 2 .875
Louisville 3 1 .750 12 3 .800
Virginia 3 1 .750 11 3 .786
Boston College 3 1 .750 9 6 .600
NC State 2 2 .500 11 4 .733
Pittsburgh 2 2 .500 11 4 .733
Virginia Tech 2 2 .500 11 4 .733
Georgia Tech 2 3 .400 7 8 .467
Notre Dame 1 3 .250 10 5 .667
Miami 1 3 .250 9 5 .643
Wake Forest 1 3 .250 8 6 .571
North Carolina 1 3 .250 8 7 .533
Syracuse 1 3 .250 8 7 .533
Clemson 1 3 .250 7 7 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Louisville at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.

NC State at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.

Syracuse at Virginia, 4 p.m.

Clemson at North Carolina, 4:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Boston College, 6 p.m.

Wake Forest at Duke, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 3 0 1.000 17 1 .944
North Florida 3 0 1.000 10 8 .556
Lipscomb 2 1 .667 7 9 .438
Jacksonville 1 1 .500 8 9 .471
Stetson 1 1 .500 7 10 .412
North Alabama 1 2 .333 6 10 .375
Florida Gulf Coast 1 2 .333 4 14 .222
NJIT 0 2 .000 3 12 .200
Kennesaw St. 0 3 .000 1 15 .063

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida Gulf Coast at Stetson, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville at Liberty, 5 p.m.

North Alabama at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

NJIT at North Florida, 5 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 2 0 1.000 12 1 .923
Kansas 2 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Oklahoma 2 0 1.000 11 3 .786
TCU 2 0 1.000 11 3 .786
West Virginia 1 1 .500 12 2 .857
Texas Tech 1 1 .500 10 4 .714
Texas 0 2 .000 10 4 .714
Oklahoma St. 0 2 .000 9 5 .643
Iowa St. 0 2 .000 7 7 .500
Kansas St. 0 2 .000 7 7 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Baylor at Kansas, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at TCU, 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Kansas St. at Texas, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Butler 3 0 1.000 15 1 .938
Seton Hall 3 0 1.000 11 4 .733
Providence 3 1 .750 10 7 .588
Villanova 2 1 .667 11 3 .786
Creighton 1 2 .333 12 4 .750
Xavier 1 2 .333 12 4 .750
Marquette 1 2 .333 11 4 .733
Georgetown 1 2 .333 11 5 .688
DePaul 0 2 .000 12 3 .800
St. John’s 0 3 .000 11 5 .688

___

Friday’s Games

Butler 70, Providence 58

Saturday’s Games

DePaul at St. John’s, Noon

Georgetown at Villanova, Noon

Creighton at Xavier, 2 p.m.

Marquette at Seton Hall, 4 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana 4 1 .800 8 8 .500
N. Colorado 3 1 .750 10 5 .667
S. Utah 3 1 .750 10 5 .667
Montana St. 3 2 .600 9 7 .563
Sacramento St. 2 2 .500 9 4 .692
E. Washington 2 2 .500 9 6 .600
Idaho St. 2 2 .500 5 8 .385
N. Arizona 1 3 .250 7 6 .538
Portland St. 1 3 .250 7 9 .438
Idaho 1 3 .250 5 10 .333
Weber St. 1 3 .250 5 10 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Idaho St. at N. Arizona, 6 p.m.

Portland St. at Montana St., 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Portland St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 3 0 1.000 9 7 .563
Radford 2 0 1.000 7 7 .500
Presbyterian 2 0 1.000 5 10 .333
SC-Upstate 2 1 .667 7 9 .438
Hampton 1 1 .500 6 9 .400
Campbell 1 2 .333 10 5 .667
Charleston Southern 1 2 .333 7 8 .467
Longwood 1 2 .333 6 10 .375
Gardner-Webb 1 2 .333 5 10 .333
UNC-Asheville 0 2 .000 6 7 .462
High Point 0 2 .000 3 12 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

Campbell at Radford, 2 p.m.

High Point at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

Longwood at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan St. 5 0 1.000 13 3 .813
Rutgers 3 1 .750 12 3 .800
Maryland 3 2 .600 13 3 .813
Illinois 3 2 .600 11 5 .688
Indiana 2 2 .500 12 3 .800
Penn St. 2 2 .500 12 3 .800
Michigan 2 2 .500 11 4 .733
Wisconsin 2 2 .500 9 6 .600
Nebraska 2 2 .500 7 8 .467
Iowa 2 3 .400 11 5 .688
Purdue 2 3 .400 9 7 .563
Minnesota 2 3 .400 8 7 .533
Ohio St. 1 3 .250 11 4 .733
Northwestern 0 4 .000 5 9 .357

___

Friday’s Games

Iowa 67, Maryland 49

Saturday’s Games

Rutgers at Illinois, Noon

Ohio St. at Indiana, Noon

Wisconsin at Penn St., 2:15 p.m.

Nebraska at Northwestern, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Michigan St. at Purdue, Noon

Michigan at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Santa Barbara 1 0 1.000 12 4 .750
Hawaii 1 0 1.000 10 5 .667
UC Riverside 1 0 1.000 11 6 .647
CS Northridge 1 0 1.000 6 11 .353
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 8 8 .500
UC Davis 0 1 .000 6 11 .353
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 1 .000 5 11 .313
Long Beach St. 0 1 .000 5 12 .294
Cal Poly 0 1 .000 3 12 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.

CS Northridge at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Hawaii at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

