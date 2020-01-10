All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stony Brook
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|6
|.647
|Hartford
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|8
|.529
|Albany (NY)
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|New Hampshire
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Binghamton
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|Mass.-Lowell
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|Vermont
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|6
|.625
|UMBC
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
|Maine
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
___
Saturday’s Games
Vermont at UMBC, 1 p.m.
Maine at Albany (NY), 3 p.m.
Binghamton at Mass.-Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wichita St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|14
|1
|.933
|SMU
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Houston
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Cincinnati
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|6
|.600
|Memphis
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|3
|.800
|Tulsa
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|East Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|UConn
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|5
|.667
|Temple
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|5
|.643
|Tulane
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|6
|.600
|South Florida
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|8
|.500
|UCF
|0
|3
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
___
Saturday’s Games
Tulane at Temple, Noon
Cincinnati at UCF, Noon
SMU at East Carolina, 2 p.m.
Houston at Tulsa, 4 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Wichita St. at UConn, Noon
Memphis at South Florida, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duquesne
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Dayton
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Richmond
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|VCU
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|St. Bonaventure
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Saint Louis
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|3
|.813
|Rhode Island
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|UMass
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|La Salle
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|5
|.667
|George Mason
|0
|2
|.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Davidson
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Fordham
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|George Washington
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
___
Saturday’s Games
UMass at Dayton, 12:30 p.m.
George Mason at La Salle, 2 p.m.
Fordham at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.
Rhode Island at VCU, 2 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Davidson, 2:30 p.m.
Duquesne at George Washington, 4 p.m.
Saint Louis at Richmond, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|1
|.933
|Florida St.
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|2
|.875
|Louisville
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|3
|.800
|Virginia
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|3
|.786
|Boston College
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|6
|.600
|NC State
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Pittsburgh
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Virginia Tech
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Georgia Tech
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|8
|.467
|Notre Dame
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|5
|.667
|Miami
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|5
|.643
|Wake Forest
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|6
|.571
|North Carolina
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|Syracuse
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|Clemson
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|7
|.500
___
Saturday’s Games
Louisville at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.
NC State at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.
Syracuse at Virginia, 4 p.m.
Clemson at North Carolina, 4:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Boston College, 6 p.m.
Wake Forest at Duke, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Miami, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|3
|0
|1.000
|17
|1
|.944
|North Florida
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|8
|.556
|Lipscomb
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|9
|.438
|Jacksonville
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Stetson
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|North Alabama
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|10
|.375
|Florida Gulf Coast
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|14
|.222
|NJIT
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|3
|.000
|1
|15
|.063
___
Saturday’s Games
Florida Gulf Coast at Stetson, 4 p.m.
Jacksonville at Liberty, 5 p.m.
North Alabama at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
NJIT at North Florida, 5 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Kansas
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Oklahoma
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|TCU
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|West Virginia
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|2
|.857
|Texas Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|Texas
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Iowa St.
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Kansas St.
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
___
Saturday’s Games
Baylor at Kansas, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at TCU, 2 p.m.
Texas Tech at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Kansas St. at Texas, 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Butler
|3
|0
|1.000
|15
|1
|.938
|Seton Hall
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Providence
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|7
|.588
|Villanova
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|3
|.786
|Creighton
|1
|2
|.333
|12
|4
|.750
|Xavier
|1
|2
|.333
|12
|4
|.750
|Marquette
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|4
|.733
|Georgetown
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|5
|.688
|DePaul
|0
|2
|.000
|12
|3
|.800
|St. John’s
|0
|3
|.000
|11
|5
|.688
___
Friday’s Games
Butler 70, Providence 58
Saturday’s Games
DePaul at St. John’s, Noon
Georgetown at Villanova, Noon
Creighton at Xavier, 2 p.m.
Marquette at Seton Hall, 4 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|8
|.500
|N. Colorado
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|S. Utah
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|Montana St.
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|Sacramento St.
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|E. Washington
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Idaho St.
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|N. Arizona
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|6
|.538
|Portland St.
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|9
|.438
|Idaho
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|10
|.333
|Weber St.
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|10
|.333
___
Saturday’s Games
Idaho St. at N. Arizona, 6 p.m.
Portland St. at Montana St., 8 p.m.
Weber St. at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Portland St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Radford
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Presbyterian
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|10
|.333
|SC-Upstate
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|9
|.438
|Hampton
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Campbell
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|5
|.667
|Charleston Southern
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|8
|.467
|Longwood
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|10
|.375
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|10
|.333
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|High Point
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
___
Saturday’s Games
Campbell at Radford, 2 p.m.
High Point at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.
Longwood at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Rutgers
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|3
|.800
|Maryland
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|3
|.813
|Illinois
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|5
|.688
|Indiana
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|3
|.800
|Penn St.
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|3
|.800
|Michigan
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Wisconsin
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Nebraska
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|Iowa
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|Purdue
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|Minnesota
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|7
|.533
|Ohio St.
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|4
|.733
|Northwestern
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
___
Friday’s Games
Iowa 67, Maryland 49
Saturday’s Games
Rutgers at Illinois, Noon
Ohio St. at Indiana, Noon
Wisconsin at Penn St., 2:15 p.m.
Nebraska at Northwestern, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Michigan St. at Purdue, Noon
Michigan at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Hawaii
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|UC Riverside
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|6
|.647
|CS Northridge
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|11
|.353
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|8
|.500
|UC Davis
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
|Long Beach St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|12
|.294
|Cal Poly
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
___
Saturday’s Games
Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.
CS Northridge at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Hawaii at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
