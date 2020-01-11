All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|William & Mary
|5
|0
|1.000
|13
|5
|.722
|Coll. of Charleston
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|7
|.611
|Hofstra
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|5
|.722
|Drexel
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|8
|.556
|Northeastern
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|8
|.529
|Towson
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|Delaware
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|6
|.667
|Elon
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|13
|.278
|James Madison
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|9
|.471
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|6
|.000
|5
|14
|.263
___
Saturday’s Games
Towson 84, Delaware 68
William & Mary 67, Coll. of Charleston 56
Elon 80, UNC-Wilmington 63
Drexel 78, James Madison 71
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Charlotte
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Louisiana Tech
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|4
|.750
|FAU
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|W. Kentucky
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|6
|.625
|North Texas
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|8
|.529
|Old Dominion
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|10
|.375
|FIU
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|UAB
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Marshall
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|UTSA
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|UTEP
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|7
|.588
|Rice
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|8
|.529
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
|Southern Miss.
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
___
Saturday’s Games
Rice 92, FIU 78
Charlotte 53, Old Dominion 47
North Texas 81, FAU 58
UTSA 80, Southern Miss. 70
W. Kentucky 69, Middle Tennessee 53
UAB 61, Marshall 50
Louisiana Tech 64, UTEP 61
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|15
|3
|.833
|Youngstown St.
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|7
|.611
|N. Kentucky
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|6
|.647
|Milwaukee
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|9
|.471
|Cleveland St.
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|11
|.389
|Green Bay
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|11
|.389
|Oakland
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|11
|.389
|Ill.-Chicago
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|12
|.333
|IUPUI
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|13
|.278
|Detroit
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|15
|.167
___
Saturday’s Games
Youngstown St. 69, Detroit 67
Oakland 68, Cleveland St. 55
Milwaukee 87, Green Bay 80
Sunday’s Games
N. Kentucky at IUPUI, 2 p.m.
Wright St. at Ill.-Chicago, 4:12 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Penn
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Sunday’s Games
Johnson & Wales (RI) at Yale, 2 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Quinnipiac
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Siena
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|6
|.538
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|6
|.571
|Manhattan
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|6
|.500
|St. Peter’s
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|7
|.417
|Rider
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Fairfield
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Iona
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|7
|.300
|Niagara
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|11
|.214
|Marist
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|11
|.154
|Canisius
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
___
Sunday’s Games
Niagara at Iona, 1 p.m.
Canisius at St. Peter’s, 1 p.m.
Siena at Manhattan, 2 p.m.
Rider at Marist, 2 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Akron
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Kent St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Bowling Green
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|Ball St.
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|N. Illinois
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|Buffalo
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|6
|.625
|Ohio
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|Toledo
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|W. Michigan
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|8
|.500
|E. Michigan
|0
|3
|.000
|10
|6
|.625
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
___
Saturday’s Games
Bowling Green 83, Ohio 74
Kent St. 79, Cent. Michigan 73
N. Illinois 71, E. Michigan 68
Toledo 67, W. Michigan 59
Tuesday’s Games
Ohio at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Ball St. at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Akron at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|7
|11
|.389
|NC A&T
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|11
|.353
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|9
|.471
|Morgan St.
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|10
|.444
|SC State
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|NC Central
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|11
|.313
|Delaware St.
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|14
|.125
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|15
|.118
|Florida A&M
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|11
|.214
|Coppin St.
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|14
|.222
|Howard
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|15
|.118
___
Saturday’s Games
Delaware St. 68, NC Central 66
Bethune-Cookman 85, Coppin St. 80
Florida A&M 77, Morgan St. 68
Norfolk St. 71, Howard 63
NC A&T 91, Md.-Eastern Shore 53
Monday’s Games
Morgan St. at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.
NC A&T at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.
SC State at Howard, 7:30 p.m.
NC Central at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.
Coppin St. at Florida A&M, 8 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|2
|.875
|Bradley
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Loyola of Chicago
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|Drake
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Indiana St.
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Valparaiso
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Missouri St.
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|S. Illinois
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Illinois St.
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|10
|.375
|Evansville
|0
|4
|.000
|9
|8
|.529
___
Saturday’s Games
Indiana St. 65, Illinois St. 52
Loyola of Chicago 78, Evansville 44
N. Iowa 80, Missouri St. 57
Valparaiso 66, Drake 61
Bradley 67, S. Illinois 48
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|17
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|3
|.833
|UNLV
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|9
|.500
|Nevada
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|7
|.588
|Utah St.
|3
|3
|.500
|14
|5
|.737
|Boise St.
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|7
|.611
|Colorado St.
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|7
|.611
|Air Force
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|9
|.471
|San Jose St.
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|12
|.333
|Fresno St.
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|11
|.313
|Wyoming
|0
|6
|.000
|5
|13
|.278
___
Saturday’s Games
Colorado St. 81, San Jose St. 70
New Mexico 84, Air Force 78
UNLV 78, Wyoming 69, OT
Utah St. 80, Nevada 70
San Diego St. 83, Boise St. 65
Tuesday’s Games
Wyoming at Nevada, 10 p.m.
San Diego St. at Fresno St., 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Robert Morris
|4
|0
|1.000
|8
|9
|.471
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|Sacred Heart
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|Mount St. Mary’s
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|Bryant
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|8
|.467
|Wagner
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|11
|.267
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|12
|.200
|CCSU
|0
|4
|.000
|1
|16
|.059
___
Saturday’s Games
Robert Morris 94, Wagner 62
Merrimack 58, CCSU 46
Mount St. Mary’s 67, Bryant 65
LIU 84, Fairleigh Dickinson 70
St. Francis (Pa.) 81, St. Francis Brooklyn 80
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Austin Peay
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|7
|.588
|Belmont
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Tennessee St.
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|Morehead St.
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|8
|.529
|E. Kentucky
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|11
|.353
|Jacksonville St.
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|UT Martin
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|10
|.333
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|13
|.235
|E. Illinois
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|SE Missouri
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|14
|.176
___
Saturday’s Games
Morehead St. 69, E. Illinois 66
E. Kentucky 78, SIU-Edwardsville 72
Austin Peay 71, Jacksonville St. 67
Tennessee St. 75, SE Missouri 73
Belmont 85, UT Martin 78
Murray St. 81, Tennessee Tech 69
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.