COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct William & Mary 5 0 1.000 13 5 .722 Coll. of Charleston 5 1 .833 11 7 .611 Hofstra 4 1 .800 13 5 .722 Drexel 3 2 .600 10 8 .556 Northeastern 3 2 .600 9 8 .529 Towson 3 3 .500 9 9 .500 Delaware 2 3 .400 12 6 .667 Elon 1 4 .200 5 13 .278 James Madison 1 5 .167 8 9 .471 UNC-Wilmington 0 6 .000 5 14 .263

___

Saturday’s Games

Towson 84, Delaware 68

William & Mary 67, Coll. of Charleston 56

Elon 80, UNC-Wilmington 63

Drexel 78, James Madison 71

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Charlotte 3 0 1.000 9 5 .643 Louisiana Tech 3 1 .750 12 4 .750 FAU 3 1 .750 11 6 .647 W. Kentucky 3 1 .750 10 6 .625 North Texas 3 1 .750 9 8 .529 Old Dominion 2 1 .667 6 10 .375 FIU 2 2 .500 11 6 .647 UAB 2 2 .500 11 6 .647 Marshall 2 2 .500 8 9 .471 UTSA 2 2 .500 8 9 .471 UTEP 1 3 .250 10 7 .588 Rice 1 3 .250 9 8 .529 Middle Tennessee 0 4 .000 4 13 .235 Southern Miss. 0 4 .000 4 13 .235

___

Saturday’s Games

Rice 92, FIU 78

Charlotte 53, Old Dominion 47

North Texas 81, FAU 58

UTSA 80, Southern Miss. 70

W. Kentucky 69, Middle Tennessee 53

UAB 61, Marshall 50

Louisiana Tech 64, UTEP 61

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wright St. 5 0 1.000 15 3 .833 Youngstown St. 4 1 .800 11 7 .611 N. Kentucky 3 2 .600 11 6 .647 Milwaukee 3 2 .600 8 9 .471 Cleveland St. 3 2 .600 7 11 .389 Green Bay 2 3 .400 7 11 .389 Oakland 2 3 .400 7 11 .389 Ill.-Chicago 1 4 .200 6 12 .333 IUPUI 1 4 .200 5 13 .278 Detroit 1 4 .200 3 15 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. 69, Detroit 67

Oakland 68, Cleveland St. 55

Milwaukee 87, Green Bay 80

Sunday’s Games

N. Kentucky at IUPUI, 2 p.m.

Wright St. at Ill.-Chicago, 4:12 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Princeton 2 0 1.000 6 8 .429 Harvard 0 0 .000 11 4 .733 Yale 0 0 .000 10 4 .714 Brown 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Penn 0 2 .000 7 6 .538 Dartmouth 0 0 .000 7 8 .467 Columbia 0 0 .000 5 11 .313 Cornell 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Sunday’s Games

Johnson & Wales (RI) at Yale, 2 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Quinnipiac 3 0 1.000 8 5 .615 Siena 3 1 .750 7 6 .538 Monmouth (NJ) 2 1 .667 8 6 .571 Manhattan 2 1 .667 6 6 .500 St. Peter’s 2 1 .667 5 7 .417 Rider 2 2 .500 8 6 .571 Fairfield 2 2 .500 6 9 .400 Iona 1 2 .333 3 7 .300 Niagara 1 2 .333 3 11 .214 Marist 1 3 .250 2 11 .154 Canisius 0 4 .000 5 10 .333

___

Sunday’s Games

Niagara at Iona, 1 p.m.

Canisius at St. Peter’s, 1 p.m.

Siena at Manhattan, 2 p.m.

Rider at Marist, 2 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Akron 3 0 1.000 13 3 .813 Kent St. 3 0 1.000 13 3 .813 Bowling Green 2 1 .667 11 5 .688 Ball St. 2 1 .667 9 7 .563 Cent. Michigan 2 1 .667 9 7 .563 N. Illinois 2 1 .667 9 7 .563 Buffalo 1 2 .333 10 6 .625 Ohio 1 2 .333 9 7 .563 Toledo 1 2 .333 9 7 .563 W. Michigan 1 2 .333 8 8 .500 E. Michigan 0 3 .000 10 6 .625 Miami (Ohio) 0 3 .000 7 9 .438

___

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green 83, Ohio 74

Kent St. 79, Cent. Michigan 73

N. Illinois 71, E. Michigan 68

Toledo 67, W. Michigan 59

Tuesday’s Games

Ohio at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ball St. at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Akron at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Norfolk St. 3 0 1.000 7 11 .389 NC A&T 2 0 1.000 6 11 .353 Bethune-Cookman 2 1 .667 8 9 .471 Morgan St. 2 1 .667 8 10 .444 SC State 1 1 .500 6 8 .429 NC Central 1 1 .500 5 11 .313 Delaware St. 1 1 .500 2 14 .125 Md.-Eastern Shore 1 1 .500 2 15 .118 Florida A&M 1 2 .333 3 11 .214 Coppin St. 0 3 .000 4 14 .222 Howard 0 3 .000 2 15 .118

___

Saturday’s Games

Delaware St. 68, NC Central 66

Bethune-Cookman 85, Coppin St. 80

Florida A&M 77, Morgan St. 68

Norfolk St. 71, Howard 63

NC A&T 91, Md.-Eastern Shore 53

Monday’s Games

Morgan St. at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

NC A&T at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

SC State at Howard, 7:30 p.m.

NC Central at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.

Coppin St. at Florida A&M, 8 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct N. Iowa 3 1 .750 14 2 .875 Bradley 3 1 .750 12 5 .706 Loyola of Chicago 3 1 .750 11 6 .647 Drake 2 2 .500 12 5 .706 Indiana St. 2 2 .500 9 6 .600 Valparaiso 2 2 .500 9 8 .529 Missouri St. 2 2 .500 8 9 .471 S. Illinois 2 2 .500 8 9 .471 Illinois St. 1 3 .250 6 10 .375 Evansville 0 4 .000 9 8 .529

___

Saturday’s Games

Indiana St. 65, Illinois St. 52

Loyola of Chicago 78, Evansville 44

N. Iowa 80, Missouri St. 57

Valparaiso 66, Drake 61

Bradley 67, S. Illinois 48

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct San Diego St. 6 0 1.000 17 0 1.000 New Mexico 4 1 .800 15 3 .833 UNLV 4 1 .800 9 9 .500 Nevada 3 2 .600 10 7 .588 Utah St. 3 3 .500 14 5 .737 Boise St. 3 3 .500 11 7 .611 Colorado St. 2 3 .400 11 7 .611 Air Force 2 3 .400 8 9 .471 San Jose St. 2 4 .333 6 12 .333 Fresno St. 1 4 .200 5 11 .313 Wyoming 0 6 .000 5 13 .278

___

Saturday’s Games

Colorado St. 81, San Jose St. 70

New Mexico 84, Air Force 78

UNLV 78, Wyoming 69, OT

Utah St. 80, Nevada 70

San Diego St. 83, Boise St. 65

Tuesday’s Games

Wyoming at Nevada, 10 p.m.

San Diego St. at Fresno St., 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Robert Morris 4 0 1.000 8 9 .471 St. Francis (Pa.) 3 1 .750 10 5 .667 Sacred Heart 2 1 .667 9 7 .563 Mount St. Mary’s 2 2 .500 6 11 .353 Bryant 1 2 .333 9 7 .563 St. Francis Brooklyn 1 2 .333 7 8 .467 Wagner 1 3 .250 4 11 .267 Fairleigh Dickinson 1 3 .250 3 12 .200 CCSU 0 4 .000 1 16 .059

___

Saturday’s Games

Robert Morris 94, Wagner 62

Merrimack 58, CCSU 46

Mount St. Mary’s 67, Bryant 65

LIU 84, Fairleigh Dickinson 70

St. Francis (Pa.) 81, St. Francis Brooklyn 80

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Murray St. 4 0 1.000 11 5 .688 Austin Peay 4 0 1.000 10 7 .588 Belmont 3 1 .750 12 5 .706 Tennessee St. 3 1 .750 11 6 .647 Morehead St. 3 1 .750 9 8 .529 E. Kentucky 3 1 .750 6 11 .353 Jacksonville St. 2 2 .500 7 10 .412 UT Martin 1 3 .250 5 10 .333 SIU-Edwardsville 1 3 .250 4 13 .235 E. Illinois 0 4 .000 7 9 .438 SE Missouri 0 4 .000 4 13 .235 Tennessee Tech 0 4 .000 3 14 .176

___

Saturday’s Games

Morehead St. 69, E. Illinois 66

E. Kentucky 78, SIU-Edwardsville 72

Austin Peay 71, Jacksonville St. 67

Tennessee St. 75, SE Missouri 73

Belmont 85, UT Martin 78

Murray St. 81, Tennessee Tech 69

