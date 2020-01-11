Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
BKC Glance

January 11, 2020 10:06 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 3 0 1.000 14 2 .875
Oregon 3 1 .750 14 3 .824
Southern Cal 2 1 .667 13 3 .813
California 2 1 .667 8 8 .500
Colorado 1 1 .500 12 3 .800
Arizona 1 1 .500 11 4 .733
Utah 1 1 .500 10 4 .714
Oregon St. 1 2 .333 11 4 .733
Arizona St. 1 2 .333 10 6 .625
UCLA 1 2 .333 8 8 .500
Washington 1 3 .250 11 6 .647
Washington St. 1 3 .250 10 7 .588

___

Saturday’s Games

Stanford 88, Washington St. 62

California 61, Washington 58, OT

Southern Cal 74, UCLA 63

Oregon 78, Arizona St. 69

Sunday’s Games

Utah at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 4 0 1.000 13 4 .765
Boston U. 3 1 .750 9 8 .529
Bucknell 3 1 .750 7 10 .412
Lafayette 2 2 .500 10 5 .667
Navy 2 2 .500 8 7 .533
American U. 2 2 .500 6 9 .400
Lehigh 2 2 .500 5 11 .313
Loyola (Md.) 1 3 .250 9 8 .529
Holy Cross 1 3 .250 2 15 .118
Army 0 4 .000 5 10 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Boston U. 81, Army 59

Lafayette 65, Loyola (Md.) 62

Bucknell 75, Holy Cross 60

Colgate 70, Navy 63

Lehigh 82, American U. 73

Monday’s Games

Boston U. at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 3 0 1.000 15 0 1.000
Kentucky 3 0 1.000 12 3 .800
LSU 3 0 1.000 11 4 .733
Arkansas 2 1 .667 13 2 .867
Florida 2 1 .667 10 5 .667
Tennessee 2 1 .667 10 5 .667
Texas A&M 2 1 .667 8 6 .571
Missouri 1 2 .333 9 6 .600
Alabama 1 2 .333 8 7 .533
Georgia 0 2 .000 10 5 .667
Mississippi 0 2 .000 9 6 .600
Mississippi St. 0 3 .000 9 6 .600
South Carolina 0 2 .000 8 7 .533
Vanderbilt 0 2 .000 8 7 .533

___

Saturday’s Games

Auburn 82, Georgia 60

Kentucky 76, Alabama 67

Tennessee 56, South Carolina 55

Texas A&M 69, Vanderbilt 50

Arkansas 76, Mississippi 72

LSU 60, Mississippi St. 59

Missouri 91, Florida 75

Tuesday’s Games

Mississippi at Florida, 7 p.m.

LSU at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
W. Carolina 4 0 1.000 12 3 .800
ETSU 4 1 .800 15 3 .833
Furman 4 1 .800 14 4 .778
Wofford 3 1 .750 11 6 .647
UNC-Greensboro 3 2 .600 13 5 .722
Chattanooga 2 2 .500 11 6 .647
Samford 2 2 .500 8 10 .444
The Citadel 0 4 .000 6 9 .400
Mercer 0 4 .000 6 11 .353
VMI 0 5 .000 5 13 .278

___

Saturday’s Games

Chattanooga 105, Samford 67

ETSU 61, VMI 55

W. Carolina 79, Mercer 71

UNC-Greensboro 86, Furman 73

Wofford 73, The Citadel 71

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Nicholls 5 1 .833 11 6 .647
Stephen F. Austin 4 1 .800 13 3 .813
Abilene Christian 4 1 .800 9 7 .563
Sam Houston St. 4 2 .667 11 6 .647
Cent. Arkansas 4 2 .667 5 12 .294
Lamar 3 3 .500 9 8 .529
Northwestern St. 3 3 .500 6 9 .400
McNeese St. 2 3 .400 7 9 .438
Texas A&M-CC 2 4 .333 6 11 .353
Incarnate Word 1 3 .250 4 11 .267
Houston Baptist 1 3 .250 1 12 .077
SE Louisiana 1 4 .200 4 12 .250
New Orleans 1 5 .167 5 11 .313

___

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas 89, Sam Houston St. 82

Abilene Christian 68, Texas A&M-CC 56

McNeese St. 85, Northwestern St. 76

Nicholls 69, SE Louisiana 58

Incarnate Word 73, New Orleans 70

Lamar 102, Houston Baptist 92

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grambling St. 3 0 1.000 9 7 .563
Prairie View 2 1 .667 6 10 .375
Alabama A&M 2 1 .667 5 9 .357
Jackson St. 2 1 .667 5 11 .313
Texas Southern 2 1 .667 5 11 .313
Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 1 .500 2 12 .143
Alcorn St. 1 2 .333 5 9 .357
Alabama St. 1 2 .333 2 14 .125
Southern U. 0 3 .000 3 13 .188
MVSU 0 2 .000 1 14 .067

___

Saturday’s Games

Jackson St. 76, Alcorn St. 65

Grambling St. 61, Southern U. 56

Alabama A&M 59, Ark.-Pine Bluff 49

Texas Southern 71, Prairie View 67

Alabama St. 81, MVSU 75

Monday’s Games

Jackson St. at Southern U., 4 p.m.

MVSU at Alabama A&M, 8:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama St., 8:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 4 1 .800 13 7 .650
Nebraska-Omaha 3 1 .750 10 9 .526
N. Dakota St. 2 1 .667 11 6 .647
South Dakota 2 2 .500 11 7 .611
Oral Roberts 2 2 .500 9 8 .529
Fort Wayne 2 2 .500 9 10 .474
North Dakota 2 2 .500 8 10 .444
W. Illinois 2 3 .400 5 10 .333
Denver 0 5 .000 4 15 .211

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Illinois 86, Denver 80

South Dakota 91, Nebraska-Omaha 81

S. Dakota St. 70, Fort Wayne 61

Oral Roberts 88, North Dakota 73

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Georgia St. 5 2 .714 12 6 .667
Georgia Southern 5 2 .714 11 7 .611
UALR 5 2 .714 11 7 .611
Arkansas St. 4 3 .571 12 6 .667
Coastal Carolina 4 3 .571 11 7 .611
South Alabama 4 3 .571 11 7 .611
Texas State 3 4 .429 10 8 .556
Appalachian St. 3 4 .429 9 9 .500
Troy 3 4 .429 7 11 .389
Louisiana-Lafayette 2 5 .286 7 11 .389
Louisiana-Monroe 2 5 .286 6 10 .375
Texas-Arlington 2 5 .286 6 12 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia St. 84, Louisiana-Monroe 62

Coastal Carolina 82, Texas-Arlington 77

Georgia Southern 71, Louisiana-Lafayette 51

Arkansas St. 76, Troy 68, OT

Texas State 82, Appalachian St. 57

South Alabama 52, UALR 43

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 4 0 1.000 18 1 .947
Santa Clara 2 1 .667 15 3 .833
Pacific 2 1 .667 14 5 .737
BYU 2 1 .667 13 5 .722
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 2 2 .500 15 4 .789
San Francisco 2 2 .500 13 6 .684
Portland 1 2 .333 9 9 .500
Pepperdine 1 2 .333 8 9 .471
Loyola Marymount 1 2 .333 7 10 .412
San Diego 0 4 .000 7 12 .368

___

Saturday’s Games

Gonzaga 87, Loyola Marymount 62

San Francisco 79, Pacific 75

Santa Clara 67, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 66

BYU 96, Portland 70

Pepperdine 85, San Diego 78

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 3 0 1.000 12 6 .667
California Baptist 3 1 .750 12 5 .706
Seattle 2 1 .667 9 9 .500
Rio Grande 2 1 .667 6 10 .375
UMKC 2 2 .500 9 9 .500
CS Bakersfield 1 1 .500 7 10 .412
Utah Valley 1 2 .333 7 11 .389
Grand Canyon 0 2 .000 5 11 .313
Chicago St. 0 4 .000 4 15 .211

___

Saturday’s Games

New Mexico St. 74, UMKC 71

California Baptist 61, Grand Canyon 57

Rio Grande 87, Chicago St. 63

Seattle 83, Utah Valley 50

