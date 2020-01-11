All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stanford
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Oregon
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|3
|.824
|Southern Cal
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|3
|.813
|California
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|8
|.500
|Colorado
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|3
|.800
|Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Utah
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|Oregon St.
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|4
|.733
|Arizona St.
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|6
|.625
|UCLA
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|8
|.500
|Washington
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|6
|.647
|Washington St.
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|7
|.588
___
Saturday’s Games
Stanford 88, Washington St. 62
California 61, Washington 58, OT
Southern Cal 74, UCLA 63
Oregon 78, Arizona St. 69
Sunday’s Games
Utah at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Boston U.
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|8
|.529
|Bucknell
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|10
|.412
|Lafayette
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Navy
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|American U.
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Lehigh
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|11
|.313
|Loyola (Md.)
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|8
|.529
|Holy Cross
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|15
|.118
|Army
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
___
Saturday’s Games
Boston U. 81, Army 59
Lafayette 65, Loyola (Md.) 62
Bucknell 75, Holy Cross 60
Colgate 70, Navy 63
Lehigh 82, American U. 73
Monday’s Games
Boston U. at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|3
|0
|1.000
|15
|0
|1.000
|Kentucky
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|LSU
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Arkansas
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|2
|.867
|Florida
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|Tennessee
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|Texas A&M
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|6
|.571
|Missouri
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|6
|.600
|Alabama
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|7
|.533
|Georgia
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Mississippi
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Mississippi St.
|0
|3
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|South Carolina
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Vanderbilt
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
___
Saturday’s Games
Auburn 82, Georgia 60
Kentucky 76, Alabama 67
Tennessee 56, South Carolina 55
Texas A&M 69, Vanderbilt 50
Arkansas 76, Mississippi 72
LSU 60, Mississippi St. 59
Missouri 91, Florida 75
Tuesday’s Games
Mississippi at Florida, 7 p.m.
LSU at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Missouri at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|W. Carolina
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|ETSU
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|3
|.833
|Furman
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|4
|.778
|Wofford
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|UNC-Greensboro
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|5
|.722
|Chattanooga
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Samford
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|10
|.444
|The Citadel
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Mercer
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
|VMI
|0
|5
|.000
|5
|13
|.278
___
Saturday’s Games
Chattanooga 105, Samford 67
ETSU 61, VMI 55
W. Carolina 79, Mercer 71
UNC-Greensboro 86, Furman 73
Wofford 73, The Citadel 71
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nicholls
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|6
|.647
|Stephen F. Austin
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|3
|.813
|Abilene Christian
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|7
|.563
|Sam Houston St.
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Cent. Arkansas
|4
|2
|.667
|5
|12
|.294
|Lamar
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Northwestern St.
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|McNeese St.
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|9
|.438
|Texas A&M-CC
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|11
|.353
|Incarnate Word
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|11
|.267
|Houston Baptist
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|12
|.077
|SE Louisiana
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|12
|.250
|New Orleans
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|11
|.313
___
Saturday’s Games
Cent. Arkansas 89, Sam Houston St. 82
Abilene Christian 68, Texas A&M-CC 56
McNeese St. 85, Northwestern St. 76
Nicholls 69, SE Louisiana 58
Incarnate Word 73, New Orleans 70
Lamar 102, Houston Baptist 92
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Prairie View
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|10
|.375
|Alabama A&M
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|9
|.357
|Jackson St.
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|11
|.313
|Texas Southern
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|11
|.313
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|12
|.143
|Alcorn St.
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|9
|.357
|Alabama St.
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|14
|.125
|Southern U.
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|13
|.188
|MVSU
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
___
Saturday’s Games
Jackson St. 76, Alcorn St. 65
Grambling St. 61, Southern U. 56
Alabama A&M 59, Ark.-Pine Bluff 49
Texas Southern 71, Prairie View 67
Alabama St. 81, MVSU 75
Monday’s Games
Jackson St. at Southern U., 4 p.m.
MVSU at Alabama A&M, 8:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama St., 8:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|7
|.650
|Nebraska-Omaha
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|9
|.526
|N. Dakota St.
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|South Dakota
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|7
|.611
|Oral Roberts
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Fort Wayne
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|North Dakota
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|10
|.444
|W. Illinois
|2
|3
|.400
|5
|10
|.333
|Denver
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|15
|.211
___
Saturday’s Games
W. Illinois 86, Denver 80
South Dakota 91, Nebraska-Omaha 81
S. Dakota St. 70, Fort Wayne 61
Oral Roberts 88, North Dakota 73
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Georgia St.
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|6
|.667
|Georgia Southern
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|7
|.611
|UALR
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|7
|.611
|Arkansas St.
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|6
|.667
|Coastal Carolina
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|7
|.611
|South Alabama
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|7
|.611
|Texas State
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|8
|.556
|Appalachian St.
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|9
|.500
|Troy
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|11
|.389
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|11
|.389
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|10
|.375
|Texas-Arlington
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|12
|.333
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgia St. 84, Louisiana-Monroe 62
Coastal Carolina 82, Texas-Arlington 77
Georgia Southern 71, Louisiana-Lafayette 51
Arkansas St. 76, Troy 68, OT
Texas State 82, Appalachian St. 57
South Alabama 52, UALR 43
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|4
|0
|1.000
|18
|1
|.947
|Santa Clara
|2
|1
|.667
|15
|3
|.833
|Pacific
|2
|1
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|BYU
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|5
|.722
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|2
|2
|.500
|15
|4
|.789
|San Francisco
|2
|2
|.500
|13
|6
|.684
|Portland
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|9
|.500
|Pepperdine
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|9
|.471
|Loyola Marymount
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|San Diego
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|12
|.368
___
Saturday’s Games
Gonzaga 87, Loyola Marymount 62
San Francisco 79, Pacific 75
Santa Clara 67, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 66
BYU 96, Portland 70
Pepperdine 85, San Diego 78
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|6
|.667
|California Baptist
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Seattle
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|9
|.500
|Rio Grande
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|10
|.375
|UMKC
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|Utah Valley
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|11
|.389
|Grand Canyon
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
|Chicago St.
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|15
|.211
___
Saturday’s Games
New Mexico St. 74, UMKC 71
California Baptist 61, Grand Canyon 57
Rio Grande 87, Chicago St. 63
Seattle 83, Utah Valley 50
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.