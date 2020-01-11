All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Stanford 3 0 1.000 14 2 .875 Oregon 3 1 .750 14 3 .824 Southern Cal 2 1 .667 13 3 .813 California 2 1 .667 8 8 .500 Colorado 1 1 .500 12 3 .800 Arizona 1 1 .500 11 4 .733 Utah 1 1 .500 10 4 .714 Oregon St. 1 2 .333 11 4 .733 Arizona St. 1 2 .333 10 6 .625 UCLA 1 2 .333 8 8 .500 Washington 1 3 .250 11 6 .647 Washington St. 1 3 .250 10 7 .588

Saturday’s Games

Stanford 88, Washington St. 62

California 61, Washington 58, OT

Southern Cal 74, UCLA 63

Oregon 78, Arizona St. 69

Sunday’s Games

Utah at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Colgate 4 0 1.000 13 4 .765 Boston U. 3 1 .750 9 8 .529 Bucknell 3 1 .750 7 10 .412 Lafayette 2 2 .500 10 5 .667 Navy 2 2 .500 8 7 .533 American U. 2 2 .500 6 9 .400 Lehigh 2 2 .500 5 11 .313 Loyola (Md.) 1 3 .250 9 8 .529 Holy Cross 1 3 .250 2 15 .118 Army 0 4 .000 5 10 .333

Saturday’s Games

Boston U. 81, Army 59

Lafayette 65, Loyola (Md.) 62

Bucknell 75, Holy Cross 60

Colgate 70, Navy 63

Lehigh 82, American U. 73

Monday’s Games

Boston U. at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Auburn 3 0 1.000 15 0 1.000 Kentucky 3 0 1.000 12 3 .800 LSU 3 0 1.000 11 4 .733 Arkansas 2 1 .667 13 2 .867 Florida 2 1 .667 10 5 .667 Tennessee 2 1 .667 10 5 .667 Texas A&M 2 1 .667 8 6 .571 Missouri 1 2 .333 9 6 .600 Alabama 1 2 .333 8 7 .533 Georgia 0 2 .000 10 5 .667 Mississippi 0 2 .000 9 6 .600 Mississippi St. 0 3 .000 9 6 .600 South Carolina 0 2 .000 8 7 .533 Vanderbilt 0 2 .000 8 7 .533

Saturday’s Games

Auburn 82, Georgia 60

Kentucky 76, Alabama 67

Tennessee 56, South Carolina 55

Texas A&M 69, Vanderbilt 50

Arkansas 76, Mississippi 72

LSU 60, Mississippi St. 59

Missouri 91, Florida 75

Tuesday’s Games

Mississippi at Florida, 7 p.m.

LSU at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct W. Carolina 4 0 1.000 12 3 .800 ETSU 4 1 .800 15 3 .833 Furman 4 1 .800 14 4 .778 Wofford 3 1 .750 11 6 .647 UNC-Greensboro 3 2 .600 13 5 .722 Chattanooga 2 2 .500 11 6 .647 Samford 2 2 .500 8 10 .444 The Citadel 0 4 .000 6 9 .400 Mercer 0 4 .000 6 11 .353 VMI 0 5 .000 5 13 .278

Saturday’s Games

Chattanooga 105, Samford 67

ETSU 61, VMI 55

W. Carolina 79, Mercer 71

UNC-Greensboro 86, Furman 73

Wofford 73, The Citadel 71

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Nicholls 5 1 .833 11 6 .647 Stephen F. Austin 4 1 .800 13 3 .813 Abilene Christian 4 1 .800 9 7 .563 Sam Houston St. 4 2 .667 11 6 .647 Cent. Arkansas 4 2 .667 5 12 .294 Lamar 3 3 .500 9 8 .529 Northwestern St. 3 3 .500 6 9 .400 McNeese St. 2 3 .400 7 9 .438 Texas A&M-CC 2 4 .333 6 11 .353 Incarnate Word 1 3 .250 4 11 .267 Houston Baptist 1 3 .250 1 12 .077 SE Louisiana 1 4 .200 4 12 .250 New Orleans 1 5 .167 5 11 .313

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas 89, Sam Houston St. 82

Abilene Christian 68, Texas A&M-CC 56

McNeese St. 85, Northwestern St. 76

Nicholls 69, SE Louisiana 58

Incarnate Word 73, New Orleans 70

Lamar 102, Houston Baptist 92

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Grambling St. 3 0 1.000 9 7 .563 Prairie View 2 1 .667 6 10 .375 Alabama A&M 2 1 .667 5 9 .357 Jackson St. 2 1 .667 5 11 .313 Texas Southern 2 1 .667 5 11 .313 Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 1 .500 2 12 .143 Alcorn St. 1 2 .333 5 9 .357 Alabama St. 1 2 .333 2 14 .125 Southern U. 0 3 .000 3 13 .188 MVSU 0 2 .000 1 14 .067

Saturday’s Games

Jackson St. 76, Alcorn St. 65

Grambling St. 61, Southern U. 56

Alabama A&M 59, Ark.-Pine Bluff 49

Texas Southern 71, Prairie View 67

Alabama St. 81, MVSU 75

Monday’s Games

Jackson St. at Southern U., 4 p.m.

MVSU at Alabama A&M, 8:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama St., 8:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct S. Dakota St. 4 1 .800 13 7 .650 Nebraska-Omaha 3 1 .750 10 9 .526 N. Dakota St. 2 1 .667 11 6 .647 South Dakota 2 2 .500 11 7 .611 Oral Roberts 2 2 .500 9 8 .529 Fort Wayne 2 2 .500 9 10 .474 North Dakota 2 2 .500 8 10 .444 W. Illinois 2 3 .400 5 10 .333 Denver 0 5 .000 4 15 .211

Saturday’s Games

W. Illinois 86, Denver 80

South Dakota 91, Nebraska-Omaha 81

S. Dakota St. 70, Fort Wayne 61

Oral Roberts 88, North Dakota 73

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Georgia St. 5 2 .714 12 6 .667 Georgia Southern 5 2 .714 11 7 .611 UALR 5 2 .714 11 7 .611 Arkansas St. 4 3 .571 12 6 .667 Coastal Carolina 4 3 .571 11 7 .611 South Alabama 4 3 .571 11 7 .611 Texas State 3 4 .429 10 8 .556 Appalachian St. 3 4 .429 9 9 .500 Troy 3 4 .429 7 11 .389 Louisiana-Lafayette 2 5 .286 7 11 .389 Louisiana-Monroe 2 5 .286 6 10 .375 Texas-Arlington 2 5 .286 6 12 .333

Saturday’s Games

Georgia St. 84, Louisiana-Monroe 62

Coastal Carolina 82, Texas-Arlington 77

Georgia Southern 71, Louisiana-Lafayette 51

Arkansas St. 76, Troy 68, OT

Texas State 82, Appalachian St. 57

South Alabama 52, UALR 43

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Gonzaga 4 0 1.000 18 1 .947 Santa Clara 2 1 .667 15 3 .833 Pacific 2 1 .667 14 5 .737 BYU 2 1 .667 13 5 .722 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 2 2 .500 15 4 .789 San Francisco 2 2 .500 13 6 .684 Portland 1 2 .333 9 9 .500 Pepperdine 1 2 .333 8 9 .471 Loyola Marymount 1 2 .333 7 10 .412 San Diego 0 4 .000 7 12 .368

Saturday’s Games

Gonzaga 87, Loyola Marymount 62

San Francisco 79, Pacific 75

Santa Clara 67, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 66

BYU 96, Portland 70

Pepperdine 85, San Diego 78

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct New Mexico St. 3 0 1.000 12 6 .667 California Baptist 3 1 .750 12 5 .706 Seattle 2 1 .667 9 9 .500 Rio Grande 2 1 .667 6 10 .375 UMKC 2 2 .500 9 9 .500 CS Bakersfield 1 1 .500 7 10 .412 Utah Valley 1 2 .333 7 11 .389 Grand Canyon 0 2 .000 5 11 .313 Chicago St. 0 4 .000 4 15 .211

Saturday’s Games

New Mexico St. 74, UMKC 71

California Baptist 61, Grand Canyon 57

Rio Grande 87, Chicago St. 63

Seattle 83, Utah Valley 50

