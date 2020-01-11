All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stony Brook
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|6
|.667
|Albany (NY)
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|8
|.529
|Hartford
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|8
|.529
|Mass.-Lowell
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|10
|.444
|Vermont
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|New Hampshire
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|8
|.500
|Binghamton
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|9
|.438
|UMBC
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|11
|.389
|Maine
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
___
Saturday’s Games
Vermont 74, UMBC 50
Albany (NY) 76, Maine 70
Mass.-Lowell 85, Binghamton 66
Stony Brook 73, New Hampshire 48
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wichita St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|14
|1
|.933
|Cincinnati
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|6
|.625
|SMU
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|3
|.800
|Houston
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|4
|.750
|Tulsa
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|East Carolina
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|8
|.500
|Tulane
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|Memphis
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|3
|.800
|UConn
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|5
|.667
|South Florida
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|8
|.500
|Temple
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|6
|.600
|UCF
|0
|4
|.000
|9
|7
|.563
___
Saturday’s Games
Tulane 65, Temple 51
Cincinnati 68, UCF 54
East Carolina 71, SMU 68
Tulsa 63, Houston 61
Sunday’s Games
Wichita St. at UConn, Noon
Memphis at South Florida, 4 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
UCF at Tulane, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duquesne
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Dayton
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|St. Bonaventure
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Saint Louis
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|3
|.824
|Richmond
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|4
|.750
|VCU
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|4
|.750
|Rhode Island
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|George Mason
|1
|2
|.333
|12
|4
|.750
|Davidson
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|8
|.467
|UMass
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|9
|.438
|La Salle
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|6
|.625
|Fordham
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|George Washington
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|13
|.188
___
Saturday’s Games
Dayton 88, UMass 60
George Mason 76, La Salle 63
St. Bonaventure 64, Fordham 44
Rhode Island 65, VCU 56
Davidson 89, Saint Joseph’s 83, OT
Duquesne 66, George Washington 61
Saint Louis 74, Richmond 58
Tuesday’s Games
Richmond at Davidson, 7 p.m.
VCU at Dayton, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|5
|0
|1.000
|15
|1
|.938
|Florida St.
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|2
|.875
|Louisville
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|3
|.813
|Virginia Tech
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|4
|.750
|Virginia
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|4
|.733
|Boston College
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|Georgia Tech
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|NC State
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|Syracuse
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|Clemson
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|7
|.533
|Miami
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|5
|.643
|Notre Dame
|1
|4
|.200
|10
|6
|.625
|Wake Forest
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|7
|.533
|North Carolina
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|8
|.500
___
Saturday’s Games
Louisville 67, Notre Dame 64
Virginia Tech 72, NC State 58
Syracuse 63, Virginia 55, OT
Clemson 79, North Carolina 76, OT
Georgia Tech 71, Boston College 52
Duke 90, Wake Forest 59
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Miami, 6 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Duke at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|4
|0
|1.000
|18
|1
|.947
|North Florida
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|9
|.526
|Lipscomb
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|North Alabama
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|Florida Gulf Coast
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|14
|.263
|Jacksonville
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|10
|.444
|Stetson
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|11
|.389
|NJIT
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|12
|.250
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|3
|.000
|1
|15
|.063
___
Saturday’s Games
Florida Gulf Coast 66, Stetson 62, OT
Liberty 54, Jacksonville 37
North Alabama 82, Lipscomb 69
NJIT 78, North Florida 66
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|1
|.929
|TCU
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|West Virginia
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|2
|.867
|Kansas
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|3
|.800
|Oklahoma
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Texas
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|4
|.733
|Texas Tech
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|5
|.667
|Iowa St.
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|7
|.533
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|3
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Kansas St.
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
___
Saturday’s Games
Baylor 67, Kansas 55
TCU 52, Oklahoma St. 40
West Virginia 66, Texas Tech 54
Iowa St. 81, Oklahoma 68
Texas 64, Kansas St. 50
Tuesday’s Games
Texas Tech at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Kansas at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.
TCU at West Virginia, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seton Hall
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Butler
|3
|0
|1.000
|15
|1
|.938
|Villanova
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|3
|.800
|Providence
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|7
|.588
|Creighton
|2
|2
|.500
|13
|4
|.765
|St. John’s
|1
|3
|.250
|12
|5
|.706
|Xavier
|1
|3
|.250
|12
|5
|.706
|Marquette
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|5
|.688
|Georgetown
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|6
|.647
|DePaul
|0
|3
|.000
|12
|4
|.750
___
Saturday’s Games
St. John’s 74, DePaul 67
Villanova 80, Georgetown 66
Creighton 77, Xavier 65
Seton Hall 69, Marquette 55
Tuesday’s Games
DePaul at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|8
|.500
|N. Colorado
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|S. Utah
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|Sacramento St.
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|4
|.714
|Idaho St.
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|8
|.429
|Montana St.
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|E. Washington
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Portland St.
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|9
|.471
|Idaho
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|10
|.333
|N. Arizona
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|7
|.500
|Weber St.
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|11
|.313
___
Saturday’s Games
Idaho St. 71, N. Arizona 67
Portland St. 77, Montana St. 76
Sacramento St. 71, Weber St. 57
Monday’s Games
Portland St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|7
|.588
|Radford
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Presbyterian
|3
|0
|1.000
|6
|10
|.375
|Hampton
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|9
|.438
|SC-Upstate
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|9
|.438
|UNC-Asheville
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|7
|.500
|Campbell
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|6
|.625
|Charleston Southern
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|9
|.438
|Longwood
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|11
|.353
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|11
|.313
|High Point
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|13
|.188
___
Saturday’s Games
Radford 68, Campbell 63
Presbyterian 77, High Point 62
UNC-Asheville 71, Charleston Southern 69
Hampton 83, Longwood 80
Winthrop 99, Gardner-Webb 95, 3OT
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Illinois
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Indiana
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|3
|.813
|Maryland
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|3
|.813
|Rutgers
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|4
|.750
|Wisconsin
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|Michigan
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Penn St.
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|4
|.750
|Iowa
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|Purdue
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|Minnesota
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|7
|.533
|Nebraska
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|9
|.438
|Ohio St.
|1
|4
|.200
|11
|5
|.688
|Northwestern
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|9
|.400
___
Saturday’s Games
Illinois 54, Rutgers 51
Indiana 66, Ohio St. 54
Wisconsin 58, Penn St. 49
Northwestern 62, Nebraska 57
Sunday’s Games
Michigan St. at Purdue, Noon
Michigan at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Nebraska at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.
Iowa at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Maryland at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Riverside
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|6
|.667
|UC Irvine
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|8
|.529
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Hawaii
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|CS Northridge
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|12
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|12
|.333
|Cal Poly
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|12
|.250
|UC Davis
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|12
|.294
___
Saturday’s Games
UC Riverside 65, Cal St.-Fullerton 59
Cal Poly 74, CS Northridge 56
UC Irvine 74, Hawaii 60
Long Beach St. 55, UC Santa Barbara 52
