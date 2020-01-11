All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Stony Brook 3 0 1.000 12 6 .667 Albany (NY) 2 0 1.000 9 8 .529 Hartford 2 0 1.000 9 8 .529 Mass.-Lowell 2 1 .667 8 10 .444 Vermont 1 1 .500 11 6 .647 New Hampshire 1 2 .333 8 8 .500 Binghamton 1 2 .333 7 9 .438 UMBC 0 3 .000 7 11 .389 Maine 0 3 .000 4 13 .235

___

Saturday’s Games

Vermont 74, UMBC 50

Albany (NY) 76, Maine 70

Mass.-Lowell 85, Binghamton 66

Stony Brook 73, New Hampshire 48

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wichita St. 2 0 1.000 14 1 .933 Cincinnati 3 1 .750 10 6 .625 SMU 2 1 .667 12 3 .800 Houston 2 1 .667 12 4 .750 Tulsa 2 1 .667 10 6 .625 East Carolina 2 1 .667 8 8 .500 Tulane 2 2 .500 10 6 .625 Memphis 1 1 .500 12 3 .800 UConn 1 2 .333 10 5 .667 South Florida 1 2 .333 8 8 .500 Temple 1 3 .250 9 6 .600 UCF 0 4 .000 9 7 .563

___

Saturday’s Games

Tulane 65, Temple 51

Cincinnati 68, UCF 54

East Carolina 71, SMU 68

Tulsa 63, Houston 61

Sunday’s Games

Wichita St. at UConn, Noon

Memphis at South Florida, 4 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

UCF at Tulane, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Duquesne 4 0 1.000 14 2 .875 Dayton 3 0 1.000 14 2 .875 St. Bonaventure 3 0 1.000 11 5 .688 Saint Louis 3 1 .750 14 3 .824 Richmond 2 1 .667 12 4 .750 VCU 2 1 .667 12 4 .750 Rhode Island 2 1 .667 10 5 .667 George Mason 1 2 .333 12 4 .750 Davidson 1 2 .333 7 8 .467 UMass 1 2 .333 7 9 .438 La Salle 1 3 .250 10 6 .625 Fordham 0 3 .000 6 9 .400 George Washington 0 3 .000 6 10 .375 Saint Joseph’s 0 4 .000 3 13 .188

___

Saturday’s Games

Dayton 88, UMass 60

George Mason 76, La Salle 63

St. Bonaventure 64, Fordham 44

Rhode Island 65, VCU 56

Davidson 89, Saint Joseph’s 83, OT

Duquesne 66, George Washington 61

Saint Louis 74, Richmond 58

Tuesday’s Games

Richmond at Davidson, 7 p.m.

VCU at Dayton, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Duke 5 0 1.000 15 1 .938 Florida St. 4 1 .800 14 2 .875 Louisville 4 1 .800 13 3 .813 Virginia Tech 3 2 .600 12 4 .750 Virginia 3 2 .600 11 4 .733 Boston College 3 2 .600 9 7 .563 Georgia Tech 3 3 .500 8 8 .500 Pittsburgh 2 2 .500 11 4 .733 NC State 2 3 .400 11 5 .688 Syracuse 2 3 .400 9 7 .563 Clemson 2 3 .400 8 7 .533 Miami 1 3 .250 9 5 .643 Notre Dame 1 4 .200 10 6 .625 Wake Forest 1 4 .200 8 7 .533 North Carolina 1 4 .200 8 8 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Louisville 67, Notre Dame 64

Virginia Tech 72, NC State 58

Syracuse 63, Virginia 55, OT

Clemson 79, North Carolina 76, OT

Georgia Tech 71, Boston College 52

Duke 90, Wake Forest 59

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Duke at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Liberty 4 0 1.000 18 1 .947 North Florida 3 1 .750 10 9 .526 Lipscomb 2 2 .500 7 10 .412 North Alabama 2 2 .500 7 10 .412 Florida Gulf Coast 2 2 .500 5 14 .263 Jacksonville 1 2 .333 8 10 .444 Stetson 1 2 .333 7 11 .389 NJIT 1 2 .333 4 12 .250 Kennesaw St. 0 3 .000 1 15 .063

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida Gulf Coast 66, Stetson 62, OT

Liberty 54, Jacksonville 37

North Alabama 82, Lipscomb 69

NJIT 78, North Florida 66

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Baylor 3 0 1.000 13 1 .929 TCU 3 0 1.000 12 3 .800 West Virginia 2 1 .667 13 2 .867 Kansas 2 1 .667 12 3 .800 Oklahoma 2 1 .667 11 4 .733 Texas 1 2 .333 11 4 .733 Texas Tech 1 2 .333 10 5 .667 Iowa St. 1 2 .333 8 7 .533 Oklahoma St. 0 3 .000 9 6 .600 Kansas St. 0 3 .000 7 8 .467

___

Saturday’s Games

Baylor 67, Kansas 55

TCU 52, Oklahoma St. 40

West Virginia 66, Texas Tech 54

Iowa St. 81, Oklahoma 68

Texas 64, Kansas St. 50

Tuesday’s Games

Texas Tech at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

TCU at West Virginia, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Seton Hall 4 0 1.000 12 4 .750 Butler 3 0 1.000 15 1 .938 Villanova 3 1 .750 12 3 .800 Providence 3 1 .750 10 7 .588 Creighton 2 2 .500 13 4 .765 St. John’s 1 3 .250 12 5 .706 Xavier 1 3 .250 12 5 .706 Marquette 1 3 .250 11 5 .688 Georgetown 1 3 .250 11 6 .647 DePaul 0 3 .000 12 4 .750

___

Saturday’s Games

St. John’s 74, DePaul 67

Villanova 80, Georgetown 66

Creighton 77, Xavier 65

Seton Hall 69, Marquette 55

Tuesday’s Games

DePaul at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Montana 4 1 .800 8 8 .500 N. Colorado 3 1 .750 10 5 .667 S. Utah 3 1 .750 10 5 .667 Sacramento St. 3 2 .600 10 4 .714 Idaho St. 3 2 .600 6 8 .429 Montana St. 3 3 .500 9 8 .529 E. Washington 2 2 .500 9 6 .600 Portland St. 2 3 .400 8 9 .471 Idaho 1 3 .250 5 10 .333 N. Arizona 1 4 .200 7 7 .500 Weber St. 1 4 .200 5 11 .313

___

Saturday’s Games

Idaho St. 71, N. Arizona 67

Portland St. 77, Montana St. 76

Sacramento St. 71, Weber St. 57

Monday’s Games

Portland St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Winthrop 4 0 1.000 10 7 .588 Radford 3 0 1.000 8 7 .533 Presbyterian 3 0 1.000 6 10 .375 Hampton 2 1 .667 7 9 .438 SC-Upstate 2 1 .667 7 9 .438 UNC-Asheville 1 2 .333 7 7 .500 Campbell 1 3 .250 10 6 .625 Charleston Southern 1 3 .250 7 9 .438 Longwood 1 3 .250 6 11 .353 Gardner-Webb 1 3 .250 5 11 .313 High Point 0 3 .000 3 13 .188

___

Saturday’s Games

Radford 68, Campbell 63

Presbyterian 77, High Point 62

UNC-Asheville 71, Charleston Southern 69

Hampton 83, Longwood 80

Winthrop 99, Gardner-Webb 95, 3OT

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Michigan St. 5 0 1.000 13 3 .813 Illinois 4 2 .667 12 5 .706 Indiana 3 2 .600 13 3 .813 Maryland 3 2 .600 13 3 .813 Rutgers 3 2 .600 12 4 .750 Wisconsin 3 2 .600 10 6 .625 Michigan 2 2 .500 11 4 .733 Penn St. 2 3 .400 12 4 .750 Iowa 2 3 .400 11 5 .688 Purdue 2 3 .400 9 7 .563 Minnesota 2 3 .400 8 7 .533 Nebraska 2 3 .400 7 9 .438 Ohio St. 1 4 .200 11 5 .688 Northwestern 1 4 .200 6 9 .400

___

Saturday’s Games

Illinois 54, Rutgers 51

Indiana 66, Ohio St. 54

Wisconsin 58, Penn St. 49

Northwestern 62, Nebraska 57

Sunday’s Games

Michigan St. at Purdue, Noon

Michigan at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Nebraska at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.

Iowa at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Maryland at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UC Riverside 2 0 1.000 12 6 .667 UC Irvine 1 0 1.000 9 8 .529 UC Santa Barbara 1 1 .500 12 5 .706 Hawaii 1 1 .500 10 6 .625 CS Northridge 1 1 .500 6 12 .333 Long Beach St. 1 1 .500 6 12 .333 Cal Poly 1 1 .500 4 12 .250 UC Davis 0 1 .000 6 11 .353 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 2 .000 5 12 .294

___

Saturday’s Games

UC Riverside 65, Cal St.-Fullerton 59

Cal Poly 74, CS Northridge 56

UC Irvine 74, Hawaii 60

Long Beach St. 55, UC Santa Barbara 52

