The Associated Press
 
BKC Glance

January 12, 2020 10:06 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
William & Mary 5 0 1.000 13 5 .722
Coll. of Charleston 5 1 .833 11 7 .611
Hofstra 4 1 .800 13 5 .722
Drexel 3 2 .600 10 8 .556
Northeastern 3 2 .600 9 8 .529
Towson 3 3 .500 9 9 .500
Delaware 2 3 .400 12 6 .667
Elon 1 4 .200 5 13 .278
James Madison 1 5 .167 8 9 .471
UNC-Wilmington 0 6 .000 5 14 .263

___

Saturday’s Games

Towson 84, Delaware 68

William & Mary 67, Coll. of Charleston 56

Elon 80, UNC-Wilmington 63

Drexel 78, James Madison 71

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Charlotte 3 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Louisiana Tech 3 1 .750 12 4 .750
FAU 3 1 .750 11 6 .647
W. Kentucky 3 1 .750 10 6 .625
North Texas 3 1 .750 9 8 .529
Old Dominion 2 1 .667 6 10 .375
FIU 2 2 .500 11 6 .647
UAB 2 2 .500 11 6 .647
Marshall 2 2 .500 8 9 .471
UTSA 2 2 .500 8 9 .471
UTEP 1 3 .250 10 7 .588
Rice 1 3 .250 9 8 .529
Middle Tennessee 0 4 .000 4 13 .235
Southern Miss. 0 4 .000 4 13 .235

___

Saturday’s Games

Rice 92, FIU 78

Charlotte 53, Old Dominion 47

North Texas 81, FAU 58

UTSA 80, Southern Miss. 70

W. Kentucky 69, Middle Tennessee 53

UAB 61, Marshall 50

Louisiana Tech 64, UTEP 61

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 5 0 1.000 15 3 .833
Youngstown St. 4 1 .800 11 7 .611
N. Kentucky 3 2 .600 11 6 .647
Milwaukee 3 2 .600 8 9 .471
Cleveland St. 3 2 .600 7 11 .389
Green Bay 2 3 .400 7 11 .389
Oakland 2 3 .400 7 11 .389
Ill.-Chicago 1 4 .200 6 12 .333
IUPUI 1 4 .200 5 13 .278
Detroit 1 4 .200 3 15 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. 69, Detroit 67

Oakland 68, Cleveland St. 55

Milwaukee 87, Green Bay 80

Sunday’s Games

N. Kentucky at IUPUI, 2 p.m.

Wright St. at Ill.-Chicago, 4:12 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Princeton 2 0 1.000 6 8 .429
Harvard 0 0 .000 11 4 .733
Yale 0 0 .000 10 4 .714
Brown 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Penn 0 2 .000 7 6 .538
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
Columbia 0 0 .000 5 11 .313
Cornell 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Sunday’s Games

Johnson & Wales (RI) at Yale, 2 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Quinnipiac 3 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Siena 3 1 .750 7 6 .538
Monmouth (NJ) 2 1 .667 8 6 .571
Manhattan 2 1 .667 6 6 .500
St. Peter’s 2 1 .667 5 7 .417
Rider 2 2 .500 8 6 .571
Fairfield 2 2 .500 6 9 .400
Iona 1 2 .333 3 7 .300
Niagara 1 2 .333 3 11 .214
Marist 1 3 .250 2 11 .154
Canisius 0 4 .000 5 10 .333

___

Sunday’s Games

Niagara at Iona, 1 p.m.

Canisius at St. Peter’s, 1 p.m.

Siena at Manhattan, 2 p.m.

Rider at Marist, 2 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Akron 3 0 1.000 13 3 .813
Kent St. 3 0 1.000 13 3 .813
Bowling Green 2 1 .667 11 5 .688
Ball St. 2 1 .667 9 7 .563
Cent. Michigan 2 1 .667 9 7 .563
N. Illinois 2 1 .667 9 7 .563
Buffalo 1 2 .333 10 6 .625
Ohio 1 2 .333 9 7 .563
Toledo 1 2 .333 9 7 .563
W. Michigan 1 2 .333 8 8 .500
E. Michigan 0 3 .000 10 6 .625
Miami (Ohio) 0 3 .000 7 9 .438

___

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green 83, Ohio 74

Kent St. 79, Cent. Michigan 73

N. Illinois 71, E. Michigan 68

Toledo 67, W. Michigan 59

Tuesday’s Games

Ohio at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ball St. at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Akron at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 3 0 1.000 7 11 .389
NC A&T 2 0 1.000 6 11 .353
Bethune-Cookman 2 1 .667 8 9 .471
Morgan St. 2 1 .667 8 10 .444
SC State 1 1 .500 6 8 .429
NC Central 1 1 .500 5 11 .313
Delaware St. 1 1 .500 2 14 .125
Md.-Eastern Shore 1 1 .500 2 15 .118
Florida A&M 1 2 .333 3 11 .214
Coppin St. 0 3 .000 4 14 .222
Howard 0 3 .000 2 15 .118

___

Saturday’s Games

Delaware St. 68, NC Central 66

Bethune-Cookman 85, Coppin St. 80

Florida A&M 77, Morgan St. 68

Norfolk St. 71, Howard 63

NC A&T 91, Md.-Eastern Shore 53

Monday’s Games

Morgan St. at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

NC A&T at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

SC State at Howard, 7:30 p.m.

NC Central at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.

Coppin St. at Florida A&M, 8 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 3 1 .750 14 2 .875
Bradley 3 1 .750 12 5 .706
Loyola of Chicago 3 1 .750 11 6 .647
Drake 2 2 .500 12 5 .706
Indiana St. 2 2 .500 9 6 .600
Valparaiso 2 2 .500 9 8 .529
Missouri St. 2 2 .500 8 9 .471
S. Illinois 2 2 .500 8 9 .471
Illinois St. 1 3 .250 6 10 .375
Evansville 0 4 .000 9 8 .529

___

Saturday’s Games

Indiana St. 65, Illinois St. 52

Loyola of Chicago 78, Evansville 44

N. Iowa 80, Missouri St. 57

Valparaiso 66, Drake 61

Bradley 67, S. Illinois 48

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 6 0 1.000 17 0 1.000
New Mexico 4 1 .800 15 3 .833
UNLV 4 1 .800 9 9 .500
Nevada 3 2 .600 10 7 .588
Utah St. 3 3 .500 14 5 .737
Boise St. 3 3 .500 11 7 .611
Colorado St. 2 3 .400 11 7 .611
Air Force 2 3 .400 8 9 .471
San Jose St. 2 4 .333 6 12 .333
Fresno St. 1 4 .200 5 11 .313
Wyoming 0 6 .000 5 13 .278

___

Saturday’s Games

Colorado St. 81, San Jose St. 70

New Mexico 84, Air Force 78

UNLV 78, Wyoming 69, OT

Utah St. 80, Nevada 70

San Diego St. 83, Boise St. 65

Tuesday’s Games

Wyoming at Nevada, 10 p.m.

San Diego St. at Fresno St., 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Robert Morris 4 0 1.000 8 9 .471
St. Francis (Pa.) 3 1 .750 10 5 .667
Sacred Heart 2 1 .667 9 7 .563
Mount St. Mary’s 2 2 .500 6 11 .353
Bryant 1 2 .333 9 7 .563
St. Francis Brooklyn 1 2 .333 7 8 .467
Wagner 1 3 .250 4 11 .267
Fairleigh Dickinson 1 3 .250 3 12 .200
CCSU 0 4 .000 1 16 .059

___

Saturday’s Games

Robert Morris 94, Wagner 62

Merrimack 58, CCSU 46

Mount St. Mary’s 67, Bryant 65

LIU 84, Fairleigh Dickinson 70

St. Francis (Pa.) 81, St. Francis Brooklyn 80

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 4 0 1.000 11 5 .688
Austin Peay 4 0 1.000 10 7 .588
Belmont 3 1 .750 12 5 .706
Tennessee St. 3 1 .750 11 6 .647
Morehead St. 3 1 .750 9 8 .529
E. Kentucky 3 1 .750 6 11 .353
Jacksonville St. 2 2 .500 7 10 .412
UT Martin 1 3 .250 5 10 .333
SIU-Edwardsville 1 3 .250 4 13 .235
E. Illinois 0 4 .000 7 9 .438
SE Missouri 0 4 .000 4 13 .235
Tennessee Tech 0 4 .000 3 14 .176

___

Saturday’s Games

Morehead St. 69, E. Illinois 66

E. Kentucky 78, SIU-Edwardsville 72

Austin Peay 71, Jacksonville St. 67

Tennessee St. 75, SE Missouri 73

Belmont 85, UT Martin 78

Murray St. 81, Tennessee Tech 69

