BKC Glance

January 12, 2020 10:06 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stony Brook 3 0 1.000 12 6 .667
Albany (NY) 2 0 1.000 9 8 .529
Hartford 2 0 1.000 9 8 .529
Mass.-Lowell 2 1 .667 8 10 .444
Vermont 1 1 .500 11 6 .647
New Hampshire 1 2 .333 8 8 .500
Binghamton 1 2 .333 7 9 .438
UMBC 0 3 .000 7 11 .389
Maine 0 3 .000 4 13 .235

___

Saturday’s Games

Vermont 74, UMBC 50

Albany (NY) 76, Maine 70

Mass.-Lowell 85, Binghamton 66

Stony Brook 73, New Hampshire 48

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wichita St. 2 0 1.000 14 1 .933
Cincinnati 3 1 .750 10 6 .625
SMU 2 1 .667 12 3 .800
Houston 2 1 .667 12 4 .750
Tulsa 2 1 .667 10 6 .625
East Carolina 2 1 .667 8 8 .500
Tulane 2 2 .500 10 6 .625
Memphis 1 1 .500 12 3 .800
UConn 1 2 .333 10 5 .667
South Florida 1 2 .333 8 8 .500
Temple 1 3 .250 9 6 .600
UCF 0 4 .000 9 7 .563

___

Saturday’s Games

Tulane 65, Temple 51

Cincinnati 68, UCF 54

East Carolina 71, SMU 68

Tulsa 63, Houston 61

Sunday’s Games

Wichita St. at UConn, Noon

Memphis at South Florida, 4 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

UCF at Tulane, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duquesne 4 0 1.000 14 2 .875
Dayton 3 0 1.000 14 2 .875
St. Bonaventure 3 0 1.000 11 5 .688
Saint Louis 3 1 .750 14 3 .824
Richmond 2 1 .667 12 4 .750
VCU 2 1 .667 12 4 .750
Rhode Island 2 1 .667 10 5 .667
George Mason 1 2 .333 12 4 .750
Davidson 1 2 .333 7 8 .467
UMass 1 2 .333 7 9 .438
La Salle 1 3 .250 10 6 .625
Fordham 0 3 .000 6 9 .400
George Washington 0 3 .000 6 10 .375
Saint Joseph’s 0 4 .000 3 13 .188

___

Saturday’s Games

Dayton 88, UMass 60

George Mason 76, La Salle 63

St. Bonaventure 64, Fordham 44

Rhode Island 65, VCU 56

Davidson 89, Saint Joseph’s 83, OT

Duquesne 66, George Washington 61

Saint Louis 74, Richmond 58

Tuesday’s Games

Richmond at Davidson, 7 p.m.

VCU at Dayton, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 5 0 1.000 15 1 .938
Florida St. 4 1 .800 14 2 .875
Louisville 4 1 .800 13 3 .813
Virginia Tech 3 2 .600 12 4 .750
Virginia 3 2 .600 11 4 .733
Boston College 3 2 .600 9 7 .563
Georgia Tech 3 3 .500 8 8 .500
Pittsburgh 2 2 .500 11 4 .733
NC State 2 3 .400 11 5 .688
Syracuse 2 3 .400 9 7 .563
Clemson 2 3 .400 8 7 .533
Miami 1 3 .250 9 5 .643
Notre Dame 1 4 .200 10 6 .625
Wake Forest 1 4 .200 8 7 .533
North Carolina 1 4 .200 8 8 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Louisville 67, Notre Dame 64

Virginia Tech 72, NC State 58

Syracuse 63, Virginia 55, OT

Clemson 79, North Carolina 76, OT

Georgia Tech 71, Boston College 52

Duke 90, Wake Forest 59

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Duke at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 4 0 1.000 18 1 .947
North Florida 3 1 .750 10 9 .526
Lipscomb 2 2 .500 7 10 .412
North Alabama 2 2 .500 7 10 .412
Florida Gulf Coast 2 2 .500 5 14 .263
Jacksonville 1 2 .333 8 10 .444
Stetson 1 2 .333 7 11 .389
NJIT 1 2 .333 4 12 .250
Kennesaw St. 0 3 .000 1 15 .063

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida Gulf Coast 66, Stetson 62, OT

Liberty 54, Jacksonville 37

North Alabama 82, Lipscomb 69

NJIT 78, North Florida 66

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 3 0 1.000 13 1 .929
TCU 3 0 1.000 12 3 .800
West Virginia 2 1 .667 13 2 .867
Kansas 2 1 .667 12 3 .800
Oklahoma 2 1 .667 11 4 .733
Texas 1 2 .333 11 4 .733
Texas Tech 1 2 .333 10 5 .667
Iowa St. 1 2 .333 8 7 .533
Oklahoma St. 0 3 .000 9 6 .600
Kansas St. 0 3 .000 7 8 .467

___

Saturday’s Games

Baylor 67, Kansas 55

TCU 52, Oklahoma St. 40

West Virginia 66, Texas Tech 54

Iowa St. 81, Oklahoma 68

Texas 64, Kansas St. 50

Tuesday’s Games

Texas Tech at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

TCU at West Virginia, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seton Hall 4 0 1.000 12 4 .750
Butler 3 0 1.000 15 1 .938
Villanova 3 1 .750 12 3 .800
Providence 3 1 .750 10 7 .588
Creighton 2 2 .500 13 4 .765
St. John’s 1 3 .250 12 5 .706
Xavier 1 3 .250 12 5 .706
Marquette 1 3 .250 11 5 .688
Georgetown 1 3 .250 11 6 .647
DePaul 0 3 .000 12 4 .750

___

Saturday’s Games

St. John’s 74, DePaul 67

Villanova 80, Georgetown 66

Creighton 77, Xavier 65

Seton Hall 69, Marquette 55

Tuesday’s Games

DePaul at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana 4 1 .800 8 8 .500
N. Colorado 3 1 .750 10 5 .667
S. Utah 3 1 .750 10 5 .667
Sacramento St. 3 2 .600 10 4 .714
Idaho St. 3 2 .600 6 8 .429
Montana St. 3 3 .500 9 8 .529
E. Washington 2 2 .500 9 6 .600
Portland St. 2 3 .400 8 9 .471
Idaho 1 3 .250 5 10 .333
N. Arizona 1 4 .200 7 7 .500
Weber St. 1 4 .200 5 11 .313

___

Saturday’s Games

Idaho St. 71, N. Arizona 67

Portland St. 77, Montana St. 76

Sacramento St. 71, Weber St. 57

Monday’s Games

Portland St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 4 0 1.000 10 7 .588
Radford 3 0 1.000 8 7 .533
Presbyterian 3 0 1.000 6 10 .375
Hampton 2 1 .667 7 9 .438
SC-Upstate 2 1 .667 7 9 .438
UNC-Asheville 1 2 .333 7 7 .500
Campbell 1 3 .250 10 6 .625
Charleston Southern 1 3 .250 7 9 .438
Longwood 1 3 .250 6 11 .353
Gardner-Webb 1 3 .250 5 11 .313
High Point 0 3 .000 3 13 .188

___

Saturday’s Games

Radford 68, Campbell 63

Presbyterian 77, High Point 62

UNC-Asheville 71, Charleston Southern 69

Hampton 83, Longwood 80

Winthrop 99, Gardner-Webb 95, 3OT

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan St. 5 0 1.000 13 3 .813
Illinois 4 2 .667 12 5 .706
Indiana 3 2 .600 13 3 .813
Maryland 3 2 .600 13 3 .813
Rutgers 3 2 .600 12 4 .750
Wisconsin 3 2 .600 10 6 .625
Michigan 2 2 .500 11 4 .733
Penn St. 2 3 .400 12 4 .750
Iowa 2 3 .400 11 5 .688
Purdue 2 3 .400 9 7 .563
Minnesota 2 3 .400 8 7 .533
Nebraska 2 3 .400 7 9 .438
Ohio St. 1 4 .200 11 5 .688
Northwestern 1 4 .200 6 9 .400

___

Saturday’s Games

Illinois 54, Rutgers 51

Indiana 66, Ohio St. 54

Wisconsin 58, Penn St. 49

Northwestern 62, Nebraska 57

Sunday’s Games

Michigan St. at Purdue, Noon

Michigan at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Nebraska at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.

Iowa at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Maryland at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Riverside 2 0 1.000 12 6 .667
UC Irvine 1 0 1.000 9 8 .529
UC Santa Barbara 1 1 .500 12 5 .706
Hawaii 1 1 .500 10 6 .625
CS Northridge 1 1 .500 6 12 .333
Long Beach St. 1 1 .500 6 12 .333
Cal Poly 1 1 .500 4 12 .250
UC Davis 0 1 .000 6 11 .353
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 2 .000 5 12 .294

___

Saturday’s Games

UC Riverside 65, Cal St.-Fullerton 59

Cal Poly 74, CS Northridge 56

UC Irvine 74, Hawaii 60

Long Beach St. 55, UC Santa Barbara 52

